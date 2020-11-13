Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Frieda F. Warner

Buyer: Justin Osteen

Price: $400,000

Location: Butler Plantation

Seller: Roy Boyd Jr.

Buyer: Mike Carroll

Price: $400,00

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Christopher Howes

Price: $33,800

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: John F. Martin

Buyer: Stephen Leyda Sr.

Price: $326,200

Location: Cains Crossing

Seller: April Wise

Buyer: Kelly Dianne Styles

Price: $309,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Elizabeth Ann Cox

Buyer: Sean Farid Stewart

Price: $360,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Trout Properties LLC

Buyer: Kathleen B. Katz

Price: $213,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Roy J. Boyd Jr.

Price: $470,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Barbara A. Viggiano

Buyer: Robert T. Duncan

Price: $361,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Philip G. Emanuel

Price: $464,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Joyce M. Shoemaker

Buyer: Rayburn S. Lloyd

Price: $110,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ellen Robb Medlin

Buyer: F8 LLC

Price: $340,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee

Price: $375,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Susan S. Jones

Buyer: Joseph G. Mitchell

Price: $176,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Cardiology Professional Condominium LLC

Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System Inc.

Price: $1,382,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Kevin P. Crotty

Buyer: Sherri Lynne Altenbach

Price: $408,000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Duchy Partners LLC

Buyer: Brandon D. Waters

Price: $1.55 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Geechee LLC

Buyer: Richard W. Tucker

Price: $305,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Cecil Clontz

Buyer: Kevin Garrett Brandon

Price: $360,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: RFL Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC

Price: $42,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Donna Ruth Lastinger

Buyer: Irvin Jones

Price: $174,900

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Michael Edwards

Buyer: Paul R. Bauer

Price: $419,900

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: John William Finleyson III

Buyer: Clayborn Investments LLC

Price: $118,100

Location: East View

Seller: Meredith E. Jones

Buyer: Lori A. Lewis

Price: $633,300

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lori A. Lewis

Buyer: Clay Andrew Couey

Price: $330,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Albert Christian

Buyer: Virginia T. Connors

Price: $275,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: A.D. Frazier, trustee

Buyer: Joseph M Viggiano

Price: $385,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Robert S. Hicks Jr.

Buyer: N.J. Mitchell Family LLC

Price: $136,100

Location: Old Town

Seller: Amanda Sue Neuroth

Buyer: Michael Trevor Tillman

Price: $221,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Glenda Steadman

Price: $190,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Glenn Michael Gann

Buyer: James Richard Chronis

Price: $265,000

Location: Carol Woods

Seller: East Beach SSI LLC

Buyer: Peter J. Morelli

Price: $782,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Donna K. Brooks

Buyer: John William Finleyson III

Price: $250,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Robert Wade Freeman Jr., trustee

Buyer: Kimberly N. Sanders

Price: $333,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: George Milton Matuch

Buyer: Terry L. Wiggins

Price: $475,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Katie L. Weis

Price: $232,000

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Sumnett LLC

Buyer: Lina M. Bareno

Price: $400,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Donna Ruth Lastinger

Price: $307,700

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Alissa A. Sherman

Buyer: Temia Black

Price: $151,000

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Bradford Shanks

Buyer: Arthur Mark Demoss

Price: $513,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Michael T. Victor

Buyer: Walter Ray O’Brien

Price: $2.645 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: John F. Hallman IV

Buyer: Jeffrey D. Cowles

Price: $690,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: William B. Grubb Jr.

Buyer: Logistics Group Inc.

Price: $475,000

Location: Cottages of Plantation Village

Seller: Heather Yaron

Buyer: William Kevin Horn

Price: $360,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Douglas B. Seidel

Buyer: Romaine Samantha Hanson

Price: $189,500

Location: South End

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Niya L. Pinckney

Price: $198,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1

Buyer: Sam Van Eeden

Price: $105,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Theron McIntosh

Buyer: Paul L. Griffin

Price: $23,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Ann B. Lee

Buyer: Wayne Bishop Rayburn

Price: $630,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Franklin Griffin Bufkin

Buyer: Jack W. Peek Jr.

Price: $410,000

Location: Ocean Breeze

Seller: Martha S. Klee

Buyer: Cobb West Holdings LLC

Price: $222,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Ann C. McCann

Buyer: Nancy Dunn

Price: $389,900

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: NCFTB Condo Management LLC

Buyer: Donald Russell Fordham Jr.

Price: $625,000

Location: Pier Pointe

Seller: N.J. Mitchell Family LLC

Buyer: Michael B. Scott

Price: $190,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: LTO Investments LLC

Buyer: Jan R. Gehorsam

Price: $419,300

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Fred S. Boatright

Buyer: Jamal A. Jubran

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Francis B. Moore

Buyer: Robert Todd Hope Jr.

Price: $375,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc.

Buyer: Tyler James Hallen

Price: $389,000

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Christopher J. Mobley

Buyer: Marguerite S. Cosulich

Price: $145,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Neil R. Foster

Buyer: Juan Perez Morales

Price: $27,500

Location: Urbana

Seller: David L. Harper

Buyer: Cierra Hamilton

Price: $170,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John A. Lesiczka

Buyer: Megan Ryan Hartman

Price: $225,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Richard Werner

Buyer: James T. Lucke

Price: $674,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Brian D. Weese, trustee

Buyer: Michael Stogner

Price: $355,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Raymond W. Fratella

Buyer: LTO Investments LLC

Price: $262,500

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Anthony A. Guthrie

Buyer: Council Mitchell

Price: $2.4 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Randolph P. Russell

Buyer: Marcia G. Postal Ranney

Price: $955,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Buyer: Marsh Town Properties LLC

Price: $240,300

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: JC6 LLC

Price: $442,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Jaw Services LLC

Buyer: MITEOJ LLC

Price: $296,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Joseph G. Mitchell

Buyer: Charles Bellflower

Price: $169,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Deidra L. Smith

Buyer: Marsha Muse

Price: $240,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Anthony Young

Buyer: Harvey Holdings Group LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Charles B. Beeson

Buyer: Kelly Godfrey

Price: $155,000

Location: North End

Seller: Sharon P. Rambo

Buyer: Dorothy B. Plage

Price: $107,100

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: William L. McKenzie

Buyer: John M. Todd

Price: $250,000

Location: Island Marsh Wood

Seller: Sarah E. James

Buyer: Ryan Kwan

Price: $225,000

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: South Georgia Real Estate Group LLC

Buyer: Viper Brunswick LLC

Price: $333,000

Location: Demere Hammock

Seller: Holly Hancock Codell, trustee

Buyer: Nancy G. Ludwig

Price: $360,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Jeffrey Allen Morehouse

Buyer: Monica Yates Mounts

Price: $773,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Dominic Schlau

Buyer: Jeffrey L. Knowlton

Price: $252,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Douglas F. Brantley

Buyer: Marie Myrick Stubbs

Price: $92,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Carol Ann Bianchi Marler

Buyer: Billy Joe Cox

Price: $285,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Glenn Edwin Jones

Buyer: Gregory Martin

Price: $760,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Robert W. Strayer Jr.

Price: $206,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: James Hawkins

Price: $470,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Nancy A. Treuter

Buyer: Shannon S. Kersey

Price: $165,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Joshua S. Lee

Buyer: Shannon Richter

Price: $287,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: John T. Guest

Buyer: Genevieve Cody McKinster

Price: $1,000

Location: Everett City

Seller: Claudia Taylor Adams

Buyer: Duchy Partners LLC

Price: $1.4 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael Workman

Buyer: Nicolette D. Vallandigham

Price: $178,200

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Buyer: Todd Petrie

Price: $183,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

More from this section