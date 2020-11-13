Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Frieda F. Warner
Buyer: Justin Osteen
Price: $400,000
Location: Butler Plantation
Seller: Roy Boyd Jr.
Buyer: Mike Carroll
Price: $400,00
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Christopher Howes
Price: $33,800
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: John F. Martin
Buyer: Stephen Leyda Sr.
Price: $326,200
Location: Cains Crossing
Seller: April Wise
Buyer: Kelly Dianne Styles
Price: $309,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Elizabeth Ann Cox
Buyer: Sean Farid Stewart
Price: $360,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Trout Properties LLC
Buyer: Kathleen B. Katz
Price: $213,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Roy J. Boyd Jr.
Price: $470,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Barbara A. Viggiano
Buyer: Robert T. Duncan
Price: $361,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Philip G. Emanuel
Price: $464,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Joyce M. Shoemaker
Buyer: Rayburn S. Lloyd
Price: $110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ellen Robb Medlin
Buyer: F8 LLC
Price: $340,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee
Price: $375,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Susan S. Jones
Buyer: Joseph G. Mitchell
Price: $176,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Cardiology Professional Condominium LLC
Buyer: Southeast Georgia Health System Inc.
Price: $1,382,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Kevin P. Crotty
Buyer: Sherri Lynne Altenbach
Price: $408,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Duchy Partners LLC
Buyer: Brandon D. Waters
Price: $1.55 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Geechee LLC
Buyer: Richard W. Tucker
Price: $305,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cecil Clontz
Buyer: Kevin Garrett Brandon
Price: $360,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: RFL Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC
Price: $42,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Donna Ruth Lastinger
Buyer: Irvin Jones
Price: $174,900
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Michael Edwards
Buyer: Paul R. Bauer
Price: $419,900
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: John William Finleyson III
Buyer: Clayborn Investments LLC
Price: $118,100
Location: East View
Seller: Meredith E. Jones
Buyer: Lori A. Lewis
Price: $633,300
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lori A. Lewis
Buyer: Clay Andrew Couey
Price: $330,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Albert Christian
Buyer: Virginia T. Connors
Price: $275,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: A.D. Frazier, trustee
Buyer: Joseph M Viggiano
Price: $385,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Robert S. Hicks Jr.
Buyer: N.J. Mitchell Family LLC
Price: $136,100
Location: Old Town
Seller: Amanda Sue Neuroth
Buyer: Michael Trevor Tillman
Price: $221,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Glenda Steadman
Price: $190,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Glenn Michael Gann
Buyer: James Richard Chronis
Price: $265,000
Location: Carol Woods
Seller: East Beach SSI LLC
Buyer: Peter J. Morelli
Price: $782,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Donna K. Brooks
Buyer: John William Finleyson III
Price: $250,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Robert Wade Freeman Jr., trustee
Buyer: Kimberly N. Sanders
Price: $333,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: George Milton Matuch
Buyer: Terry L. Wiggins
Price: $475,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Katie L. Weis
Price: $232,000
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Sumnett LLC
Buyer: Lina M. Bareno
Price: $400,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Donna Ruth Lastinger
Price: $307,700
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Alissa A. Sherman
Buyer: Temia Black
Price: $151,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Bradford Shanks
Buyer: Arthur Mark Demoss
Price: $513,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Michael T. Victor
Buyer: Walter Ray O’Brien
Price: $2.645 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: John F. Hallman IV
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Cowles
Price: $690,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: William B. Grubb Jr.
Buyer: Logistics Group Inc.
Price: $475,000
Location: Cottages of Plantation Village
Seller: Heather Yaron
Buyer: William Kevin Horn
Price: $360,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Douglas B. Seidel
Buyer: Romaine Samantha Hanson
Price: $189,500
Location: South End
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Niya L. Pinckney
Price: $198,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1
Buyer: Sam Van Eeden
Price: $105,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Theron McIntosh
Buyer: Paul L. Griffin
Price: $23,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Ann B. Lee
Buyer: Wayne Bishop Rayburn
Price: $630,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Franklin Griffin Bufkin
Buyer: Jack W. Peek Jr.
Price: $410,000
Location: Ocean Breeze
Seller: Martha S. Klee
Buyer: Cobb West Holdings LLC
Price: $222,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Ann C. McCann
Buyer: Nancy Dunn
Price: $389,900
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: NCFTB Condo Management LLC
Buyer: Donald Russell Fordham Jr.
Price: $625,000
Location: Pier Pointe
Seller: N.J. Mitchell Family LLC
Buyer: Michael B. Scott
Price: $190,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: LTO Investments LLC
Buyer: Jan R. Gehorsam
Price: $419,300
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Fred S. Boatright
Buyer: Jamal A. Jubran
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Francis B. Moore
Buyer: Robert Todd Hope Jr.
Price: $375,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc.
Buyer: Tyler James Hallen
Price: $389,000
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Christopher J. Mobley
Buyer: Marguerite S. Cosulich
Price: $145,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Neil R. Foster
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $27,500
Location: Urbana
Seller: David L. Harper
Buyer: Cierra Hamilton
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John A. Lesiczka
Buyer: Megan Ryan Hartman
Price: $225,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Richard Werner
Buyer: James T. Lucke
Price: $674,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Brian D. Weese, trustee
Buyer: Michael Stogner
Price: $355,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Raymond W. Fratella
Buyer: LTO Investments LLC
Price: $262,500
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Anthony A. Guthrie
Buyer: Council Mitchell
Price: $2.4 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Randolph P. Russell
Buyer: Marcia G. Postal Ranney
Price: $955,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Buyer: Marsh Town Properties LLC
Price: $240,300
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: JC6 LLC
Price: $442,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Jaw Services LLC
Buyer: MITEOJ LLC
Price: $296,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Joseph G. Mitchell
Buyer: Charles Bellflower
Price: $169,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Deidra L. Smith
Buyer: Marsha Muse
Price: $240,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Anthony Young
Buyer: Harvey Holdings Group LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Charles B. Beeson
Buyer: Kelly Godfrey
Price: $155,000
Location: North End
Seller: Sharon P. Rambo
Buyer: Dorothy B. Plage
Price: $107,100
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: William L. McKenzie
Buyer: John M. Todd
Price: $250,000
Location: Island Marsh Wood
Seller: Sarah E. James
Buyer: Ryan Kwan
Price: $225,000
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: South Georgia Real Estate Group LLC
Buyer: Viper Brunswick LLC
Price: $333,000
Location: Demere Hammock
Seller: Holly Hancock Codell, trustee
Buyer: Nancy G. Ludwig
Price: $360,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Jeffrey Allen Morehouse
Buyer: Monica Yates Mounts
Price: $773,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Dominic Schlau
Buyer: Jeffrey L. Knowlton
Price: $252,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Douglas F. Brantley
Buyer: Marie Myrick Stubbs
Price: $92,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Carol Ann Bianchi Marler
Buyer: Billy Joe Cox
Price: $285,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Glenn Edwin Jones
Buyer: Gregory Martin
Price: $760,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Robert W. Strayer Jr.
Price: $206,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: James Hawkins
Price: $470,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Nancy A. Treuter
Buyer: Shannon S. Kersey
Price: $165,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Joshua S. Lee
Buyer: Shannon Richter
Price: $287,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: John T. Guest
Buyer: Genevieve Cody McKinster
Price: $1,000
Location: Everett City
Seller: Claudia Taylor Adams
Buyer: Duchy Partners LLC
Price: $1.4 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Michael Workman
Buyer: Nicolette D. Vallandigham
Price: $178,200
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Buyer: Todd Petrie
Price: $183,000
Location: Hardwood Forest