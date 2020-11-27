Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jacob Lemmings

Buyer: Shane Reichenberg

Price: $325,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Juan Perez Landero

Price: $25,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Edith E. Randolph

Buyer: Myra A. Parr

Price: $228,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Callie Medlin Harber

Buyer: Alexandra S. Fertel

Price: $241,500

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Raymond Davis

Buyer: Markisha Butler

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jake Johnson Porter III

Buyer: Francisco Campos

Price: $768,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: David J. Raczynski

Buyer: 3V Land & Timber LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Brian Wyrick

Buyer: Michael Sean Wilkes

Price: $27,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Gloria L. Blue

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $12,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Elizabeth A. Rouse

Buyer: Sherly Taylor

Price: $114,900

Location: Oak Park

Seller: Sylvia S. Sandifer

Buyer: Patricia Bates

Price: $69,500

Location: Marshview

Seller: Michael R. Kennedy

Buyer: Amada Mitchell

Price: $416,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Epic Mart Properties LLC

Buyer: 3825 Norwich LLC

Price: $375,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Dihn Duong

Buyer: Shawn Oliver

Price: $384,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Douglas W. Kronn

Buyer: Cesar Rodriguez

Price: $638,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Kevin B. Satterfield

Buyer: Johnnie E. Dorch

Price: $345,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: William Andrew Schnupp

Buyer: Aaron T. Cook

Price: $355,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Joe B. Harris III

Buyer: Joshua S. Lee

Price: $336,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Guo Feng Lin

Buyer: Rhonda F. Lavender

Price: $132,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Marc C. Lang

Buyer: Carol A. Storey

Price: $137,200

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Barbara Edenfield Hutto

Buyer: Robert C. Morse

Price: $435,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc.

Buyer: William B. Jolley

Price: $423,700

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee

Buyer: Brian L. Piwowarczyk

Price: $190,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Lisa Harris Seckinger

Buyer: Robert Jackson Koert

Price: $339,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: David Baxter

Price: $545,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lucy Long

Buyer: Michael L. Eremchuk

Price: $745,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Ashley N. Sheldon

Buyer: Terri S. Leiser

Price: $160,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Cottage 83 LLC

Buyer: Third & One LLC

Price: $1.5 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Ryan Wilbur Babcock

Buyer: Octavia Deniser Cash

Price: $171,700

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Carole A. Lyons

Buyer: Carmell M. Duafala

Price: $383,000

Location: N/A

Seller: C. Eugene Reeves

Buyer: Kimberly Wilkes McGinnis

Price: $325,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Thomas Norman

Buyer: Anita Norman

Price: $2,700

Location: Dixville

Seller: Don Thomas

Buyer: Anita Norman

Price: $1,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: Jacqueline Thomas

Buyer: Anita Norman

Price: $1,000

Location: Dixville

Seller: James D. Benefield III

Buyer: James Frank Hill

Price: $398,200

Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club

Seller: Carol Ann McMurrain

Buyer: Daniel Foisy

Price: $129,300

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Helen Christine Powell

Buyer: 5811 Properties LLC

Price: $75,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Juliannette Boyette

Buyer: Janine Marie Rohm

Price: $459,900

Location: Terranova

Seller: B Properties LLC

Buyer: Donna E. Sumner

Price: $85,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Geechee SSI LLC

Buyer: Warren Ray Nesbit II

Price: $390,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC

Price: $439,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Robertg Fiorillo

Buyer: Anna J. Wiles

Price: $330,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Heather Brown

Buyer: John Andrew Hill

Price: $154,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC

Price: $522,600

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC

Price: $827,900

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Vivian B. Kish

Buyer: John Andrew Hill

Price: $134,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Dean Mitchell

Buyer: Robert M. Hall

Price: $179,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Lambright Sea Island LLC

Buyer: TDS Forest Road LLC

Price: $2.5 million

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: William F. Strother Jr.

Buyer: William Clay Strother

Price: $392,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sonia Sowa

Buyer: Michele Little

Price: $165,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Michael D. Lentini

Buyer: Fred L. Harris

Price: $158,600

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Doris L. Houston

Buyer: W. Clement Cullens

Price: $107,500

Location: South Union Street

Seller: Charles G. Caye Jr.

Buyer: Euleon J. Cockroft

Price: $665,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP

Buyer: OLLY2020 LLC

Price: $5.2 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP

Buyer: Sea Shark LLC

Price: $5.5 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP

Buyer: Edward J. Wehmer, trustee

Price: $1.385 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Marcia Beauchamp Irwin

Buyer: Frank C. King

Price: $540,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Russell Hoaster

Buyer: Richard Dean Irwin

Price: $680,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: SI Cottage LLC

Buyer: Kathleen J. Mellowes, trustee

Price: $3.85 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: SIA Propco LLC

Buyer: Randy J. Pace

Price: $499,800

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Nicholas Toth

Buyer: Russell Eugene Hoaster

Price: $417,500

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Charles Duke Royer

Buyer: Town Creek Honey Company LLC

Price: $525,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert D. Millican

Buyer: Barry E. Snell

Price: $590,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Donna G. Williams

Buyer: John Campbell, trustee

Price: $210,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Jean Hable

Buyer: Justin Music

Price: $164,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Marie L. Toussaint

Buyer: Nicholas M. Gilbert

Price: $161,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: George W. Ratz Jr.

Buyer: Hasmukhbhai A. Patel

Price: $405,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Matthew Story

Buyer: Jonathan Enriquez Lovely

Price: $317,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Timothy C. Gilsrud

Buyer: Nancy A. Treuter

Price: $322,400

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Donna Johns Collins

Buyer: Jennifer Leigh Johns

Price: $75,000

Location: Eastview

Seller: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Buyer: Joseph Walters

Price: $499,900

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee

Buyer: Kelly M. Hnatt

Price: $225,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Robert K. Oldham

Buyer: Shane Lee Rodgers

Price: $665,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Janice Britton

Buyer: Richard W. Angerer

Price: $125,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Bill J. Wetherington

Buyer: Laura Lee Hable

Price: $320,500

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Synovus Bank

Buyer: Swintstorage Brunswick GA LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: First Fed Bank

Buyer: Swintstorage Brunswick GA LLC

Price: $1.1 million

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Elizabeth B. Sumner

Buyer: Juan Perez Morales

Price: $12,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Patricial M. Leggett

Buyer: Betty L. Holley

Price: $145,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Next Chapter Properties of GA LLC

Buyer: Jean Cockshutt

Price: $109,900

Location: Newtown

