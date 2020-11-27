Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jacob Lemmings
Buyer: Shane Reichenberg
Price: $325,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Juan Perez Landero
Price: $25,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Edith E. Randolph
Buyer: Myra A. Parr
Price: $228,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Callie Medlin Harber
Buyer: Alexandra S. Fertel
Price: $241,500
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Raymond Davis
Buyer: Markisha Butler
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jake Johnson Porter III
Buyer: Francisco Campos
Price: $768,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: David J. Raczynski
Buyer: 3V Land & Timber LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Brian Wyrick
Buyer: Michael Sean Wilkes
Price: $27,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Gloria L. Blue
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $12,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Elizabeth A. Rouse
Buyer: Sherly Taylor
Price: $114,900
Location: Oak Park
Seller: Sylvia S. Sandifer
Buyer: Patricia Bates
Price: $69,500
Location: Marshview
Seller: Michael R. Kennedy
Buyer: Amada Mitchell
Price: $416,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Epic Mart Properties LLC
Buyer: 3825 Norwich LLC
Price: $375,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Dihn Duong
Buyer: Shawn Oliver
Price: $384,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Douglas W. Kronn
Buyer: Cesar Rodriguez
Price: $638,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Kevin B. Satterfield
Buyer: Johnnie E. Dorch
Price: $345,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: William Andrew Schnupp
Buyer: Aaron T. Cook
Price: $355,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Joe B. Harris III
Buyer: Joshua S. Lee
Price: $336,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Guo Feng Lin
Buyer: Rhonda F. Lavender
Price: $132,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Marc C. Lang
Buyer: Carol A. Storey
Price: $137,200
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Barbara Edenfield Hutto
Buyer: Robert C. Morse
Price: $435,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: JM Allen Construction Inc.
Buyer: William B. Jolley
Price: $423,700
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee
Buyer: Brian L. Piwowarczyk
Price: $190,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Lisa Harris Seckinger
Buyer: Robert Jackson Koert
Price: $339,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: David Baxter
Price: $545,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lucy Long
Buyer: Michael L. Eremchuk
Price: $745,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Ashley N. Sheldon
Buyer: Terri S. Leiser
Price: $160,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Cottage 83 LLC
Buyer: Third & One LLC
Price: $1.5 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Ryan Wilbur Babcock
Buyer: Octavia Deniser Cash
Price: $171,700
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Carole A. Lyons
Buyer: Carmell M. Duafala
Price: $383,000
Location: N/A
Seller: C. Eugene Reeves
Buyer: Kimberly Wilkes McGinnis
Price: $325,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Thomas Norman
Buyer: Anita Norman
Price: $2,700
Location: Dixville
Seller: Don Thomas
Buyer: Anita Norman
Price: $1,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Jacqueline Thomas
Buyer: Anita Norman
Price: $1,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: James D. Benefield III
Buyer: James Frank Hill
Price: $398,200
Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club
Seller: Carol Ann McMurrain
Buyer: Daniel Foisy
Price: $129,300
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Helen Christine Powell
Buyer: 5811 Properties LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Juliannette Boyette
Buyer: Janine Marie Rohm
Price: $459,900
Location: Terranova
Seller: B Properties LLC
Buyer: Donna E. Sumner
Price: $85,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Geechee SSI LLC
Buyer: Warren Ray Nesbit II
Price: $390,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC
Price: $439,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Robertg Fiorillo
Buyer: Anna J. Wiles
Price: $330,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Heather Brown
Buyer: John Andrew Hill
Price: $154,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC
Price: $522,600
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC
Price: $827,900
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Vivian B. Kish
Buyer: John Andrew Hill
Price: $134,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Dean Mitchell
Buyer: Robert M. Hall
Price: $179,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Lambright Sea Island LLC
Buyer: TDS Forest Road LLC
Price: $2.5 million
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: William F. Strother Jr.
Buyer: William Clay Strother
Price: $392,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sonia Sowa
Buyer: Michele Little
Price: $165,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Michael D. Lentini
Buyer: Fred L. Harris
Price: $158,600
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Doris L. Houston
Buyer: W. Clement Cullens
Price: $107,500
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Charles G. Caye Jr.
Buyer: Euleon J. Cockroft
Price: $665,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP
Buyer: OLLY2020 LLC
Price: $5.2 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP
Buyer: Sea Shark LLC
Price: $5.5 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP
Buyer: Edward J. Wehmer, trustee
Price: $1.385 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Marcia Beauchamp Irwin
Buyer: Frank C. King
Price: $540,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Russell Hoaster
Buyer: Richard Dean Irwin
Price: $680,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: SI Cottage LLC
Buyer: Kathleen J. Mellowes, trustee
Price: $3.85 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: SIA Propco LLC
Buyer: Randy J. Pace
Price: $499,800
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Nicholas Toth
Buyer: Russell Eugene Hoaster
Price: $417,500
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Charles Duke Royer
Buyer: Town Creek Honey Company LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert D. Millican
Buyer: Barry E. Snell
Price: $590,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Donna G. Williams
Buyer: John Campbell, trustee
Price: $210,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Jean Hable
Buyer: Justin Music
Price: $164,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Marie L. Toussaint
Buyer: Nicholas M. Gilbert
Price: $161,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: George W. Ratz Jr.
Buyer: Hasmukhbhai A. Patel
Price: $405,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Matthew Story
Buyer: Jonathan Enriquez Lovely
Price: $317,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Timothy C. Gilsrud
Buyer: Nancy A. Treuter
Price: $322,400
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Donna Johns Collins
Buyer: Jennifer Leigh Johns
Price: $75,000
Location: Eastview
Seller: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Buyer: Joseph Walters
Price: $499,900
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee
Buyer: Kelly M. Hnatt
Price: $225,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Robert K. Oldham
Buyer: Shane Lee Rodgers
Price: $665,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Janice Britton
Buyer: Richard W. Angerer
Price: $125,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Bill J. Wetherington
Buyer: Laura Lee Hable
Price: $320,500
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Synovus Bank
Buyer: Swintstorage Brunswick GA LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: First Fed Bank
Buyer: Swintstorage Brunswick GA LLC
Price: $1.1 million
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Elizabeth B. Sumner
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $12,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Patricial M. Leggett
Buyer: Betty L. Holley
Price: $145,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Next Chapter Properties of GA LLC
Buyer: Jean Cockshutt
Price: $109,900
Location: Newtown