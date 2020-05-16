Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 4 through May 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: June Smith Cox
Buyer: INM Properties LLC
Price: $142,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Royer Salinas
Price: $260,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Buyer: Colby Peffer
Price: $237,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Stephanie J. Lockyer
Buyer: Ava Lynn J. Taylor
Price: $226,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Horace R. Hortman
Buyer: Kevin Paul Thomas
Price: $271,500
Location: Oaks
Seller: Herbert Lynn Harton
Buyer: Chad Powell
Price: $555,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences
Seller: Charlotte B. Bennett
Buyer: Peter John Condon
Price: $371,100
Location: Vassar Point
Seller: Robert M. Platek
Buyer: Cottage 556 LLC
Price: $8,000,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: James McDermott
Buyer: Robert Peifer
Price: $230,000
Location: Estates @ Golden Isles
Seller: John W. Hathaway, trustee
Buyer: Joan W. Zoellner
Price: $215,000
Location: Hampton River Estates
Seller: James H. Shriver
Buyer: Katherine Bowen
Price: $174,400
Location: Island Square
Seller: Ervin Warren
Buyer: George S. Hulett
Price: $20,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: C. Steven Roberts
Buyer: Lucas J. Johnston
Price: $158,000
Location: Oak Bluff
Seller: William Roethlisberger
Buyer: Peter R. Cole
Price: $148,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Sue Nell Dykstra
Buyer: Benjamin H. Johnson
Price: $171,200
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Cherry Logs Holdings LLC, trustee
Buyer: Quinnetta Y. Williams
Price: $6,000
Location: Wilton Tyson estate
Seller: Iric Milledge
Buyer: Ronald Marcel Natson, Sr.
Price: $1,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Iric Milledge
Buyer: Ronald Marcel Natson, Sr.
Price: $60,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Mark Monroe
Buyer: Robert Jeffrey Sprinkle
Price: $1,475,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Merry Thi Tran
Price: $40,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee
Buyer: Zania L. Laws
Price: $11,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Juan A. Santiago
Buyer: Jeffrey Whitaker
Price: $161,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: John J. Crowley
Buyer: Jennifer S. Boyer
Price: $318,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Corey S. Bessent
Buyer: Mary G. Painter
Price: $254,900
Location: Landings @ Golden Isles
Seller: Sidekicks Properties LLC
Buyer: FAB Properties Inc.
Price: $87,000
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: VACA Condos II LLC
Buyer: Robert B. Hopp, trustee
Price: $348,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Howard G. Brogdon
Buyer: David Vincent Washburn
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Carolyn Carver
Buyer: William Lotson
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lyle D. Nichols
Buyer: Claudia Marie Gleswein
Price: $365,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Juan A. Lopez
Buyer: Joao Francisco Silva
Price: $71,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Justin Spangler
Buyer: Gary E. Miller
Price: $17,000
Location: Admirals Cove
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Shemeka Frazier Sorrells
Price: $60,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Charles R. Faulk, Jr.
Buyer: Terrell D. Williams
Price: $24,000
Location: Ridgewood
Seller: Keith D. Stalvey
Buyer: Thomas Randall Mankin
Price: $254,000
Location: Diamond Bar
Seller: Sara Elizabeth Way Thomas
Buyer: Steve Myron Head
Price: $120,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Bank of Eastman
Buyer: Regency Land Group LLC
Price: $325,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James F. Dieveney
Buyer: La Flama Blanca LLC
Price: $80,000
Location: Canal Landing
Seller: Paul H. Sanders III
Buyer: Alicia Oglesby
Price: $116,000
Location: East View
Seller: Collins Hoekwater Properties LLC
Buyer: Leeann Page
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: T. Brantley O’Quinn, trust
Buyer: Nelis Perez Morales
Price: $18,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Richard Micminn
Buyer: Latisa Harris
Price: $21,500
Location: Dixville