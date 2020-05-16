Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 4 through May 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: June Smith Cox

Buyer: INM Properties LLC

Price: $142,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Royer Salinas

Price: $260,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Buyer: Colby Peffer

Price: $237,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Stephanie J. Lockyer

Buyer: Ava Lynn J. Taylor

Price: $226,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Horace R. Hortman

Buyer: Kevin Paul Thomas

Price: $271,500

Location: Oaks

Seller: Herbert Lynn Harton

Buyer: Chad Powell

Price: $555,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences

Seller: Charlotte B. Bennett

Buyer: Peter John Condon

Price: $371,100

Location: Vassar Point

Seller: Robert M. Platek

Buyer: Cottage 556 LLC

Price: $8,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: James McDermott

Buyer: Robert Peifer

Price: $230,000

Location: Estates @ Golden Isles

Seller: John W. Hathaway, trustee

Buyer: Joan W. Zoellner

Price: $215,000

Location: Hampton River Estates

Seller: James H. Shriver

Buyer: Katherine Bowen

Price: $174,400

Location: Island Square

Seller: Ervin Warren

Buyer: George S. Hulett

Price: $20,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: C. Steven Roberts

Buyer: Lucas J. Johnston

Price: $158,000

Location: Oak Bluff

Seller: William Roethlisberger

Buyer: Peter R. Cole

Price: $148,500

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Sue Nell Dykstra

Buyer: Benjamin H. Johnson

Price: $171,200

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Cherry Logs Holdings LLC, trustee

Buyer: Quinnetta Y. Williams

Price: $6,000

Location: Wilton Tyson estate

Seller: Iric Milledge

Buyer: Ronald Marcel Natson, Sr.

Price: $1,000

Location: Day & Bloom

Seller: Iric Milledge

Buyer: Ronald Marcel Natson, Sr.

Price: $60,000

Location: Day & Bloom

Seller: Mark Monroe

Buyer: Robert Jeffrey Sprinkle

Price: $1,475,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Merry Thi Tran

Price: $40,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Michael William Wilson, trustee

Buyer: Zania L. Laws

Price: $11,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Juan A. Santiago

Buyer: Jeffrey Whitaker

Price: $161,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: John J. Crowley

Buyer: Jennifer S. Boyer

Price: $318,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Corey S. Bessent

Buyer: Mary G. Painter

Price: $254,900

Location: Landings @ Golden Isles

Seller: Sidekicks Properties LLC

Buyer: FAB Properties Inc.

Price: $87,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: VACA Condos II LLC

Buyer: Robert B. Hopp, trustee

Price: $348,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Howard G. Brogdon

Buyer: David Vincent Washburn

Price: $35,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Carolyn Carver

Buyer: William Lotson

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Lyle D. Nichols

Buyer: Claudia Marie Gleswein

Price: $365,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Juan A. Lopez

Buyer: Joao Francisco Silva

Price: $71,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: Justin Spangler

Buyer: Gary E. Miller

Price: $17,000

Location: Admirals Cove

Seller: Five Star Credit Union

Buyer: Shemeka Frazier Sorrells

Price: $60,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Charles R. Faulk, Jr.

Buyer: Terrell D. Williams

Price: $24,000

Location: Ridgewood

Seller: Keith D. Stalvey

Buyer: Thomas Randall Mankin

Price: $254,000

Location: Diamond Bar

Seller: Sara Elizabeth Way Thomas

Buyer: Steve Myron Head

Price: $120,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Bank of Eastman

Buyer: Regency Land Group LLC

Price: $325,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James F. Dieveney

Buyer: La Flama Blanca LLC

Price: $80,000

Location: Canal Landing

Seller: Paul H. Sanders III

Buyer: Alicia Oglesby

Price: $116,000

Location: East View

Seller: Collins Hoekwater Properties LLC

Buyer: Leeann Page

Price: $115,000

Location: N/A

Seller: T. Brantley O’Quinn, trust

Buyer: Nelis Perez Morales

Price: $18,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Richard Micminn

Buyer: Latisa Harris

Price: $21,500

Location: Dixville

