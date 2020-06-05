Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 25 through May 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Evelyn G. Wood

Buyer: SSI Love Shack LLC

Price: $783,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Brian York Colwell

Buyer: 1022 LLC

Price: $740,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Picket Fence LLC

Buyer: Jonathan E. Bagley

Price: $680,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Dion L. Gordon

Buyer: Dawn Felicia Drayton Hunte

Price: $239,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Martha Jeanette Young

Buyer: Christopher C. Edwards

Price: $365,000

Location: Long View Acres

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: James K. Krokos

Price: $284,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Ricky Todd Shehan Nichols

Price: $216,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Stephanie R. Amiotte

Buyer: Luis Curbelo

Price: $289,400

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Amelia E. Kennedy

Buyer: Jame F. Mason

Price: $479,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Thomas G. Lane

Buyer: Brent Broshow

Price: $469,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Judith A. Stout

Buyer: Jane H. Holmes

Price: $160,000

Location: Butler Retreat West

Seller: Five Star Credit Union

Buyer: Sawgrass Construction Inc.

Price: $12,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Albert Clay James

Buyer: Charles Kendrick Watts, Jr.

Price: $655,000

Location: Meadows

Seller: Construction B.C. Inc.

Buyer: David M. Paga

Price: $405,800

Location: Lake View

Seller: Phyllis Ruddenberg

Buyer: Richard A. Holt

Price: $257,500

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: C.L. Greer Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Nicki Ann Schroeder

Price: $589,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ernestine H. Thompson Naegle

Buyer: Albert C. James II

Price: $475,000

Location: Hartford by the Sea

Seller: Michael David Cannon

Buyer: Seth A. Hackler

Price: $345,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Jonathan Bryce Taber

Buyer: Richard A. Charnook

Price: $245,500

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: J O Y Full Rentals LLC

Buyer: Susan E. Kolar

Price: $180,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Stephen R. Yother

Buyer: Brian Scott Adcock

Price: $159,900

Location: Rice Field

Seller: Jacqueline E. Cox

Buyer: David L. Rowell, Sr.

Price: $116,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Herbert Roy Starling

Buyer: Richard O. Bottorff

Price: $6,500

Location: Pineview

Seller: R Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: Ashlyn J. Solomon

Price: $50,000

Location: Good Place

Seller: Henry C. Cordes

Buyer: Sharon Smith Seaman

Price: $281,500

Location: Mallory Villas

Seller: Oak Brothers Construction LLC

Buyer: Christopher Sabo

Price: $183,000

Location: Pineview

Seller: Todd W. Waters

Buyer: Greg G. Kalter

Price: $15,000

Location: Palmetto Bluff

Seller: My Town Properties LLC

Buyer: Caryn E. Kelly

Price: $158,000

Location: Gasciogne

Seller: Kellett Family Partners LP

Buyer: Picket Fence Properties LLC

Price: $148,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Willard Allen Phillips, Jr.

Buyer: Johnny Lee Wynn, Sr.

Price: $65,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Tracie Lynn Perry Pittman

Buyer: Quincy H. Gallen

Price: $134,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Matthew R. Herman

Buyer: Michael A. Skinner

Price: $244,900

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Timothy Wilson

Buyer: Ollis Douglas, Sr.

Price: $39,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Matthew C. Hayslip

Buyer: Preston Pollard

Price: $351,900

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Lynn McBride

Buyer: David A. Rawden

Price: $550,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Brandon E. Bartell

Buyer: Randy D. Bonds, Sr.

Price: $330,000

Location: Reserve @ Demere

Seller: Catherine Allyson Chapman

Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC

Price: $21,000

Location: East View

Seller: Catherine Allyson Chapman

Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC

Price: $21,000

Location: East View

Seller: Betty Jean White

Buyer: Robert C. Tyrer

Price: $138,900

Location: Don El

Seller: Peter Eric Rogers

Buyer: Kyle White

Price: $410,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Ditech Financial LLC

Buyer: Roman Douglas Tinney

Price: $141,000

Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles

Seller: Pamela T. Bell

Buyer: WDE Investments LLC

Price: $730,000

Location: East End

Seller: William F. Hutchings

Buyer: Jerica Davis

Price: $224,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Andlot LLC

Buyer: Michael A. Diggs

Price: $32,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Edward Canady

Buyer: Juan Perez

Price: $13,500

Location: Plott

Seller: James M. Showalter

Buyer: Wayne E. Donaldson

Price: $350,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Nathan Ball

Price: $215,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

