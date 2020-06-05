Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 25 through May 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Evelyn G. Wood
Buyer: SSI Love Shack LLC
Price: $783,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Brian York Colwell
Buyer: 1022 LLC
Price: $740,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Picket Fence LLC
Buyer: Jonathan E. Bagley
Price: $680,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Dion L. Gordon
Buyer: Dawn Felicia Drayton Hunte
Price: $239,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Martha Jeanette Young
Buyer: Christopher C. Edwards
Price: $365,000
Location: Long View Acres
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: James K. Krokos
Price: $284,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Ricky Todd Shehan Nichols
Price: $216,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Stephanie R. Amiotte
Buyer: Luis Curbelo
Price: $289,400
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Amelia E. Kennedy
Buyer: Jame F. Mason
Price: $479,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Thomas G. Lane
Buyer: Brent Broshow
Price: $469,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Judith A. Stout
Buyer: Jane H. Holmes
Price: $160,000
Location: Butler Retreat West
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Sawgrass Construction Inc.
Price: $12,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Albert Clay James
Buyer: Charles Kendrick Watts, Jr.
Price: $655,000
Location: Meadows
Seller: Construction B.C. Inc.
Buyer: David M. Paga
Price: $405,800
Location: Lake View
Seller: Phyllis Ruddenberg
Buyer: Richard A. Holt
Price: $257,500
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: C.L. Greer Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Nicki Ann Schroeder
Price: $589,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ernestine H. Thompson Naegle
Buyer: Albert C. James II
Price: $475,000
Location: Hartford by the Sea
Seller: Michael David Cannon
Buyer: Seth A. Hackler
Price: $345,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Jonathan Bryce Taber
Buyer: Richard A. Charnook
Price: $245,500
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: J O Y Full Rentals LLC
Buyer: Susan E. Kolar
Price: $180,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Stephen R. Yother
Buyer: Brian Scott Adcock
Price: $159,900
Location: Rice Field
Seller: Jacqueline E. Cox
Buyer: David L. Rowell, Sr.
Price: $116,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Herbert Roy Starling
Buyer: Richard O. Bottorff
Price: $6,500
Location: Pineview
Seller: R Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: Ashlyn J. Solomon
Price: $50,000
Location: Good Place
Seller: Henry C. Cordes
Buyer: Sharon Smith Seaman
Price: $281,500
Location: Mallory Villas
Seller: Oak Brothers Construction LLC
Buyer: Christopher Sabo
Price: $183,000
Location: Pineview
Seller: Todd W. Waters
Buyer: Greg G. Kalter
Price: $15,000
Location: Palmetto Bluff
Seller: My Town Properties LLC
Buyer: Caryn E. Kelly
Price: $158,000
Location: Gasciogne
Seller: Kellett Family Partners LP
Buyer: Picket Fence Properties LLC
Price: $148,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Willard Allen Phillips, Jr.
Buyer: Johnny Lee Wynn, Sr.
Price: $65,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Tracie Lynn Perry Pittman
Buyer: Quincy H. Gallen
Price: $134,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Matthew R. Herman
Buyer: Michael A. Skinner
Price: $244,900
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Ollis Douglas, Sr.
Price: $39,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Matthew C. Hayslip
Buyer: Preston Pollard
Price: $351,900
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Lynn McBride
Buyer: David A. Rawden
Price: $550,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Brandon E. Bartell
Buyer: Randy D. Bonds, Sr.
Price: $330,000
Location: Reserve @ Demere
Seller: Catherine Allyson Chapman
Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC
Price: $21,000
Location: East View
Seller: Betty Jean White
Buyer: Robert C. Tyrer
Price: $138,900
Location: Don El
Seller: Peter Eric Rogers
Buyer: Kyle White
Price: $410,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Ditech Financial LLC
Buyer: Roman Douglas Tinney
Price: $141,000
Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles
Seller: Pamela T. Bell
Buyer: WDE Investments LLC
Price: $730,000
Location: East End
Seller: William F. Hutchings
Buyer: Jerica Davis
Price: $224,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Andlot LLC
Buyer: Michael A. Diggs
Price: $32,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Edward Canady
Buyer: Juan Perez
Price: $13,500
Location: Plott
Seller: James M. Showalter
Buyer: Wayne E. Donaldson
Price: $350,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Nathan Ball
Price: $215,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club