Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 18 through May 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Shannon Monteleone
Price: $235,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: 2310 Bolton Road LLC
Buyer: Glynn County Board of Education
Price: $40,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: 2310 Bolton Road LLC
Buyer: Glynn County Board of Education
Price: $40,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Campbell Construction LLC
Buyer: Paul Keith
Price: $238,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Russell E. White
Buyer: Carlos D. Diaz
Price: $65,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Susan U. Allis
Buyer: Marcus Tyler Cable Griffin
Price: $385,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Curtis Davis
Price: $299,000
Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isles
Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC
Buyer: Robert Thomas
Price: $385,000
Location: Plantation
Seller: Randy A. Buckley
Buyer: Jeb Robert Stewart
Price: $295,000
Location: Laurel Grove Island Plantation
Seller: George F. Pezdirtz
Buyer: Avnet Holdings LLC
Price: $117,500
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Jimmie Joe Trueblood, trustee
Buyer: Kate A. Schermerhorn
Price: $2.6 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Mark C. Lang
Buyer: Colette E. Williams
Price: $218,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Ruby Newton Myers
Price: $299,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: NGH Investments LLC
Buyer: Lauren Ann Perdue
Price: $144,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Vincent S. Betts
Buyer: Richard A. Goode
Price: $229,900
Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles
Seller: Mary N. Lloyd
Buyer: Christian Cochran
Price: $35,000
Location: Springhill
Seller: Paul H. Sanders III
Buyer: Carol Alison Fox
Price: $122,000
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Mark Nyeste
Buyer: Audury H. Dionne
Price: $257,500
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Robert B. Sasser
Buyer: Jeffrey McCumbers
Price: $158,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Gayle McAlister
Buyer: Stephen H. Shelton, trustee
Price: $1.265 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Allison Stubbs
Buyer: James I. Nolan, Jr.
Price: $240,000
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Hena Modi Pandejee
Buyer: Seth L. Turnbull
Price: $159,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Josephine Gallagher, trustee
Buyer: Richard Jeremy Hammond
Price: $405,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Patrick H. Moore
Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC
Price: $382,500
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Rita R. Abrms
Buyer: David Galloway
Price: $470,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Mike Harvey
Buyer: Ivory Louise Stephens
Price: $235,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Travis Brown
Buyer: Tabitha Bailey
Price: $185,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: 400 Lighthouse LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: 400 Ocean Building
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Ryan Michael Casey
Price: $340,000
Location: 400 Ocean Building
Seller: Douglas Ponder Suto
Buyer: Hannah Melissa Johnston
Price: $210,000
Location: Pelican Place
Seller: Betty Jane Sullivan, trustee
Buyer: Jonnie Lee Collins
Price: $89,900
Location: Pine Forest
Seller: Cynthia B. Jackson
Buyer: Mary Bell Vaughn
Price: $450,000
Location: Long View Acres
Seller: Betty Jane Wright Sloan
Buyer: Robert A. Parson, Sr.
Price: $410,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Richard A. Charnock II
Buyer: Kamika S. Smith
Price: $186,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Dianne E. Caso
Buyer: Douglas C. Davidson
Price: $3.5 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Parker Realty Co.
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $10,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Robert Lamar Coleman
Buyer: William E. Van Dorn
Price: $50,300
Location: Brunswick Mall
Seller: Elizabeth M. Obey
Buyer: Sheppard & A Half, Inc.
Price: $15,500
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: Vitor Hugo Toniolo
Buyer: Aaron Dobson
Price: $358,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: William H. Holland
Buyer: Morgan A. Moxley
Price: $310,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Irma Hicks
Price: $208,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Irma Morrill
Buyer: Justin R. Beck
Price: $15,000
Location: Perry Mallette Tract
Seller: Linda D. Grimes
Buyer: JCS 345 Properties LLC
Price: $16,000
Location: Jekyll Acres
Seller: Kenneth Mountcastle III
Buyer: Jonathan Lewis
Price: $1.58 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Theodore E. Allen
Buyer: Fianna Hudson
Price: $175,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Ricky McIntyre
Buyer: Christopher Ryan Toler
Price: $274,800
Location: Oglethorpe Park