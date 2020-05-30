Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 18 through May 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Shannon Monteleone

Price: $235,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: 2310 Bolton Road LLC

Buyer: Glynn County Board of Education

Price: $40,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: 2310 Bolton Road LLC

Buyer: Glynn County Board of Education

Price: $40,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Campbell Construction LLC

Buyer: Paul Keith

Price: $238,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Russell E. White

Buyer: Carlos D. Diaz

Price: $65,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Susan U. Allis

Buyer: Marcus Tyler Cable Griffin

Price: $385,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Curtis Davis

Price: $299,000

Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isles

Seller: Advanta IRA Administration LLC

Buyer: Robert Thomas

Price: $385,000

Location: Plantation

Seller: Randy A. Buckley

Buyer: Jeb Robert Stewart

Price: $295,000

Location: Laurel Grove Island Plantation

Seller: George F. Pezdirtz

Buyer: Avnet Holdings LLC

Price: $117,500

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Jimmie Joe Trueblood, trustee

Buyer: Kate A. Schermerhorn

Price: $2.6 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Mark C. Lang

Buyer: Colette E. Williams

Price: $218,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Ruby Newton Myers

Price: $299,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: NGH Investments LLC

Buyer: Lauren Ann Perdue

Price: $144,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Vincent S. Betts

Buyer: Richard A. Goode

Price: $229,900

Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles

Seller: Mary N. Lloyd

Buyer: Christian Cochran

Price: $35,000

Location: Springhill

Seller: Paul H. Sanders III

Buyer: Carol Alison Fox

Price: $122,000

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Mark Nyeste

Buyer: Audury H. Dionne

Price: $257,500

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Robert B. Sasser

Buyer: Jeffrey McCumbers

Price: $158,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Gayle McAlister

Buyer: Stephen H. Shelton, trustee

Price: $1.265 million

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Allison Stubbs

Buyer: James I. Nolan, Jr.

Price: $240,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Hena Modi Pandejee

Buyer: Seth L. Turnbull

Price: $159,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Josephine Gallagher, trustee

Buyer: Richard Jeremy Hammond

Price: $405,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Patrick H. Moore

Buyer: K&K Holding Co. LLC

Price: $382,500

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Rita R. Abrms

Buyer: David Galloway

Price: $470,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Mike Harvey

Buyer: Ivory Louise Stephens

Price: $235,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Travis Brown

Buyer: Tabitha Bailey

Price: $185,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: 400 Lighthouse LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: 400 Ocean Building

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Ryan Michael Casey

Price: $340,000

Location: 400 Ocean Building

Seller: Douglas Ponder Suto

Buyer: Hannah Melissa Johnston

Price: $210,000

Location: Pelican Place

Seller: Betty Jane Sullivan, trustee

Buyer: Jonnie Lee Collins

Price: $89,900

Location: Pine Forest

Seller: Cynthia B. Jackson

Buyer: Mary Bell Vaughn

Price: $450,000

Location: Long View Acres

Seller: Betty Jane Wright Sloan

Buyer: Robert A. Parson, Sr.

Price: $410,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Richard A. Charnock II

Buyer: Kamika S. Smith

Price: $186,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Dianne E. Caso

Buyer: Douglas C. Davidson

Price: $3.5 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Parker Realty Co.

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $10,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Robert Lamar Coleman

Buyer: William E. Van Dorn

Price: $50,300

Location: Brunswick Mall

Seller: Elizabeth M. Obey

Buyer: Sheppard & A Half, Inc.

Price: $15,500

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: Vitor Hugo Toniolo

Buyer: Aaron Dobson

Price: $358,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: William H. Holland

Buyer: Morgan A. Moxley

Price: $310,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Irma Hicks

Price: $208,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Irma Morrill

Buyer: Justin R. Beck

Price: $15,000

Location: Perry Mallette Tract

Seller: Linda D. Grimes

Buyer: JCS 345 Properties LLC

Price: $16,000

Location: Jekyll Acres

Seller: Kenneth Mountcastle III

Buyer: Jonathan Lewis

Price: $1.58 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Theodore E. Allen

Buyer: Fianna Hudson

Price: $175,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Ricky McIntyre

Buyer: Christopher Ryan Toler

Price: $274,800

Location: Oglethorpe Park

More from this section

+2
Demere Road roundabout construction on track

Demere Road roundabout construction on track

Motorists may not have been appreciative Saturday when the ongoing project to replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road with a roundabout met with heavy Memorial Day traffic, but the project is on track to finish in August.

Camden businesses on rebound

Camden businesses on rebound

Garry Young was among the small business owners directly impacted by shelter in place and social distancing guidelines enacted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.