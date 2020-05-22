Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 11 through May 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Quicken Loans LLC
Buyer: John Winiarski, trustee
Price: $92,500
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Andrew Boerger
Buyer: Devin W. South
Price: $347,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Jacob A. Wallace
Buyer: Robert Ray Tyler
Price: $164,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Thomas A. Lovell
Buyer: Doris Muchison
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: AJ Investments of Ga. LLC
Price: $549,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: B.J. Gawle
Buyer: KJM2 LLC
Price: $78,000
Location: Georgia Trading Co. property
Seller: Kerry A. Huettner
Buyer: Michael Hermida
Price: $172,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Susan Arnold Hoffman
Buyer: SLP198 LLC
Price: $1,675,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Anya Whitney
Buyer: Faith Bruce
Price: $345,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Philip R. Saleeby
Buyer: United Way LLC
Price: $275,000
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Buyer: Timothy Mason
Price: $177,000
Location: A.C. Anderson
Seller: Dana Wayne
Buyer: Bradley David Hamil
Price: $263,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: John R. Lovell
Buyer: Larry Dinkins
Price: $198,500
Location: Somerby Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Roman Button
Price: $181,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Indaba LLC
Buyer: Isaiah Sixty One LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Lewis Whitman
Buyer: Jaimee N. Howard
Price: $230,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Jose Moran
Buyer: Christian Huerta
Price: $70,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Martha A. Head
Buyer: Kelly Teston
Price: $62,000
Location: Pineview
Seller: Verlon Jones
Buyer: Karen Barak
Price: $169,900
Location: Villas @ Golden Isles
Seller: Jessica Grantham
Buyer: Jason L. Ernst
Price: $12,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Rebecca G. Alford
Buyer: Tyler H. Jones
Price: $117,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
Buyer: Desmona M. Humphreys
Price: $172,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Katie S. Taylor
Buyer: Christie Tolbert Sulkowski
Price: $195,000
Location: Village
Seller: John M. Lafferty
Buyer: Hugo J. Warns III
Price: $3,680,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Key Investment Property Group LLC
Buyer: Kim Ahn Le
Price: $43,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Laurel Grove LLC
Buyer: Joseph Paul Madden
Price: $265,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Jeffrey Plesko
Buyer: Amy F. Robinson
Price: $371,500
Location: Marshes
Seller: Patricia McCann Poppell
Buyer: Pensco Trust Co. LLC
Price: $215,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: John Duncan Goodrich, trustee
Buyer: Ann F. Bell
Price: $360,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: Gail A. Murray
Buyer: Lamont Evans
Price: $37,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Stephen Franklin Dmetruk
Buyer: William Brady Head
Price: $608,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Dorothy B. Utz
Buyer: Linda Higgins
Price: $215,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Patricia Tower Morris
Price: $10,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: William Thomas Blackerby, trustee
Buyer: Kenneth W. Faulkenberry
Price: $175,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Solid Rock Co.
Buyer: John L. Smith
Price: $255,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: James Vincent Bailey
Buyer: William Randall Bailey
Price: $34,000
Location: Willow Creek
Seller: James Vincent Bailey
Buyer: William Randall Bailey
Price: $8,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Petra Buyan
Buyer: Patricia S. Crawford
Price: $43,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: Christopher Ryan Morales
Buyer: Christopher Colby Williams
Price: $189,900
Location: Avondale
Seller: Hollie A. Temples
Buyer: Larry C. Brouilette
Price: $195,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Stephen H. Shelton, trustee
Buyer: Jimmie Joe Trueblood, trustee
Price: $2,128,500
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Kenneth J. Burandt
Buyer: Victor Anderson Crosby
Price: $251,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Viresh Patel
Buyer: Richard B. Browning
Price: $16,500
Location: Booher tract
Seller: Theodore James May
Buyer: Jose Juarbe
Price: $13,000
Location: Blythe Island Beach
Seller: Michael P. Jones
Buyer: Davis M. Love III
Price: $3,685,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Regency Renovations LLC
Price: $24,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.
Buyer: Tonya Bell
Price: $168,000
Location: Avondale