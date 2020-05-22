Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 11 through May 15 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Quicken Loans LLC

Buyer: John Winiarski, trustee

Price: $92,500

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Andrew Boerger

Buyer: Devin W. South

Price: $347,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Jacob A. Wallace

Buyer: Robert Ray Tyler

Price: $164,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Thomas A. Lovell

Buyer: Doris Muchison

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: AJ Investments of Ga. LLC

Price: $549,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: B.J. Gawle

Buyer: KJM2 LLC

Price: $78,000

Location: Georgia Trading Co. property

Seller: Kerry A. Huettner

Buyer: Michael Hermida

Price: $172,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Susan Arnold Hoffman

Buyer: SLP198 LLC

Price: $1,675,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Anya Whitney

Buyer: Faith Bruce

Price: $345,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Philip R. Saleeby

Buyer: United Way LLC

Price: $275,000

Location: Lake Forest Manor

Seller: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Buyer: Timothy Mason

Price: $177,000

Location: A.C. Anderson

Seller: Dana Wayne

Buyer: Bradley David Hamil

Price: $263,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: John R. Lovell

Buyer: Larry Dinkins

Price: $198,500

Location: Somerby Pointe

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Roman Button

Price: $181,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Indaba LLC

Buyer: Isaiah Sixty One LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Lewis Whitman

Buyer: Jaimee N. Howard

Price: $230,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Jose Moran

Buyer: Christian Huerta

Price: $70,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Martha A. Head

Buyer: Kelly Teston

Price: $62,000

Location: Pineview

Seller: Verlon Jones

Buyer: Karen Barak

Price: $169,900

Location: Villas @ Golden Isles

Seller: Jessica Grantham

Buyer: Jason L. Ernst

Price: $12,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Rebecca G. Alford

Buyer: Tyler H. Jones

Price: $117,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

Buyer: Desmona M. Humphreys

Price: $172,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Katie S. Taylor

Buyer: Christie Tolbert Sulkowski

Price: $195,000

Location: Village

Seller: John M. Lafferty

Buyer: Hugo J. Warns III

Price: $3,680,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Key Investment Property Group LLC

Buyer: Kim Ahn Le

Price: $43,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Laurel Grove LLC

Buyer: Joseph Paul Madden

Price: $265,000

Location: Deerwood Estates

Seller: Jeffrey Plesko

Buyer: Amy F. Robinson

Price: $371,500

Location: Marshes

Seller: Patricia McCann Poppell

Buyer: Pensco Trust Co. LLC

Price: $215,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: John Duncan Goodrich, trustee

Buyer: Ann F. Bell

Price: $360,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Gail A. Murray

Buyer: Lamont Evans

Price: $37,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Stephen Franklin Dmetruk

Buyer: William Brady Head

Price: $608,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Dorothy B. Utz

Buyer: Linda Higgins

Price: $215,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Five Star Credit Union

Buyer: Patricia Tower Morris

Price: $10,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: William Thomas Blackerby, trustee

Buyer: Kenneth W. Faulkenberry

Price: $175,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Solid Rock Co.

Buyer: John L. Smith

Price: $255,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: James Vincent Bailey

Buyer: William Randall Bailey

Price: $34,000

Location: Willow Creek

Seller: James Vincent Bailey

Buyer: William Randall Bailey

Price: $8,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Petra Buyan

Buyer: Patricia S. Crawford

Price: $43,000

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: Christopher Ryan Morales

Buyer: Christopher Colby Williams

Price: $189,900

Location: Avondale

Seller: Hollie A. Temples

Buyer: Larry C. Brouilette

Price: $195,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Stephen H. Shelton, trustee

Buyer: Jimmie Joe Trueblood, trustee

Price: $2,128,500

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Kenneth J. Burandt

Buyer: Victor Anderson Crosby

Price: $251,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Viresh Patel

Buyer: Richard B. Browning

Price: $16,500

Location: Booher tract

Seller: Theodore James May

Buyer: Jose Juarbe

Price: $13,000

Location: Blythe Island Beach

Seller: Michael P. Jones

Buyer: Davis M. Love III

Price: $3,685,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Regency Renovations LLC

Price: $24,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.

Buyer: Tonya Bell

Price: $168,000

Location: Avondale

