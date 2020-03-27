Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 16 through March 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jeffrey Morrison

Buyer: Usher Construction LLC

Price: $26,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Joshua H. Anderson

Buyer: Carrie Uhing

Price: $197,500

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Steven Wayne Turner

Buyer: Virgil K. Embery

Price: $25,000

Location: Blackberry Farms

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Cynthia C. Broughton

Price: $35,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: TRI SSI LLC

Buyer: Vincent Allan Dettore

Price: $75,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Harry Larisey

Buyer: Jeremy Christophe Myrick

Price: $241,500

Location: Garden Homes

Seller: Gene Alfred Long

Buyer: Cynthia J. Proctor

Price: $248,500

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: David Richard Arnold

Price: $770,000

Location: Lottie Floyd tract

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: William D. Burkhalter

Price: $231,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Dinh Duong

Price: $599,900

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Kelley Faith McFarland

Buyer: Travis S. Riddle, Sr.

Price: $73,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ernest D. Bradham

Buyer: Edgar Bradham Properties

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ernest D. Bradham

Buyer: Edgar B. Bradham

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kevin Crotty

Buyer: Jane Priest

Price: $97,400

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Kellett Family Partnership

Buyer: Ernest W. Tuten

Price: $150,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Kenneth G. Rickerson

Buyer: Peggy Paris Dawn Edwards

Price: $550,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Willard A. Phillips, Jr.

Buyer: Thomas B. Albright

Price: $385,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Robert E. Aylward

Buyer: Donnie Jordan

Price: $590,000

Location: Dunbar Landing

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Michael McKenzie, Sr.

Price: $185,300

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: David E. Franks

Buyer: Douglas Ponder Suto

Price: $325,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Raymond M. Modugno

Buyer: John Anthony Page, Jr.

Price: $247,500

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Limeburn Group, Inc.

Buyer: Gordon B. Lane, Jr.

Price: $360,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Charlotte A. Castillo

Buyer: Steven K. Evans

Price: $261,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Kenneth W. Bowman

Buyer: Kelly M. Lacourse

Price: $215,000

Location: Westshore

Seller: William C. Hall trustee

Buyer: L.A. McConnell

Price: $290,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Stephen N. Purnell

Buyer: John L. Yancey

Price: $200,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Michael William Wilson

Buyer: Thomas I. Vickery

Price: $11,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Ralph Holden Harrison

Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato

Price: $140,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Amanda Page Wilson

Buyer: Darlene Demayo Productions

Price: $22,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Andrea A. Moore

Price: $675,000

Location: King City

Seller: Casey T. Lavin

Buyer: 17 Black Banks LLC

Price: $1,051,700

Location: Black Banks

Seller: Jeanne E. Anderson

Buyer: Mary Burdette

Price: $819,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Robin H. Williams

Buyer: Dean L. Davis

Price: $105,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: David Owen Cason

Price: $209,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Morris Publishing Group

Buyer: 3675 Community LLC

Price: $95,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Amy Kathleen Clines

Buyer: Stephanie Christine Sorrell

Price: $340,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: William Christopher Little

Price: $438,700

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC

Price: $231,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: John Bradley Stroud

Buyer: Richard A. Harrison

Price: $59,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: James Lowell Chambers

Price: $128,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Stacey Williams

Buyer: Christopher M. Young

Price: $235,300

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group

Buyer: Patrice Williams

Price: $156,000

Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Helene M. Denker

Price: $187,300

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Mark A. Boozer

Buyer: Holly Creek Thaw

Price: $850,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Driggers Homes, Inc.

Buyer: John Pacifico

Price: $287,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Craig Stuart Darby

Buyer: Douglas Scott Darby

Price: $100,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Ricky A. Williams

Buyer: Kathy W. Culpepper

Price: $214,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Tonya Duncan Miller

Buyer: Tracy O. Miller

Price: $91,000

Location: Village

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: J. Louise Dietzen

Price: $480,000

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: Mindy J. Rignel

Buyer: Van A. Doolittle

Price: $375,000

Location: Brailsford Landing

Seller: Fainting Goat LLC

Buyer: R4 Properties Limited LLC

Price: $416,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Rebecca C. Miller

Buyer: Allen D. Spader

Price: $253,200

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Russell F. Carroll trustee

Buyer: Mauricio Sanchez

Price: $192,000

Location: Chanslor Place

Seller: Leah M. Tucker

Buyer: Roscoe Jemal Robinson

Price: $454,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Amanda Wilcox Summers

Buyer: Dekel Joseph

Price: $220,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: John P. Pacifico

Buyer: Beverly Jean James

Price: $190,800

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Precious McNeil

Price: $244,800

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: Robert H. Buckler

Price: $375,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John W. Beckham, Jr.

Buyer: Vector Aviation LLC

Price: $22,000

Location: Happy Hangars