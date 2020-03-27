Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 16 through March 20 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jeffrey Morrison
Buyer: Usher Construction LLC
Price: $26,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Joshua H. Anderson
Buyer: Carrie Uhing
Price: $197,500
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Steven Wayne Turner
Buyer: Virgil K. Embery
Price: $25,000
Location: Blackberry Farms
Seller: LBB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Cynthia C. Broughton
Price: $35,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: TRI SSI LLC
Buyer: Vincent Allan Dettore
Price: $75,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Harry Larisey
Buyer: Jeremy Christophe Myrick
Price: $241,500
Location: Garden Homes
Seller: Gene Alfred Long
Buyer: Cynthia J. Proctor
Price: $248,500
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: David Richard Arnold
Price: $770,000
Location: Lottie Floyd tract
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: William D. Burkhalter
Price: $231,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Dinh Duong
Price: $599,900
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Kelley Faith McFarland
Buyer: Travis S. Riddle, Sr.
Price: $73,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ernest D. Bradham
Buyer: Edgar Bradham Properties
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ernest D. Bradham
Buyer: Edgar B. Bradham
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kevin Crotty
Buyer: Jane Priest
Price: $97,400
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Kellett Family Partnership
Buyer: Ernest W. Tuten
Price: $150,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Kenneth G. Rickerson
Buyer: Peggy Paris Dawn Edwards
Price: $550,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Willard A. Phillips, Jr.
Buyer: Thomas B. Albright
Price: $385,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Robert E. Aylward
Buyer: Donnie Jordan
Price: $590,000
Location: Dunbar Landing
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Michael McKenzie, Sr.
Price: $185,300
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: David E. Franks
Buyer: Douglas Ponder Suto
Price: $325,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Raymond M. Modugno
Buyer: John Anthony Page, Jr.
Price: $247,500
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Limeburn Group, Inc.
Buyer: Gordon B. Lane, Jr.
Price: $360,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Charlotte A. Castillo
Buyer: Steven K. Evans
Price: $261,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Kenneth W. Bowman
Buyer: Kelly M. Lacourse
Price: $215,000
Location: Westshore
Seller: William C. Hall trustee
Buyer: L.A. McConnell
Price: $290,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Stephen N. Purnell
Buyer: John L. Yancey
Price: $200,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Michael William Wilson
Buyer: Thomas I. Vickery
Price: $11,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Ralph Holden Harrison
Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato
Price: $140,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Amanda Page Wilson
Buyer: Darlene Demayo Productions
Price: $22,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Andrea A. Moore
Price: $675,000
Location: King City
Seller: Casey T. Lavin
Buyer: 17 Black Banks LLC
Price: $1,051,700
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Jeanne E. Anderson
Buyer: Mary Burdette
Price: $819,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Robin H. Williams
Buyer: Dean L. Davis
Price: $105,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: David Owen Cason
Price: $209,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Morris Publishing Group
Buyer: 3675 Community LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Amy Kathleen Clines
Buyer: Stephanie Christine Sorrell
Price: $340,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: William Christopher Little
Price: $438,700
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Executive Real Estate LLC
Price: $231,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: John Bradley Stroud
Buyer: Richard A. Harrison
Price: $59,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: James Lowell Chambers
Price: $128,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Stacey Williams
Buyer: Christopher M. Young
Price: $235,300
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group
Buyer: Patrice Williams
Price: $156,000
Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Helene M. Denker
Price: $187,300
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Mark A. Boozer
Buyer: Holly Creek Thaw
Price: $850,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Driggers Homes, Inc.
Buyer: John Pacifico
Price: $287,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Craig Stuart Darby
Buyer: Douglas Scott Darby
Price: $100,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Ricky A. Williams
Buyer: Kathy W. Culpepper
Price: $214,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Tonya Duncan Miller
Buyer: Tracy O. Miller
Price: $91,000
Location: Village
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: J. Louise Dietzen
Price: $480,000
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: Mindy J. Rignel
Buyer: Van A. Doolittle
Price: $375,000
Location: Brailsford Landing
Seller: Fainting Goat LLC
Buyer: R4 Properties Limited LLC
Price: $416,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Rebecca C. Miller
Buyer: Allen D. Spader
Price: $253,200
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Russell F. Carroll trustee
Buyer: Mauricio Sanchez
Price: $192,000
Location: Chanslor Place
Seller: Leah M. Tucker
Buyer: Roscoe Jemal Robinson
Price: $454,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Amanda Wilcox Summers
Buyer: Dekel Joseph
Price: $220,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: John P. Pacifico
Buyer: Beverly Jean James
Price: $190,800
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Precious McNeil
Price: $244,800
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Robert H. Buckler
Price: $375,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John W. Beckham, Jr.
Buyer: Vector Aviation LLC
Price: $22,000
Location: Happy Hangars