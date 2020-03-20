Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 9 through March 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: James A. Nettleton, Jr.

Buyer: Cartus Group

Price: $608,400

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: William Stewart Pitt

Buyer: John W. Crew

Price: $375,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Norton Coastal Properties

Buyer: Jack L. Smith, Jr.

Price: $416,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Michael Leo Keough

Buyer: Randy Dale Butler

Price: $1.6 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Melissa K. Green

Buyer: Kenneth James Burandt

Price: $210,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Kenneth J. Burandt

Buyer: Melvin E. Butler

Price: $256,000

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Beverly Bilderback

Buyer: Beverly Johnson

Price: $141,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Cost Management & Recovery

Buyer: Hawthorne SSI LLC

Price: $135,000

Location: Demere Village Medical

Seller: Elizabeth Duncan Parrott

Buyer: Daniel Cook

Price: $487,500

Location: Cloister Ocean

Seller: Dwight Plyler, Jr.

Buyer: Gary W. Druckenmiller

Price: $380,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Margaret F. Shorey

Buyer: Amanda L. Johnson

Price: $190,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Robert L. Guido trustee

Buyer: Kirk A. Ruth

Price: $865,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Allen Construction & Development

Buyer: Krista H. Trombley

Price: $623,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Michael Girardo

Buyer: Brelynn Dumortier

Price: $198,500

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Driggers Family Partnership

Buyer: Tasha Barnes Turner

Price: $17,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Lee McKinley

Buyer: Tracy B. Flannagan

Price: $365,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Cindy M. Odum

Buyer: Usher Construction LLC

Price: $90,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Louise Runkle Beldsoe

Buyer: 1601 Newcastle LLC

Price: $800,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Stacy L. Patrick

Buyer: Paul Hughey

Price: $355,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: Nitasha Howell

Buyer: Richard James Bell

Price: $224,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Christopher B. Sheppard

Buyer: Charlesetta Lois Sain

Price: $218,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Vicky Lynn Davis

Buyer: Charles Edward Sweeney

Price: $211,700

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Alan Schomber

Buyer: Bretta Harrell

Price: $447,500

Location: Dunbar Landing

Seller: James Johnson

Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $23,800

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: T. Kirk Watson

Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $31,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: James Watson

Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $28,800

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: South Glynn Partners LLC

Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $167,600

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Jane W. Watson

Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.

Price: $23,800

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: 3106 Redwood Street LLC

Buyer: Mayte Cruz

Price: $138,000

Location: East View

Seller: Guido E. Rengifo

Buyer: Adam Meredith Bruening

Price: $250,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Evan S. Davidman

Buyer: Rhomas A. Kempkes

Price: $1.4 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Joseph E. Douglas

Buyer: Keith A. Graversen

Price: $2,500

Location: Pine View

Seller: Jeffrey Shaw

Buyer: Steven Arbogast

Price: $465,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Richard Harold Joyce

Buyer: Melinda Dawn Messer

Price: $179,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Leon F. Joyner

Buyer: Michael L. Sutton

Price: $11,400

Location: Day & Bloom

Seller: Sue Nell Dykstra

Buyer: Daniel Bertram Schaefer

Price: $31,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Sidney A. Willis

Buyer: Walter Christopher Shores

Price: $253,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: James K. Diestel

Price: $30,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: William Frank Marullo

Price: $357,900

Location: Southpoint

Seller: Danny K. Burch

Buyer: Jazmin Ramirez

Price: $8,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Juanita Y. Lott

Buyer: Claborn Investment LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: East View

Seller: Sarah Jane Lange

Buyer: Bryan W. Hendley

Price: $300,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Paul Robert Dressner

Buyer: Rebecca Martha Link

Price: $430,000

Location: Demere Oaks Estate

Seller: David O. Crews

Buyer: C. Phillip Smelley

Price: $290,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Ahmad D. Vakili

Buyer: Five Bridges Capital LLC

Price: $120,000

Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse

Seller: Anthony J. Liartis

Buyer: Jack Rabbit Investments LLC

Price: $190,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Stuart R. Martineau

Buyer: Margaret Turner

Price: $212,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Randy G. Hensel

Buyer: Robert S. Banister

Price: $252,500

Location: Fox Run

Seller: William C. Sharpstone

Buyer: Katharine J. Sharpstone

Price: $925,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Debra Thomas

Buyer: Kristy A. Varner

Price: $60,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Steve Davis

Buyer: Brian Gaulin

Price: $13,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Brian K. Harrison

Buyer: Kwok Sze Richard Wong

Price: $820,000

Location: King City

Seller: K.M. Holding LLC

Buyer: Justin Spangler

Price: $390,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Bruni LLC

Buyer: Community in Savannah LLC

Price: $90,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael S. Saunders

Buyer: Aaron Beatty

Price: $235,000

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: John H. Royster

Buyer: Allyn Jean Basore

Price: $330,000

Location: Demere Landing