Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 9 through March 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: James A. Nettleton, Jr.
Buyer: Cartus Group
Price: $608,400
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: William Stewart Pitt
Buyer: John W. Crew
Price: $375,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Norton Coastal Properties
Buyer: Jack L. Smith, Jr.
Price: $416,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Michael Leo Keough
Buyer: Randy Dale Butler
Price: $1.6 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Melissa K. Green
Buyer: Kenneth James Burandt
Price: $210,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Kenneth J. Burandt
Buyer: Melvin E. Butler
Price: $256,000
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Beverly Bilderback
Buyer: Beverly Johnson
Price: $141,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Cost Management & Recovery
Buyer: Hawthorne SSI LLC
Price: $135,000
Location: Demere Village Medical
Seller: Elizabeth Duncan Parrott
Buyer: Daniel Cook
Price: $487,500
Location: Cloister Ocean
Seller: Dwight Plyler, Jr.
Buyer: Gary W. Druckenmiller
Price: $380,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Margaret F. Shorey
Buyer: Amanda L. Johnson
Price: $190,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Robert L. Guido trustee
Buyer: Kirk A. Ruth
Price: $865,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Allen Construction & Development
Buyer: Krista H. Trombley
Price: $623,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Michael Girardo
Buyer: Brelynn Dumortier
Price: $198,500
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Driggers Family Partnership
Buyer: Tasha Barnes Turner
Price: $17,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Lee McKinley
Buyer: Tracy B. Flannagan
Price: $365,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Cindy M. Odum
Buyer: Usher Construction LLC
Price: $90,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Louise Runkle Beldsoe
Buyer: 1601 Newcastle LLC
Price: $800,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Stacy L. Patrick
Buyer: Paul Hughey
Price: $355,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Nitasha Howell
Buyer: Richard James Bell
Price: $224,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Christopher B. Sheppard
Buyer: Charlesetta Lois Sain
Price: $218,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Vicky Lynn Davis
Buyer: Charles Edward Sweeney
Price: $211,700
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Alan Schomber
Buyer: Bretta Harrell
Price: $447,500
Location: Dunbar Landing
Seller: James Johnson
Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $23,800
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: T. Kirk Watson
Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $31,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: James Watson
Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $28,800
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: South Glynn Partners LLC
Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $167,600
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Jane W. Watson
Buyer: J.M. Allen Construction Inc.
Price: $23,800
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: 3106 Redwood Street LLC
Buyer: Mayte Cruz
Price: $138,000
Location: East View
Seller: Guido E. Rengifo
Buyer: Adam Meredith Bruening
Price: $250,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Evan S. Davidman
Buyer: Rhomas A. Kempkes
Price: $1.4 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Joseph E. Douglas
Buyer: Keith A. Graversen
Price: $2,500
Location: Pine View
Seller: Jeffrey Shaw
Buyer: Steven Arbogast
Price: $465,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Richard Harold Joyce
Buyer: Melinda Dawn Messer
Price: $179,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Leon F. Joyner
Buyer: Michael L. Sutton
Price: $11,400
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Sue Nell Dykstra
Buyer: Daniel Bertram Schaefer
Price: $31,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Sidney A. Willis
Buyer: Walter Christopher Shores
Price: $253,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: James K. Diestel
Price: $30,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: William Frank Marullo
Price: $357,900
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Danny K. Burch
Buyer: Jazmin Ramirez
Price: $8,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Juanita Y. Lott
Buyer: Claborn Investment LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: East View
Seller: Sarah Jane Lange
Buyer: Bryan W. Hendley
Price: $300,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Paul Robert Dressner
Buyer: Rebecca Martha Link
Price: $430,000
Location: Demere Oaks Estate
Seller: David O. Crews
Buyer: C. Phillip Smelley
Price: $290,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Ahmad D. Vakili
Buyer: Five Bridges Capital LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse
Seller: Anthony J. Liartis
Buyer: Jack Rabbit Investments LLC
Price: $190,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Stuart R. Martineau
Buyer: Margaret Turner
Price: $212,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Randy G. Hensel
Buyer: Robert S. Banister
Price: $252,500
Location: Fox Run
Seller: William C. Sharpstone
Buyer: Katharine J. Sharpstone
Price: $925,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Debra Thomas
Buyer: Kristy A. Varner
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Steve Davis
Buyer: Brian Gaulin
Price: $13,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Brian K. Harrison
Buyer: Kwok Sze Richard Wong
Price: $820,000
Location: King City
Seller: K.M. Holding LLC
Buyer: Justin Spangler
Price: $390,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Bruni LLC
Buyer: Community in Savannah LLC
Price: $90,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael S. Saunders
Buyer: Aaron Beatty
Price: $235,000
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: John H. Royster
Buyer: Allyn Jean Basore
Price: $330,000
Location: Demere Landing