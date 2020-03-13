Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 2 through March 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Monty M. McDermitt

Buyer: William S. Carnes

Price: $635,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: John B. Swift, Jr.

Buyer: Douglas Bruce MacMaster

Price: $362,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Carolyn N. Dixon

Buyer: Cynthia I. Soto

Price: $142,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Joseph Carpenter

Buyer: RRMR LLC

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas E. Lewis

Buyer: Jon G. Nieman

Price: $356,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Ron C. Harris

Buyer: Jon G. Nieman

Price: $285,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group

Buyer: Steven A. Archibald

Price: $155,500

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lisa Grace Wesley

Price: $60,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Tasha Barnes Turner

Buyer: Rhonda W. Pickren

Price: $218,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Jessica L. Neal

Price: $181,000

Location: Grove @ Pecan Pointe

Seller: Ann Ogden Royal trustee

Buyer: Donna Jo Westber Thomas

Price: $100,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Alexia A. Bouckoms

Buyer: David Griner

Price: $264,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: McMillan Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Darrin A. Strickland

Price: $22,500

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: McMillan Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Avery Strickland

Price: $22,500

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Thomas E. Lewis

Price: $463,200

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: John A. Cason IV

Buyer: Cesar Valdivia

Price: $242,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Daniel Holland

Buyer: Benjamin David Young

Price: $243,900

Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isle

Seller: Jason Ernst

Buyer: Jason Johnson

Price: $222,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Donald H. Speirs, Jr.

Buyer: Franconia Real Estate Services

Price: $570,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Franconia Real Estate Services

Buyer: Conrad Smith

Price: $570,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Johathan C. Woltz

Price: $263,400

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Roderick K. McEwen

Buyer: Jason Ernst

Price: $315,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Edgardo C. Figueroa

Buyer: Michael Savino

Price: $190,000

Location: Skiff Landing of Dunbar

Seller: Linda S. Alexander

Buyer: Edgardo C. Figueroa

Price: $180,000

Location: Skiff Landing of Dunbar

Seller: Joseph E. Herrin

Buyer: Jeri R. Sweeney

Price: $150,000

Location: Bay Point

Seller: Richard D. Delorenzo

Buyer: Sarah Desanctis

Price: $202,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Jeffrey A. Kortes

Buyer: Lee Erickson

Price: $175,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Wilkinson Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Strata Palmga LLC

Price: $19 million

Location: N/A

Seller: William W. Aycock

Buyer: Albert E. Heick

Price: $43,800

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: William W. Aycock

Buyer: Albert E. Heick

Price: $43,800

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Tullia R. Mason

Buyer: William Earl Boles

Price: $136,200

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: Cottage 183 LLC

Price: $105,300

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Anne E. Tucker

Buyer: Jane Shelnutt

Price: $168,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth T. Leemhuis

Price: $405,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: James E. Goodis

Buyer: Merritt Huber

Price: $640,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Lori Richardson

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Price: $1 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Walter D. Hardee, Jr.

Buyer: Jeffrey Scott Piccione

Price: $460,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: James E. Crankshaw

Buyer: Kimberly Sue Thomas

Price: $449,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: DJ Investment Properties

Buyer: Major L. Garvin

Price: $180,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Pamela A. Brooker

Buyer: Tavonne Domanique Frazier

Price: $118,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Rebecca Link Wood

Buyer: William Honvlez

Price: $343,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Kenneth Lee Corbitt

Price: $242,700

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Herman S. Corbitt

Buyer: Kevin Michael Mulkey

Price: $269,900

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Janis A. Breeding

Buyer: Angela E. Brandt

Price: $155,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Robert Lemoine Williams

Buyer: Palma S. Ostrowski

Price: $1.55 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael R. Puestow

Buyer: John A. Cason IV

Price: $375,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Timothy L. Miller

Buyer: Gerald N. Braley

Price: $349,900

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Sylvia J. Yianaridis

Buyer: Jordan Ka Griffis

Price: $11,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Rose B. Hardy

Price: $264,600

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Gale Land Co. LLC

Buyer: Coastal Latrines LLC

Price: $259,900

Location: Old Town Bay

Seller: Tracy G. Howard

Buyer: Dwight L. Davis trustee

Price: $287,100

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Cross Creek of Springsport

Buyer: Strata Grandelake KKC

Price: $30.5 million

Location: Fox Run the Landings

Seller: Steven Roy Fox

Buyer: Benjamin M. Lyman

Price: $390,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Jim Carl Kramer

Buyer: Rufus A. Johnson, Jr.

Price: $187,000

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Rufus A. Johnson

Buyer: Robert E. Durden

Price: $209,900

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Omar M. Rana

Buyer: Billie Hart

Price: $239,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Edward G. Jones

Buyer: Thomas W. Rooke, Jr.

Price: $835,000

Location: Beachview Place

Seller: Margaret Edith Stephens

Buyer: Gerry Lindeqvist

Price: $255,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Nancy L. Pickren

Buyer: C. Eugene Reeves

Price: $360,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Gavin R. Harper

Buyer: Christina Jencks

Price: $330,000

Location: Commons @ Frederica

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Patrick R. Tyson

Price: $254,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Noel M. Garcia

Price: $40,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Wesley Keith Hoekwater

Buyer: James G. Miller trustee

Price: $365,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation