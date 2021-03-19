Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 8 through March 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Wade D. Murray

Buyer: Brandon Baily

Price: $80,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alex B. Best

Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC

Price: $115,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Victoria Lynn Kimbrel

Buyer: Mary Katherine Rawls

Price: $639,500

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: LABR Realty LLC

Buyer: Mackay River Associates LLC

Price: $452,500

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Dawn Dyche

Buyer: Carolyn M. Rodrigues

Price: $143,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Marcia Baisden

Buyer: Daniel S. Mitchell

Price: $221,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: William Dahse

Price: $222,900

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Dorothy Harvey Mitchell

Buyer: Tyler P. Gleason

Price: $345,000

Location: Little Oak

Seller: Martha McCormack

Buyer: Albert Blair Kirkpatrick

Price: $432,600

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Cynthia Anne Cooper

Price: $395,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Jeff Anderson

Buyer: Robert C. Wade. Jr.

Price: $11,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Uyen T. Yu

Buyer: Charles Bradley Wray

Price: $160,000

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Warren Miller

Buyer: Kevin Wells

Price: $181,500

Location: Scarlett Gardens

Seller: Mechel Juan Washington

Buyer: Angelica Farr

Price: $162,000

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: Jessica Ryals

Buyer: Tarah Same Dillingham

Price: $140,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Salt Air LLC

Buyer: Jack Sasser Jr.

Price: $340,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: PET Service Inc.

Buyer: James Fucotola

Price: $156,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: PET Service Inc.

Buyer: James Fucotola

Price: $156,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Steven Usher

Buyer: Christina Michelle Graham

Price: $214,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Autumn Lee Robbins

Buyer: J. Benjamin Tindall

Price: $195,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Thomas Brittain

Buyer: Cinthia Dennard

Price: $222,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: David H. Van Horn

Buyer: Andrei Belooussov

Price: $359,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Mark Nyeste

Buyer: Lou Ann Larson

Price: $136,300

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC

Buyer: Eric A. Hanson

Price: $440,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Jennifer Robinson

Buyer: Robert A. Jackson

Price: $599,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: MIchael S. Fedak

Buyer: Edward Prokop

Price: $629,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Sandra M. Walls

Buyer: Gene D. Deleo

Price: $410,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: H. Ronald Popiel

Buyer: Patricia Dollnig

Price: $485,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Matthew Robert Cody

Buyer: Sean M. Pritchard

Price: $244,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Henry S. Jordan

Buyer: Jennifer N. Fischback

Price: $27,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Russell Lee Crawford

Buyer: Sea Salt Properties LLC

Price: $695,300

Location: Live Oak Place

Seller: Mark Caldwell

Buyer: Linda Boyce Haller, trustee

Price: $2.35 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Wood Stork Haven LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Harold Frazier

Buyer: Carroll Webb Jr.

Price: $80,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Sheamus Nichols LLC

Buyer: SEPC Brunswick & Paris LLC

Price: $1,8 million

Location: Golden Isles Place

Seller: Kelly S. Burnett

Buyer: Robin L. McLachlan

Price: $215,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: R. Kirby Godsey

Buyer: Pineapple Condo LLC

Price: $1 million

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Christi L. Barber

Buyer: Allie Lynn Davis

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: David Garrett Beck

Buyer: Rhonda L. Miller

Price: $168,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: David Burton

Buyer: David Michael Green

Price: $279,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Loxton LLC

Buyer: Daniel S. Collins

Price: $175,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Kalpeshkumar D. Patel

Buyer: Chetali Patel

Price: $352,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul

Price: $52,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Landis Kyle Tremitere

Buyer: James L. Jackson

Price: $231,700

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: James Edwin Brundage

Buyer: Ashford Pearce

Price: $80,000

Location: Pinehurst

Seller: Marilyn D. Buffington

Buyer: Carlos Alvarado Jimenez

Price: $20,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Douglas Ehle, trustee

Buyer: OOOO Properties LLC

Price: $665,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James Baldwin

Buyer: Dennis O. Mims

Price: $22,500

Location: Belle Point Plantation

Seller: Marvin A. Sculati

Buyer: James Allan Kayler

Price: $435,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Gerald W. Ledford

Buyer: Robert J. Goodrich

Price: $379,300

Location: N/A

Seller: Franklin T. Summerour

Buyer: Lacey Marie Boyd

Price: $169,900

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Avery Rand LLC

Buyer: Susan M. Halstrick

Price: $269,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert M. Brearley

Buyer: Robert F. McCammon

Price: $435,000

Location: Harrison Point

Seller: Salim M. Osta

Buyer: Christine H. Harness

Price: $14,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Hannah D. Showalter

Buyer: Michael B. Warren

Price: $177,300

Location: Winstead

Seller: Tom Willis

Buyer: Dennis Shine

Price: $445,000

Location: Tree Tops

Seller: Victoria Bradshaw

Buyer: Jerry Baxter Barnes

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea View

Seller: Katrina L. Ryan, trustee

Buyer: Matty J. Kwiatkowski

Price: $350,000

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West

Seller: R. Wade Swann Jr.

Buyer: Coastal Cardiology Doctors Building LLC

Price: $280,000

Location: #4 Tower Medical Park

Seller: Geneva Mae Properties Inc.

Buyer: Mary Bell Vaughn

Price: $300,000

Location: Longview Acre

Seller: Virginia Heery, trustee

Buyer: Edward Earl Hall

Price: $220,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Allen Morrison

Buyer: Sawgrass Construction Inc.

Price: $27,000

Location: Springhill

Seller: Laura Kathryn Trippe

Buyer: Evelyn Murphy

Price: $210,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Robert Thigpen Jr.

Buyer: John H. Tate

Price: $330,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Nita B. Moate

Buyer: Veta Hill Construction Inc.

Price: $265,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Faye Gowen

Buyer: Lesli McQuigg

Price: $300,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Marshland Community Federal Credit Union

Buyer: CMH Homes Inc.

Price: $24,300

Location: Touchstone Ridge

Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association

Buyer: Francesca Martinez Vazquez

Price: $26,000

Location: Village of Thalman

Seller: Brunswick Truck Stop LLC

Buyer: Abdeljalil Majdi

Price: $925,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert H. Becker

Buyer: Richard Campbell

Price: $179,500

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Randy Lee Cochran

Buyer: Monica Lynn Mann

Price: $169,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Luis Samper

Buyer: John Laurens Jr.

Price: $142,000

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Wallace Frank Coston

Buyer: ABAR Properties LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Cofer & Cofer LLC

Buyer: Yunior Javier Cruz

Price: $66,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Ratcliffe Partners LLC

Buyer: Gergory J. Bell

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Driggers Homes LLC

Buyer: Richard Altman

Price: $250,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: John A. Rasberry

Buyer: Donald William Hookom III

Price: $295,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Mary Jane Miller, trustee

Buyer: Christopher Blake

Price: $210,000

Location: Huntington Lake

