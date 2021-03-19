Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 8 through March 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Wade D. Murray
Buyer: Brandon Baily
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alex B. Best
Buyer: Legacy Home Builders LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Victoria Lynn Kimbrel
Buyer: Mary Katherine Rawls
Price: $639,500
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: LABR Realty LLC
Buyer: Mackay River Associates LLC
Price: $452,500
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Dawn Dyche
Buyer: Carolyn M. Rodrigues
Price: $143,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Marcia Baisden
Buyer: Daniel S. Mitchell
Price: $221,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: William Dahse
Price: $222,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Dorothy Harvey Mitchell
Buyer: Tyler P. Gleason
Price: $345,000
Location: Little Oak
Seller: Martha McCormack
Buyer: Albert Blair Kirkpatrick
Price: $432,600
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Cynthia Anne Cooper
Price: $395,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Jeff Anderson
Buyer: Robert C. Wade. Jr.
Price: $11,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Uyen T. Yu
Buyer: Charles Bradley Wray
Price: $160,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Warren Miller
Buyer: Kevin Wells
Price: $181,500
Location: Scarlett Gardens
Seller: Mechel Juan Washington
Buyer: Angelica Farr
Price: $162,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: Jessica Ryals
Buyer: Tarah Same Dillingham
Price: $140,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Salt Air LLC
Buyer: Jack Sasser Jr.
Price: $340,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: PET Service Inc.
Buyer: James Fucotola
Price: $156,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: PET Service Inc.
Buyer: James Fucotola
Price: $156,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Steven Usher
Buyer: Christina Michelle Graham
Price: $214,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Autumn Lee Robbins
Buyer: J. Benjamin Tindall
Price: $195,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Thomas Brittain
Buyer: Cinthia Dennard
Price: $222,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: David H. Van Horn
Buyer: Andrei Belooussov
Price: $359,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Mark Nyeste
Buyer: Lou Ann Larson
Price: $136,300
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Towneclub Construction LLC
Buyer: Eric A. Hanson
Price: $440,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Jennifer Robinson
Buyer: Robert A. Jackson
Price: $599,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: MIchael S. Fedak
Buyer: Edward Prokop
Price: $629,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Sandra M. Walls
Buyer: Gene D. Deleo
Price: $410,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: H. Ronald Popiel
Buyer: Patricia Dollnig
Price: $485,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Matthew Robert Cody
Buyer: Sean M. Pritchard
Price: $244,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Henry S. Jordan
Buyer: Jennifer N. Fischback
Price: $27,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Russell Lee Crawford
Buyer: Sea Salt Properties LLC
Price: $695,300
Location: Live Oak Place
Seller: Mark Caldwell
Buyer: Linda Boyce Haller, trustee
Price: $2.35 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Wood Stork Haven LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Harold Frazier
Buyer: Carroll Webb Jr.
Price: $80,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Sheamus Nichols LLC
Buyer: SEPC Brunswick & Paris LLC
Price: $1,8 million
Location: Golden Isles Place
Seller: Kelly S. Burnett
Buyer: Robin L. McLachlan
Price: $215,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: R. Kirby Godsey
Buyer: Pineapple Condo LLC
Price: $1 million
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Christi L. Barber
Buyer: Allie Lynn Davis
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: David Garrett Beck
Buyer: Rhonda L. Miller
Price: $168,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: David Burton
Buyer: David Michael Green
Price: $279,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Loxton LLC
Buyer: Daniel S. Collins
Price: $175,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Kalpeshkumar D. Patel
Buyer: Chetali Patel
Price: $352,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: LBB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul
Price: $52,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Landis Kyle Tremitere
Buyer: James L. Jackson
Price: $231,700
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: James Edwin Brundage
Buyer: Ashford Pearce
Price: $80,000
Location: Pinehurst
Seller: Marilyn D. Buffington
Buyer: Carlos Alvarado Jimenez
Price: $20,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Douglas Ehle, trustee
Buyer: OOOO Properties LLC
Price: $665,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James Baldwin
Buyer: Dennis O. Mims
Price: $22,500
Location: Belle Point Plantation
Seller: Marvin A. Sculati
Buyer: James Allan Kayler
Price: $435,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Gerald W. Ledford
Buyer: Robert J. Goodrich
Price: $379,300
Location: N/A
Seller: Franklin T. Summerour
Buyer: Lacey Marie Boyd
Price: $169,900
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Avery Rand LLC
Buyer: Susan M. Halstrick
Price: $269,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert M. Brearley
Buyer: Robert F. McCammon
Price: $435,000
Location: Harrison Point
Seller: Salim M. Osta
Buyer: Christine H. Harness
Price: $14,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Hannah D. Showalter
Buyer: Michael B. Warren
Price: $177,300
Location: Winstead
Seller: Tom Willis
Buyer: Dennis Shine
Price: $445,000
Location: Tree Tops
Seller: Victoria Bradshaw
Buyer: Jerry Baxter Barnes
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: Katrina L. Ryan, trustee
Buyer: Matty J. Kwiatkowski
Price: $350,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West
Seller: R. Wade Swann Jr.
Buyer: Coastal Cardiology Doctors Building LLC
Price: $280,000
Location: #4 Tower Medical Park
Seller: Geneva Mae Properties Inc.
Buyer: Mary Bell Vaughn
Price: $300,000
Location: Longview Acre
Seller: Virginia Heery, trustee
Buyer: Edward Earl Hall
Price: $220,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Allen Morrison
Buyer: Sawgrass Construction Inc.
Price: $27,000
Location: Springhill
Seller: Laura Kathryn Trippe
Buyer: Evelyn Murphy
Price: $210,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Robert Thigpen Jr.
Buyer: John H. Tate
Price: $330,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Nita B. Moate
Buyer: Veta Hill Construction Inc.
Price: $265,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Faye Gowen
Buyer: Lesli McQuigg
Price: $300,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Marshland Community Federal Credit Union
Buyer: CMH Homes Inc.
Price: $24,300
Location: Touchstone Ridge
Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association
Buyer: Francesca Martinez Vazquez
Price: $26,000
Location: Village of Thalman
Seller: Brunswick Truck Stop LLC
Buyer: Abdeljalil Majdi
Price: $925,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert H. Becker
Buyer: Richard Campbell
Price: $179,500
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Randy Lee Cochran
Buyer: Monica Lynn Mann
Price: $169,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Luis Samper
Buyer: John Laurens Jr.
Price: $142,000
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Wallace Frank Coston
Buyer: ABAR Properties LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Cofer & Cofer LLC
Buyer: Yunior Javier Cruz
Price: $66,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Ratcliffe Partners LLC
Buyer: Gergory J. Bell
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Driggers Homes LLC
Buyer: Richard Altman
Price: $250,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: John A. Rasberry
Buyer: Donald William Hookom III
Price: $295,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Mary Jane Miller, trustee
Buyer: Christopher Blake
Price: $210,000
Location: Huntington Lake