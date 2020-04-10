Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 30 through April 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Isles Capital Group LLC

Buyer: Golden Isles Investment LLC

Price: $1.45 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Susan L. Smith

Price: $440,600

Location: Harrington

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Sandra M. Bennett

Price: $236,500

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Jacob Olliver

Buyer: Selina Johnson

Price: $185,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: ABAR Properties LLC

Buyer: Michael Girardo

Price: $260,000

Location: Little Oaks

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Dean Matthew Mitchell

Price: $167,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Gregory Wayne Gordon

Buyer: Kerry D. Green

Price: $30,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Buyer: Amanda Hunt

Price: $289,900

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Carter Newman LLC

Buyer: Larry C. Rentz

Price: $154,000

Location: Newman Commercial Center

Seller: Robert P. Guyton

Buyer: Michael S. Gambro

Price: $1.05 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Christopher C. Mears

Buyer: Christopher Rusnak

Price: $575,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: David G. Kerchner trustee

Buyer: Oak Brothers Construction

Price: $250,000

Location: Courtside Homes

Seller: Helen R. Lavallee

Buyer: Briana Micaela Hernandez

Price: $136,600

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhome

Seller: Virginia McManus

Buyer: Albert Leonard Flanagan

Price: $260,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: John L. Lokey

Buyer: F8 LLC

Price: $360,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Russell T. Waters

Buyer: Ryan Heath Waters

Price: $65,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions

Buyer: PV Land AQC LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Linda Faye Taylor

Buyer: Gisela B. Parker

Price: $42,400

Location: Fish Hall

Seller: Marcus Alan Mullis

Buyer: Michael James Tracy, Jr.

Price: $332,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Eric D. Norman

Buyer: Tommy Lloyd Crum I

Price: $9,000

Location: Thomas Lloyd Crum I Property

Seller: James Chandler

Buyer: Robert C. Eno

Price: $230,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Amanda H. Allen

Buyer: Earl Bell, Jr.

Price: $124,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Brantley Eugene Walker

Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo

Price: $10,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Janis W. Overstreet

Buyer: Steven D. Herringshaw

Price: $245,000

Location: Deerwood Estate

Seller: Rebecca E. Rowell

Buyer: Sheila H. Gillette

Price: $172,500

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Jarret S. Cox

Buyer: Michael Scott Barnett

Price: $315,800

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Hillary S. Stringfellow

Buyer: Daniel Pringle

Price: $39,000

Location: Redfern Hangars

Seller: Loho Island Properties Inc.

Buyer: Kurt D. Fassnacht

Price: $242,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Matthew D. Walker

Buyer: David G. Combs

Price: $232,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Stephen D. Hulsey

Buyer: Matthew D. Walker

Price: $410,000

Location: West Shore Landing

Seller: Timothy Albert

Buyer: Edward McNelis

Price: $232,400

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Jerica Davis

Buyer: Peter T. Hanna

Price: $172,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Garry Dean Belcher

Buyer: Robert W. Jacobson

Price: $192,900

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Larry Credle

Buyer: William Clarence Andrews

Price: $208,000

Location: Mavromat Property

Seller: Nancy M. Girdler

Buyer: Charles Anthony Arnold

Price: $262,200

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Church of God Ministries

Buyer: It’s Not About You Ministries

Price: $85,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: R. Brian Dougherty

Buyer: Brent W. Barbee

Price: $491.400

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Robert Stephen Hall

Buyer: Bella Development Group

Price: $48,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Neal B. Simmons

Buyer: Carrie A. Black

Price: $294,600

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: Delores C. Brantley

Buyer: Mark E. Watkins

Price: $537,000

Location: Ocean Village

Seller: T&M Grant Properties LLC

Buyer: Kelly Ann Lena

Price: $71,700

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Alan M. Akridge

Buyer: Marcus Mullis

Price: $555,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Thomas D. Alexander III

Buyer: Alan M. Akridge

Price: $418,300

Location: Mission ASAO

Seller: Mary Diane Owens

Buyer: Stephen Thomas Bakestraw

Price: $539,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Laurie Cass

Buyer: Charles S. Yeager

Price: $320,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Vonda Rosalie Tresvant

Buyer: Willima Ronald S. Tresvant

Price: $19,500

Location: Osborne Addition

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Tingwei Hu

Price: $278,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Robert Franklin Ferree

Buyer: David H. Coleman

Price: $259,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Renardo Lashaw Mangram

Price: $239,400

Location: Covington Pointe