Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 30 through April 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Isles Capital Group LLC
Buyer: Golden Isles Investment LLC
Price: $1.45 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Susan L. Smith
Price: $440,600
Location: Harrington
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Sandra M. Bennett
Price: $236,500
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Jacob Olliver
Buyer: Selina Johnson
Price: $185,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: ABAR Properties LLC
Buyer: Michael Girardo
Price: $260,000
Location: Little Oaks
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Dean Matthew Mitchell
Price: $167,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Gregory Wayne Gordon
Buyer: Kerry D. Green
Price: $30,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Amanda Hunt
Price: $289,900
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Carter Newman LLC
Buyer: Larry C. Rentz
Price: $154,000
Location: Newman Commercial Center
Seller: Robert P. Guyton
Buyer: Michael S. Gambro
Price: $1.05 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Christopher C. Mears
Buyer: Christopher Rusnak
Price: $575,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: David G. Kerchner trustee
Buyer: Oak Brothers Construction
Price: $250,000
Location: Courtside Homes
Seller: Helen R. Lavallee
Buyer: Briana Micaela Hernandez
Price: $136,600
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhome
Seller: Virginia McManus
Buyer: Albert Leonard Flanagan
Price: $260,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: John L. Lokey
Buyer: F8 LLC
Price: $360,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Russell T. Waters
Buyer: Ryan Heath Waters
Price: $65,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions
Buyer: PV Land AQC LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Linda Faye Taylor
Buyer: Gisela B. Parker
Price: $42,400
Location: Fish Hall
Seller: Marcus Alan Mullis
Buyer: Michael James Tracy, Jr.
Price: $332,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Eric D. Norman
Buyer: Tommy Lloyd Crum I
Price: $9,000
Location: Thomas Lloyd Crum I Property
Seller: James Chandler
Buyer: Robert C. Eno
Price: $230,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Amanda H. Allen
Buyer: Earl Bell, Jr.
Price: $124,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Brantley Eugene Walker
Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo
Price: $10,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Janis W. Overstreet
Buyer: Steven D. Herringshaw
Price: $245,000
Location: Deerwood Estate
Seller: Rebecca E. Rowell
Buyer: Sheila H. Gillette
Price: $172,500
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Jarret S. Cox
Buyer: Michael Scott Barnett
Price: $315,800
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Hillary S. Stringfellow
Buyer: Daniel Pringle
Price: $39,000
Location: Redfern Hangars
Seller: Loho Island Properties Inc.
Buyer: Kurt D. Fassnacht
Price: $242,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Matthew D. Walker
Buyer: David G. Combs
Price: $232,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Stephen D. Hulsey
Buyer: Matthew D. Walker
Price: $410,000
Location: West Shore Landing
Seller: Timothy Albert
Buyer: Edward McNelis
Price: $232,400
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Jerica Davis
Buyer: Peter T. Hanna
Price: $172,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Garry Dean Belcher
Buyer: Robert W. Jacobson
Price: $192,900
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Larry Credle
Buyer: William Clarence Andrews
Price: $208,000
Location: Mavromat Property
Seller: Nancy M. Girdler
Buyer: Charles Anthony Arnold
Price: $262,200
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Church of God Ministries
Buyer: It’s Not About You Ministries
Price: $85,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: R. Brian Dougherty
Buyer: Brent W. Barbee
Price: $491.400
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Robert Stephen Hall
Buyer: Bella Development Group
Price: $48,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Neal B. Simmons
Buyer: Carrie A. Black
Price: $294,600
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Delores C. Brantley
Buyer: Mark E. Watkins
Price: $537,000
Location: Ocean Village
Seller: T&M Grant Properties LLC
Buyer: Kelly Ann Lena
Price: $71,700
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Alan M. Akridge
Buyer: Marcus Mullis
Price: $555,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Thomas D. Alexander III
Buyer: Alan M. Akridge
Price: $418,300
Location: Mission ASAO
Seller: Mary Diane Owens
Buyer: Stephen Thomas Bakestraw
Price: $539,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Laurie Cass
Buyer: Charles S. Yeager
Price: $320,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Vonda Rosalie Tresvant
Buyer: Willima Ronald S. Tresvant
Price: $19,500
Location: Osborne Addition
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Tingwei Hu
Price: $278,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Robert Franklin Ferree
Buyer: David H. Coleman
Price: $259,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Renardo Lashaw Mangram
Price: $239,400
Location: Covington Pointe