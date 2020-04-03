Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 23 through March 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Keith Linsley
Buyer: Gordon H. Lewis
Price: $180,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: John J. Mollica
Buyer: Penelope M. Galbreath
Price: $155,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Tracy G. Howard
Buyer: David Colquitt
Price: $199,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: William F. Grove
Buyer: Dorian Hayes
Price: $620,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Deborah Byrd
Buyer: Barbara Jo Scott
Price: $150,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Delanio O. Kerr
Price: $188,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Nell T. Parks
Buyer: Kevin French
Price: $985,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Pansy W. Clark
Buyer: Quail Country Rental Properties
Price: $145,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Teresa Thomas
Buyer: Danny Green
Price: $214,900
Location: Greencove
Seller: JDB3 Investments LLC
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $40,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Elissa S. St. Clair
Buyer: Cartus Corp.
Price: $379,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Cartus Corp
Buyer: Gregory R. Skipper
Price: $379,900
Location: Oak Grove island Plantation
Seller: Samuel M. Blackstone
Buyer: Christopher R. Sapp
Price: $409,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Judith Kristin Hoffman
Price: $158,700
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Blanche L. Richardson
Buyer: Mark Andrada
Price: $4,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Charles R. Brewer, Jr.
Buyer: Frederick Kerr
Price: $120,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Andrew D. McGaughey III
Buyer: Michael Cannon
Price: $520,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Michael C. Freidl
Buyer: Samuel Matthew Blackstone
Price: $585,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Beverly Jean Trainor trustee
Buyer: Linda Lindsay
Price: $227,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Brittany Dean
Price: $392,800
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Kevin S. Barron
Buyer: Harry L. Hammond
Price: $495,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Michael Anthony Petterson
Price: $442,300
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Kathy Kleine trustee
Buyer: David K. Kaugher trustee
Price: $2.1 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Capey Sea Limited Partnership
Buyer: Lisa Ann Riker
Price: $320,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Priya Patel
Buyer: Mercy Beatriz Chicas Diaz
Price: $83,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Margery Taylor Gallow
Buyer: Zachary K. Marshall
Price: $429,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Elizabeth Leemhuis
Buyer: Kristine Nathanson
Price: $161,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Joey A. Simmons
Buyer: Kevin MacCallum
Price: $295,000
Location: Terranova
Seller: Benjamin E. Brown
Buyer: Escobar Propeerty LLC
Price: $15,500
Location: Winton Farm
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Claude T. Adams, Jr.
Price: $225,500
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Chauncey B. Philpot
Buyer: Sarah K. Bright
Price: $186,500
Location: Avondale
Seller: Sharon L. Carmack
Buyer: Richard James Sapp
Price: $17,000
Location: Westshore Court
Seller: Edward Jones Trust Co.
Buyer: John D. Seaman
Price: $170,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Johnny L. Asbell
Buyer: Alberto Benitez
Price: $203,000
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Dana Payne Fairman
Buyer: Maria Dandrea Wallace
Price: $308,000
Location: Bay Tree
Seller: Gay Gober
Buyer: Sharon Greene
Price: $155,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Robert Haulbrook
Price: $835,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Ella Ryle
Buyer: Dale A. Loffredo
Price: $40,000
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: M. Scott Barnett
Buyer: Dana P. Fairman
Price: $420,000
Location: N/A
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction
Buyer: Sunni Cargile
Price: $235,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Beverly A. Perry
Buyer: Robert Ford
Price: $180,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: William E. Walker, Jr.
Buyer: Jennifer Klonoski
Price: $172,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Donna Shaw
Buyer: Denis Gerard Murphy
Price: $229,500
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Mary Keith Resseau
Buyer: Joan Boorman
Price: $350,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Sara A. Jones
Buyer: Tommy Lee
Price: $300,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: AI Properties
Buyer: Alice Holder Patterson
Price: $117,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Elizabeth P. Busbee
Price: $630,000
Location: Fernwood
Seller: Dianne K. Ranne
Buyer: Tony M. Ledet
Price: $173,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Sharon W. Hord
Buyer: Henry Lee Cooper
Price: $565,000
Location: Palm Villas
Seller: Park Brady Consulting
Buyer: C. Eugene Reeves
Price: $830,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Walter A. Shipman
Buyer: Jason Blair Shipman
Price: $221,100
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Sharon F. Joiner
Buyer: Marika A. Laroy
Price: $20,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Donna Whiddon trustee
Buyer: Marika A. Laroy
Price: $139,900
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Driggers Homes LLC
Buyer: Amanda Nicole White
Price: $200,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Mike C. Malone
Buyer: Shepard Anthony Holdings
Price: $225,000
Location: Sylvan Lake