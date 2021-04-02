Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 22 through March 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Karen F. Taylor
Buyer: Ray Harrell Hilliard Jr.
Price: $349,900
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Pepper Steak LLC
Buyer: Larry Christopher Brouillette
Price: $205,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Sheenidl Inc.
Buyer: Shree Ganesh Dhanlaxmi Kuber LLC
Price: $1.1 million
Location: South Port
Seller: Gary Conner Sr.
Buyer: Sweety Sam Patel
Price: $110,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Marn Larsen Ball, trustee
Buyer: January Seventh LLC
Price: $1.95 million
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Clark Properties LLC
Buyer: James Carl Cain
Price: $190,000
Location: Thalman Farms
Seller: Brian James
Buyer: Tucker Jefferies
Price: $152,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Peter W. Stempf
Buyer: Alicia D. Deloach
Price: $190,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Rob Dunagan Jr.
Buyer: James Daniel Anderson III
Price: $1.24 million
Location: Riverside
Seller: Lynn Maloy
Buyer: Jessica S. Park
Price: $167,000
Location: Cates Bounty
Seller: William W. Roethlisberger
Buyer: Paul R. Croteau, trustee
Price: $170,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Anthony G. Rubine Jr.
Price: $31,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Augusta Capital Partners LLC
Buyer: John Westby Caspersen
Price: $305,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Susie Hamm
Buyer: James Adam Helms
Price: $90,000
Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres
Seller: Ronald Stephan Koozer, trustee
Buyer: John Tillapaugh
Price: $505,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Suzanne R. Blackburn
Buyer: Jeffrey Lee Meyer
Price: $319,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Benjamin Daniel Carrington
Buyer: Darrianne Denin Burries
Price: $284,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Dianne N. Mallard
Buyer: Jose Quintanilla Lemus
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Tyler Rahn
Price: $24,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Calvin Bone
Buyer: Joshua L. Sullins
Price: $319,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Trevor Richard Jefferson
Buyer: Patrick O. Denton
Price: $160,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Courtney Owens
Buyer: Kelly Brooks
Price: $274,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Janet S. Kramer, trustee
Buyer: Branden J. Schombert
Price: $455,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Denise A. Meyeeraan
Buyer: James R. Miller
Price: $340,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Melissa Y. Foley
Buyer: Cheryl A. Dortch, trustee
Price: $657,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Josh David Simmons
Price: $425,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Bonnie G. Russell, trustee
Buyer: Catherine Elizabeth Newton
Price: $45,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: LH Property Holdings, LLC
Buyer: CHC Properties LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Liberty Harbor
Seller: Four Columns Partners LP
Buyer: Sam M. Boykin III
Price: $550,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Harris D. Haley
Buyer: Turnberry Management LLC
Price: $360,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Turnberry Management LLC
Buyer: Harris Haley
Price: $360,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $56,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Robert Earl Smith
Buyer: Uriah McCall
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ronald K. Gilbert
Buyer: Perry Stannard
Price: $249,400
Location: Lincoln Place
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: William Edward West Jr.
Price: $214,900
Location: Creekwood
Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $500,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Scott M. Lawrence
Price: $1.395 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: TT&M Properties LLC
Buyer: Clark E. Candler
Price: $2.28 million
Location: Seaside Cottages
Seller: Linda G. Cordell
Buyer: Brumbach Development Inc.
Price: $215,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club
Seller: Patrick M. Landford
Buyer: SEH Holdings LLC
Price: $449,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: SAV LLC
Buyer: Joan Kelly Tanner
Price: $190,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Buyer: Leann Duckworth
Price: $285,900
Location: Petersons
Seller: James V. Browning
Buyer: JFJ Homes LLC
Price: $2.395 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Michael Capizzi
Buyer: Vonda Lee Ragsdale
Price: $164,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Eric Bush Jr.
Price: $173,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Douglas Daw Campbell
Buyer: Teresa L. Burch
Price: $1.246 million
Location: Black Banks No. 1
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: James D. Walker
Price: $253,900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: LBB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul
Price: $47,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Samuel John Todd
Buyer: Todd C. Lee
Price: $251,500
Location: East End
Seller: Paul Joseph Obirek
Buyer: William Josehp Hydrick
Price: $355,000
Location: Turtle Point
Seller: James Kenneth Dickerson
Buyer: Wayne C. Dickey
Price: $549,000
Location: Hawk Landing
Seller: Frederica Thompson
Buyer: Kimberly Dawn Parks Lawson
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Marjorie S. Winsor
Buyer: Palmtree 18 LLC
Price: $32,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Mountain to Sea LLC
Buyer: Ricky McIntrye
Price: $175,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Lori P. Orange
Buyer: Mark J. Timken
Price: $911,000
Location: West Point
Seller: Jeanine M. Bradfield
Buyer: James Moore
Price: $184,700
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Adam Parker Herring
Buyer: Usher Construction LLC
Price: $16,500
Location: Greencove
Seller: Dorothy Roxanne McKinna
Buyer: Corey Wood
Price: $175,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Ginny Clark
Buyer: Royal Kipling Mann
Price: $389,900
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Travis Adam Young
Buyer: Ketul B. Patel
Price: $475,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Timothy B. Hose
Buyer: Courtlyn C. Fussell
Price: $95,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Charlene A. Byrd
Buyer: Elizabeth Byrd Neuman
Price: $225,000
Location: Condominium South Kingstowne
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Abby Orlosky
Price: $499,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Jesse James Drew, trustee
Buyer: First Street LLC
Price: $451,600
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: John Jeffrey Tillapaugh
Buyer: Lori Coombs
Price: $270,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Robert Hardeman Baer
Buyer: Rodney M. Cook Jr.
Price: $450,000
Location: Hamilton Plantation
Seller: Rodney Harris, trustee
Buyer: Jacqueline Maude Kropuenske
Price: $164,000
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Allan Bushe
Buyer: Gregory Royal
Price: $330,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: James W. Meighen
Buyer: Debbie Craven
Price: $112,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Jacob Thomas Mussara
Price: $225,000
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Glynn Haven Baptist Church Inc.
Buyer: Larry Bryson Development Co. Inc.
Price: $250,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: 744 Ocean Blvd. 202 LLC
Buyer: Christi Gibson
Price: $785,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: L.P. Rals
Buyer: Michael McQuade
Price: $535,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Geeslin Wrigley Smisson Investments Sea Island LLC
Buyer: Yard Better Than Last LLC
Price: $3,217,500
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Karen Lynn Smith, trustee
Buyer: Don Barnette
Price: $595,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: John D. Adams
Buyer: David J. Ryan
Price: $470,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Hollis D. Merritt
Buyer: Marquita L. Butler
Price: $178,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Steven A. Gamble
Buyer: Elizabeth Anne Centeno
Price: $266,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jeff Anderson
Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan
Price: $22,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Larry Eager Horton
Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan
Price: $21,800
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: John Campbell
Buyer: Mark Sutton Shill
Price: $996,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Timothy Clark
Buyer: Ryan W. Barnes
Price: $147,000
Location: Fairway Oaks