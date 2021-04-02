Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of March 22 through March 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Karen F. Taylor

Buyer: Ray Harrell Hilliard Jr.

Price: $349,900

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Pepper Steak LLC

Buyer: Larry Christopher Brouillette

Price: $205,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Sheenidl Inc.

Buyer: Shree Ganesh Dhanlaxmi Kuber LLC

Price: $1.1 million

Location: South Port

Seller: Gary Conner Sr.

Buyer: Sweety Sam Patel

Price: $110,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Marn Larsen Ball, trustee

Buyer: January Seventh LLC

Price: $1.95 million

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Clark Properties LLC

Buyer: James Carl Cain

Price: $190,000

Location: Thalman Farms

Seller: Brian James

Buyer: Tucker Jefferies

Price: $152,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Peter W. Stempf

Buyer: Alicia D. Deloach

Price: $190,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Rob Dunagan Jr.

Buyer: James Daniel Anderson III

Price: $1.24 million

Location: Riverside

Seller: Lynn Maloy

Buyer: Jessica S. Park

Price: $167,000

Location: Cates Bounty

Seller: William W. Roethlisberger

Buyer: Paul R. Croteau, trustee

Price: $170,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Anthony G. Rubine Jr.

Price: $31,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Augusta Capital Partners LLC

Buyer: John Westby Caspersen

Price: $305,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Susie Hamm

Buyer: James Adam Helms

Price: $90,000

Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres

Seller: Ronald Stephan Koozer, trustee

Buyer: John Tillapaugh

Price: $505,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Suzanne R. Blackburn

Buyer: Jeffrey Lee Meyer

Price: $319,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Benjamin Daniel Carrington

Buyer: Darrianne Denin Burries

Price: $284,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Dianne N. Mallard

Buyer: Jose Quintanilla Lemus

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Tyler Rahn

Price: $24,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Calvin Bone

Buyer: Joshua L. Sullins

Price: $319,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Trevor Richard Jefferson

Buyer: Patrick O. Denton

Price: $160,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Courtney Owens

Buyer: Kelly Brooks

Price: $274,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Janet S. Kramer, trustee

Buyer: Branden J. Schombert

Price: $455,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Denise A. Meyeeraan

Buyer: James R. Miller

Price: $340,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Melissa Y. Foley

Buyer: Cheryl A. Dortch, trustee

Price: $657,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Josh David Simmons

Price: $425,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Bonnie G. Russell, trustee

Buyer: Catherine Elizabeth Newton

Price: $45,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: LH Property Holdings, LLC

Buyer: CHC Properties LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Liberty Harbor

Seller: Four Columns Partners LP

Buyer: Sam M. Boykin III

Price: $550,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Harris D. Haley

Buyer: Turnberry Management LLC

Price: $360,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Turnberry Management LLC

Buyer: Harris Haley

Price: $360,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $56,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Robert Earl Smith

Buyer: Uriah McCall

Price: $170,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ronald K. Gilbert

Buyer: Perry Stannard

Price: $249,400

Location: Lincoln Place

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: William Edward West Jr.

Price: $214,900

Location: Creekwood

Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Thomas J. Burton Jr.

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Scott M. Lawrence

Price: $1.395 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: TT&M Properties LLC

Buyer: Clark E. Candler

Price: $2.28 million

Location: Seaside Cottages

Seller: Linda G. Cordell

Buyer: Brumbach Development Inc.

Price: $215,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf and Country Club

Seller: Patrick M. Landford

Buyer: SEH Holdings LLC

Price: $449,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: SAV LLC

Buyer: Joan Kelly Tanner

Price: $190,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Buyer: Leann Duckworth

Price: $285,900

Location: Petersons

Seller: James V. Browning

Buyer: JFJ Homes LLC

Price: $2.395 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Michael Capizzi

Buyer: Vonda Lee Ragsdale

Price: $164,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Eric Bush Jr.

Price: $173,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Douglas Daw Campbell

Buyer: Teresa L. Burch

Price: $1.246 million

Location: Black Banks No. 1

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: James D. Walker

Price: $253,900

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: LBB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul

Price: $47,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Samuel John Todd

Buyer: Todd C. Lee

Price: $251,500

Location: East End

Seller: Paul Joseph Obirek

Buyer: William Josehp Hydrick

Price: $355,000

Location: Turtle Point

Seller: James Kenneth Dickerson

Buyer: Wayne C. Dickey

Price: $549,000

Location: Hawk Landing

Seller: Frederica Thompson

Buyer: Kimberly Dawn Parks Lawson

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Marjorie S. Winsor

Buyer: Palmtree 18 LLC

Price: $32,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Mountain to Sea LLC

Buyer: Ricky McIntrye

Price: $175,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Lori P. Orange

Buyer: Mark J. Timken

Price: $911,000

Location: West Point

Seller: Jeanine M. Bradfield

Buyer: James Moore

Price: $184,700

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Adam Parker Herring

Buyer: Usher Construction LLC

Price: $16,500

Location: Greencove

Seller: Dorothy Roxanne McKinna

Buyer: Corey Wood

Price: $175,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Ginny Clark

Buyer: Royal Kipling Mann

Price: $389,900

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Travis Adam Young

Buyer: Ketul B. Patel

Price: $475,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Timothy B. Hose

Buyer: Courtlyn C. Fussell

Price: $95,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Charlene A. Byrd

Buyer: Elizabeth Byrd Neuman

Price: $225,000

Location: Condominium South Kingstowne

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Abby Orlosky

Price: $499,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Jesse James Drew, trustee

Buyer: First Street LLC

Price: $451,600

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: John Jeffrey Tillapaugh

Buyer: Lori Coombs

Price: $270,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Robert Hardeman Baer

Buyer: Rodney M. Cook Jr.

Price: $450,000

Location: Hamilton Plantation

Seller: Rodney Harris, trustee

Buyer: Jacqueline Maude Kropuenske

Price: $164,000

Location: South Union Street

Seller: Allan Bushe

Buyer: Gregory Royal

Price: $330,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: James W. Meighen

Buyer: Debbie Craven

Price: $112,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Jacob Thomas Mussara

Price: $225,000

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Glynn Haven Baptist Church Inc.

Buyer: Larry Bryson Development Co. Inc.

Price: $250,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: 744 Ocean Blvd. 202 LLC

Buyer: Christi Gibson

Price: $785,000

Location: Sea View

Seller: L.P. Rals

Buyer: Michael McQuade

Price: $535,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Geeslin Wrigley Smisson Investments Sea Island LLC

Buyer: Yard Better Than Last LLC

Price: $3,217,500

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Karen Lynn Smith, trustee

Buyer: Don Barnette

Price: $595,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: John D. Adams

Buyer: David J. Ryan

Price: $470,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Hollis D. Merritt

Buyer: Marquita L. Butler

Price: $178,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Steven A. Gamble

Buyer: Elizabeth Anne Centeno

Price: $266,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jeff Anderson

Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan

Price: $22,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Larry Eager Horton

Buyer: Carol J. Heffernan

Price: $21,800

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: John Campbell

Buyer: Mark Sutton Shill

Price: $996,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Timothy Clark

Buyer: Ryan W. Barnes

Price: $147,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

