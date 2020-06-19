Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 8 through June 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Jeff Linsley
Buyer: Leslie Case Abernathy
Price: $179,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Juan Jose Cruz
Buyer: Elena Rodriguez Rodriguez
Price: $21,000
Location: N/A
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Juster Henry
Price: $86,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.
Buyer: Paul C. Nix
Price: $35,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael R. Iacomini
Buyer: Frederick A. Gerome
Price: $339,500
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Golden Isles Homes LLC
Buyer: Vimalben Devang Trivedi
Price: $225,000
Location: Creekside Oaks
Seller: Downwind SSI LLC
Buyer: Chris Claps
Price: $208,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Timothy A. Carter
Buyer: Krista Brandenburg Shea
Price: $519,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Timothy Harold Wilson, Jr., trustee
Buyer: William M. Bowles
Price: $475,000
Location: Admirals Retreat
Seller: Marshland Community Federal Credit Union
Buyer: Jamaal D. Nobles. Sr.
Price: $25,500
Location: N/A
Seller: James P. Browning, Jr., trustee
Buyer: Robert Chris Mallet
Price: $415,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Sandra Lynn Schubert
Buyer: Claudia C. Lenz
Price: $375,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Betty Jean Davis
Buyer: Virginia E. Henry
Price: $ 177,500
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: William J. Garner
Buyer: Hubert Thomas Fuller
Price: $440,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Hodnett Family LLLP
Buyer: Bare Feet Retreat LLC
Price: $482,500
Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island
Seller: James T. Rivera
Buyer: Joseph R. Davis
Price: $433,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Cynthia K. Dekeulenaere
Buyer: Ernest A. Hood
Price: $39,700
Location: P.E. Branch Property
Seller: 2620 Fourth Street LLC
Buyer: Andres Elizarraraz Colin
Price: $120,000
Location: Goodyear Park Extension
Seller: Alison S. Partridge
Buyer: Andrea Vanburen
Price: $150,500
Location: Brockinton Point
Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC
Buyer: A. Mitchell Poole, Jr.
Price: $418,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Robert T. Morales
Buyer: Kelly Wilson
Price: $198,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: MOY 1 LLC
Buyer: Daniel Griffin
Price: $569,900
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jon P. Storey
Buyer: Felix G. Carrion
Price: $325,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Judy Chambliss
Buyer: George R. Miller
Price: $35,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Nancy Norton Dezio, trustee
Buyer: Mary Delorenzo
Price: $215,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Scott C. Obert Thorn
Buyer: Calhoon Cooper Properties LLC
Price: $490,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: William F. Strother, Jr.
Buyer: Christopher C. McNeal
Price: $527,000
Location: Oglethorpe Point
Seller: Michelle Dixon Peckham
Buyer: Michael N. Stroia
Price: $443,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Kennard S. Trowbridge
Buyer: Timothy N. Byrd
Price: $1,563,700
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Carolyn J. Strohm
Buyer: Ashley Clayton Baxter
Price: $420,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Alan J. Zygowicz
Buyer: David D. Hollingsworth
Price: $259,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Mark A. Mabry
Buyer: Janice L. Drummond
Price: $332,000
Location: Kingsmarsh
Seller: Steece Ginn Stegall
Buyer: Margaret R. Herman, trustee
Price: $274,900
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Robert P. Andrews
Buyer: Joseph P. Keane
Price: $300,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Frederick J. Gorman
Buyer: Wesley K. Benton
Price: $110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Karen Babson
Buyer: Maximino Ramirez Lopez
Price: $35,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Matthew Botsford
Buyer: Peter Kenneth Floyd
Price: $750,000
Location: St. Clair Estate
Seller: James E. Escoe
Buyer: Carolyn Faye Harper, trustee
Price: $899,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Patrick J. Scanlon
Buyer: Christopher John Prindiville
Price: $850,000
Location: Park View
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Edna M. Workman
Price: $192,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Margaret H. Roberts
Buyer: Kelly Jachimowicz Lincoln
Price: $212,500
Location: Village Green
Seller: Michael L. Fairman
Buyer: Michael John Bowie
Price: $640,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Jeanne I. Fell
Buyer: Carly W. Tobler
Price: $520,000
Location: Sea Palm Golf & Country Club
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Jason Cunard
Price: $925,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: DJ Investment Properties LLC
Buyer: Kent W. East
Price: $104,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Solid Rock Holding LLC
Buyer: Christina Reynolds Cooper
Price: $243,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Tom Akra
Price: $55,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Gabriele Lesellier
Buyer: Jenet Nicole Rhodes Alford
Price: $410,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Michael A. Stanford
Buyer: Steven Ray Brown
Price: $450,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: SIA Propco LLC
Buyer: Kerr Family Family Limited Partnership
Price: $13,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Charlsie Farmer Woolley LLC
Buyer: April Ann Callahan
Price: $440,000
Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island
Seller: Morris E. Ray, Jr.
Buyer: Hershell Higginbotham
Price: $8,000
Location: Groveside Park