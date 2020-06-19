Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 8 through June 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Jeff Linsley

Buyer: Leslie Case Abernathy

Price: $179,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Juan Jose Cruz

Buyer: Elena Rodriguez Rodriguez

Price: $21,000

Location: N/A

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Juster Henry

Price: $86,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.

Buyer: Paul C. Nix

Price: $35,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Michael R. Iacomini

Buyer: Frederick A. Gerome

Price: $339,500

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Golden Isles Homes LLC

Buyer: Vimalben Devang Trivedi

Price: $225,000

Location: Creekside Oaks

Seller: Downwind SSI LLC

Buyer: Chris Claps

Price: $208,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Timothy A. Carter

Buyer: Krista Brandenburg Shea

Price: $519,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Timothy Harold Wilson, Jr., trustee

Buyer: William M. Bowles

Price: $475,000

Location: Admirals Retreat

Seller: Marshland Community Federal Credit Union

Buyer: Jamaal D. Nobles. Sr.

Price: $25,500

Location: N/A

Seller: James P. Browning, Jr., trustee

Buyer: Robert Chris Mallet

Price: $415,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Sandra Lynn Schubert

Buyer: Claudia C. Lenz

Price: $375,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Betty Jean Davis

Buyer: Virginia E. Henry

Price: $ 177,500

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: William J. Garner

Buyer: Hubert Thomas Fuller

Price: $440,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Hodnett Family LLLP

Buyer: Bare Feet Retreat LLC

Price: $482,500

Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island

Seller: James T. Rivera

Buyer: Joseph R. Davis

Price: $433,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Cynthia K. Dekeulenaere

Buyer: Ernest A. Hood

Price: $39,700

Location: P.E. Branch Property

Seller: 2620 Fourth Street LLC

Buyer: Andres Elizarraraz Colin

Price: $120,000

Location: Goodyear Park Extension

Seller: Alison S. Partridge

Buyer: Andrea Vanburen

Price: $150,500

Location: Brockinton Point

Seller: RISI Enterprise LLC

Buyer: A. Mitchell Poole, Jr.

Price: $418,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Robert T. Morales

Buyer: Kelly Wilson

Price: $198,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: MOY 1 LLC

Buyer: Daniel Griffin

Price: $569,900

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jon P. Storey

Buyer: Felix G. Carrion

Price: $325,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Judy Chambliss

Buyer: George R. Miller

Price: $35,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Nancy Norton Dezio, trustee

Buyer: Mary Delorenzo

Price: $215,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Scott C. Obert Thorn

Buyer: Calhoon Cooper Properties LLC

Price: $490,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: William F. Strother, Jr.

Buyer: Christopher C. McNeal

Price: $527,000

Location: Oglethorpe Point

Seller: Michelle Dixon Peckham

Buyer: Michael N. Stroia

Price: $443,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Kennard S. Trowbridge

Buyer: Timothy N. Byrd

Price: $1,563,700

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Carolyn J. Strohm

Buyer: Ashley Clayton Baxter

Price: $420,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Alan J. Zygowicz

Buyer: David D. Hollingsworth

Price: $259,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Mark A. Mabry

Buyer: Janice L. Drummond

Price: $332,000

Location: Kingsmarsh

Seller: Steece Ginn Stegall

Buyer: Margaret R. Herman, trustee

Price: $274,900

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Robert P. Andrews

Buyer: Joseph P. Keane

Price: $300,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Frederick J. Gorman

Buyer: Wesley K. Benton

Price: $110,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Karen Babson

Buyer: Maximino Ramirez Lopez

Price: $35,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Matthew Botsford

Buyer: Peter Kenneth Floyd

Price: $750,000

Location: St. Clair Estate

Seller: James E. Escoe

Buyer: Carolyn Faye Harper, trustee

Price: $899,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Patrick J. Scanlon

Buyer: Christopher John Prindiville

Price: $850,000

Location: Park View

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Edna M. Workman

Price: $192,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Margaret H. Roberts

Buyer: Kelly Jachimowicz Lincoln

Price: $212,500

Location: Village Green

Seller: Michael L. Fairman

Buyer: Michael John Bowie

Price: $640,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Jeanne I. Fell

Buyer: Carly W. Tobler

Price: $520,000

Location: Sea Palm Golf & Country Club

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Jason Cunard

Price: $925,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: DJ Investment Properties LLC

Buyer: Kent W. East

Price: $104,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Solid Rock Holding LLC

Buyer: Christina Reynolds Cooper

Price: $243,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Tom Akra

Price: $55,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Gabriele Lesellier

Buyer: Jenet Nicole Rhodes Alford

Price: $410,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Michael A. Stanford

Buyer: Steven Ray Brown

Price: $450,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: SIA Propco LLC

Buyer: Kerr Family Family Limited Partnership

Price: $13,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Charlsie Farmer Woolley LLC

Buyer: April Ann Callahan

Price: $440,000

Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island

Seller: Morris E. Ray, Jr.

Buyer: Hershell Higginbotham

Price: $8,000

Location: Groveside Park

