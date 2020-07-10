Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 29 through July 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Fred S. Girton

Buyer: Paul W. Meschke

Price: $177,500

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Klaus Schonfeld

Buyer: Paul W. Behler

Price: $118,800

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lewis G. McKinley, Jr.

Buyer: Faye D. Hollington

Price: $176,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: James Green

Buyer: Oliver Ortiz Garcia

Price: $168,800

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Richard Michael Cochran

Buyer: Carlton D. Burgess, Jr.

Price: $275,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Sea Island I LLC

Buyer: Thomas J. Ernst, trustee

Price: $1.25 million

Location: Black Banks

Seller: FRE Georgia II LLC

Buyer: Baker & Baker Real Estate Developers LLC

Price: $3.465 million

Location: Oak Park Tourist Court

Seller: William Leo Patterson

Buyer: Victory Campe LLC

Price: $780,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Joe Milton

Buyer: Deana V. Cohen

Price: $156,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: Enrique Emilio Verdun

Buyer: Lori Malone

Price: $410,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Grace Faith & Hope Cottage LLC

Buyer: Camie Lynn Meller

Price: $647,500

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Russ A. Henandez

Buyer: Victoria A. Haack

Price: $340,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Kathleen Allegrone

Buyer: Jameson Lewis Gregg, Jr.

Price: $300,000

Location: West Point

Seller: Andreas R. Kohler

Buyer: Jack Rabbit Investments LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Joel Mazyck

Buyer: Jeam Devette Baker

Price: $19,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jonathan S. Ingram

Buyer: Jordan S. Stephens

Price: $144,000

Location: Donel

Seller: Robert M. Turbeville

Buyer: Daniel Griffin

Price: $451.500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: John D. Anderson

Buyer: Pamela T. Bell

Price: $1.11 million

Location: Watermark

Seller: Mark W. Spence

Buyer: Myron L. Stuart

Price: $180,000

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: MTA Financial Services, Inc.

Buyer: Andrea Joyce Browning

Price: $135,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Patricia L. Ennis

Buyer: Stephen J. Back

Price: $256,500

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Scarlett Tompkins

Price: $22,500

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Kenneth C. Janetsky

Buyer: Surf Bum Property

Price: $272,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Davis Air Transport LLC

Buyer: OTRE Investments LLC

Price: $1,091,600

Location: Interstate Commercial Park

Seller: Robert A. Jeffe

Buyer: Robert Fletcher Lance

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Thomas J. Burton, Jr.

Buyer: Patrick Parker

Price: $4.2 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: 41 Clover Marsh Lane LLC

Buyer: Susan T. Mundy, trustee

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Cottages

Seller: Richard S. Ciminello

Buyer: William M. Stover

Price: $60,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Joni E. House

Buyer: WDE Investments LLC

Price: $730,000

Location: East End

Seller: Clem Hobbs, Jr.

Buyer: Jim Coen

Price: $243,000

Location: Randolph Estate

Seller: Robert A. Styn, Jr.

Buyer: Michael Stewart

Price: $138,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: John J. Hart II

Buyer: Chris H. Ronson, trustee

Price: $455,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Jeffrey Coyle

Buyer: J. Peter Doyle, trustee

Price: $345,000

Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation

Seller: Juanita Bivins

Buyer: Darren Lewis

Price: $250,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Frank O. Hendrick III

Buyer: Carol L. Steltenkamp

Price: $1.215 million

Location: Villas @ Coastal Cottages

Seller: Oscar Fernandez

Buyer: Chadrick J. Henley

Price: $195,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: North End

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: James Gary Waters

Price: $289,600

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Gloria R. Kelley

Buyer: Francis A. Antezak

Price: $280,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Hamid R. Abtahi

Buyer: Kyle N. Orman

Price: $306,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.

Buyer: Cody A. Thomas

Price: $180,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: N.T. Pirkle LLC

Buyer: In Town Holdings Atlantic LLC

Price: $568,000

Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island

Seller: Francis A. Antczak

Buyer: Ernest R. Knight

Price: $925,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kristine C. Zeh, trustee

Buyer: Lee Vanette McKinney

Price: $775,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Harry D. Jones

Buyer: Jan C. Ots

Price: $27,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Debbie C. Peacock

Buyer: Paul E. Franz

Price: $499,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Paul Harraka

Buyer: Thomas H. Scheer

Price: $32,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: John A. Afford

Buyer: James L. Bollinger

Price: $315,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Caitlyn A. Shelton

Price: $192,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: K. Gordon Taylor, Jr., trustee

Buyer: Drew J. Cox

Price: $185,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Aaron W. Bode

Buyer: Jonathan Florentino

Price: $348,500

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Henry W. Flournoy

Buyer: Gregory D. Martin

Price: $425,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Paul D. Tobler

Buyer: Rogelio Quintanar

Price: $214,500

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Nancy Johnson

Buyer: Stuart McIntosh, Jr.

Price: $129,500

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Sean Farid Stewart

Buyer: Hernan A. Stutzer

Price: $420,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Gary M. Grolemund

Price: $332,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Joy A. Garner

Buyer: Anna H. Tripp

Price: $460,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: William Chester Rawl

Buyer: Eric Daniel Howard

Price: $190,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: William Reynolds Paden, Jr.

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Thompson

Price: $810,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Gary W. Burnett

Buyer: Frank Hall Green

Price: $515,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Perry G. Bennett, Jr.

Buyer: Ryan A. Hinkle

Price: $138,000

Location: Thornhill Tract

Seller: Jessica Goins

Buyer: Joshua R. Winchester

Price: $204,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: B & B Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: Forisk Holdings LLC

Price: $474,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jean Square LLC

Buyer: 4 CS Holding Corp.

Price: $536,000

Location: Plantation House

Seller: Tocama Beach LLC

Buyer: Sea Island Crib LLC

Price: $4.947 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Caryn E. Kelly

Price: $84,700

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Pierpont Partners LP

Price: $500,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jonathan C. Byrd

Buyer: Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Price: $485,000

Location: North End

Seller: Robert E. Hunter

Buyer: Sheryl L. Middeke

Price: $70,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: South Coastal District of the Wesleyan Church, Inc.

Buyer: James Brison

Price: $210,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Nelson Hart

Buyer: Nelson Hart

Price: $7,600

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Emily Gilbert

Buyer: Gary Michael Trullinger

Price: $450,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: Gary Michael Trullinger

Buyer: Carl Dohn, Jr., trustee

Price: $596,000

Location: Rowantree

