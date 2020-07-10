Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 29 through July 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Fred S. Girton
Buyer: Paul W. Meschke
Price: $177,500
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Klaus Schonfeld
Buyer: Paul W. Behler
Price: $118,800
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lewis G. McKinley, Jr.
Buyer: Faye D. Hollington
Price: $176,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: James Green
Buyer: Oliver Ortiz Garcia
Price: $168,800
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Richard Michael Cochran
Buyer: Carlton D. Burgess, Jr.
Price: $275,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Sea Island I LLC
Buyer: Thomas J. Ernst, trustee
Price: $1.25 million
Location: Black Banks
Seller: FRE Georgia II LLC
Buyer: Baker & Baker Real Estate Developers LLC
Price: $3.465 million
Location: Oak Park Tourist Court
Seller: William Leo Patterson
Buyer: Victory Campe LLC
Price: $780,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Deana V. Cohen
Price: $156,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Enrique Emilio Verdun
Buyer: Lori Malone
Price: $410,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Grace Faith & Hope Cottage LLC
Buyer: Camie Lynn Meller
Price: $647,500
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Russ A. Henandez
Buyer: Victoria A. Haack
Price: $340,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Kathleen Allegrone
Buyer: Jameson Lewis Gregg, Jr.
Price: $300,000
Location: West Point
Seller: Andreas R. Kohler
Buyer: Jack Rabbit Investments LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Joel Mazyck
Buyer: Jeam Devette Baker
Price: $19,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jonathan S. Ingram
Buyer: Jordan S. Stephens
Price: $144,000
Location: Donel
Seller: Robert M. Turbeville
Buyer: Daniel Griffin
Price: $451.500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: John D. Anderson
Buyer: Pamela T. Bell
Price: $1.11 million
Location: Watermark
Seller: Mark W. Spence
Buyer: Myron L. Stuart
Price: $180,000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: MTA Financial Services, Inc.
Buyer: Andrea Joyce Browning
Price: $135,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Patricia L. Ennis
Buyer: Stephen J. Back
Price: $256,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Scarlett Tompkins
Price: $22,500
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Kenneth C. Janetsky
Buyer: Surf Bum Property
Price: $272,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Davis Air Transport LLC
Buyer: OTRE Investments LLC
Price: $1,091,600
Location: Interstate Commercial Park
Seller: Robert A. Jeffe
Buyer: Robert Fletcher Lance
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Thomas J. Burton, Jr.
Buyer: Patrick Parker
Price: $4.2 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: 41 Clover Marsh Lane LLC
Buyer: Susan T. Mundy, trustee
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Cottages
Seller: Richard S. Ciminello
Buyer: William M. Stover
Price: $60,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joni E. House
Buyer: WDE Investments LLC
Price: $730,000
Location: East End
Seller: Clem Hobbs, Jr.
Buyer: Jim Coen
Price: $243,000
Location: Randolph Estate
Seller: Robert A. Styn, Jr.
Buyer: Michael Stewart
Price: $138,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: John J. Hart II
Buyer: Chris H. Ronson, trustee
Price: $455,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Jeffrey Coyle
Buyer: J. Peter Doyle, trustee
Price: $345,000
Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation
Seller: Juanita Bivins
Buyer: Darren Lewis
Price: $250,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Frank O. Hendrick III
Buyer: Carol L. Steltenkamp
Price: $1.215 million
Location: Villas @ Coastal Cottages
Seller: Oscar Fernandez
Buyer: Chadrick J. Henley
Price: $195,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: North End
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: James Gary Waters
Price: $289,600
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Gloria R. Kelley
Buyer: Francis A. Antezak
Price: $280,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Hamid R. Abtahi
Buyer: Kyle N. Orman
Price: $306,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.
Buyer: Cody A. Thomas
Price: $180,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: N.T. Pirkle LLC
Buyer: In Town Holdings Atlantic LLC
Price: $568,000
Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island
Seller: Francis A. Antczak
Buyer: Ernest R. Knight
Price: $925,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kristine C. Zeh, trustee
Buyer: Lee Vanette McKinney
Price: $775,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Harry D. Jones
Buyer: Jan C. Ots
Price: $27,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Debbie C. Peacock
Buyer: Paul E. Franz
Price: $499,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Paul Harraka
Buyer: Thomas H. Scheer
Price: $32,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: John A. Afford
Buyer: James L. Bollinger
Price: $315,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Caitlyn A. Shelton
Price: $192,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: K. Gordon Taylor, Jr., trustee
Buyer: Drew J. Cox
Price: $185,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Aaron W. Bode
Buyer: Jonathan Florentino
Price: $348,500
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Henry W. Flournoy
Buyer: Gregory D. Martin
Price: $425,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Paul D. Tobler
Buyer: Rogelio Quintanar
Price: $214,500
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Nancy Johnson
Buyer: Stuart McIntosh, Jr.
Price: $129,500
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Sean Farid Stewart
Buyer: Hernan A. Stutzer
Price: $420,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Gary M. Grolemund
Price: $332,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Joy A. Garner
Buyer: Anna H. Tripp
Price: $460,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: William Chester Rawl
Buyer: Eric Daniel Howard
Price: $190,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: William Reynolds Paden, Jr.
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Thompson
Price: $810,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Gary W. Burnett
Buyer: Frank Hall Green
Price: $515,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Perry G. Bennett, Jr.
Buyer: Ryan A. Hinkle
Price: $138,000
Location: Thornhill Tract
Seller: Jessica Goins
Buyer: Joshua R. Winchester
Price: $204,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: B & B Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: Forisk Holdings LLC
Price: $474,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jean Square LLC
Buyer: 4 CS Holding Corp.
Price: $536,000
Location: Plantation House
Seller: Tocama Beach LLC
Buyer: Sea Island Crib LLC
Price: $4.947 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Caryn E. Kelly
Price: $84,700
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Pierpont Partners LP
Price: $500,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jonathan C. Byrd
Buyer: Mastermind Marketing, Inc.
Price: $485,000
Location: North End
Seller: Robert E. Hunter
Buyer: Sheryl L. Middeke
Price: $70,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: South Coastal District of the Wesleyan Church, Inc.
Buyer: James Brison
Price: $210,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Nelson Hart
Buyer: Nelson Hart
Price: $7,600
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Emily Gilbert
Buyer: Gary Michael Trullinger
Price: $450,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: Gary Michael Trullinger
Buyer: Carl Dohn, Jr., trustee
Price: $596,000
Location: Rowantree