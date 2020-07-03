Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 22 through June 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Lottie Davis

Price: $17,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: James Eric Ray

Buyer: Tracy Grace

Price: $545,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Linda Gay Charnock

Buyer: Monica Alston

Price: $149,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Matthew Pollison

Buyer: Darius D. Slay, trustee

Price: $240,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: James M. Gardner

Buyer: Susan Monroe Smith

Price: $418,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: Durand E. Green

Buyer: Kevin J. Billue

Price: $11,900

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Carolyn A. Harper, trustee

Buyer: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC

Price: $90,000

Location: Hannah Harris estate

Seller: John Bradley Stroud

Buyer: Amber Wright

Price: $232,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Alvin P. Morse, Jr.

Buyer: Anthony J. Swarbrigg

Price: $275,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Donna S. Walker

Buyer: Stanford Orion Stephens

Price: $190,000

Location: Barkentine Court

Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee

Buyer: Ronald North

Price: $172,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: James A. Otte, Jr.

Buyer: Richard F. Barker, Jr.

Price: $280,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Joy E. Hopkins

Buyer: Jeffrey T. Howenstine

Price: $128,500

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Lucinda Casey

Buyer: Lucas E. Bowles

Price: $199,500

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Pedro C. Duran

Buyer: Todd R. Garrett

Price: $126,000

Location: Little Oaks

Seller: Redonnia Miles Jackson

Buyer: Todd R. Garrett

Price: $126,000

Location: Little Oaks

Seller: Muriah L. Newland

Buyer: Gregory M. Smith

Price: $427,000

Location: Commons @ Frederica

Seller: DA Sea Island LLC

Buyer: Wayne Spain

Price: $4.4 million

Location: Ocean Club Residences

Seller: Patrick B. Toms

Buyer: Christi G. Gibson

Price: $430,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Lisa Taylor

Buyer: Eleuterio Salvador Hernandez

Price: $22,500

Location: Live Oak Acres

Seller: Lisa Taylor

Buyer: Francisco Martinez Guevara

Price: $22,500

Location: Live Oak Acres

Seller: Markley Properties LP

Buyer: Russell J. Caso

Price: $650,000

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Richard E. Otto

Buyer: Jacob Carney

Price: $1.355 million

Location:Golf Retreat No. 1

Seller: Andre P. Dumortier

Buyer: Henrietta Dumortier

Price: $170,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Susan S. Bates

Buyer: Sean E. Mitchell

Price: $422,200

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Andrea P. Kumjian, trustee

Buyer: William R. Eason

Price: $329,200

Location: Commons @ Frederica

Seller: Steve Davis

Buyer: Madison C. Maxwell

Price: $84,900

Location: Winter Chase

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Lee Yocco

Price: $207,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Catherine Lewis Larkin

Buyer: Peter J. Cahill

Price: $340,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: David W. Black

Buyer: David A. Whitcomb

Price: $875,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Raymond Boyd

Buyer: Randy Lewis

Price: $785,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: 113 Belle Point Parkway LLC

Buyer: Karla S. Alejo Ucan

Price: $150,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Buyer: Jason S. Corbitt

Price: $220,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Lucas Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: Walter B. McClelland, Jr.

Price: $1.31 million

Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest

Seller: Matthew K. Bragg

Buyer: Demere Hobby

Price: $160,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Diane Belschner

Buyer: Nancy Joy Hunt

Price: $114,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Eugenia Kay McCue

Buyer: Gary H. Wardlow

Price: $347,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Berner Real Estate Investments LLC

Buyer: Venergy Group LLC

Price: $541,500

Location: D & E Hickox

Seller: RHT Properties LLC

Buyer: John Ryan McCarthy

Price: $2.2 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Erika Lee Cribbs

Buyer: Deborah S. Bell

Price: $166,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Bill Smith

Buyer: Carl Jordan III

Price: $5,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Jill Brockington Realty, Inc.

Buyer: Donnell B. Mention Sr.

Price: $269,900

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Elizabeth S. Jordan

Buyer: Rafael David Rodriguez Abreu

Price: $430,000

Location: Spanish Oaks

Seller: Driggers Homes, Inc.

Buyer: Samuel Marra, Jr.

Price: $599,900

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: William F. Heck III

Price: $22,500

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Jill Brockington Realty, Inc.

Buyer: Mathan D. Gabelman

Price: $268,900

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Pinetops Property Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Joseph N. Timms

Price: $162,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Jimmy Driggers

Buyer: Kathryn D. West

Price: $209,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Jason B. Shipman

Buyer: Courtney Lynn Haray

Price: $130,000

Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres

Seller: William J. Kicklighter

Buyer: Stuart Vandiver West

Price: $195,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: John J. Powers

Buyer: James E. Broderick

Price: $245,000

Location: North End

Seller: John A. Smoltz

Buyer: James E. Broderick

Price: $230,000

Location: North End

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: James E. Broderick

Price: $275,000

Location: North End

