Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 22 through June 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Lottie Davis
Price: $17,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: James Eric Ray
Buyer: Tracy Grace
Price: $545,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Linda Gay Charnock
Buyer: Monica Alston
Price: $149,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Matthew Pollison
Buyer: Darius D. Slay, trustee
Price: $240,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: James M. Gardner
Buyer: Susan Monroe Smith
Price: $418,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Durand E. Green
Buyer: Kevin J. Billue
Price: $11,900
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Carolyn A. Harper, trustee
Buyer: Crown Investments of Georgia LLC
Price: $90,000
Location: Hannah Harris estate
Seller: John Bradley Stroud
Buyer: Amber Wright
Price: $232,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Alvin P. Morse, Jr.
Buyer: Anthony J. Swarbrigg
Price: $275,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Donna S. Walker
Buyer: Stanford Orion Stephens
Price: $190,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: William H. Bernstein, trustee
Buyer: Ronald North
Price: $172,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: James A. Otte, Jr.
Buyer: Richard F. Barker, Jr.
Price: $280,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Joy E. Hopkins
Buyer: Jeffrey T. Howenstine
Price: $128,500
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Lucinda Casey
Buyer: Lucas E. Bowles
Price: $199,500
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Pedro C. Duran
Buyer: Todd R. Garrett
Price: $126,000
Location: Little Oaks
Seller: Redonnia Miles Jackson
Buyer: Todd R. Garrett
Price: $126,000
Location: Little Oaks
Seller: Muriah L. Newland
Buyer: Gregory M. Smith
Price: $427,000
Location: Commons @ Frederica
Seller: DA Sea Island LLC
Buyer: Wayne Spain
Price: $4.4 million
Location: Ocean Club Residences
Seller: Patrick B. Toms
Buyer: Christi G. Gibson
Price: $430,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Lisa Taylor
Buyer: Eleuterio Salvador Hernandez
Price: $22,500
Location: Live Oak Acres
Seller: Lisa Taylor
Buyer: Francisco Martinez Guevara
Price: $22,500
Location: Live Oak Acres
Seller: Markley Properties LP
Buyer: Russell J. Caso
Price: $650,000
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Richard E. Otto
Buyer: Jacob Carney
Price: $1.355 million
Location:Golf Retreat No. 1
Seller: Andre P. Dumortier
Buyer: Henrietta Dumortier
Price: $170,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Susan S. Bates
Buyer: Sean E. Mitchell
Price: $422,200
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Andrea P. Kumjian, trustee
Buyer: William R. Eason
Price: $329,200
Location: Commons @ Frederica
Seller: Steve Davis
Buyer: Madison C. Maxwell
Price: $84,900
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Lee Yocco
Price: $207,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Catherine Lewis Larkin
Buyer: Peter J. Cahill
Price: $340,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: David W. Black
Buyer: David A. Whitcomb
Price: $875,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Raymond Boyd
Buyer: Randy Lewis
Price: $785,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: 113 Belle Point Parkway LLC
Buyer: Karla S. Alejo Ucan
Price: $150,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Jason S. Corbitt
Price: $220,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Lucas Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: Walter B. McClelland, Jr.
Price: $1.31 million
Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest
Seller: Matthew K. Bragg
Buyer: Demere Hobby
Price: $160,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Diane Belschner
Buyer: Nancy Joy Hunt
Price: $114,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Eugenia Kay McCue
Buyer: Gary H. Wardlow
Price: $347,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Berner Real Estate Investments LLC
Buyer: Venergy Group LLC
Price: $541,500
Location: D & E Hickox
Seller: RHT Properties LLC
Buyer: John Ryan McCarthy
Price: $2.2 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Erika Lee Cribbs
Buyer: Deborah S. Bell
Price: $166,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Bill Smith
Buyer: Carl Jordan III
Price: $5,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Jill Brockington Realty, Inc.
Buyer: Donnell B. Mention Sr.
Price: $269,900
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Elizabeth S. Jordan
Buyer: Rafael David Rodriguez Abreu
Price: $430,000
Location: Spanish Oaks
Seller: Driggers Homes, Inc.
Buyer: Samuel Marra, Jr.
Price: $599,900
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: William F. Heck III
Price: $22,500
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Jill Brockington Realty, Inc.
Buyer: Mathan D. Gabelman
Price: $268,900
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Pinetops Property Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Joseph N. Timms
Price: $162,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Jimmy Driggers
Buyer: Kathryn D. West
Price: $209,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Jason B. Shipman
Buyer: Courtney Lynn Haray
Price: $130,000
Location: Glynn Jekyll Acres
Seller: William J. Kicklighter
Buyer: Stuart Vandiver West
Price: $195,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: John J. Powers
Buyer: James E. Broderick
Price: $245,000
Location: North End
Seller: John A. Smoltz
Buyer: James E. Broderick
Price: $230,000
Location: North End
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: James E. Broderick
Price: $275,000
Location: North End