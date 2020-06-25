Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 15 through June 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Suzanne Riley Benefield

Buyer: David R. Jones

Price: $350,000

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: Cofer & Cofer LLC

Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Cage Investments LLC

Buyer: Rebecca R. Butler

Price: $210,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Michael Woods

Buyer: Ruby B. Turner

Price: $215,000

Location: Somerby Point

Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.

Buyer: Timothy J. White

Price: $8,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Kevin O. Marshall

Price: $253,300

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Leo Owens

Buyer: Johnny Pitts

Price: $115,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ross Kotin

Buyer: Kristin A. Lee

Price: $340,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Jenny R. Turner

Buyer: Sydonna Lester Harden

Price: $586,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Emory T. Hicks

Buyer: FMC Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $560,000

Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island

Seller: Jill B. Nunn

Buyer: Lynn M. Patrick

Price: $163,000

Location: Butler Mews

Seller: Rebecca Sullivan

Buyer: Jazmin Ponce

Price: $209,000

Location: Silverbluff

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Eric Cervone

Price: $266,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Gerald F. Brode

Buyer: Clifford D. Dodgen

Price: $121,000

Location: Moss Creek Villas

Seller: Lauren Boardman

Buyer: Jason N. Wolf

Price: $195,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Stacey A. Nickey

Buyer: Dominic Trabucco

Price: $225,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Martha Jane Jones

Buyer: Joseph Allen

Price: $128,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Daniel Eli Penn

Buyer: Robert M. Turbeville

Price: $800,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Vincent Allan Dettore

Buyer: Terry Michael Merchant

Price: $348,500

Location: Cottages of Musgrove

Seller: 276 W. Seventh St. LLC

Buyer: Snell Cottages 570 Properties Ltd.

Price: $4.85 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Michael A. Rowe

Buyer: Carlos V. Poysky

Price: $340,000

Location: Riverview Park

Seller: Wilson R. Marion

Buyer: Jerome Cody

Price: $8,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Michael G. Frick

Buyer: Jenny R. Turner

Price: $400,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Sandra A. Eberle

Buyer: JGCM Enterprises LLC

Price: $145,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Moore & Moore LLC

Buyer: Michael Savino

Price: $12,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Tamara Brown

Buyer: David Sinclair Tipaldos

Price: $25,000

Location: Valerie North

Seller: J. Wayne Hutcheson

Buyer: Jessic Leigh Jowers

Price: $160,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Carla Mavromat

Buyer: Jennifer Shoaf Richardson

Price: $53,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Kimberly D. Landers

Buyer: James Coleman

Price: $136,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Brittany Hofstra

Price: $452,500

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Aaron Fuchs

Buyer: Ryan G. Ennis

Price: $195,500

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Skylark Clinic Inc.

Buyer: KM Holdings LLC

Price: $6,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Andrena N. Martin

Price: $147,500

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Kurt Gebhardt

Buyer: George D. Howton

Price: $287,000

Location: East Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Freddie C. Waltz, Jr.

Buyer: Paul F. Biscardi

Price: $381,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Bradley Michael Smith

Buyer: Chad Parrish

Price: $232,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: William E. Williams

Buyer: Claire Juliana Lemme

Price: $239.000

Location: East Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Paul Bradley, Jr.

Buyer: John D. Barber, Jr.

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Paul D. Bradley, Jr.

Buyer: John D. Barber, Jr.

Price: $284,500

Location: Carol Woods

Seller: Louis P. Woods, Jr.

Buyer: Glenda Hamby

Price: $250,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: John D. Solesbee

Buyer: John E. Prince

Price: $675,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Bobby Eugene Crews, Jr.

Buyer: Dempsey Lovett Logue, Jr.

Price: $231,000

Location: Island South

Seller: William Frost

Buyer: Joshua T. Gibbons

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Mitchell M. Lee

Buyer: Patricia A. Thorpe

Price: $120,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Michael N. Gress

Buyer: Barry Wilson

Price: $189,900

Location: Lanett

Seller: Krissi A. Garbutt

Buyer: Lakeyshia S. Jones

Price: $145,900

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Cody A. Thomas

Buyer: Thomas Dewitt Dowling, Jr.

Price: $146,000

Location: North End

Seller: 3328 Robin Road LLC

Buyer: Pollos Hermanos Investments LLC

Price: $125,000

Location: Redwood

Seller: Jean H. Davenport, trustee

Buyer: Gregory R. Addicks

Price: $1.425 million

Location: Forest Cottage @ Ocean Forest

Seller: Timothy D. Pool

Buyer: Nanette Helene Loftis, trustee

Price: $228,500

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: James Russell Magbee, Jr.

Price: $599,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Karen Bast

Buyer: Jill H. Andrews

Price: $420,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Richard Nagorniak

Buyer: Catherine W. Partin

Price: $37,500

Location: Marshes of McKay

Seller: Bonita W. Wright

Buyer: Victoria Griffith

Price: $308,500

Location: St. Simons Height

Seller: John M. Thomas

Buyer: Tomothy C. Gilsrud

Price: $374,300

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Jay & Kush Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Shiv & Nishi LLC

Price: $525,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Syndal J. Tillotson

Buyer: Robert Marcus Mydell

Price: $128,000

Location: Pertol Development

Seller: Moxley & Moxley Construction LLC

Buyer: Brian N. Kaufman

Price: $275,000

Location: Cleaerwater

Seller: Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water & Sewer Commission

Buyer: 2307 Gloucester LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Lambright Sea Island LLC

Buyer: Laura Nathanson Knobloch revocable trust

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Stroud Family LLC

Buyer: Peter Knobloch, trustee

Price: $825,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Douglas R. Smith

Price: $427,500

Location: Harrington

Seller: Overhold Homes LLC

Buyer: Gretchen Mauney

Price: $199,500

Location: Gallery @ Coastal Pines

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Cody A. Showers

Price: $233,900

Location: Autumns Wood

