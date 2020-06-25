Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 15 through June 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Suzanne Riley Benefield
Buyer: David R. Jones
Price: $350,000
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: Cofer & Cofer LLC
Buyer: Woodman Holdings LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Cage Investments LLC
Buyer: Rebecca R. Butler
Price: $210,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Michael Woods
Buyer: Ruby B. Turner
Price: $215,000
Location: Somerby Point
Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.
Buyer: Timothy J. White
Price: $8,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Kevin O. Marshall
Price: $253,300
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Leo Owens
Buyer: Johnny Pitts
Price: $115,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ross Kotin
Buyer: Kristin A. Lee
Price: $340,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Jenny R. Turner
Buyer: Sydonna Lester Harden
Price: $586,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Emory T. Hicks
Buyer: FMC Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $560,000
Location: Beach Club @ St. Simons Island
Seller: Jill B. Nunn
Buyer: Lynn M. Patrick
Price: $163,000
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Rebecca Sullivan
Buyer: Jazmin Ponce
Price: $209,000
Location: Silverbluff
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Eric Cervone
Price: $266,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Gerald F. Brode
Buyer: Clifford D. Dodgen
Price: $121,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Lauren Boardman
Buyer: Jason N. Wolf
Price: $195,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Stacey A. Nickey
Buyer: Dominic Trabucco
Price: $225,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Martha Jane Jones
Buyer: Joseph Allen
Price: $128,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Daniel Eli Penn
Buyer: Robert M. Turbeville
Price: $800,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Vincent Allan Dettore
Buyer: Terry Michael Merchant
Price: $348,500
Location: Cottages of Musgrove
Seller: 276 W. Seventh St. LLC
Buyer: Snell Cottages 570 Properties Ltd.
Price: $4.85 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Michael A. Rowe
Buyer: Carlos V. Poysky
Price: $340,000
Location: Riverview Park
Seller: Wilson R. Marion
Buyer: Jerome Cody
Price: $8,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michael G. Frick
Buyer: Jenny R. Turner
Price: $400,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Sandra A. Eberle
Buyer: JGCM Enterprises LLC
Price: $145,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Moore & Moore LLC
Buyer: Michael Savino
Price: $12,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Tamara Brown
Buyer: David Sinclair Tipaldos
Price: $25,000
Location: Valerie North
Seller: J. Wayne Hutcheson
Buyer: Jessic Leigh Jowers
Price: $160,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Carla Mavromat
Buyer: Jennifer Shoaf Richardson
Price: $53,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Kimberly D. Landers
Buyer: James Coleman
Price: $136,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Brittany Hofstra
Price: $452,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Aaron Fuchs
Buyer: Ryan G. Ennis
Price: $195,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Skylark Clinic Inc.
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $6,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Andrena N. Martin
Price: $147,500
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Kurt Gebhardt
Buyer: George D. Howton
Price: $287,000
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Freddie C. Waltz, Jr.
Buyer: Paul F. Biscardi
Price: $381,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Bradley Michael Smith
Buyer: Chad Parrish
Price: $232,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: William E. Williams
Buyer: Claire Juliana Lemme
Price: $239.000
Location: East Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Paul Bradley, Jr.
Buyer: John D. Barber, Jr.
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul D. Bradley, Jr.
Buyer: John D. Barber, Jr.
Price: $284,500
Location: Carol Woods
Seller: Louis P. Woods, Jr.
Buyer: Glenda Hamby
Price: $250,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: John D. Solesbee
Buyer: John E. Prince
Price: $675,000
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Bobby Eugene Crews, Jr.
Buyer: Dempsey Lovett Logue, Jr.
Price: $231,000
Location: Island South
Seller: William Frost
Buyer: Joshua T. Gibbons
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Mitchell M. Lee
Buyer: Patricia A. Thorpe
Price: $120,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Michael N. Gress
Buyer: Barry Wilson
Price: $189,900
Location: Lanett
Seller: Krissi A. Garbutt
Buyer: Lakeyshia S. Jones
Price: $145,900
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Cody A. Thomas
Buyer: Thomas Dewitt Dowling, Jr.
Price: $146,000
Location: North End
Seller: 3328 Robin Road LLC
Buyer: Pollos Hermanos Investments LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: Redwood
Seller: Jean H. Davenport, trustee
Buyer: Gregory R. Addicks
Price: $1.425 million
Location: Forest Cottage @ Ocean Forest
Seller: Timothy D. Pool
Buyer: Nanette Helene Loftis, trustee
Price: $228,500
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: James Russell Magbee, Jr.
Price: $599,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Karen Bast
Buyer: Jill H. Andrews
Price: $420,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Richard Nagorniak
Buyer: Catherine W. Partin
Price: $37,500
Location: Marshes of McKay
Seller: Bonita W. Wright
Buyer: Victoria Griffith
Price: $308,500
Location: St. Simons Height
Seller: John M. Thomas
Buyer: Tomothy C. Gilsrud
Price: $374,300
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Jay & Kush Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Shiv & Nishi LLC
Price: $525,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Syndal J. Tillotson
Buyer: Robert Marcus Mydell
Price: $128,000
Location: Pertol Development
Seller: Moxley & Moxley Construction LLC
Buyer: Brian N. Kaufman
Price: $275,000
Location: Cleaerwater
Seller: Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water & Sewer Commission
Buyer: 2307 Gloucester LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Lambright Sea Island LLC
Buyer: Laura Nathanson Knobloch revocable trust
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Stroud Family LLC
Buyer: Peter Knobloch, trustee
Price: $825,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Douglas R. Smith
Price: $427,500
Location: Harrington
Seller: Overhold Homes LLC
Buyer: Gretchen Mauney
Price: $199,500
Location: Gallery @ Coastal Pines
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Cody A. Showers
Price: $233,900
Location: Autumns Wood