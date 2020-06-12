Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 1 through June 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Abdul Rahman Adada
Buyer: Brandon J. Mitchell
Price: $242,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Larry Hartsell
Buyer: Tamara Lynn Gray
Price: $329,500
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Michael J. Swaney
Buyer: MMI Construction LLC
Price: $868,000
Location: Point L
Seller: Christopher W. Foster
Buyer: Jennifer A. Lewis
Price: $286,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Cathy Cox
Buyer: Shular Cox
Price: $30,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee
Buyer: Thomas Earl Lee III
Price: $171,600
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Sawgrass Construction Inc.
Buyer: Weston Ryan Carter
Price: $269,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Martha Fain Spurlock Ginn
Buyer: Christopher Matthew Godfroy
Price: $547,000
Location: New Frederica
Seller: Kim Turnpaugh Anderson
Buyer: Linda B. Titus
Price: $246,500
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: William Kelly Spivey
Buyer: Matthew M. Wells
Price: $100,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Willou C. Smith
Buyer: John Kyle Allen
Price: $310,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Sharon Fletcher Azanza
Buyer: Christian R. Burch
Price: $335,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Henry H. Hart
Buyer: Steven Russ Murray
Price: $215,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Darrel Thaw
Buyer: John Willis
Price: $72,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Darrel J. Thaw
Buyer: Jacob Lee Lemmings
Price: $67,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: Christopher Hannah
Price: $223,500
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Mary E. Woodard
Buyer: Douglas Morris
Price: $20,000
Location: Countryside Estate
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Terry D. Neesmith, Jr.
Price: $894,500
Location: Rosa Cummings estate
Seller: Michael J. Baker
Buyer: Kennard S. Trowbridge
Price: $669,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Jeff A. Minson
Price: $223,800
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Kristopher K. Kasik
Buyer: Andrew Novak
Price: $420,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $873,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joanne R. Gauther
Buyer: John Paul Bennett
Price: $359,900
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: William J. Frehse
Buyer: Keith A. Griffin
Price: $383,500
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Antonio D. Simmons
Price: $184,000
Location: Tanglewood