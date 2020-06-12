Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of June 1 through June 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Abdul Rahman Adada

Buyer: Brandon J. Mitchell

Price: $242,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Larry Hartsell

Buyer: Tamara Lynn Gray

Price: $329,500

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Michael J. Swaney

Buyer: MMI Construction LLC

Price: $868,000

Location: Point L

Seller: Christopher W. Foster

Buyer: Jennifer A. Lewis

Price: $286,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Cathy Cox

Buyer: Shular Cox

Price: $30,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee

Buyer: Thomas Earl Lee III

Price: $171,600

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Sawgrass Construction Inc.

Buyer: Weston Ryan Carter

Price: $269,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Martha Fain Spurlock Ginn

Buyer: Christopher Matthew Godfroy

Price: $547,000

Location: New Frederica

Seller: Kim Turnpaugh Anderson

Buyer: Linda B. Titus

Price: $246,500

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: William Kelly Spivey

Buyer: Matthew M. Wells

Price: $100,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Willou C. Smith

Buyer: John Kyle Allen

Price: $310,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Sharon Fletcher Azanza

Buyer: Christian R. Burch

Price: $335,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Henry H. Hart

Buyer: Steven Russ Murray

Price: $215,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Darrel Thaw

Buyer: John Willis

Price: $72,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Darrel J. Thaw

Buyer: Jacob Lee Lemmings

Price: $67,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: Christopher Hannah

Price: $223,500

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Mary E. Woodard

Buyer: Douglas Morris

Price: $20,000

Location: Countryside Estate

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Terry D. Neesmith, Jr.

Price: $894,500

Location: Rosa Cummings estate

Seller: Michael J. Baker

Buyer: Kennard S. Trowbridge

Price: $669,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Jeff A. Minson

Price: $223,800

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Kristopher K. Kasik

Buyer: Andrew Novak

Price: $420,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: KM Holdings LLC

Price: $873,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Joanne R. Gauther

Buyer: John Paul Bennett

Price: $359,900

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: William J. Frehse

Buyer: Keith A. Griffin

Price: $383,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Antonio D. Simmons

Price: $184,000

Location: Tanglewood

More from this section