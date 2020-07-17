Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 6 through July 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Marc Anmuth

Buyer: Josh A. Carr

Price: $118,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: KM Holding LLC

Buyer: JR Coastal Holding LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christopher L. Zachry

Buyer: Joseph Patrick Todd

Price: $447,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Lloyd X. Smith

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $55,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mark W. Mendenhall

Buyer: Theodore Strehle

Price: $281,500

Location: River Ridge

Seller: EMOP LLC

Buyer: Yvelisse C. Morrell

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Charles Little

Buyer: William Sweeney

Price: $385,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Joe M. Carter

Buyer: Robin Sutton

Price: $147,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Ronald E. Leaton

Buyer: Orrie Mcrea

Price: $510,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: B Bartlett Investment LLC

Buyer: Alex Shane Tucker

Price: $535,000

Location: Beachcomer Retreat

Seller: Woody Shellnutt Properties Inc.

Buyer: Matthew Johnson

Price: $250,000

Location: Knight Industrial Park

Seller: Susan G. Gannon

Buyer: Richard David Butler

Price: $405,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Sydrea Cottages LLC

Buyer: Robert Ernest McClure III

Price: $1.3 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Ian Bassett

Buyer: Claire Collier Cronk

Price: $502,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Barbara G. Wilkes

Buyer: Brem Holdings LLC

Price: $1,064,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Andrew Eisberg

Buyer: Eastwind Holdings LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: North End

Seller: William J. Bishop

Buyer: Alesia Kirk Preece

Price: $545,000

Location: Seahaven Townhomes

Seller: Donovan Strickland

Buyer: Auto Dealers Only Com Inc.

Price: $400,000

Location: Interstate Commercial Park

Seller: Philip R. Viviani

Buyer: Gregory C. Mullins

Price: $800,000

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: RBP Realty LLC

Buyer: Wilkes R. Ellsworth

Price: $235,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Chad Oliver

Buyer: Roger B. Lane

Price: $280,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Michelle Stagg Ottley

Buyer: Ricky McIntyre

Price: $358,500

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Pamela J. Knepper

Buyer: Pamela Marie Perkins

Price: $300,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Donald G. Brewer, trustee

Buyer: Daniel E. Lane

Price: $515,000

Location: Enclave @ Sea Palms West

Seller: Harold Paul Christian

Buyer: Judith M. Ballard

Price: $305,000

Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation

Seller: Edward F. Vinhateiro

Buyer: E. Amanda Kirby

Price: $330,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Cabana Properties III LLC

Buyer: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Don El

Seller: John M. Weeks

Buyer: Amy Morgan Holdings LLC

Price: $850,000

Location: Demere Oaks

Seller: Thomas J. Janes Jr.

Buyer: Michael Hal Rape

Price: $40,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: David Hurd

Buyer: Alvin Lewis

Price: $170,500

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Jeffrey McDonald

Buyer: Gerald Dewayne Cope

Price: $346,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Walter Tony Teston

Buyer: Sterling Springs LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James E. Dahm, trustee

Buyer: T Bee II LLC

Price: $827,500

Location: Thompson Cove

Seller: Carolyn Wilhoit Reed

Buyer: Stroud Family LP

Price: $875,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Dapper Equity II LLC

Buyer: NS Retail Holdings LLC

Price: $1,486,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Autopar Remainder II LLC

Buyer: NS Retail Holdings LLC

Price: $15,100

Location: N/A

Seller: John Taylor Robinson Whigham, trustee

Buyer: Brian E. Satisky

Price: $834,900

Location: East Beach

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Marc Edelman

Price: $205,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Kenneth L. Brandt

Buyer: Gregory Gene Royal

Price: $262,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Kelly Wilson

Buyer: Jeffrey McDonald

Price: $379,900

Location: Wilson Estates

Seller: Aaron W. Mumford

Buyer: Robert Timothy Klapp

Price: $200,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Robin Zeigler

Buyer: Bryan Boettner

Price: $169,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Albert James Lane Jr.

Buyer: Alexis Jordan Curry

Price: $155,000

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Leigh Anne Ammons

Buyer: Sandy M. Canseco Antonio

Price: $54,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: James H. Russell

Buyer: Kevin Billue

Price: $13,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Shular Cox

Buyer: Orien Kalem Head

Price: $30,000

Location: Live Oak Acres

Seller: Sandra Thrower Helton

Buyer: Jason Pickren

Price: $20,000

Location: Thrower Tract

Seller: Mari Skridulis Shepard revocable living trust

Buyer: Hartsel Eric Daniel Stewart

Price: $182,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Gary Wayne Moxley

Price: $750,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Solid Rock Co.

Price: $400,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Brandon E. Bartell

Buyer: Meridith Anne Williams

Price: $245,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Matthew Anderson

Price: $1,059,500

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Tiana Simms

Price: $234,500

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Jessica Marra

Price: $487,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Michael S. Mleko Building Contractor Inc.

Buyer: Ed Casteen

Price: $235,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Robert L. Allgood

Buyer: Sue W. Harrison

Price: $1.45 million

Location: Residences @ Coast Cottages

Seller: Robert W. Wilson

Buyer: Susan Riddle Gordon

Price: $346,900

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: J. Preston Martin

Price: $519,000

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: Palmetton Building Group LLC

Price: $519,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: NA HOU LLC

Buyer: Residential Venture Group LLC

Price: $385,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Kate A. Schermerhorn

Buyer: Robin C. Lowe

Price: $1.75 million

Location: Villas

Seller: Ronald W. Glisson Jr.

Buyer: Glynda C. Roberts

Price: $650,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Lodges at Elkmont LLC

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Price: $270,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Angel D. Cabrera

Buyer: Brian R. Hill

Price: $193,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: George M. Rountree

Buyer: Scotland A. Wright

Price: $799,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Phillip Joe Case

Buyer: Jeffrey H. Rush

Price: $333,500

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Sandra Lovett

Buyer: Justin R. Beck

Price: $8,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William T. Royster

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $85,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Jessica L. Long

Buyer: Matthew J. Shields

Price: $357,700

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Martha J. Pollard

Buyer: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc.

Price: $353,500

Location: Serenity Place

Seller: Jeffrey David Benton

Buyer: Christina Fae Christmas

Price: $13,300

Location: N/A

Seller: E.W. McConnell, trustee

Buyer: Timothy D. Pool

Price: $262,500

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Charlene S. Harper Younce

Buyer: Edward McCartey

Price: $35,000

Location: Fish Hall

Seller: Joseph A. Demilio

Buyer: Terrence G. Mermann

Price: $16,400

Location: Riverside

Seller: Ralph P. Gornto

Buyer: Bobby E. Crews Jr.

Price: $205,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Paula Renae Griffin

Buyer: Daniel Keith McClendon

Price: $157,000

Location: Belle Point

