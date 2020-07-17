Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 6 through July 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Marc Anmuth
Buyer: Josh A. Carr
Price: $118,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: KM Holding LLC
Buyer: JR Coastal Holding LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christopher L. Zachry
Buyer: Joseph Patrick Todd
Price: $447,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Lloyd X. Smith
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $55,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mark W. Mendenhall
Buyer: Theodore Strehle
Price: $281,500
Location: River Ridge
Seller: EMOP LLC
Buyer: Yvelisse C. Morrell
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Charles Little
Buyer: William Sweeney
Price: $385,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joe M. Carter
Buyer: Robin Sutton
Price: $147,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Ronald E. Leaton
Buyer: Orrie Mcrea
Price: $510,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: B Bartlett Investment LLC
Buyer: Alex Shane Tucker
Price: $535,000
Location: Beachcomer Retreat
Seller: Woody Shellnutt Properties Inc.
Buyer: Matthew Johnson
Price: $250,000
Location: Knight Industrial Park
Seller: Susan G. Gannon
Buyer: Richard David Butler
Price: $405,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Sydrea Cottages LLC
Buyer: Robert Ernest McClure III
Price: $1.3 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Ian Bassett
Buyer: Claire Collier Cronk
Price: $502,000
Location: Marshes
Seller: Barbara G. Wilkes
Buyer: Brem Holdings LLC
Price: $1,064,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Andrew Eisberg
Buyer: Eastwind Holdings LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: North End
Seller: William J. Bishop
Buyer: Alesia Kirk Preece
Price: $545,000
Location: Seahaven Townhomes
Seller: Donovan Strickland
Buyer: Auto Dealers Only Com Inc.
Price: $400,000
Location: Interstate Commercial Park
Seller: Philip R. Viviani
Buyer: Gregory C. Mullins
Price: $800,000
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: RBP Realty LLC
Buyer: Wilkes R. Ellsworth
Price: $235,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Chad Oliver
Buyer: Roger B. Lane
Price: $280,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Michelle Stagg Ottley
Buyer: Ricky McIntyre
Price: $358,500
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Pamela J. Knepper
Buyer: Pamela Marie Perkins
Price: $300,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Donald G. Brewer, trustee
Buyer: Daniel E. Lane
Price: $515,000
Location: Enclave @ Sea Palms West
Seller: Harold Paul Christian
Buyer: Judith M. Ballard
Price: $305,000
Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation
Seller: Edward F. Vinhateiro
Buyer: E. Amanda Kirby
Price: $330,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Cabana Properties III LLC
Buyer: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Don El
Seller: John M. Weeks
Buyer: Amy Morgan Holdings LLC
Price: $850,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Thomas J. Janes Jr.
Buyer: Michael Hal Rape
Price: $40,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: David Hurd
Buyer: Alvin Lewis
Price: $170,500
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Jeffrey McDonald
Buyer: Gerald Dewayne Cope
Price: $346,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Walter Tony Teston
Buyer: Sterling Springs LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James E. Dahm, trustee
Buyer: T Bee II LLC
Price: $827,500
Location: Thompson Cove
Seller: Carolyn Wilhoit Reed
Buyer: Stroud Family LP
Price: $875,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Dapper Equity II LLC
Buyer: NS Retail Holdings LLC
Price: $1,486,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Autopar Remainder II LLC
Buyer: NS Retail Holdings LLC
Price: $15,100
Location: N/A
Seller: John Taylor Robinson Whigham, trustee
Buyer: Brian E. Satisky
Price: $834,900
Location: East Beach
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Marc Edelman
Price: $205,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Kenneth L. Brandt
Buyer: Gregory Gene Royal
Price: $262,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Kelly Wilson
Buyer: Jeffrey McDonald
Price: $379,900
Location: Wilson Estates
Seller: Aaron W. Mumford
Buyer: Robert Timothy Klapp
Price: $200,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Robin Zeigler
Buyer: Bryan Boettner
Price: $169,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Albert James Lane Jr.
Buyer: Alexis Jordan Curry
Price: $155,000
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Leigh Anne Ammons
Buyer: Sandy M. Canseco Antonio
Price: $54,000
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: James H. Russell
Buyer: Kevin Billue
Price: $13,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Shular Cox
Buyer: Orien Kalem Head
Price: $30,000
Location: Live Oak Acres
Seller: Sandra Thrower Helton
Buyer: Jason Pickren
Price: $20,000
Location: Thrower Tract
Seller: Mari Skridulis Shepard revocable living trust
Buyer: Hartsel Eric Daniel Stewart
Price: $182,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Gary Wayne Moxley
Price: $750,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Solid Rock Co.
Price: $400,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Brandon E. Bartell
Buyer: Meridith Anne Williams
Price: $245,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Matthew Anderson
Price: $1,059,500
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Tiana Simms
Price: $234,500
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Jessica Marra
Price: $487,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Michael S. Mleko Building Contractor Inc.
Buyer: Ed Casteen
Price: $235,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Robert L. Allgood
Buyer: Sue W. Harrison
Price: $1.45 million
Location: Residences @ Coast Cottages
Seller: Robert W. Wilson
Buyer: Susan Riddle Gordon
Price: $346,900
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: J. Preston Martin
Price: $519,000
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: Palmetton Building Group LLC
Price: $519,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: NA HOU LLC
Buyer: Residential Venture Group LLC
Price: $385,000
Location: Ocean Boulevard
Seller: Kate A. Schermerhorn
Buyer: Robin C. Lowe
Price: $1.75 million
Location: Villas
Seller: Ronald W. Glisson Jr.
Buyer: Glynda C. Roberts
Price: $650,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Lodges at Elkmont LLC
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Price: $270,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Angel D. Cabrera
Buyer: Brian R. Hill
Price: $193,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: George M. Rountree
Buyer: Scotland A. Wright
Price: $799,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Phillip Joe Case
Buyer: Jeffrey H. Rush
Price: $333,500
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Sandra Lovett
Buyer: Justin R. Beck
Price: $8,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William T. Royster
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $85,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Jessica L. Long
Buyer: Matthew J. Shields
Price: $357,700
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Martha J. Pollard
Buyer: Franconia Real Estate Services Inc.
Price: $353,500
Location: Serenity Place
Seller: Jeffrey David Benton
Buyer: Christina Fae Christmas
Price: $13,300
Location: N/A
Seller: E.W. McConnell, trustee
Buyer: Timothy D. Pool
Price: $262,500
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Charlene S. Harper Younce
Buyer: Edward McCartey
Price: $35,000
Location: Fish Hall
Seller: Joseph A. Demilio
Buyer: Terrence G. Mermann
Price: $16,400
Location: Riverside
Seller: Ralph P. Gornto
Buyer: Bobby E. Crews Jr.
Price: $205,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Paula Renae Griffin
Buyer: Daniel Keith McClendon
Price: $157,000
Location: Belle Point