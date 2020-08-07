Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 27 through July 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Michael G. Giery
Buyer: Braxton Oneil
Price: $335,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Kyli D. Harmon
Buyer: Bradley Blanchard
Price: $460,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: David Stanford
Price: $225,800
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Jorge Gonzalez
Buyer: Shelton Green
Price: $500,000
Location: Admirals Retreat
Seller: Broadhurst Group LLC
Buyer: Richard Edenfield
Price: $290,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: James D. Roller
Buyer: Edwin Randal Pittman Jr.
Price: $355,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Richard A. Vendetti
Buyer: Joshua W. Willis
Price: $430,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: George L. Rose Jr.
Buyer: Christopher Lacey
Price: $165,000
Location: Villas @ Golden Isles
Seller: Bernard F. Swafford
Buyer: Cheryl A. Berry
Price: $650,000
Location: Orange Hall
Seller: A.H. Tostensen III
Buyer: Wait N Sea Inc.
Price: $550,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thanh C. Tran
Buyer: James Steven Hinson Sr.
Price: $168,400
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Ann Lemieux
Buyer: Peter Lucien Crepeau
Price: $192,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Madona S. Adato
Price: $150,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Joseph S. Young
Buyer: Brian Bernier
Price: $760,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Gene E. Moore
Price: $595,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: Renovate Great LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Atlas GA IX REO LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $396,500
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Klaus Schonfeld
Buyer: Michael John Waters
Price: $93,100
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lucille Johnson
Buyer: Harold M. Hand
Price: $95,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Julius Bailey
Price: $379,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Mark Fuller Griffin
Buyer: Claudia Mason Schneider
Price: $176,500
Location: Old Town
Seller: Carroll L. Webb Jr.
Buyer: Rachel A. Bailey
Price: $155,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Capstone Gateway 2 LLC
Buyer: JHME Properties LLLP
Price: $1.6 million
Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest
Seller: Beach Club 205 LLC
Buyer: Koster R. Stribling, trustee
Price: $3.4 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: HHB Management LLC
Buyer: Tidal Pool Holdings LLC
Price: $1.595 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Robert J. Wiedmeyer
Buyer: Stoney Russell
Price: $600,000
Location: East End
Seller: Mack F. Mattingly
Buyer: Golden Isles Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $699,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Gloria K. McGee
Buyer: Lenox Wilson
Price: $40,500
Location: Indigo Point
Seller: Colleen Greiner Oneal
Buyer: Michael J. Grace
Price: $1.65 million
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Kennett J. Burandt
Price: $248,400
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Bruce W. Assaf
Buyer: Kenneth D. Boltz III
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: James Parmelee
Buyer: Daniel Rowland
Price: $372,500
Location: Cottages of Musgrove
Seller: Catherine Gibbons
Buyer: Bobby Davenport
Price: $70,000
Location: Washington Heights
Seller: Ashton Earnhardt
Buyer: Kevin Shea Lafferty
Price: $480,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: 618 Harbor Oaks LLC
Buyer: Ernest G. Perry Jr.
Price: $288,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Thomas A. Boland Sr.
Buyer: Gene A. Christianson
Price: $220,000
Location: Villas @ Golden Isles
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Penelope S. Busbee
Price: $499,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Lashaun Johnson
Buyer: Tia Dorrity
Price: $119,000
Location: Palnting Hammock
Seller: Douglas A. Dymarkowski, trustee
Buyer: 12 Star Properties LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
Buyer: Hendra Tan
Price: $28,000
Location: Lambert
Seller: Elizabeth L. Vinson
Buyer: David T. Hurd
Price: $72,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Third & One LLC
Buyer: Lasser Sea Island LLC
Price: $1.885 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Brenda G. Gibson
Price: $179,900
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Jeremy Bata
Buyer: Christopher M. Stewart
Price: $532,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Durand E. Green
Buyer: Kevin L. Billue
Price: $10,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Channing Brown Huhn
Buyer: Barry Barteau
Price: $154,000
Location: Fairway No. 1
Seller: Erin S. Hall
Buyer: Timothy L. Whigham
Price: $470,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Matthew Sundstrom
Buyer: Jaclyn Luckstone
Price: $388,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Ernest Lee Hammond
Buyer: Matthew T. Hodges
Price: $165,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Stephen C. Taylor
Buyer: Frank Rothing
Price: $275,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: David Lawson
Buyer: Victor A. Folen
Price: $430,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Mary Lane Irby
Buyer: James Emory Roberts
Price: $149,000
Location: Rice Field
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Thomas J. Schaffer
Price: $390,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Thomas R. Kennedy
Buyer: Matthey J. Robbins
Price: $1.3 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Julia Rosemary Oglesby
Buyer: William Si Altman
Price: $45,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: John G. Campbell, trustee
Buyer: Brent Davis Layton
Price: $2.25 million
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Charles S. Cook
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $17,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Marshall Styles
Price: $299,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Anne Law Parr
Buyer: Valorie R. Tate
Price: $430,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Truist Bank
Buyer: Brandon K. Moody
Price: $205,000
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: Marsha Elizabeth Myers Bue
Buyer: Roy Dewayne Smith
Price: $179,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Jonathan E. Bagley
Buyer: Stephanie Schafer
Price: $540,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Anthony James Harrison
Buyer: Clifford Partridge Jr.
Price: $360,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: DSV SPV3 LLC
Buyer: Frances J. Zimmerman
Price: $105,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Tanner J. Meloy
Buyer: Wesley C. Carter
Price: $254,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: George Skarpalezos II
Buyer: William F. Brown III
Price: $330,000
Location: Beacon Park