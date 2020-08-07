Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 27 through July 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Michael G. Giery

Buyer: Braxton Oneil

Price: $335,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Kyli D. Harmon

Buyer: Bradley Blanchard

Price: $460,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: David Stanford

Price: $225,800

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Jorge Gonzalez

Buyer: Shelton Green

Price: $500,000

Location: Admirals Retreat

Seller: Broadhurst Group LLC

Buyer: Richard Edenfield

Price: $290,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: James D. Roller

Buyer: Edwin Randal Pittman Jr.

Price: $355,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Richard A. Vendetti

Buyer: Joshua W. Willis

Price: $430,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: George L. Rose Jr.

Buyer: Christopher Lacey

Price: $165,000

Location: Villas @ Golden Isles

Seller: Bernard F. Swafford

Buyer: Cheryl A. Berry

Price: $650,000

Location: Orange Hall

Seller: A.H. Tostensen III

Buyer: Wait N Sea Inc.

Price: $550,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thanh C. Tran

Buyer: James Steven Hinson Sr.

Price: $168,400

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Ann Lemieux

Buyer: Peter Lucien Crepeau

Price: $192,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Madona S. Adato

Price: $150,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Joseph S. Young

Buyer: Brian Bernier

Price: $760,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Truist Bank

Buyer: Gene E. Moore

Price: $595,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: Renovate Great LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Atlas GA IX REO LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $396,500

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Klaus Schonfeld

Buyer: Michael John Waters

Price: $93,100

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lucille Johnson

Buyer: Harold M. Hand

Price: $95,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Julius Bailey

Price: $379,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Mark Fuller Griffin

Buyer: Claudia Mason Schneider

Price: $176,500

Location: Old Town

Seller: Carroll L. Webb Jr.

Buyer: Rachel A. Bailey

Price: $155,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Capstone Gateway 2 LLC

Buyer: JHME Properties LLLP

Price: $1.6 million

Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest

Seller: Beach Club 205 LLC

Buyer: Koster R. Stribling, trustee

Price: $3.4 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: HHB Management LLC

Buyer: Tidal Pool Holdings LLC

Price: $1.595 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Robert J. Wiedmeyer

Buyer: Stoney Russell

Price: $600,000

Location: East End

Seller: Mack F. Mattingly

Buyer: Golden Isles Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $699,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Gloria K. McGee

Buyer: Lenox Wilson

Price: $40,500

Location: Indigo Point

Seller: Colleen Greiner Oneal

Buyer: Michael J. Grace

Price: $1.65 million

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Kennett J. Burandt

Price: $248,400

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Bruce W. Assaf

Buyer: Kenneth D. Boltz III

Price: $14,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: James Parmelee

Buyer: Daniel Rowland

Price: $372,500

Location: Cottages of Musgrove

Seller: Catherine Gibbons

Buyer: Bobby Davenport

Price: $70,000

Location: Washington Heights

Seller: Ashton Earnhardt

Buyer: Kevin Shea Lafferty

Price: $480,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: 618 Harbor Oaks LLC

Buyer: Ernest G. Perry Jr.

Price: $288,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Thomas A. Boland Sr.

Buyer: Gene A. Christianson

Price: $220,000

Location: Villas @ Golden Isles

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Penelope S. Busbee

Price: $499,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Lashaun Johnson

Buyer: Tia Dorrity

Price: $119,000

Location: Palnting Hammock

Seller: Douglas A. Dymarkowski, trustee

Buyer: 12 Star Properties LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

Buyer: Hendra Tan

Price: $28,000

Location: Lambert

Seller: Elizabeth L. Vinson

Buyer: David T. Hurd

Price: $72,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Third & One LLC

Buyer: Lasser Sea Island LLC

Price: $1.885 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Brenda G. Gibson

Price: $179,900

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Jeremy Bata

Buyer: Christopher M. Stewart

Price: $532,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Durand E. Green

Buyer: Kevin L. Billue

Price: $10,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Channing Brown Huhn

Buyer: Barry Barteau

Price: $154,000

Location: Fairway No. 1

Seller: Erin S. Hall

Buyer: Timothy L. Whigham

Price: $470,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Matthew Sundstrom

Buyer: Jaclyn Luckstone

Price: $388,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Ernest Lee Hammond

Buyer: Matthew T. Hodges

Price: $165,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Stephen C. Taylor

Buyer: Frank Rothing

Price: $275,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: David Lawson

Buyer: Victor A. Folen

Price: $430,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Mary Lane Irby

Buyer: James Emory Roberts

Price: $149,000

Location: Rice Field

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Thomas J. Schaffer

Price: $390,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Thomas R. Kennedy

Buyer: Matthey J. Robbins

Price: $1.3 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Julia Rosemary Oglesby

Buyer: William Si Altman

Price: $45,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: John G. Campbell, trustee

Buyer: Brent Davis Layton

Price: $2.25 million

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Charles S. Cook

Buyer: Greg Moxley

Price: $17,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Marshall Styles

Price: $299,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Anne Law Parr

Buyer: Valorie R. Tate

Price: $430,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Truist Bank

Buyer: Brandon K. Moody

Price: $205,000

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: Marsha Elizabeth Myers Bue

Buyer: Roy Dewayne Smith

Price: $179,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Jonathan E. Bagley

Buyer: Stephanie Schafer

Price: $540,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Anthony James Harrison

Buyer: Clifford Partridge Jr.

Price: $360,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: DSV SPV3 LLC

Buyer: Frances J. Zimmerman

Price: $105,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Tanner J. Meloy

Buyer: Wesley C. Carter

Price: $254,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: George Skarpalezos II

Buyer: William F. Brown III

Price: $330,000

Location: Beacon Park

More from this section

Bouncer charged in bar incident that left patron hospitalized

Bouncer charged in bar incident that left patron hospitalized

A bouncer at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly delivering a punch that landed a 21-year-old man in the hospital with brain injuries, Glynn County police said.

Camden school year begins

Camden school year begins

Lele Bale walked her two children to St. Marys Elementary School on Tuesday morning with mixed feelings that had nothing to do with the emotions parents usually feel on the first day of school.