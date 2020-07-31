Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 20 through July 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Nancy Ann Holcomb

Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC

Price: $15,500

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Lewis A Strickland

Buyer: KJSP Consulting & Design Ltd. Co.

Price: $50,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Zania Laws

Price: $22,500

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Victory Storage Co.

Buyer: Mitchell L. Stephens

Price: $240,000

Location: Cypress Mill Industrial Park

Seller: Edward D. Smith II

Buyer: Thomas G. Carmichael

Price: $200,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Richard E. Register

Buyer: George Warren

Price: $368,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Brian Scott Adcock

Buyer: Frank Thomas Lynch

Price: $225,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Eric Kucha

Buyer: Zahm Island LLC

Price: $1.68 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Zachary Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Michele Lee Petro

Price: $269,000

Location: Somerby Pointe

Seller: Carol Meeks

Buyer: Donna Zimmer

Price: $245,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Willie McCaster

Buyer: Angel Dawn Cabrera

Price: $12,500

Location: Arco

Seller: Ernst Reinhard Bisanz

Buyer: Banyen Friese

Price: $55,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Brian Cicco

Buyer: Daniel Ethan Ward

Price: $305,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Thomas G. Carmichael

Buyer: Clark Hendley Properties LLC

Price: $299.000

Location: Haven Estates

Seller: William Robert Gunn

Buyer: David K. Tisano

Price: $269,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Steen Mason

Price: $482,500

Location: Harrington

Seller: Robert J. Katoski

Buyer: Tyler Hasting

Price: $160,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Brian C. Maloney

Buyer: Timothy Cochran Asbury

Price: $300,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Melanie D. Collum

Buyer: David P. Vanderwerken Jr.

Price: $340,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Linda E. Daye

Buyer: Charles R. Rowell Jr.

Price: $87,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: ABAR Properties LLC

Buyer: H&H Construction LLC

Price: $55,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Eric Lee Moore

Buyer: Patrick C. McElroy

Price: $230,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: John Charles Cleveland

Buyer: Tony Glyn Chasteen II

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Elizabeth H. Ruf

Buyer: Rolland Matthew Favre

Price: $385,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: James O. Harper

Buyer: 341 Investments LLC

Price: $105,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Nikunj D. Patel

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $32,000

Location: Cindery Hill

Seller: Kushal Properties LLC

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $48,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Mark D. Norton

Buyer: Chesler D. Peacock

Price: $212,900

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Lee Pinkoson

Buyer: Robert Edmund Dunn

Price: $780,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge

Seller: Jimmy Harvey Stowers

Buyer: Carolyn Elrod

Price: $297,500

Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jameka D. Miles Partridge

Buyer: John D. Drummond

Price: $168,500

Location: Buckmeadow Plantation

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: G K Lagniappe LLC

Price: $3.4 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: David Midgley Davis

Buyer: Ryan Casey

Price: $474,500

Location: Battery Park

Seller: James C. Outlaw

Buyer: Kathryn Cauley Currier

Price: $365,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC

Buyer: Revelation LLC

Price: $418,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: William G. Goodbread

Buyer: Brandon Blackwell Grant

Price: $230,000

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: Paulette S. Laye

Buyer: Lance Gambrell

Price: $199,900

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Mary Frances Howe Burgess

Buyer: R. Clark Properties LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Thalmann Farms

Seller: Moswell Properties LLC

Buyer: Kati B. Burnett

Price: $455,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Blance L. Richardson

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $4,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Leah Marie Mihm

Buyer: Maxwell W. Nudelman

Price: $399,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Deborah A. Potter

Buyer: Richard Edgy

Price: $31,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Kevin Jackson

Buyer: Robert Gabriel III

Price: $185,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Steven Twait

Buyer: Fred Gretsch

Price: $315,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Jonathan Luke Rozier

Buyer: Donald Gregory Wingate

Price: $239,900

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Sea Palms Ventures I LLC

Buyer: Brian C. Ingargiola

Price: $10,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Richard L. Stone II

Price: $33,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Janice K. Lemasters

Buyer: Kimberly P. King, trustee

Price: $525,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Jody Michael Griffin

Buyer: Darryl G. Lofton

Price: $144,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Penny Properties Realty

Buyer: Donna Blackmon

Price: $140,500

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: RREF SNV V GA LLC

Buyer: Spoonville Landing LLC

Price: $250,500

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Michelle A. Lane

Buyer: Rainey Gregg

Price: $218,000

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: Charles William Oliver Jr.

Buyer: Roy L. Page

Price: $27,500

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Williamson S. Stuckey

Buyer: Richard D. Fletcher

Price: $1.1 million

Location: Forest Cottages

Seller: James C. Porterfield

Buyer: Brandon Kay Howard

Price: $380,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: David Keith Brown

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Jones

Price: $685,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Diana S. Giannotti

Buyer: Robert M. Akin

Price: $217,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Jessie H. Clark

Buyer: Gloria L. Futch

Price: $63,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Anne Francisco

Buyer: William A. Murphy Sr.

Price: $11,000

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: Paresh Patel

Buyer: Roy L. Lane

Price: $19,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Ray Sharp

Buyer: Mildred T. Mayberry

Price: $180,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Mark C. Ryals

Buyer: Calford Jones

Price: $25,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Suwanee Investments Inc.

Buyer: Tracy Helmuth

Price: $245,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Grand Foursome LLC

Buyer: M3BA Holdings LLC

Price: $1.035 million

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: VAMG Ventures LLC

Buyer: Moises E. Hernandez Ortega

Price: $26,000

Location: Old Town

