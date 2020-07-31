Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 20 through July 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Nancy Ann Holcomb
Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC
Price: $15,500
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Lewis A Strickland
Buyer: KJSP Consulting & Design Ltd. Co.
Price: $50,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Zania Laws
Price: $22,500
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Victory Storage Co.
Buyer: Mitchell L. Stephens
Price: $240,000
Location: Cypress Mill Industrial Park
Seller: Edward D. Smith II
Buyer: Thomas G. Carmichael
Price: $200,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Richard E. Register
Buyer: George Warren
Price: $368,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Brian Scott Adcock
Buyer: Frank Thomas Lynch
Price: $225,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Eric Kucha
Buyer: Zahm Island LLC
Price: $1.68 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Zachary Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Michele Lee Petro
Price: $269,000
Location: Somerby Pointe
Seller: Carol Meeks
Buyer: Donna Zimmer
Price: $245,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Willie McCaster
Buyer: Angel Dawn Cabrera
Price: $12,500
Location: Arco
Seller: Ernst Reinhard Bisanz
Buyer: Banyen Friese
Price: $55,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Brian Cicco
Buyer: Daniel Ethan Ward
Price: $305,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Thomas G. Carmichael
Buyer: Clark Hendley Properties LLC
Price: $299.000
Location: Haven Estates
Seller: William Robert Gunn
Buyer: David K. Tisano
Price: $269,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Steen Mason
Price: $482,500
Location: Harrington
Seller: Robert J. Katoski
Buyer: Tyler Hasting
Price: $160,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Brian C. Maloney
Buyer: Timothy Cochran Asbury
Price: $300,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Melanie D. Collum
Buyer: David P. Vanderwerken Jr.
Price: $340,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Linda E. Daye
Buyer: Charles R. Rowell Jr.
Price: $87,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: ABAR Properties LLC
Buyer: H&H Construction LLC
Price: $55,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Eric Lee Moore
Buyer: Patrick C. McElroy
Price: $230,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: John Charles Cleveland
Buyer: Tony Glyn Chasteen II
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Elizabeth H. Ruf
Buyer: Rolland Matthew Favre
Price: $385,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: James O. Harper
Buyer: 341 Investments LLC
Price: $105,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Nikunj D. Patel
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $32,000
Location: Cindery Hill
Seller: Kushal Properties LLC
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $48,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Mark D. Norton
Buyer: Chesler D. Peacock
Price: $212,900
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Lee Pinkoson
Buyer: Robert Edmund Dunn
Price: $780,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Jimmy Harvey Stowers
Buyer: Carolyn Elrod
Price: $297,500
Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jameka D. Miles Partridge
Buyer: John D. Drummond
Price: $168,500
Location: Buckmeadow Plantation
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: G K Lagniappe LLC
Price: $3.4 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: David Midgley Davis
Buyer: Ryan Casey
Price: $474,500
Location: Battery Park
Seller: James C. Outlaw
Buyer: Kathryn Cauley Currier
Price: $365,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC
Buyer: Revelation LLC
Price: $418,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: William G. Goodbread
Buyer: Brandon Blackwell Grant
Price: $230,000
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: Paulette S. Laye
Buyer: Lance Gambrell
Price: $199,900
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Mary Frances Howe Burgess
Buyer: R. Clark Properties LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Thalmann Farms
Seller: Moswell Properties LLC
Buyer: Kati B. Burnett
Price: $455,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Blance L. Richardson
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $4,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Leah Marie Mihm
Buyer: Maxwell W. Nudelman
Price: $399,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Deborah A. Potter
Buyer: Richard Edgy
Price: $31,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Kevin Jackson
Buyer: Robert Gabriel III
Price: $185,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Steven Twait
Buyer: Fred Gretsch
Price: $315,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Jonathan Luke Rozier
Buyer: Donald Gregory Wingate
Price: $239,900
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Sea Palms Ventures I LLC
Buyer: Brian C. Ingargiola
Price: $10,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Richard L. Stone II
Price: $33,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Janice K. Lemasters
Buyer: Kimberly P. King, trustee
Price: $525,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Jody Michael Griffin
Buyer: Darryl G. Lofton
Price: $144,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Penny Properties Realty
Buyer: Donna Blackmon
Price: $140,500
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: RREF SNV V GA LLC
Buyer: Spoonville Landing LLC
Price: $250,500
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Michelle A. Lane
Buyer: Rainey Gregg
Price: $218,000
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Charles William Oliver Jr.
Buyer: Roy L. Page
Price: $27,500
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Williamson S. Stuckey
Buyer: Richard D. Fletcher
Price: $1.1 million
Location: Forest Cottages
Seller: James C. Porterfield
Buyer: Brandon Kay Howard
Price: $380,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: David Keith Brown
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Jones
Price: $685,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Diana S. Giannotti
Buyer: Robert M. Akin
Price: $217,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Jessie H. Clark
Buyer: Gloria L. Futch
Price: $63,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Anne Francisco
Buyer: William A. Murphy Sr.
Price: $11,000
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: Paresh Patel
Buyer: Roy L. Lane
Price: $19,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Ray Sharp
Buyer: Mildred T. Mayberry
Price: $180,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Mark C. Ryals
Buyer: Calford Jones
Price: $25,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Suwanee Investments Inc.
Buyer: Tracy Helmuth
Price: $245,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Grand Foursome LLC
Buyer: M3BA Holdings LLC
Price: $1.035 million
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: VAMG Ventures LLC
Buyer: Moises E. Hernandez Ortega
Price: $26,000
Location: Old Town