Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 13 through July 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Richard Daniel Griffis III

Buyer: Robert Cloud

Price: $165,800

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Daniel Schepps

Buyer: Barry Hoover

Price: $165,000

Location: Emanuel Church estates

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Tiffany Willis

Price: $335,500

Location: Good Place

Seller: Janson B. Eldridge

Buyer: Horace Taylor

Price: $227,000

Location: Somerby Pointe

Seller: Jonathan Albert Medlock

Buyer: Christopher S. McPipkin

Price: $58,000

Location: Everett City community parcel

Seller: Vann A. Jernigan

Buyer: Alessa L. Blum

Price: $482,500

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Mortgage of America Lender LLC

Buyer: Tina Marie Bennett

Price: $454,900

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Deborah Hewitt Banks

Buyer: Josephine Torras Matanane

Price: $416,700

Location: Country Club

Seller: Coriane E. Alshaikhly

Buyer: Lydia M. Liburd

Price: $238,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Andrew Brooks

Buyer: Joel Aaron Leachman

Price: $257,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Alexander Odyssey I LLC

Buyer: Dorothy J. Smith

Price: $215,400

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Frank Vincent Serafini Jr.

Buyer: JRP Holdings LLC

Price: $922,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Gail M. King

Buyer: James E. Farish Jr.

Price: $4.25 million

Location: River Cottages @ Ocean Forest

Seller: Scott T. Beveridge

Buyer: James L. Stephenson Jr.

Price: $710,000

Location: King Terrace

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Aakash U. Kumar

Price: $429,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Lois Ann Lashlee

Buyer: John O. Bridges

Price: $861,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Hugh G. McCollum

Price: $505,000

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Anne Gray Herring

Price: $970,000

Location: South End

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Stanley G. Jennings Jr.

Price: $210,000

Location: Hidden Yacht Club Residences

Seller: Diane Settlemoir

Buyer: Christy J. Barry

Price: $250,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Jennifer C. Armstrong

Buyer: Mollie A. Riggins

Price: $190,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Sheppard & a Half LLC

Buyer: Jimena Maldonado Borraz

Price: $15,500

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: James Earl Thomas

Buyer: Henry Kevin Teichman

Price: $685,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Joe A. Warr

Buyer: David A. Warfield

Price: $713,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Phyllis J. Holmen

Buyer: Lance J. Mayer

Price: $62,000

Location: Palm Grove Island

Seller: Latasha J. Williams

Buyer: Judith F. Aydelott, trustee

Price: $410,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Gene E. Moore, trustee

Buyer: Hunters Alley LLC

Price: $600,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Robert A. Jeffe

Buyer: Low Country 492 LLC

Price: $1.25 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Robert Snow

Buyer: Paul Sarmiento

Price: $164,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Robert H. Benson

Buyer: Stanley R. Robinson

Price: $295,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Jeanne S. McKiernan

Buyer: Lakadama Properties LLC

Price: $560,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Claude C. Howard

Buyer: Valencia F. Sweeting

Price: $137,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Rexford M. Huddy

Buyer: Kevin Jerrell

Price: $468,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Rolf Lundberg

Buyer: Mara Ann Whitacre

Price: $800,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: PGMT LLC

Buyer: 24th Street Property Co. LLC

Price: $2.475 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Theodore T. Packard

Buyer: Patricia Benton

Price: $163,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Jennifer Lynn Gunion Nichols

Buyer: Michael P. Tilley

Price: $389,900

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: 113 Caster St. LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey Mahaffey

Price: $521,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Seth G. Eisenberg

Buyer: Patrick Clements

Price: $119,000

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Deborah Ann Shaffer

Buyer: Cathy S. Stone

Price: $197,500

Location: Island South

Seller: Five Seasons LLC

Buyer: Michael C. Prosperi

Price: $225,000

Location: Retreat Place

Seller: Christopher A. Carter

Buyer: Bernard Babcock

Price: $280,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Shirley Maybury Egan

Buyer: A.J. Thorp

Price: $437,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Thomas J. Hicks

Buyer: Thomas Earl Bellay

Price: $269,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Curtis S. Keith

Buyer: John L. Owens

Price: $60,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Robin Berry Goergen

Buyer: Adair Peterson

Price: $580,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Linda E. Williamson

Buyer: Bethany T. Presten

Price: $125,000

Location: Davenport

Seller: Loomis Properties LLC

Buyer: Brunswick BBQ LLC

Price: $2.1 million

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Clydie G. Keefe

Buyer: Kyle Leschnik

Price: $140,000

Location: C.J. Anderson estate

Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Patrick Ashley Keenan

Price: $387,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Jane Wylie Goodloe, revocable trust

Buyer: Sarah T. Blackstock

Price: $415,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Jaqueline J. Weder

Buyer: Jamie Michelle H. Jones

Price: $322,500

Location: Marsh Fork

Seller: Leonard A. Barak Jr.

Buyer: Julian Wynn

Price: $342,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Amber R. Anderson

Buyer: Christina A. Crosby

Price: $229,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Thomas E. Bellay

Buyer: Ronald G. Fernandes Jr.

Price: $228,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Christopher A. Wentworth

Buyer: Candace L. Benoit

Price: $192,900

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Donald Voss

Buyer: Robert Williamson

Price: $21,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Picket Fence Properties LLC

Buyer: Lindsay I. Mangieri

Price: $349,900

Location: Middletown Home Place

Seller: Level Five Properties LLC

Buyer: Shelby Wentworth

Price: $258,500

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Paul E. Newman

Buyer: Candace C. Curry

Price: $161,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Hawkins Leadership Strategies LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Dean L. Trantow

Buyer: Dimitri Wycheslavzoff

Price: $297,300

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: South Oak Properties LLC

Buyer: Daybuz Enterprises LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Demere House

Seller: Anthony Dye

Buyer: Grady Durwin Griffin

Price: $8,500

Location: Watercrest

Seller: Donald B. Martin Properties LLC

Buyer: Morgan K.M. Bembry

Price: $548,000

Location: Waterfront @ Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Kenneth W. Teeters

Buyer: Brett S. Berry

Price: $173,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: James E. Phillips

Buyer: Geoffrey Stephen Morrell

Price: $1.175 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Jacqueline S. Cox

Buyer: Henry O’Quinn

Price: $15,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Clay Wilson

Buyer: Teresa M. Desimone

Price: $450,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Justin C. Juliano

Buyer: Brett Hannon

Price: $190,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Jim Snell

Buyer: Aardvark III LLC

Price: $3.5 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: David Ostrobinski

Buyer: Robert Dempsey

Price: $270,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Zania Laws

Buyer: Nicholas C. Janos

Price: $149,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Martin J. Marion

Buyer: Russell Lee Crawford

Price: $572,000

Location: Live Oak Place

Seller: Benjamin D. Gwaltney

Buyer: Juan Enrique Villapando

Price: $210,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Aaron W. Bode

Buyer: Cynthia Ann Johnson

Price: $254,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Leanne Chancey Hicks

Buyer: Becky Farion

Price: $799,000

Location: Maritime Landing

Seller: Jeffrey R. Jones

Buyer: Randall Ellis

Price: $465,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: David Richard Lanyl

Buyer: David Charles Nagel

Price: $424,300

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Patrick S. Pittard

Buyer: 301 Ocean Road LLC

Price: $3,231,200

Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Reatha Jean Morgan

Buyer: 140 NIX LLC

Price: $192,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Richard W. Whittington

Buyer: Hillpointe LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Michael W. East

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Katherine M. Deadwyler, trustee

Price: $493,700

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Paul H. Sanders III

Buyer: Jesse J. Merrell Sr.

Price: $45,000

Location: Magnolia Park

