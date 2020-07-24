Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of July 13 through July 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Richard Daniel Griffis III
Buyer: Robert Cloud
Price: $165,800
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Daniel Schepps
Buyer: Barry Hoover
Price: $165,000
Location: Emanuel Church estates
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Tiffany Willis
Price: $335,500
Location: Good Place
Seller: Janson B. Eldridge
Buyer: Horace Taylor
Price: $227,000
Location: Somerby Pointe
Seller: Jonathan Albert Medlock
Buyer: Christopher S. McPipkin
Price: $58,000
Location: Everett City community parcel
Seller: Vann A. Jernigan
Buyer: Alessa L. Blum
Price: $482,500
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Mortgage of America Lender LLC
Buyer: Tina Marie Bennett
Price: $454,900
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Deborah Hewitt Banks
Buyer: Josephine Torras Matanane
Price: $416,700
Location: Country Club
Seller: Coriane E. Alshaikhly
Buyer: Lydia M. Liburd
Price: $238,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Andrew Brooks
Buyer: Joel Aaron Leachman
Price: $257,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Alexander Odyssey I LLC
Buyer: Dorothy J. Smith
Price: $215,400
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Frank Vincent Serafini Jr.
Buyer: JRP Holdings LLC
Price: $922,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Gail M. King
Buyer: James E. Farish Jr.
Price: $4.25 million
Location: River Cottages @ Ocean Forest
Seller: Scott T. Beveridge
Buyer: James L. Stephenson Jr.
Price: $710,000
Location: King Terrace
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Aakash U. Kumar
Price: $429,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Lois Ann Lashlee
Buyer: John O. Bridges
Price: $861,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Hugh G. McCollum
Price: $505,000
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Anne Gray Herring
Price: $970,000
Location: South End
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Stanley G. Jennings Jr.
Price: $210,000
Location: Hidden Yacht Club Residences
Seller: Diane Settlemoir
Buyer: Christy J. Barry
Price: $250,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Jennifer C. Armstrong
Buyer: Mollie A. Riggins
Price: $190,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Sheppard & a Half LLC
Buyer: Jimena Maldonado Borraz
Price: $15,500
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: James Earl Thomas
Buyer: Henry Kevin Teichman
Price: $685,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joe A. Warr
Buyer: David A. Warfield
Price: $713,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Phyllis J. Holmen
Buyer: Lance J. Mayer
Price: $62,000
Location: Palm Grove Island
Seller: Latasha J. Williams
Buyer: Judith F. Aydelott, trustee
Price: $410,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Gene E. Moore, trustee
Buyer: Hunters Alley LLC
Price: $600,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Robert A. Jeffe
Buyer: Low Country 492 LLC
Price: $1.25 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Robert Snow
Buyer: Paul Sarmiento
Price: $164,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Robert H. Benson
Buyer: Stanley R. Robinson
Price: $295,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Jeanne S. McKiernan
Buyer: Lakadama Properties LLC
Price: $560,000
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Claude C. Howard
Buyer: Valencia F. Sweeting
Price: $137,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Rexford M. Huddy
Buyer: Kevin Jerrell
Price: $468,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Rolf Lundberg
Buyer: Mara Ann Whitacre
Price: $800,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: PGMT LLC
Buyer: 24th Street Property Co. LLC
Price: $2.475 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Theodore T. Packard
Buyer: Patricia Benton
Price: $163,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Jennifer Lynn Gunion Nichols
Buyer: Michael P. Tilley
Price: $389,900
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: 113 Caster St. LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey Mahaffey
Price: $521,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Seth G. Eisenberg
Buyer: Patrick Clements
Price: $119,000
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Deborah Ann Shaffer
Buyer: Cathy S. Stone
Price: $197,500
Location: Island South
Seller: Five Seasons LLC
Buyer: Michael C. Prosperi
Price: $225,000
Location: Retreat Place
Seller: Christopher A. Carter
Buyer: Bernard Babcock
Price: $280,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Shirley Maybury Egan
Buyer: A.J. Thorp
Price: $437,500
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Thomas J. Hicks
Buyer: Thomas Earl Bellay
Price: $269,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Curtis S. Keith
Buyer: John L. Owens
Price: $60,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Robin Berry Goergen
Buyer: Adair Peterson
Price: $580,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Linda E. Williamson
Buyer: Bethany T. Presten
Price: $125,000
Location: Davenport
Seller: Loomis Properties LLC
Buyer: Brunswick BBQ LLC
Price: $2.1 million
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Clydie G. Keefe
Buyer: Kyle Leschnik
Price: $140,000
Location: C.J. Anderson estate
Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Patrick Ashley Keenan
Price: $387,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Jane Wylie Goodloe, revocable trust
Buyer: Sarah T. Blackstock
Price: $415,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Jaqueline J. Weder
Buyer: Jamie Michelle H. Jones
Price: $322,500
Location: Marsh Fork
Seller: Leonard A. Barak Jr.
Buyer: Julian Wynn
Price: $342,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Amber R. Anderson
Buyer: Christina A. Crosby
Price: $229,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Thomas E. Bellay
Buyer: Ronald G. Fernandes Jr.
Price: $228,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Christopher A. Wentworth
Buyer: Candace L. Benoit
Price: $192,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Donald Voss
Buyer: Robert Williamson
Price: $21,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Picket Fence Properties LLC
Buyer: Lindsay I. Mangieri
Price: $349,900
Location: Middletown Home Place
Seller: Level Five Properties LLC
Buyer: Shelby Wentworth
Price: $258,500
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Paul E. Newman
Buyer: Candace C. Curry
Price: $161,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Hawkins Leadership Strategies LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Dean L. Trantow
Buyer: Dimitri Wycheslavzoff
Price: $297,300
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: South Oak Properties LLC
Buyer: Daybuz Enterprises LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Demere House
Seller: Anthony Dye
Buyer: Grady Durwin Griffin
Price: $8,500
Location: Watercrest
Seller: Donald B. Martin Properties LLC
Buyer: Morgan K.M. Bembry
Price: $548,000
Location: Waterfront @ Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Kenneth W. Teeters
Buyer: Brett S. Berry
Price: $173,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: James E. Phillips
Buyer: Geoffrey Stephen Morrell
Price: $1.175 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Jacqueline S. Cox
Buyer: Henry O’Quinn
Price: $15,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clay Wilson
Buyer: Teresa M. Desimone
Price: $450,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Justin C. Juliano
Buyer: Brett Hannon
Price: $190,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Jim Snell
Buyer: Aardvark III LLC
Price: $3.5 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: David Ostrobinski
Buyer: Robert Dempsey
Price: $270,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Zania Laws
Buyer: Nicholas C. Janos
Price: $149,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Martin J. Marion
Buyer: Russell Lee Crawford
Price: $572,000
Location: Live Oak Place
Seller: Benjamin D. Gwaltney
Buyer: Juan Enrique Villapando
Price: $210,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Aaron W. Bode
Buyer: Cynthia Ann Johnson
Price: $254,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Leanne Chancey Hicks
Buyer: Becky Farion
Price: $799,000
Location: Maritime Landing
Seller: Jeffrey R. Jones
Buyer: Randall Ellis
Price: $465,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: David Richard Lanyl
Buyer: David Charles Nagel
Price: $424,300
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Patrick S. Pittard
Buyer: 301 Ocean Road LLC
Price: $3,231,200
Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Reatha Jean Morgan
Buyer: 140 NIX LLC
Price: $192,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Richard W. Whittington
Buyer: Hillpointe LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Michael W. East
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Katherine M. Deadwyler, trustee
Price: $493,700
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Paul H. Sanders III
Buyer: Jesse J. Merrell Sr.
Price: $45,000
Location: Magnolia Park