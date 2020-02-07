Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mary Louise Stephens
Buyer: Mark A. Hobby
Price: $181,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Robert C. Payne
Buyer: Paul Ivey Nettles
Price: $228,500
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: JHME Holdings
Buyer: Capstone Gateway 2 LLC
Price: $1.6 million
Location: Forest Cottages
Seller: Khiet Nguyen
Buyer: Augustin Amado Rivera
Price: $59,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffrey Brent Haskell
Buyer: Patricia D. Herndon
Price: $197,500
Location: Diamond Bar
Seller: Jill M. Brockington
Buyer: Primus Mansfield, Jr.
Price: $259,400
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Beryl M. Lewis
Buyer: Eugene White
Price: $145,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Natu B. Patel
Buyer: Celia Guzman Gonzalas
Price: $14,000
Location: Stonewall Street
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Andrew Pedersen
Price: $86,500
Location: Garden Grove
Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC
Buyer: Kari A. Carlos
Price: $950,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Sterling Timothy Wood
Buyer: Guisella M. Cardenas
Price: $92,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Robin Fetch
Buyer: Helen Wainwright
Price: $339,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Christopher C. Mears
Buyer: S&T Gonzalez Investments
Price: $28,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: James Kevin Diestel
Buyer: Jennifer A. Payne
Price: $302,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Royal Buick Cadillac Inc.
Buyer: John Michael Fabian
Price: $226,800
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Davis M. Love III
Buyer: Bryan P. Galat trustee
Price: $200,000
Location: North End
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Joseph Walter Janus
Price: $315,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: LLB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Neri Molena
Price: $25,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Ann Zubrowski
Buyer: ADS Construction of Glynn
Price: $15,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Dewey J. Snipes
Buyer: Michael Landon Nelson
Price: $160,000
Location: N/A
Seller: R. Michael Souther
Buyer: Frederica Real Properties
Price: $525,000
Location: Glynn Haven
Seller: Harold M. Hand
Buyer: John J. Jacobs
Price: $2,600
Location: N/A
Seller: William H. Mason
Buyer: Francis G. Conklin
Price: $142,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Salty Cactus LLC
Buyer: Anthony Schuster
Price: $337,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Dorothy B. Robertson
Buyer: Deborah H. Foster
Price: $368,500
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Harry L. Hudson, Jr.
Buyer: Lewis Newman Inc.
Price: $1.135 million
Location: Emmeline
Seller: Curtis Lee Crews, Jr.
Buyer: Arthur L. Felder, Jr.
Price: $255,000
Location: Covington Point
Seller: Bridon Investments LLC
Buyer: Mayte Cruz
Price: $130,000
Location: Manning
Seller: Michael A. Wheeler
Buyer: Pelican Funds LLC
Price: $3.575 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Michael Delatorre
Price: $206,700
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Sandra B. Bland
Buyer: Omer S. Gross III
Price: $360,000
Location: Marsh Winds
Seller: S. Michael Owens, Jr.
Buyer: Russell E. White
Price: $340,000
Location: Burgess Tract
Seller: Dianne Abernethy
Buyer: Jack Ross
Price: $735,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Duffy Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Ware Family LLC
Price: $1.1 million
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Stacy McLarty
Buyer: James Harrison Whitfield
Price: $910,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Cleve Edward Wildsmith
Buyer: Angela Martina LLC
Price: $76,000
Location: Ayres
Seller: William Ray Alexander
Buyer: Donna J. Fraser
Price: $366,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Thomas Hicks
Buyer: Andrea Lynn Griffith
Price: $268,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Gregory L. Yancey
Buyer: Karen D. Edwards
Price: $380,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Sugarash LLC
Buyer: Dianne Abernethy
Price: $736,500
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Susan Parker Owens
Buyer: Shana E. Onufer
Price: $510,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Eric S. Robinson
Buyer: Duffy Family Limited Partnership
Price: $575,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Mary Anne Hanrahan
Buyer: Paul F. Ramirez
Price: $212,000
Location: Grants Ferry Grove
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lloyd W. Cribbs
Price: $237,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Michael Cole Morris
Buyer: Robert D. Fontenot
Price: $183,500
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises
Buyer: JTA Properties
Price: $8,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Coby b. Stone trustee
Buyer: Mark A. Triplett
Price: $436,500
Location: Fairway Cottages