Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mary Louise Stephens

Buyer: Mark A. Hobby

Price: $181,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Robert C. Payne

Buyer: Paul Ivey Nettles

Price: $228,500

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: JHME Holdings

Buyer: Capstone Gateway 2 LLC

Price: $1.6 million

Location: Forest Cottages

Seller: Khiet Nguyen

Buyer: Augustin Amado Rivera

Price: $59,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeffrey Brent Haskell

Buyer: Patricia D. Herndon

Price: $197,500

Location: Diamond Bar

Seller: Jill M. Brockington

Buyer: Primus Mansfield, Jr.

Price: $259,400

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Beryl M. Lewis

Buyer: Eugene White

Price: $145,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Natu B. Patel

Buyer: Celia Guzman Gonzalas

Price: $14,000

Location: Stonewall Street

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Andrew Pedersen

Price: $86,500

Location: Garden Grove

Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC

Buyer: Kari A. Carlos

Price: $950,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Sterling Timothy Wood

Buyer: Guisella M. Cardenas

Price: $92,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Robin Fetch

Buyer: Helen Wainwright

Price: $339,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Christopher C. Mears

Buyer: S&T Gonzalez Investments

Price: $28,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: James Kevin Diestel

Buyer: Jennifer A. Payne

Price: $302,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Royal Buick Cadillac Inc.

Buyer: John Michael Fabian

Price: $226,800

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Davis M. Love III

Buyer: Bryan P. Galat trustee

Price: $200,000

Location: North End

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Joseph Walter Janus

Price: $315,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: LLB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Neri Molena

Price: $25,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Ann Zubrowski

Buyer: ADS Construction of Glynn

Price: $15,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Dewey J. Snipes

Buyer: Michael Landon Nelson

Price: $160,000

Location: N/A

Seller: R. Michael Souther

Buyer: Frederica Real Properties

Price: $525,000

Location: Glynn Haven

Seller: Harold M. Hand

Buyer: John J. Jacobs

Price: $2,600

Location: N/A

Seller: William H. Mason

Buyer: Francis G. Conklin

Price: $142,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Salty Cactus LLC

Buyer: Anthony Schuster

Price: $337,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Dorothy B. Robertson

Buyer: Deborah H. Foster

Price: $368,500

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Harry L. Hudson, Jr.

Buyer: Lewis Newman Inc.

Price: $1.135 million

Location: Emmeline

Seller: Curtis Lee Crews, Jr.

Buyer: Arthur L. Felder, Jr.

Price: $255,000

Location: Covington Point

Seller: Bridon Investments LLC

Buyer: Mayte Cruz

Price: $130,000

Location: Manning

Seller: Michael A. Wheeler

Buyer: Pelican Funds LLC

Price: $3.575 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Michael Delatorre

Price: $206,700

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Sandra B. Bland

Buyer: Omer S. Gross III

Price: $360,000

Location: Marsh Winds

Seller: S. Michael Owens, Jr.

Buyer: Russell E. White

Price: $340,000

Location: Burgess Tract

Seller: Dianne Abernethy

Buyer: Jack Ross

Price: $735,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Duffy Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Ware Family LLC

Price: $1.1 million

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Stacy McLarty

Buyer: James Harrison Whitfield

Price: $910,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Cleve Edward Wildsmith

Buyer: Angela Martina LLC

Price: $76,000

Location: Ayres

Seller: William Ray Alexander

Buyer: Donna J. Fraser

Price: $366,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Thomas Hicks

Buyer: Andrea Lynn Griffith

Price: $268,000

Location: South Oak Ridge

Seller: Gregory L. Yancey

Buyer: Karen D. Edwards

Price: $380,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Sugarash LLC

Buyer: Dianne Abernethy

Price: $736,500

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Susan Parker Owens

Buyer: Shana E. Onufer

Price: $510,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Eric S. Robinson

Buyer: Duffy Family Limited Partnership

Price: $575,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Mary Anne Hanrahan

Buyer: Paul F. Ramirez

Price: $212,000

Location: Grants Ferry Grove

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lloyd W. Cribbs

Price: $237,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Michael Cole Morris

Buyer: Robert D. Fontenot

Price: $183,500

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises

Buyer: JTA Properties

Price: $8,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Coby b. Stone trustee

Buyer: Mark A. Triplett

Price: $436,500

Location: Fairway Cottages