Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 6 through Jan. 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Step One Investments LLC
Buyer: Step One Automotive
Price: $1,132,500
Location: N/A
Seller: John F. Biondi trustee
Buyer: Carlos D. Blanco
Price: $137,000
Location: Glaude
Seller: Chance R. Scherr
Buyer: Thomas H. Wimmer
Price: $187,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Susan Henson Millsap
Buyer: Joan Reahard Bennison
Price: $2.42 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.
Buyer: Suwannee Investments, Inc.
Price: $21,500
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: David H. Bynum
Buyer: Olivia L. Lord Henry
Price: $265,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Thomas Phillips
Buyer: Jessie R. Clark
Price: $35,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Penny Properties Realty
Buyer: Steven Eric Watson
Price: $145,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: A. Bleakley Chandler, Jr.
Buyer: Ronald W. Osterloh
Price: $625,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church
Buyer: FCI Holdings LLC
Price: $270,000
Location: Frederica Road
Seller: Quynhanh H. T. Pham
Buyer: Nelbert St. Clair
Price: $343,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: W.H. Gross Construction
Buyer: John Wiles
Price: $$65,000
Location: Ayers
Seller: Cottage 429 LLC
Buyer: Douglas A. Lindgren
Price: $1.85 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Phyllis Ann Jackson
Buyer: Thara C. Moody
Price: $55,000
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Anthony E. Mair
Price: $229,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Kimberly N. Turner
Buyer: Daryl G. Williams
Price: $2.15 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Sheronda Cuffie
Buyer: Abelino Lopez Salazar
Price: $134,500
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Charlsie Lamos
Price: $258,1000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Campbell Construction LLC
Buyer: Richard M. Simpson
Price: $237,500
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Janine M. Vereen
Price: $258,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Michael W. Blackburn
Buyer: Monty LLC
Price: $1.125 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Joseph E. Douglas
Buyer: Gerardo B. Lemus
Price: $37,000
Location: Pine View
Seller: Daniel T. Pentecost trustee
Buyer: Richard M. Cochran
Price: $335,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Carolyn M. Morgan
Buyer: Sammy H. Page
Price: $196,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Cynthia T. Sullivan
Buyer: Carolyn M. Morgan
Price: $185,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: LLB Holdings LLC
Buyer: RVG Holdings LLC
Price: $29,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Todd Vesser
Price: $235,400
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing
Buyer: Aziza Harvey Johnson
Price: $48,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Dyer McElyea Exchange
Buyer: Karl Ziegler
Price: $584,000
Location: Norman Francis Development
Seller: Carlton Souter
Buyer: Karon P. Hall, Inc.
Price: $35,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Joseph Fisher
Buyer: James. R. Parent
Price: $255,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Edward M. Herrin
Buyer: Deborah Nelson
Price: $388,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms