Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 6 through Jan. 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Step One Investments LLC

Buyer: Step One Automotive

Price: $1,132,500

Location: N/A

Seller: John F. Biondi trustee

Buyer: Carlos D. Blanco

Price: $137,000

Location: Glaude

Seller: Chance R. Scherr

Buyer: Thomas H. Wimmer

Price: $187,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Susan Henson Millsap

Buyer: Joan Reahard Bennison

Price: $2.42 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.

Buyer: Suwannee Investments, Inc.

Price: $21,500

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: David H. Bynum

Buyer: Olivia L. Lord Henry

Price: $265,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Thomas Phillips

Buyer: Jessie R. Clark

Price: $35,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Penny Properties Realty

Buyer: Steven Eric Watson

Price: $145,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: A. Bleakley Chandler, Jr.

Buyer: Ronald W. Osterloh

Price: $625,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church

Buyer: FCI Holdings LLC

Price: $270,000

Location: Frederica Road

Seller: Quynhanh H. T. Pham

Buyer: Nelbert St. Clair

Price: $343,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: W.H. Gross Construction

Buyer: John Wiles

Price: $$65,000

Location: Ayers

Seller: Cottage 429 LLC

Buyer: Douglas A. Lindgren

Price: $1.85 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Phyllis Ann Jackson

Buyer: Thara C. Moody

Price: $55,000

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Anthony E. Mair

Price: $229,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Kimberly N. Turner

Buyer: Daryl G. Williams

Price: $2.15 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Sheronda Cuffie

Buyer: Abelino Lopez Salazar

Price: $134,500

Location: Bel Air Estates

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Charlsie Lamos

Price: $258,1000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Campbell Construction LLC

Buyer: Richard M. Simpson

Price: $237,500

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Janine M. Vereen

Price: $258,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Michael W. Blackburn

Buyer: Monty LLC

Price: $1.125 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Joseph E. Douglas

Buyer: Gerardo B. Lemus

Price: $37,000

Location: Pine View

Seller: Daniel T. Pentecost trustee

Buyer: Richard M. Cochran

Price: $335,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Carolyn M. Morgan

Buyer: Sammy H. Page

Price: $196,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Cynthia T. Sullivan

Buyer: Carolyn M. Morgan

Price: $185,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: LLB Holdings LLC

Buyer: RVG Holdings LLC

Price: $29,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Todd Vesser

Price: $235,400

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing

Buyer: Aziza Harvey Johnson

Price: $48,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Dyer McElyea Exchange

Buyer: Karl Ziegler

Price: $584,000

Location: Norman Francis Development

Seller: Carlton Souter

Buyer: Karon P. Hall, Inc.

Price: $35,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Joseph Fisher

Buyer: James. R. Parent

Price: $255,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Edward M. Herrin

Buyer: Deborah Nelson

Price: $388,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms