Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 20 through Jan. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $148,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Star W. Wheeler

Buyer: MIRB LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Gilbert Reserve Holding

Buyer: Mark A. Robinson

Price: $332,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Walton S. Lee

Buyer: Michael A. Dickson

Price: $265,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Leanne Chancey Hicks

Buyer: Becky L. Farion

Price: $780,000

Location: Sanders White

Seller: Heidi A. Honis

Buyer: Mariner Marine Services, Inc.

Price: $17,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Randy Hicks

Buyer: Frances A. Ryan

Price: $380,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: George D. Shuman

Buyer: Pao Properties LLC

Price: $157,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Laurence E. Cranch

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John M. Golden

Buyer: Greg Harris

Price: $180,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Charles H. McMillan

Buyer: Varsity Plaza Brunswick LLC

Price: $741,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Heritage Investment Holdings

Buyer: Evans Concrete LLC

Price: $255,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Kevin S. Barron

Price: $800,000

Location: Southpoint

Seller: Laura Johnson Hepner

Buyer: Carmen M. Knox

Price: $130,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Rebecca Gail London

Buyer: Kelly Smith

Price: $425,000

Location: Sea Palms North Cottages

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Thomas S. Gibson trustee

Price: $310,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Geneva Mae Properties Inc.

Buyer: Five Seasons LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Retreat Place

Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises

Buyer: Jennifer L. Appleton

Price: $40,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: S & H Investments LLC

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $65,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance

Buyer: Earle Johnston Duncan

Price: $53,200

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Precious Properties GA

Buyer: Dean Lisle Trantow

Price: $345,000

Location: Sea Palms

Seller: Jeb Robert Stewart

Buyer: Larry J. Dorris

Price: $314,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Ruben Castellanos

Buyer: Ryan Chaffin

Price: $135,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Robert M. Peifer

Buyer: Migdalia Rivera Matos

Price: $184,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Davis Edith Cook

Buyer: Marilyn C. Schwenk

Price: $345,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Scott McQuade

Buyer: David Jonathan Settles

Price: $505,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Raymond P. Middleton

Buyer: Dedra Ann Stephens

Price: $185,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Southeastern Bank

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: James William Satterfield

Buyer: Stephen E. Roberts

Price: $329,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Southeast Georgia Development

Buyer: Amanda Barak

Price: $28,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Carol Thom

Buyer: Jane W. Wilder

Price: $180,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Set Free Investments LLC

Buyer: Scott C. Obert Thorn

Price: $850,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Buyer: Kathy Shattuck

Price: $72,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Ritesh Upadhyaya

Buyer: Prakash Bhula

Price: $307,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Steely Taglione trustee

Buyer: Thomas C. Wylly

Price: $950,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Thomas C. Wylly

Buyer: Roberto Taglione

Price: $950,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence