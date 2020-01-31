Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 20 through Jan. 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $148,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Star W. Wheeler
Buyer: MIRB LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Gilbert Reserve Holding
Buyer: Mark A. Robinson
Price: $332,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Walton S. Lee
Buyer: Michael A. Dickson
Price: $265,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Leanne Chancey Hicks
Buyer: Becky L. Farion
Price: $780,000
Location: Sanders White
Seller: Heidi A. Honis
Buyer: Mariner Marine Services, Inc.
Price: $17,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Randy Hicks
Buyer: Frances A. Ryan
Price: $380,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: George D. Shuman
Buyer: Pao Properties LLC
Price: $157,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Laurence E. Cranch
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John M. Golden
Buyer: Greg Harris
Price: $180,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Charles H. McMillan
Buyer: Varsity Plaza Brunswick LLC
Price: $741,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Heritage Investment Holdings
Buyer: Evans Concrete LLC
Price: $255,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Kevin S. Barron
Price: $800,000
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Laura Johnson Hepner
Buyer: Carmen M. Knox
Price: $130,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Rebecca Gail London
Buyer: Kelly Smith
Price: $425,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Thomas S. Gibson trustee
Price: $310,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Geneva Mae Properties Inc.
Buyer: Five Seasons LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Retreat Place
Seller: Bill Duckworth Enterprises
Buyer: Jennifer L. Appleton
Price: $40,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: S & H Investments LLC
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $65,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance
Buyer: Earle Johnston Duncan
Price: $53,200
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Precious Properties GA
Buyer: Dean Lisle Trantow
Price: $345,000
Location: Sea Palms
Seller: Jeb Robert Stewart
Buyer: Larry J. Dorris
Price: $314,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Ruben Castellanos
Buyer: Ryan Chaffin
Price: $135,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Robert M. Peifer
Buyer: Migdalia Rivera Matos
Price: $184,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Davis Edith Cook
Buyer: Marilyn C. Schwenk
Price: $345,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Scott McQuade
Buyer: David Jonathan Settles
Price: $505,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Raymond P. Middleton
Buyer: Dedra Ann Stephens
Price: $185,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Southeastern Bank
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors & Management LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: James William Satterfield
Buyer: Stephen E. Roberts
Price: $329,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Southeast Georgia Development
Buyer: Amanda Barak
Price: $28,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Carol Thom
Buyer: Jane W. Wilder
Price: $180,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Set Free Investments LLC
Buyer: Scott C. Obert Thorn
Price: $850,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Buyer: Kathy Shattuck
Price: $72,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Ritesh Upadhyaya
Buyer: Prakash Bhula
Price: $307,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Steely Taglione trustee
Buyer: Thomas C. Wylly
Price: $950,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Thomas C. Wylly
Buyer: Roberto Taglione
Price: $950,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence