Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Matthew Anderson

Buyer: Thomas Weisberg

Price: $1.25 million

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Marsha A. Troupe

Buyer: Robert Humm

Price: $185,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Greg T. Dykstra

Buyer: Brunswick Country Club

Price: $325,000

Location: Garden Homes

Seller: Tents Real Estate LLC

Buyer: A Store & Lock Inc.

Price: $150,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert G. Duncan

Buyer: Donald J. Shiver

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: DG2GA LLC

Buyer: James G. Stelzenmuller III

Price: $1.555 million

Location: Mariners Cay

Seller: Jacqueline A. Willey

Buyer: John Derek Pettigrew

Price: $410,000

Location: East Beach Villas

Seller: Duncan D. Franklin

Buyer: Stephen Chase Duffell

Price: $80,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Frank G. Mitchell IV

Buyer: Jimmy Lee

Price: $510,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Sheila M. Godley

Buyer: Leslie E. Herrin Jr.

Price: $220,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: La Flama Blanca LLC

Buyer: Ebonee Alicia Moore

Price: $215,000

Location: Canal Landing

Seller: Adam L. Vandergrift

Buyer: David J. Devivo

Price: $350,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Gail P. Nick

Buyer: Joe Hagin

Price: $1.39 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Edward J. Reynolds

Buyer: T. Taylor2020 LLC

Price: $560,900

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Richard Drill

Buyer: Wini O. Simko

Price: $80,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Deborah Sue Wheeler

Buyer: Jeannie Elizabeth Dismer

Price: $175,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Charlene S. Hillsoky

Buyer: Robert Edley Craighill

Price: $280,000

Location: Number 1 Fairway

Seller: Robert F. Span

Buyer: Donna G. Williams

Price: $230,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Douglas Wayne Tipton, trustee

Buyer: Edward J. Reynolds III

Price: $740,000

Location: St. Simons Yacht Club

Seller: Charles G. Caye Jr.

Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Price: $1.615 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Richard J. Buonarigo

Buyer: Joey Demond Drayton

Price: $179,300

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Christopher B. Wells

Buyer: Carroll J. Rush

Price: $229,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Mike Malone

Buyer: Dan M. Malone

Price: $240,000

Location: Sylvan Lake

Seller: Dana Tillman

Buyer: Martin J. Zurawski

Price: $150,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Joan K. Whiten

Buyer: Lindsay Talley Clark

Price: $94,000

Location: Wilterry

Seller: P&M Cedar Products Inc.

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Franklin D. Hayes

Buyer: Rebecca A. Bostrom

Price: $125,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: James Hudson Swafford

Buyer: Jacob B. Melton

Price: $230,000

Location: 400 Sea Island Road

Seller: Barbara Duym

Buyer: Nickole Mitchell

Price: $194,900

Location: Old Town

Seller: Phillip Reese

Buyer: Hector H. Silveira

Price: $17,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Daniel A. Frank, trustee

Buyer: Michael Walch

Price: $187,000

Location: Cypress Runs

Seller: Arnold Montez

Buyer: William Altman SI

Price: $30.000

Location: Live Oak Acres

Seller: Myra M. Nash

Buyer: Ellen Knesek

Price: $267,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Jannie Browning

Buyer: Thomas Coletti

Price: $1.28 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: 3883 Altama Avenue LLC

Buyer: Gathering Place Inc.

Price: $550,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alice Beisel Horton

Buyer: Michael Giery

Price: $10,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Frank Daniel Toole

Buyer: Seaside Circle LLC

Price: $1.209 million

Location: Ocean Village

Seller: Jerry Matthews

Buyer: Mariah Duncan

Price: $245,900

Location: Cedar Walk

Seller: Joan W. Zoellner

Buyer: Richard P. Carbone

Price: $240,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Lucille Nichols Jasiczek

Buyer: Seth Pedrozo

Price: $185,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Brett A. Flanagan

Buyer: Adam Richard Hagfors

Price: $1.15 million

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Matthew J. Nasser

Buyer: David A. Pointon

Price: $385,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Webster Investments LLC

Buyer: Scott M. Cochran

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Brian Walker

Price: $462,500

Location: Harrington

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC

Price: $204,600

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Mary K. Henning

Buyer: Pamela Denise Ogletree

Price: $158,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Ann Bell

Buyer: Kenneth A. Talarico

Price: $215,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Enrique Mejia

Price: $185,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Parfait Konan

Buyer: Richard W. Queer

Price: $325,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Kenneth R. Brown Jr.

Buyer: Mallory Bell

Price: $155,800

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Carletha Hutcherson

Buyer: Anthony B. Early

Price: $60,000

Location: Perry Park Urban Renewal Area

Seller: MAPA II

Buyer: DD&L Associates II LLC

Price: $1,238,500

Location: Urbana

Seller: Richard Hale Printup, trustee

Buyer: Marian Suzanne Rockwood

Price: $535,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residences of Sea Island

Seller: ISLA Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Margo Booth

Price: $289,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Charles E. Welch

Buyer: Ronda Balfe

Price: $740,000

Location: Admirals Cove

Seller: Angela F. Everett

Buyer: Robert Chase Nelson

Price: $183,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Prime Commercial Group LLC

Buyer: Custom Outlets LLC

Price: $2,642,100

Location: N/A

Seller: Will Dorminy

Buyer: Gail K. Cooper

Price: $1.125 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc.

Buyer: Chris Gottilla

Price: $255,800

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Edwin D. McGlamory Jr.

Buyer: Paislee Marie Parrish

Price: $189,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: J.B. Padgett Jr.

Buyer: Alexander Grado

Price: $145,000

Location: Wildwood

Seller: W.G. Morgan Jr.

Buyer: Vernon E. Henry

Price: $172,500

Location: Cypress Run

