Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Matthew Anderson
Buyer: Thomas Weisberg
Price: $1.25 million
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Marsha A. Troupe
Buyer: Robert Humm
Price: $185,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Greg T. Dykstra
Buyer: Brunswick Country Club
Price: $325,000
Location: Garden Homes
Seller: Tents Real Estate LLC
Buyer: A Store & Lock Inc.
Price: $150,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert G. Duncan
Buyer: Donald J. Shiver
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: DG2GA LLC
Buyer: James G. Stelzenmuller III
Price: $1.555 million
Location: Mariners Cay
Seller: Jacqueline A. Willey
Buyer: John Derek Pettigrew
Price: $410,000
Location: East Beach Villas
Seller: Duncan D. Franklin
Buyer: Stephen Chase Duffell
Price: $80,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Frank G. Mitchell IV
Buyer: Jimmy Lee
Price: $510,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Sheila M. Godley
Buyer: Leslie E. Herrin Jr.
Price: $220,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: La Flama Blanca LLC
Buyer: Ebonee Alicia Moore
Price: $215,000
Location: Canal Landing
Seller: Adam L. Vandergrift
Buyer: David J. Devivo
Price: $350,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Gail P. Nick
Buyer: Joe Hagin
Price: $1.39 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Edward J. Reynolds
Buyer: T. Taylor2020 LLC
Price: $560,900
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Richard Drill
Buyer: Wini O. Simko
Price: $80,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Deborah Sue Wheeler
Buyer: Jeannie Elizabeth Dismer
Price: $175,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Charlene S. Hillsoky
Buyer: Robert Edley Craighill
Price: $280,000
Location: Number 1 Fairway
Seller: Robert F. Span
Buyer: Donna G. Williams
Price: $230,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Douglas Wayne Tipton, trustee
Buyer: Edward J. Reynolds III
Price: $740,000
Location: St. Simons Yacht Club
Seller: Charles G. Caye Jr.
Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Price: $1.615 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Richard J. Buonarigo
Buyer: Joey Demond Drayton
Price: $179,300
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Christopher B. Wells
Buyer: Carroll J. Rush
Price: $229,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Mike Malone
Buyer: Dan M. Malone
Price: $240,000
Location: Sylvan Lake
Seller: Dana Tillman
Buyer: Martin J. Zurawski
Price: $150,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Joan K. Whiten
Buyer: Lindsay Talley Clark
Price: $94,000
Location: Wilterry
Seller: P&M Cedar Products Inc.
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Franklin D. Hayes
Buyer: Rebecca A. Bostrom
Price: $125,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: James Hudson Swafford
Buyer: Jacob B. Melton
Price: $230,000
Location: 400 Sea Island Road
Seller: Barbara Duym
Buyer: Nickole Mitchell
Price: $194,900
Location: Old Town
Seller: Phillip Reese
Buyer: Hector H. Silveira
Price: $17,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Daniel A. Frank, trustee
Buyer: Michael Walch
Price: $187,000
Location: Cypress Runs
Seller: Arnold Montez
Buyer: William Altman SI
Price: $30.000
Location: Live Oak Acres
Seller: Myra M. Nash
Buyer: Ellen Knesek
Price: $267,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Jannie Browning
Buyer: Thomas Coletti
Price: $1.28 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: 3883 Altama Avenue LLC
Buyer: Gathering Place Inc.
Price: $550,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alice Beisel Horton
Buyer: Michael Giery
Price: $10,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Frank Daniel Toole
Buyer: Seaside Circle LLC
Price: $1.209 million
Location: Ocean Village
Seller: Jerry Matthews
Buyer: Mariah Duncan
Price: $245,900
Location: Cedar Walk
Seller: Joan W. Zoellner
Buyer: Richard P. Carbone
Price: $240,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Lucille Nichols Jasiczek
Buyer: Seth Pedrozo
Price: $185,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Brett A. Flanagan
Buyer: Adam Richard Hagfors
Price: $1.15 million
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Matthew J. Nasser
Buyer: David A. Pointon
Price: $385,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Webster Investments LLC
Buyer: Scott M. Cochran
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Brian Walker
Price: $462,500
Location: Harrington
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC
Price: $204,600
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Mary K. Henning
Buyer: Pamela Denise Ogletree
Price: $158,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Ann Bell
Buyer: Kenneth A. Talarico
Price: $215,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Valerie Harrison
Buyer: Enrique Mejia
Price: $185,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Parfait Konan
Buyer: Richard W. Queer
Price: $325,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Kenneth R. Brown Jr.
Buyer: Mallory Bell
Price: $155,800
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Carletha Hutcherson
Buyer: Anthony B. Early
Price: $60,000
Location: Perry Park Urban Renewal Area
Seller: MAPA II
Buyer: DD&L Associates II LLC
Price: $1,238,500
Location: Urbana
Seller: Richard Hale Printup, trustee
Buyer: Marian Suzanne Rockwood
Price: $535,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residences of Sea Island
Seller: ISLA Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Margo Booth
Price: $289,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Charles E. Welch
Buyer: Ronda Balfe
Price: $740,000
Location: Admirals Cove
Seller: Angela F. Everett
Buyer: Robert Chase Nelson
Price: $183,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Prime Commercial Group LLC
Buyer: Custom Outlets LLC
Price: $2,642,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Will Dorminy
Buyer: Gail K. Cooper
Price: $1.125 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Allen Construction & Development Inc.
Buyer: Chris Gottilla
Price: $255,800
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Edwin D. McGlamory Jr.
Buyer: Paislee Marie Parrish
Price: $189,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: J.B. Padgett Jr.
Buyer: Alexander Grado
Price: $145,000
Location: Wildwood
Seller: W.G. Morgan Jr.
Buyer: Vernon E. Henry
Price: $172,500
Location: Cypress Run