Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mark Lang

Buyer: William Andrew Peterson

Price: $195,600

Location: Greencove

Seller: Victor A. Folen

Buyer: Barbara K. Knight

Price: $432,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: W&D Investments Inc.

Buyer: Ashley Sapp Carter

Price: $985,200

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Leslie D. Sutton

Buyer: Jamie Mazzone

Price: $565,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Jill Gettinger

Buyer: Mayte Cruz

Price: $70,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Zachariah K. Broyles

Buyer: Hunter Graham White

Price: $182,000

Location: Buckmeadow

Seller: Chadwick Ryan Hodges

Buyer: Amanda Beth Parker

Price: $168,000

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Kim Stuart Price

Buyer: Sandra Jeanette Bass

Price: $472,500

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: John McEachern Co.

Buyer: Jason Kemp

Price: $289,900

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Roy H. Barker Jr.

Buyer: Hunters Alley LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Hoff Acquisition LLC

Buyer: EASI LLC

Price: $4.4 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC

Buyer: Stephanie A. Berte

Price: $2.85 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors LLC

Buyer: Christmas Creek Partners LLC

Price: $2.05 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Michael C. Higgins

Buyer: Ronald Lee Dillivan Jr.

Price: $520,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Richard P. Bryant

Price: $363,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Ameris Bank

Buyer: Travis K. Ostrom

Price: $625,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William H. Wright

Buyer: Medicus Acquisition LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Robert Steve Bannister, trustee

Buyer: Aubrie L. Reedy

Price: $180,300

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Nancy C. Dunn

Buyer: Robert J. Nesbit

Price: $365,500

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Janice A. Naaf

Buyer: George W. Scruggs Jr.

Price: $230,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Warner Mukes Jr.

Buyer: James W. Chappell Jr.

Price: $245,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Terry B. Hulsey

Buyer: Rebecca Hobby

Price: $246,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Stewarat E. Sadler

Buyer: Gregory D. Logue

Price: $32,500

Location: Poplar Lake

Seller: Golden Isles Family Properties LLLP

Buyer: Candace Logan De Brujin

Price: $20,000

Location: Laurel Grove

Seller: Gale E. McDaniel

Buyer: Jeremy Lee Combs

Price: $168,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Joshua Brandon Childers

Buyer: Dylan Stegall

Price: $163,000

Location: Wingfield Commons

Seller: Herman Scott Corbitt

Buyer: Richard Barron Mock Jr.

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Joshua Roth Medlin

Price: $209,900

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Mortgage of America Lenders LLC

Buyer: Rochelle Frazier Foster

Price: $410,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Stacey Renea Knight

Buyer: Donnie Spaulding

Price: $15,000

Location: Fancy Bluff Estates

Seller: Gina Glass

Buyer: Timothy Quellette

Price: $156,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Diane Metzger Commisso

Buyer: Skyler Nettles

Price: $255,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Michael W. Nix

Buyer: Kimberly Williams

Price: $228,000

Location: Oglethorpe Manor

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: James Parmelee

Price: $455,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Craig Borin

Price: $450,000

Location: Tabby Place

