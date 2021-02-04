Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mark Lang
Buyer: William Andrew Peterson
Price: $195,600
Location: Greencove
Seller: Victor A. Folen
Buyer: Barbara K. Knight
Price: $432,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: W&D Investments Inc.
Buyer: Ashley Sapp Carter
Price: $985,200
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Leslie D. Sutton
Buyer: Jamie Mazzone
Price: $565,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Jill Gettinger
Buyer: Mayte Cruz
Price: $70,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Zachariah K. Broyles
Buyer: Hunter Graham White
Price: $182,000
Location: Buckmeadow
Seller: Chadwick Ryan Hodges
Buyer: Amanda Beth Parker
Price: $168,000
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Kim Stuart Price
Buyer: Sandra Jeanette Bass
Price: $472,500
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: John McEachern Co.
Buyer: Jason Kemp
Price: $289,900
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Roy H. Barker Jr.
Buyer: Hunters Alley LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Hoff Acquisition LLC
Buyer: EASI LLC
Price: $4.4 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Lakadama Properties LLC
Buyer: Stephanie A. Berte
Price: $2.85 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors LLC
Buyer: Christmas Creek Partners LLC
Price: $2.05 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Michael C. Higgins
Buyer: Ronald Lee Dillivan Jr.
Price: $520,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Richard P. Bryant
Price: $363,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Travis K. Ostrom
Price: $625,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William H. Wright
Buyer: Medicus Acquisition LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Robert Steve Bannister, trustee
Buyer: Aubrie L. Reedy
Price: $180,300
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Nancy C. Dunn
Buyer: Robert J. Nesbit
Price: $365,500
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Janice A. Naaf
Buyer: George W. Scruggs Jr.
Price: $230,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Warner Mukes Jr.
Buyer: James W. Chappell Jr.
Price: $245,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Terry B. Hulsey
Buyer: Rebecca Hobby
Price: $246,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Stewarat E. Sadler
Buyer: Gregory D. Logue
Price: $32,500
Location: Poplar Lake
Seller: Golden Isles Family Properties LLLP
Buyer: Candace Logan De Brujin
Price: $20,000
Location: Laurel Grove
Seller: Gale E. McDaniel
Buyer: Jeremy Lee Combs
Price: $168,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Joshua Brandon Childers
Buyer: Dylan Stegall
Price: $163,000
Location: Wingfield Commons
Seller: Herman Scott Corbitt
Buyer: Richard Barron Mock Jr.
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Joshua Roth Medlin
Price: $209,900
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Mortgage of America Lenders LLC
Buyer: Rochelle Frazier Foster
Price: $410,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Stacey Renea Knight
Buyer: Donnie Spaulding
Price: $15,000
Location: Fancy Bluff Estates
Seller: Gina Glass
Buyer: Timothy Quellette
Price: $156,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Diane Metzger Commisso
Buyer: Skyler Nettles
Price: $255,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Michael W. Nix
Buyer: Kimberly Williams
Price: $228,000
Location: Oglethorpe Manor
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: James Parmelee
Price: $455,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Craig Borin
Price: $450,000
Location: Tabby Place