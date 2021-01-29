Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Judith K. Westberry
Buyer: Krista Wurz
Price: $259,900
Location: Arco
Seller: Hope V. Morris
Buyer: Danielle Lynn Whitley
Price: $181,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Abraham L. Smith
Buyer: Melanie Byrd
Price: $103,000
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: Diane B. Bodine
Buyer: SQZ Homes LLC
Price: $75,000
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Don R. Simpson
Buyer: Victor M. Long
Price: $550,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: H&H Construction LLC
Buyer: Jacqueline Y. Copeland Adkinson
Price: $147,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Deborah Graham
Buyer: Roxanne Lee Sutter
Price: $290,000
Location: Oaks
Seller: Christy Lynn Wilson
Buyer: Laila Mozdab
Price: $329,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Cathy Brooks
Buyer: David Wayne Farr
Price: $950,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Byron Flanders
Buyer: Diane Dierks
Price: $400,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: William B. Dawson
Buyer: Benjamin Bennett
Price: $325,000
Location: South End
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Sylvia Wiggins
Price: $105,000
Location: Kensington Park
Seller: Kristin A. Lee
Buyer: Michael Jett
Price: $425,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Sarah Hopper Jones
Buyer: Dallas Davidson
Price: $3 million
Location: Oatland Plantation
Seller: William H. Brockwell
Buyer: Alexander Clay Harris
Price: $170,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Robert Lamar Stalvey Jr.
Buyer: Dwayne Henry
Price: $202,000
Location: West Shore Pointe
Seller: Jeannie Phillips
Buyer: Randall Brian Cedars
Price: $215,000
Location: East Point
Seller: Timothy Wilson
Buyer: Daryle Mizelle
Price: $275,000
Location: 540 Ocean Blvd.
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Denise Braden
Price: $450,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Emily Jean Skelton Darling
Buyer: Paula C. Di Landro
Price: $265,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Charles M. German Jr.
Buyer: Cynthia B. Boggs
Price: $232,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Welchie M. Daniel
Buyer: Turning Pieces 2 Peace Inc.
Price: $8,800
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC
Buyer: Marvin F. Minton
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeffrey P. Noyce
Buyer: Jonathan Lain Shakespeare
Price: $382,200
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Rebecca Hobby
Buyer: Eric W. Friedrich
Price: $292,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Victor Anderson Crosby
Buyer: Roland L. Daniel
Price: $265,100
Location: Oaks
Seller: Thomas A. Timbes
Buyer: George Skarpalezos
Price: $215,000
Location: North End
Seller: Amos Financial LLC
Buyer: SGA I 4 Residential JHL LLC
Price: $74,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Amos Financial LLC
Buyer: SGA I 4 Residential JHL LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Thomas E. Dennard Jr.
Buyer: Lee A. Carmical
Price: $150,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Carson J. Shattuck
Buyer: Michael D. McDuffie
Price: $149,900
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: David H. Thornberry
Buyer: Michael L. Middleton
Price: $16,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Nelson A. Simko
Buyer: Ruffas Andrew Johnson
Price: $235,500
Location: Fish Hall Estates
Seller: Susan Goodin
Buyer: EASTCO LLC
Price: $3,500
Location: Lanett
Seller: Kevin L. Clayton
Buyer: North Fifth LLC
Price: $6 million
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Mark Jicha
Buyer: Fred Wayne Frankenberg II
Price: $37,500
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC
Buyer: Kane Frazier
Price: $500,000
Location: Golf Retreat North
Seller: Steve Graham
Buyer: Angela Griffin
Price: $89,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mark A. Chasteen
Buyer: Herlinda Lacasse Cruz
Price: $172,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Samuel Brantley
Buyer: Shaleeka B. Coney
Price: $98,500
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Zachary K. Marshall
Buyer: Daniel S. Quartone
Price: $555,000
Location: Hampton Plantation