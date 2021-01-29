Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Judith K. Westberry

Buyer: Krista Wurz

Price: $259,900

Location: Arco

Seller: Hope V. Morris

Buyer: Danielle Lynn Whitley

Price: $181,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Abraham L. Smith

Buyer: Melanie Byrd

Price: $103,000

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: Diane B. Bodine

Buyer: SQZ Homes LLC

Price: $75,000

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Don R. Simpson

Buyer: Victor M. Long

Price: $550,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: H&H Construction LLC

Buyer: Jacqueline Y. Copeland Adkinson

Price: $147,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Deborah Graham

Buyer: Roxanne Lee Sutter

Price: $290,000

Location: Oaks

Seller: Christy Lynn Wilson

Buyer: Laila Mozdab

Price: $329,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Cathy Brooks

Buyer: David Wayne Farr

Price: $950,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Byron Flanders

Buyer: Diane Dierks

Price: $400,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: William B. Dawson

Buyer: Benjamin Bennett

Price: $325,000

Location: South End

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Sylvia Wiggins

Price: $105,000

Location: Kensington Park

Seller: Kristin A. Lee

Buyer: Michael Jett

Price: $425,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Sarah Hopper Jones

Buyer: Dallas Davidson

Price: $3 million

Location: Oatland Plantation

Seller: William H. Brockwell

Buyer: Alexander Clay Harris

Price: $170,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Robert Lamar Stalvey Jr.

Buyer: Dwayne Henry

Price: $202,000

Location: West Shore Pointe

Seller: Jeannie Phillips

Buyer: Randall Brian Cedars

Price: $215,000

Location: East Point

Seller: Timothy Wilson

Buyer: Daryle Mizelle

Price: $275,000

Location: 540 Ocean Blvd.

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Denise Braden

Price: $450,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Emily Jean Skelton Darling

Buyer: Paula C. Di Landro

Price: $265,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Charles M. German Jr.

Buyer: Cynthia B. Boggs

Price: $232,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Welchie M. Daniel

Buyer: Turning Pieces 2 Peace Inc.

Price: $8,800

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC

Buyer: Marvin F. Minton

Price: $80,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeffrey P. Noyce

Buyer: Jonathan Lain Shakespeare

Price: $382,200

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Rebecca Hobby

Buyer: Eric W. Friedrich

Price: $292,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Victor Anderson Crosby

Buyer: Roland L. Daniel

Price: $265,100

Location: Oaks

Seller: Thomas A. Timbes

Buyer: George Skarpalezos

Price: $215,000

Location: North End

Seller: Amos Financial LLC

Buyer: SGA I 4 Residential JHL LLC

Price: $74,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Amos Financial LLC

Buyer: SGA I 4 Residential JHL LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Thomas E. Dennard Jr.

Buyer: Lee A. Carmical

Price: $150,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Carson J. Shattuck

Buyer: Michael D. McDuffie

Price: $149,900

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: David H. Thornberry

Buyer: Michael L. Middleton

Price: $16,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Nelson A. Simko

Buyer: Ruffas Andrew Johnson

Price: $235,500

Location: Fish Hall Estates

Seller: Susan Goodin

Buyer: EASTCO LLC

Price: $3,500

Location: Lanett

Seller: Kevin L. Clayton

Buyer: North Fifth LLC

Price: $6 million

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Mark Jicha

Buyer: Fred Wayne Frankenberg II

Price: $37,500

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC

Buyer: Kane Frazier

Price: $500,000

Location: Golf Retreat North

Seller: Steve Graham

Buyer: Angela Griffin

Price: $89,900

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mark A. Chasteen

Buyer: Herlinda Lacasse Cruz

Price: $172,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Samuel Brantley

Buyer: Shaleeka B. Coney

Price: $98,500

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Zachary K. Marshall

Buyer: Daniel S. Quartone

Price: $555,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

