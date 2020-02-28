Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb.17 through Feb. 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Johns Land Company, Inc.

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.

Price: $22,500

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $888,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: K.F. Heidsieck

Price: $379,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Aleta L. Walker

Price: $260,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club

Seller: Jordan & Jordan Properties

Buyer: William Midgette

Price: $845,000

Location: Beachview Place

Seller: John S. Markwalter, Jr.

Buyer: Natalie Smith Childs

Price: $2.35 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Rodney Wayne Taylor

Buyer: Thomas R. Schuh

Price: $9,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction

Buyer: Cory Broyles

Price: $210,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Laura W. Davenport

Buyer: Daniel Sperry

Price: $9,800

Location: Belle Point Country Estates

Seller: Brett A. Bodamer

Buyer: Sarah Black

Price: $1.3 million

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Charles K. McKnight, Jr. trustee

Buyer: Bryan D. Shockley

Price: $1.305 million

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Brenda S. Rowland

Buyer: Kevin P. Crotty

Price: $394,000

Location: Cart at Musgrove

Seller: Bob Hill

Buyer: Emily Hand

Price: $23,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Susan Ponsell

Buyer: Ronnie D. Phillips

Price: $200,000

Location: John L. & Traci L. Cranksh

Seller: Jonathan R. Breuning

Buyer: James A. Eskew

Price: $490.000

Location: Grandview @ Sea Palms

Seller: Betty W. Ledbetter

Buyer: SI Beach 271 LLC

Price: $2.18 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Wilma F. Wheatley

Buyer: Margaret Ann Delvin

Price: $90,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Dale Jason Dixon

Buyer: Greg Moxley

Price: $112,000

Location: Caleb Crossing

Seller: Barry W. Kerr

Buyer: John Charles Laurens, Jr.

Price: $417,500

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Billy Ray Johnson

Buyer: Carrasquillo Enterprises

Price: $375,000

Location: New Town

Seller: U.S. Bank NA trustee

Buyer: Nora L. Alejandro Enriquez

Price: $28,900

Location: Brunswick Villas, Inc.

Seller: Bruce Stormer

Buyer: William R. Bryan, Jr.

Price: $140,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Drigger Homes, Inc.

Buyer: William Colin Pierce

Price: $233,900

Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isle

Seller: Jason M. Sulkowsky

Buyer: Renren Zhao

Price: $210,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Carson Holliman, Jr.

Buyer: Wolf One Properties LLC

Price: $12,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Trent Usher

Buyer: Jamal Bryant

Price: $321,900

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Justin R. Davis

Buyer: Joshua W. Wiggins

Price: $105,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: JM Allen Construction, Inc.

Buyer: Gregory Bernardini

Price: $485,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Anthony R. Grant

Buyer: Maria E. Jackson

Price: $115,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Janet Bragg

Buyer: Matthew K. Bragg

Price: $119,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III

Buyer: Haarvey Gilbert

Price: $630,000

Location: Cummings Cottages

Seller: Joshua K. Winans

Buyer: Terry Josephy Eise

Price: $369,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Evilla N. Sizemore

Buyer: Joshua Anderson

Price: $24,300

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Chad C. Bailey, Sr.

Buyer: James Hudson Swafford

Price: $870,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: David Williams

Buyer: Carlos Alvarado

Price: $21,000

Location: Osborne Addition

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Jailall Properties LLC

Price: $11,000

Location: Brunswick Peninsula

Seller: Cynthia Pollard Morris

Buyer: Ann Jailall

Price: $7,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Betty L. Faulkner

Buyer: Robert F. Barth

Price: $322,000

Location: Kingsmark Villas

Seller: Cora Anthony Herndon

Buyer: Amanda L. Merrell

Price: $165,000

Location: Wynjoy Place

Seller: Lenora Terrell Brisbon

Buyer: Shakia D. Fields

Price: $15,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Kevin McManus

Buyer: Robert Altman

Price: $6,500

Location: Revised Brunswick Villa

Seller: Scott L. Tarplee, Jr.

Buyer: Chula Enterprises LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Wilbur T. Measley III

Buyer: Christopher M. Hatcher

Price: $191,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: David K. Cassel, Sr.

Buyer: Deborah M. Brink

Price: $670,000

Location: Pier Pointe

Seller: Willard A. Snyder, Jr.

Buyer: Carl Leith

Price: $462,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Willard A. Snyder, Jr.

Buyer: Carl Leith

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: West Georgia Acquisition

Buyer: David Kim Cassell, Sr.

Price: $420,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Buyer: Quoc Trung Tram

Price: $175,500

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Claude Taylor Adams

Buyer: Duchy Partners LLC

Price: $542,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kari A. Carloes

Buyer: T BEC LLC

Price: $875,000

Location: Atlantic Cottages

Seller: Donna W. Heins

Buyer: Kenneth C. Murphy

Price: $145,000

Location: Glendale Gardens