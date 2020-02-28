Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb.17 through Feb. 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Johns Land Company, Inc.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction, Inc.
Price: $22,500
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $888,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: K.F. Heidsieck
Price: $379,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Aleta L. Walker
Price: $260,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club
Seller: Jordan & Jordan Properties
Buyer: William Midgette
Price: $845,000
Location: Beachview Place
Seller: John S. Markwalter, Jr.
Buyer: Natalie Smith Childs
Price: $2.35 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Rodney Wayne Taylor
Buyer: Thomas R. Schuh
Price: $9,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Cory Broyles
Price: $210,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Laura W. Davenport
Buyer: Daniel Sperry
Price: $9,800
Location: Belle Point Country Estates
Seller: Brett A. Bodamer
Buyer: Sarah Black
Price: $1.3 million
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Charles K. McKnight, Jr. trustee
Buyer: Bryan D. Shockley
Price: $1.305 million
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Brenda S. Rowland
Buyer: Kevin P. Crotty
Price: $394,000
Location: Cart at Musgrove
Seller: Bob Hill
Buyer: Emily Hand
Price: $23,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Susan Ponsell
Buyer: Ronnie D. Phillips
Price: $200,000
Location: John L. & Traci L. Cranksh
Seller: Jonathan R. Breuning
Buyer: James A. Eskew
Price: $490.000
Location: Grandview @ Sea Palms
Seller: Betty W. Ledbetter
Buyer: SI Beach 271 LLC
Price: $2.18 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Wilma F. Wheatley
Buyer: Margaret Ann Delvin
Price: $90,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Dale Jason Dixon
Buyer: Greg Moxley
Price: $112,000
Location: Caleb Crossing
Seller: Barry W. Kerr
Buyer: John Charles Laurens, Jr.
Price: $417,500
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Billy Ray Johnson
Buyer: Carrasquillo Enterprises
Price: $375,000
Location: New Town
Seller: U.S. Bank NA trustee
Buyer: Nora L. Alejandro Enriquez
Price: $28,900
Location: Brunswick Villas, Inc.
Seller: Bruce Stormer
Buyer: William R. Bryan, Jr.
Price: $140,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Drigger Homes, Inc.
Buyer: William Colin Pierce
Price: $233,900
Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isle
Seller: Jason M. Sulkowsky
Buyer: Renren Zhao
Price: $210,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Carson Holliman, Jr.
Buyer: Wolf One Properties LLC
Price: $12,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Trent Usher
Buyer: Jamal Bryant
Price: $321,900
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Justin R. Davis
Buyer: Joshua W. Wiggins
Price: $105,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: JM Allen Construction, Inc.
Buyer: Gregory Bernardini
Price: $485,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Anthony R. Grant
Buyer: Maria E. Jackson
Price: $115,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Janet Bragg
Buyer: Matthew K. Bragg
Price: $119,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Marvin P. Hicks III
Buyer: Haarvey Gilbert
Price: $630,000
Location: Cummings Cottages
Seller: Joshua K. Winans
Buyer: Terry Josephy Eise
Price: $369,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Evilla N. Sizemore
Buyer: Joshua Anderson
Price: $24,300
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Chad C. Bailey, Sr.
Buyer: James Hudson Swafford
Price: $870,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: David Williams
Buyer: Carlos Alvarado
Price: $21,000
Location: Osborne Addition
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Jailall Properties LLC
Price: $11,000
Location: Brunswick Peninsula
Seller: Cynthia Pollard Morris
Buyer: Ann Jailall
Price: $7,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Betty L. Faulkner
Buyer: Robert F. Barth
Price: $322,000
Location: Kingsmark Villas
Seller: Cora Anthony Herndon
Buyer: Amanda L. Merrell
Price: $165,000
Location: Wynjoy Place
Seller: Lenora Terrell Brisbon
Buyer: Shakia D. Fields
Price: $15,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Kevin McManus
Buyer: Robert Altman
Price: $6,500
Location: Revised Brunswick Villa
Seller: Scott L. Tarplee, Jr.
Buyer: Chula Enterprises LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Wilbur T. Measley III
Buyer: Christopher M. Hatcher
Price: $191,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: David K. Cassel, Sr.
Buyer: Deborah M. Brink
Price: $670,000
Location: Pier Pointe
Seller: Willard A. Snyder, Jr.
Buyer: Carl Leith
Price: $462,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Willard A. Snyder, Jr.
Buyer: Carl Leith
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: West Georgia Acquisition
Buyer: David Kim Cassell, Sr.
Price: $420,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Quoc Trung Tram
Price: $175,500
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Claude Taylor Adams
Buyer: Duchy Partners LLC
Price: $542,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kari A. Carloes
Buyer: T BEC LLC
Price: $875,000
Location: Atlantic Cottages
Seller: Donna W. Heins
Buyer: Kenneth C. Murphy
Price: $145,000
Location: Glendale Gardens