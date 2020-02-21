Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Justin Konrad Harper
Price: $192,300
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Jeffrey Scott Kinsey
Buyer: Jessica K. Wilster
Price: $157,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Bradley Scott Lang
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.
Price: $26,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Patricia Vercillo
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes, Inc.
Price: $30,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: U.S. Bank NA trustee
Buyer: Ocean View Properties
Price: $111,700
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Glenn A. Hudson
Buyer: Jason L. Lynema
Price: $144,900
Location: Bel Air Estates
Seller: William J. Cassady III
Buyer: Brian Hedrick
Price: $330,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Benjamin D. Rhodes
Buyer: Kalpeshkumar D. Patel
Price: $352,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Christine T. Smith
Buyer: Charles H. Nicholls III
Price: $208,000
Location: Marsh Landing
Seller: Keith Duane Shead
Buyer: Christopher R. Barrickman
Price: $158,800
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Alice E. Greiner
Buyer: Traves Burton
Price: $178,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group
Buyer: John D. Reilly
Price: $182,500
Location: Pecan Pointe
Seller: James B. Durham
Buyer: James A. Maupin, Jr.
Price: $315,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Bruce G. Tripp
Buyer: Christopher A. Carter
Price: $275,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Mitchell R. Clark
Buyer: Sky Martin Realty, Inc.
Price: $239,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Marika Reyna
Buyer: Brian C. Tiner
Price: $11,700
Location: Cox
Seller: Sheila Musolino trustee
Buyer: John C. Tomkiewcz
Price: $185,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Matthew C. D. Eller
Buyer: Melton V. Callahan
Price: $417,000
Location: Sea Palms North Cottages
Seller: Garrison Spearman
Buyer: John A. Ernzen
Price: $340,000
Location: Cottages of Musgrove
Seller: Debra Godwin Duncan
Buyer: Derry Ray Barnhardt, Jr.
Price: $338,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Lee Banks
Buyer: Jeana Renee Cavenee
Price: $390,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: Tammy Tyner
Buyer: William Bradford Gresham
Price: $88,500
Location: Winter Chase
Seller: Hallmark Camelia LLC
Buyer: TMF Cameilia LLC
Price: $9.4 million
Location: Carbo
Seller: Benjamin Juarez Jiminez
Buyer: Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County
Price: $6,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Paul Kingery
Buyer: Erin Gorman
Price: $278,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Patricia C. Kaufman trustee
Buyer: Emiliano Lopez
Price: $47,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Walter A. Wyatt
Price: $212,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: John Alexander Spriggs.
Buyer: Edgar Gonzalez
Price: $239,000
Location: Callaway Point
Seller: Cheyenne Grandstaff
Buyer: Haley Whitmore
Price: $119,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Simons 4M Properties, Inc.
Buyer: Glenna R. Manley
Price: $385,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Altama Presbyterian Church
Buyer: Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc.
Price: $1.15 million
Location: Day & Bloom
Seller: Patrick J. Hazzard
Buyer: Sam Hambright
Price: $22,500
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Moxley & Company LLC
Buyer: Rudy Radakovich
Price: $274,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Kim C. Robinson
Buyer: John W. Robinson
Price: $62,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Joe Ray Ellis
Buyer: Leslie A. Ryan
Price: $220,000
Location: Village
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Melvin Quick, Jr.
Price: $93,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Ronald R. Marshall
Buyer: Jacquan T. Jackson
Price: $119,900
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Aleander D. Pisa
Buyer: Legacy Homebuilders LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Brunswick Land Partners
Buyer: 341 Investments LLC
Price: $360,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rheba B. Mathis
Buyer: Moxley Homes LLC
Price: $77,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Robert M. Kurtz
Buyer: Seth Carroll
Price: $70,000
Location: Commns@ Frederica
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Paul Ray Sweet
Price: $118,100
Location: Tanglewood