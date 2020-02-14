Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Campbell Construction LLC
Price: $24,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Michael W. East
Buyer: Gordon Strother
Price: $14,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Carolyn A. Warren
Buyer: VAMG Enterprises LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Emily Measley
Buyer: Lori McLamb
Price: $18,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Neil R. Foster
Buyer: Sonny Bisoondath
Price: $45,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Lynn T. Barksdale
Buyer: Kathy P. Powers
Price: $500,000
Location: Neptune Place Townhomes
Seller: Mark W. Fugate
Buyer: Arthur Canton III
Price: $470,000
Location: Toluca Landing
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Trey James Stephens
Price: $395,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Lan X. Nguyen
Buyer: Michael A. Meadows
Price: $217,500
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Karen Babson
Buyer: Paulino Castillo Duran
Price: $40,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: Evergreen Partners LLC
Buyer: MAA Jagdamba LLC
Price: $765,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Sherrie J. Traylor
Buyer: James O’Reilly
Price: $185,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Elizabeth H. Gilmore
Buyer: Marshside Windfall LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Mary Ashley Seabolt
Buyer: Christian William Jordan
Price: $540,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Rebecca Ann Massey
Buyer: Shaw Nuff Ventures LLC
Price: $112,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Drigger Homes Inc.
Buyer: Aubrey Lynn Hess Reedy
Price: $190,400
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Sonny Bissondath
Buyer: BKL LAL Enterprises LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Christopher A. Carter
Buyer: Richard A. Jacobs
Price: $2.475 million
Location: North End
Seller: LBB Holdings
Buyer: Harrison Gibbons, Jr.
Price: $35,000
Location: Brunswick Villa, Inc.
Seller: We Buy Houses 912 LLC
Buyer: Jorge De Jesus Zavaleta
Price: $10,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Brandon E. Bartell
Buyer: Paul Monahan
Price: $275,400
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Michael G. Gowen
Buyer: Christopher McLarty
Price: $630,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Andrea L. Chappelle
Buyer: Jeffrey P. Fountain
Price: $327,500
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Ford Street Properties
Buyer: S & D Properties 2019 LLC
Price: $330,000
Location: Sea Palms Point Plaza
Seller: Ricky A. Williams
Buyer: Jimmy Driggers
Price: $223,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: William H. Anderson II
Buyer: Carlin OFC LLC
Price: $1.53 million
Location: Forest Cottages
Seller: Chastine J. Schoen
Buyer: Charles Higginbotham
Price: $150,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Mary J. Long
Buyer: Daniel Porvalik
Price: $50,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Don H. Ware, Jr.
Buyer: 20th Hole LLC
Price: $733,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Kelly A. Brannen trustee
Buyer: Chad C. Bailey
Price: $255,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Habitat for Humanity
Buyer: Quincy Armstrong
Price: $79,200
Location: Susie Harris Estate
Seller: Larry E. Brumit
Buyer: Robert E. Knight
Price: $70,000
Location: South Union
Seller: Joe Leroy Johnson
Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato
Price: $15,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Brenda Kayle Lewis
Buyer: Jennifer Robin Beato
Price: $15,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Anthony M. Cason, Sr.
Buyer: Joan W. Long
Price: $160.000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: June De Lorenzo Galland
Buyer: Mike Malone
Price: $155,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Loanne Hamje
Buyer: Melinda Laager
Price: $655,000
Location: Villas at Frederica
Seller: Vickie E. Williams
Buyer: H. Blaine Peacock III
Price: $478,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: B&W RE Partners LLC
Buyer: Lindsay Harlander
Price: $2.825 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Pamela Louise Dixon
Buyer: Richard M. Kemp
Price: $23,000
Location: Dock Junction