Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: South Glynn Partners LLC

Buyer: White Oak Contracting Inc.

Price: $344,500

Location: Abbington Woods

Seller: Catherine H. Wynn

Buyer: Mathew Jenson

Price: $220,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Pinehurst Capital Group LLC

Buyer: First Covenant Trust & Advisors, trustee

Price: $2.825 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Monica Bumgarner

Price: $440,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: James E. McQuaid

Buyer: Rebecca R. Farrow

Price: $160,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Richard Fletcher

Buyer: Mitzi Michelson

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Terry Robert Rooks

Buyer: Richard B. Skillins

Price: $164,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Lisa M. Noetzel

Buyer: Rhonda L. Grant

Price: $293,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Martha Salvoldi, trustee

Buyer: Ayana Parsons

Price: $1.01 million

Location: Southpoint

Seller: Marla H. Evans

Buyer: Joseph D. Salavarria

Price: $415,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Marcus E. Edgy

Buyer: Carol A. Moore

Price: $685,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Timothy George Miller

Buyer: Noe J. Cruzzapata

Price: $50,500

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Miranda F. Hires

Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Price: $400,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church Inc.

Buyer: Waverly Land Co. LLC

Price: $157,800

Location: 1700 Frederica Road commercial

Seller: Edward J. Dixon

Buyer: Terry Loper

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Annie Sears

Buyer: Kevin Daniel

Price: $27,500

Location: N/A

Seller: John Killgallon

Buyer: Ryan W. Shanahan

Price: $420,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: S&W Developing Inc.

Buyer: HJM Holdings LLC

Price: $21,500

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Flemington Forest

Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP

Price: $250,000

Location: Flemington Farms

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Joseph Rhett

Price: $81,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Melissa G. Sellers, trustee

Buyer: Susan Portman

Price: $325,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: Martha S. Champaigne

Buyer: Chan Edward Reeves

Price: $445,000

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: McRealty Group LLC

Buyer: Dondi W. Ballard

Price: $208,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: David Eddy Vincent

Buyer: Carolyn Hall Fisher

Price: $339,500

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Marshall K. Hogue

Buyer: Kathryn Durrence Heath

Price: $297,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: William J. Dalton

Buyer: Elizabeth Riley Mattox

Price: $795,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Pamela G. Strickland

Buyer: Brandon C. Stephens

Price: $169,000

Location: Sea Marsh Condominium

Seller: Joshua West

Buyer: Marshall K. Hogue

Price: $360,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: J&J Hill Property LLC

Buyer: KIP Properties LLC

Price: $601,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Danielle Sterling Baird

Price: $204,400

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Yarnell Holdings LLC

Buyer: Windell Neal Boatright

Price: $65,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Deforest W. Abel Jr.

Buyer: J. Preston Martin

Price: $1.75 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: 205 Yacht Club Drive LLC

Buyer: Jon Roy Reid

Price: $420,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Robert L. Izlar

Buyer: Teresa P. Goodwin

Price: $220,400

Location: Island South

Seller: Richard W. Fields

Buyer: Robert C. Stanfield

Price: $865,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Pharr Partners LLLP

Buyer: Steven Joel Klinger, trustee

Price: $2.05 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: James W. Smith Jr.

Buyer: Fred Kopp

Price: $397,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Joseph J. Cegala

Buyer: Alan Ernest Rockett

Price: $1.24 million

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Jan Catherine Barlow

Buyer: Lois E. Poole

Price: $330,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: William J. Lavender

Buyer: Leonard Giddens

Price: $432,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: Lydia Carroll

Buyer: MTA Financial Services Inc.

Price: $35,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Brunswick GSP LLC

Buyer: FCPT Holdings LLC

Price: $1 million

Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park

Seller: Tillman Real Estate Investments I LLC

Buyer: Equity Ventures LLC

Price: $895,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Rick D. Neville

Buyer: Benjamin S. Varnedoe

Price: $120,000

Location: Fancy Bluff

Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $230,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Judith C. Warren

Buyer: Steven Golden

Price: $1,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Ray Woodcock

Buyer: Clarence McLendon

Price: $10,000

Location: Cherry Hill

Seller: Bruce Lindsay III

Buyer: James Rickie Deen

Price: $163,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Daniel Alcott

Buyer: Thomas E. Klein

Price: $231,500

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jonathan B. Peacock

Price: $419,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Barbara Duffey

Buyer: Johnnie M. Bryant Jr.

Price: $255,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Barbara H. Sampson

Buyer: Douglas R. Tingle

Price: $690,000

Location: Pier Pointe

Seller: Ronald R. Bryand

Buyer: Daniel J. Price

Price: $222,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Thomas E. Klein

Buyer: Cindy Ann Alexander

Price: $280,000

Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club Residences

Seller: Mohamed Elleathy

Buyer: Raul J. Pedrozo

Price: $313,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Grant R. Putre

Buyer: Beert J. Jacobs

Price: $515,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Dave A. Shanahan

Buyer: Joel Gregory

Price: $472,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Virginia N. Sanders

Buyer: JS Wainright LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Brad Chapman

Buyer: Willis C. Hunter

Price: $72,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Charles C. Knox III

Buyer: Wesley Cox

Price: $1,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Casey D. Withers

Buyer: R. Bruce Gaynor

Price: $204,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Myron Pegram

Buyer: Paresh Patel

Price: $17,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Myron Pegram

Buyer: Paresh Patel

Price: $17,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: John William Moore II

Buyer: Wayne A. Lancaster

Price: $415,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Emwynn N. Smith

Buyer: Marjorie Bilskie

Price: $300,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: Robert J. Lapierre

Buyer: Parfait Konan

Price: $20,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Carolyn Joanna Gentile

Buyer: Glynn New Hope 1043 LLC

Price: $3.2 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Sara Carey

Buyer: Property Page LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Brett A. Bodamer

Buyer: Alvin Eugene Wessel Jr.

Price: $1.54 million

Location: Hawkings Island

