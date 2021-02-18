Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: South Glynn Partners LLC
Buyer: White Oak Contracting Inc.
Price: $344,500
Location: Abbington Woods
Seller: Catherine H. Wynn
Buyer: Mathew Jenson
Price: $220,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Pinehurst Capital Group LLC
Buyer: First Covenant Trust & Advisors, trustee
Price: $2.825 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Monica Bumgarner
Price: $440,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: James E. McQuaid
Buyer: Rebecca R. Farrow
Price: $160,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Richard Fletcher
Buyer: Mitzi Michelson
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Terry Robert Rooks
Buyer: Richard B. Skillins
Price: $164,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Lisa M. Noetzel
Buyer: Rhonda L. Grant
Price: $293,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Martha Salvoldi, trustee
Buyer: Ayana Parsons
Price: $1.01 million
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Marla H. Evans
Buyer: Joseph D. Salavarria
Price: $415,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Marcus E. Edgy
Buyer: Carol A. Moore
Price: $685,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Timothy George Miller
Buyer: Noe J. Cruzzapata
Price: $50,500
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Miranda F. Hires
Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Price: $400,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church Inc.
Buyer: Waverly Land Co. LLC
Price: $157,800
Location: 1700 Frederica Road commercial
Seller: Edward J. Dixon
Buyer: Terry Loper
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Annie Sears
Buyer: Kevin Daniel
Price: $27,500
Location: N/A
Seller: John Killgallon
Buyer: Ryan W. Shanahan
Price: $420,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: S&W Developing Inc.
Buyer: HJM Holdings LLC
Price: $21,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Flemington Forest
Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP
Price: $250,000
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Joseph Rhett
Price: $81,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Melissa G. Sellers, trustee
Buyer: Susan Portman
Price: $325,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: Martha S. Champaigne
Buyer: Chan Edward Reeves
Price: $445,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: McRealty Group LLC
Buyer: Dondi W. Ballard
Price: $208,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: David Eddy Vincent
Buyer: Carolyn Hall Fisher
Price: $339,500
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Marshall K. Hogue
Buyer: Kathryn Durrence Heath
Price: $297,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: William J. Dalton
Buyer: Elizabeth Riley Mattox
Price: $795,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Pamela G. Strickland
Buyer: Brandon C. Stephens
Price: $169,000
Location: Sea Marsh Condominium
Seller: Joshua West
Buyer: Marshall K. Hogue
Price: $360,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: J&J Hill Property LLC
Buyer: KIP Properties LLC
Price: $601,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Danielle Sterling Baird
Price: $204,400
Location: Fairway Gardens
Seller: Yarnell Holdings LLC
Buyer: Windell Neal Boatright
Price: $65,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Deforest W. Abel Jr.
Buyer: J. Preston Martin
Price: $1.75 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: 205 Yacht Club Drive LLC
Buyer: Jon Roy Reid
Price: $420,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Robert L. Izlar
Buyer: Teresa P. Goodwin
Price: $220,400
Location: Island South
Seller: Richard W. Fields
Buyer: Robert C. Stanfield
Price: $865,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Pharr Partners LLLP
Buyer: Steven Joel Klinger, trustee
Price: $2.05 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: James W. Smith Jr.
Buyer: Fred Kopp
Price: $397,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Joseph J. Cegala
Buyer: Alan Ernest Rockett
Price: $1.24 million
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Jan Catherine Barlow
Buyer: Lois E. Poole
Price: $330,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: William J. Lavender
Buyer: Leonard Giddens
Price: $432,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Lydia Carroll
Buyer: MTA Financial Services Inc.
Price: $35,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Brunswick GSP LLC
Buyer: FCPT Holdings LLC
Price: $1 million
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Tillman Real Estate Investments I LLC
Buyer: Equity Ventures LLC
Price: $895,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rick D. Neville
Buyer: Benjamin S. Varnedoe
Price: $120,000
Location: Fancy Bluff
Seller: Westpoint Plantation LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $230,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Judith C. Warren
Buyer: Steven Golden
Price: $1,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Ray Woodcock
Buyer: Clarence McLendon
Price: $10,000
Location: Cherry Hill
Seller: Bruce Lindsay III
Buyer: James Rickie Deen
Price: $163,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Daniel Alcott
Buyer: Thomas E. Klein
Price: $231,500
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Bill Duckworth Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jonathan B. Peacock
Price: $419,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Barbara Duffey
Buyer: Johnnie M. Bryant Jr.
Price: $255,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Barbara H. Sampson
Buyer: Douglas R. Tingle
Price: $690,000
Location: Pier Pointe
Seller: Ronald R. Bryand
Buyer: Daniel J. Price
Price: $222,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Thomas E. Klein
Buyer: Cindy Ann Alexander
Price: $280,000
Location: Hidden Harbor Yacht Club Residences
Seller: Mohamed Elleathy
Buyer: Raul J. Pedrozo
Price: $313,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Grant R. Putre
Buyer: Beert J. Jacobs
Price: $515,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Dave A. Shanahan
Buyer: Joel Gregory
Price: $472,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Virginia N. Sanders
Buyer: JS Wainright LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Brad Chapman
Buyer: Willis C. Hunter
Price: $72,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Charles C. Knox III
Buyer: Wesley Cox
Price: $1,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Casey D. Withers
Buyer: R. Bruce Gaynor
Price: $204,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Myron Pegram
Buyer: Paresh Patel
Price: $17,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Myron Pegram
Buyer: Paresh Patel
Price: $17,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: John William Moore II
Buyer: Wayne A. Lancaster
Price: $415,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Emwynn N. Smith
Buyer: Marjorie Bilskie
Price: $300,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Robert J. Lapierre
Buyer: Parfait Konan
Price: $20,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Carolyn Joanna Gentile
Buyer: Glynn New Hope 1043 LLC
Price: $3.2 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Sara Carey
Buyer: Property Page LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Brett A. Bodamer
Buyer: Alvin Eugene Wessel Jr.
Price: $1.54 million
Location: Hawkings Island