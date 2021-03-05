Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: John C. Chambliss

Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC

Price: $160,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Felecia M. Thomas

Buyer: Aklil G. Gebremariam

Price: $244,400

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Martha C. Dixon

Buyer: Troy D. Bland, trustee

Price: $2.2 million

Location: King City

Seller: William Patrick Duncan

Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Price: $3.06 million

Location: Petersons

Seller: Lisa Lane Torbett

Buyer: Michael Lee Haney

Price: $2.025 million

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Keenan B. Carter

Buyer: William M. Balsley

Price: $1.03 million

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Rheal A. Janelle Jr.

Buyer: Greg Unterwagner

Price: $175,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Raymond P. Middleton

Buyer: Burrell Capital LLC

Price: $227,000

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Dunbar Creek Plantation Property Owners Association Inc.

Buyer: Kenneth W. Faulkenberry

Price: $4,400

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Karen Mikell

Buyer: Phatthana Manivong

Price: $23,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Jerry D. Crutchfield

Buyer: Charlie M. Johnson

Price: $426,900

Location: Village Creek Way

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Carleigh Coffey

Price: $210,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Stephana L. McQueen

Buyer: Daisy A. Garcia

Price: $182,500

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Sea Marshes Development LLC

Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Price: $215,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Paul E. Newman

Buyer: Candace Curry

Price: $5,900

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Paul Kirtley

Buyer: Benjamin McClellan

Price: $672,500

Location: New Frederica

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $1.53 million

Location: Petersons

Seller: Michael Gray Vinson Sr.

Buyer: Margaret K. McCarty

Price: $155,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: James M. Crotty

Buyer: Lauren V. Meng

Price: $260,000

Location: Notting Hill

Seller: Hollye H. Elliott

Buyer: St. Simons Island Properties LLC

Price: $743,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Creek House Holding LLC

Buyer: Kimbrough Murray Haverstock

Price: $625,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: George Blake Harrell

Buyer: Jarratt E. Sanford

Price: $10,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Tony R. Hicks Jr.

Buyer: Gale E. McDaniel

Price: $129,000

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Patrick Albert Matthew

Price: $450,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Cody Raelynn Council

Price: $225,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Collaboration PEO Group LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Russell Christopher Spicer

Price: $472,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Steven J. Cohen

Price: $472,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Patrick V. Smith

Buyer: Charles McCann

Price: $178,500

Location: Bay Point

Seller: Richard L. Collier

Buyer: Richard Whitlock Hunter

Price: $83,400

Location: Beachview at St. Simons

Seller: Trudie Dianne Rhodes

Buyer: Wayne Alvin Rhodes

Price: $1,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ridge Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Timothy Elias Fiveash

Price: $382,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Coastal Georgia Home Sales LLC

Buyer: Dennis Dallon Adams III

Price: $185,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Patrick Miller

Buyer: Wadge Ransom Harden

Price: $246,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Ryan Heath Waters

Buyer: Kary Boyle

Price: $245,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Richard Vance Fowler

Buyer: Raymond Gonzales III

Price: $295,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Samuel Rumph

Buyer: Beverly Anne Cazarez

Price: $59,300

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Skyler A. Nettles

Buyer: Richard Dennis Cason Jr.

Price: $185,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Virginia S. Williams

Buyer: Magnolias Roswell LLC

Price: $1.325 million

Location: Residences at Coast Cottages

Seller: Andrew Irving

Buyer: John Thomas Johnson

Price: $479,900

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: William E. Lightfoot

Buyer: Brian David Moser

Price: $252,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Kevin J. Maloof

Buyer: Deborah G. Elliott

Price: $222,900

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Latrich Michelle Johnson

Buyer: Demetrius Hardee

Price: $53,500

Location: Cherry Plaza

Seller: Carlos Alvarado

Buyer: Dianne Hellwell Peters

Price: $119,900

Location: Urbana

Seller: John Allen Alexander

Buyer: Eric P. Weitzel

Price: $252,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Melanie K. Todd

Buyer: Monica Lauren Sanders

Price: $159,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Marci M. Manna

Buyer: Laurence C. Smith

Price: $610,000

Location: Neptune Place Townhomes

Seller: TOWD Point Mortgage Trust 2017 2

Buyer: Jacob Noah Deal

Price: $357,900

Location: Brunswick Point

Seller: Timothy Dale Vogt

Buyer: Brannen L. Morton

Price: $228,500

Location: Skiff Landing

Seller: Jeffrey A. Stewart

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Williams

Price: $200,000

Location: N/A

Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC

Buyer: Ryan Leotis

Price: $138,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Clifton W. Hodges

Buyer: Michael Staley Sr.

Price: $389,300

Location: Bayou Oaks

Seller: Robbin Alabaster Churchill

Buyer: Anita S. Vickery

Price: $905,500

Location: Village Oaks

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Paul Groth

Price: $750,000

Location: Glynn Oaks

Seller: Serena M. Vespini

Buyer: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Price: $295,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Miriam B. Perrone

Buyer: Laura Ashley Holland

Price: $215,000

Location: Kingstowne

Seller: Amy Denise Proudfoot

Buyer: Vaniyo LLC

Price: $57,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Lawrence Casey Joiner

Buyer: Victor Jarret Herbert

Price: $212,000

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Kevin Carlberg

Buyer: Charles E. Hunold

Price: $179,900

Location: CJ Anderson Estate

Seller: Kathryn Bulfer

Buyer: Old Road Family LLLP

Price: $233,000

Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek Landing

Seller: Kenneth M. Carter

Buyer: Pamela C. Davis

Price: $160,000

Location: Willow Creek Plantation

Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Buyer: David Greg Crump

Price: $680,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Jerry Wayne Harper

Buyer: Christopher S. Grimes

Price: $19,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: Babycattwo LLC

Price: $30,700

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Cora Lee Purvis

Buyer: Samuel Brantley

Price: $50,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Annette K. Lovett

Buyer: Wayne Knox

Price: $10,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Ellen M. Dempsey Kinsey

Buyer: Paul Alton Dreher Jr.

Price: $207,000

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: Kathryn D. Heath

Buyer: Jeffrey Paul Cooper

Price: $425,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: Francis J. Meegan

Buyer: Tredway Shurling

Price: $680,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Fred Edward Sims

Buyer: James W. Riley

Price: $405,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Michael G. Dunn

Buyer: Wendy El Jennings

Price: $621,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Shahid Qureshi

Buyer: Marlon D. Hayes

Price: $135,000

Location: North End

