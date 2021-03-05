Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 22 through Feb. 26 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John C. Chambliss
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC
Price: $160,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Felecia M. Thomas
Buyer: Aklil G. Gebremariam
Price: $244,400
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Martha C. Dixon
Buyer: Troy D. Bland, trustee
Price: $2.2 million
Location: King City
Seller: William Patrick Duncan
Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Price: $3.06 million
Location: Petersons
Seller: Lisa Lane Torbett
Buyer: Michael Lee Haney
Price: $2.025 million
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Keenan B. Carter
Buyer: William M. Balsley
Price: $1.03 million
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Rheal A. Janelle Jr.
Buyer: Greg Unterwagner
Price: $175,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Raymond P. Middleton
Buyer: Burrell Capital LLC
Price: $227,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Dunbar Creek Plantation Property Owners Association Inc.
Buyer: Kenneth W. Faulkenberry
Price: $4,400
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Karen Mikell
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $23,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Jerry D. Crutchfield
Buyer: Charlie M. Johnson
Price: $426,900
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Carleigh Coffey
Price: $210,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Stephana L. McQueen
Buyer: Daisy A. Garcia
Price: $182,500
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Sea Marshes Development LLC
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Price: $215,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Paul E. Newman
Buyer: Candace Curry
Price: $5,900
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Paul Kirtley
Buyer: Benjamin McClellan
Price: $672,500
Location: New Frederica
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $1.53 million
Location: Petersons
Seller: Michael Gray Vinson Sr.
Buyer: Margaret K. McCarty
Price: $155,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: James M. Crotty
Buyer: Lauren V. Meng
Price: $260,000
Location: Notting Hill
Seller: Hollye H. Elliott
Buyer: St. Simons Island Properties LLC
Price: $743,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Creek House Holding LLC
Buyer: Kimbrough Murray Haverstock
Price: $625,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: George Blake Harrell
Buyer: Jarratt E. Sanford
Price: $10,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Tony R. Hicks Jr.
Buyer: Gale E. McDaniel
Price: $129,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Patrick Albert Matthew
Price: $450,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Cody Raelynn Council
Price: $225,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Collaboration PEO Group LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Russell Christopher Spicer
Price: $472,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Steven J. Cohen
Price: $472,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Patrick V. Smith
Buyer: Charles McCann
Price: $178,500
Location: Bay Point
Seller: Richard L. Collier
Buyer: Richard Whitlock Hunter
Price: $83,400
Location: Beachview at St. Simons
Seller: Trudie Dianne Rhodes
Buyer: Wayne Alvin Rhodes
Price: $1,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ridge Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Timothy Elias Fiveash
Price: $382,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Coastal Georgia Home Sales LLC
Buyer: Dennis Dallon Adams III
Price: $185,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Patrick Miller
Buyer: Wadge Ransom Harden
Price: $246,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Ryan Heath Waters
Buyer: Kary Boyle
Price: $245,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Richard Vance Fowler
Buyer: Raymond Gonzales III
Price: $295,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Samuel Rumph
Buyer: Beverly Anne Cazarez
Price: $59,300
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Skyler A. Nettles
Buyer: Richard Dennis Cason Jr.
Price: $185,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Virginia S. Williams
Buyer: Magnolias Roswell LLC
Price: $1.325 million
Location: Residences at Coast Cottages
Seller: Andrew Irving
Buyer: John Thomas Johnson
Price: $479,900
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: William E. Lightfoot
Buyer: Brian David Moser
Price: $252,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Kevin J. Maloof
Buyer: Deborah G. Elliott
Price: $222,900
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Latrich Michelle Johnson
Buyer: Demetrius Hardee
Price: $53,500
Location: Cherry Plaza
Seller: Carlos Alvarado
Buyer: Dianne Hellwell Peters
Price: $119,900
Location: Urbana
Seller: John Allen Alexander
Buyer: Eric P. Weitzel
Price: $252,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Melanie K. Todd
Buyer: Monica Lauren Sanders
Price: $159,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Marci M. Manna
Buyer: Laurence C. Smith
Price: $610,000
Location: Neptune Place Townhomes
Seller: TOWD Point Mortgage Trust 2017 2
Buyer: Jacob Noah Deal
Price: $357,900
Location: Brunswick Point
Seller: Timothy Dale Vogt
Buyer: Brannen L. Morton
Price: $228,500
Location: Skiff Landing
Seller: Jeffrey A. Stewart
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Williams
Price: $200,000
Location: N/A
Seller: RJH & C Rentals LLC
Buyer: Ryan Leotis
Price: $138,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Clifton W. Hodges
Buyer: Michael Staley Sr.
Price: $389,300
Location: Bayou Oaks
Seller: Robbin Alabaster Churchill
Buyer: Anita S. Vickery
Price: $905,500
Location: Village Oaks
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Paul Groth
Price: $750,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Serena M. Vespini
Buyer: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Price: $295,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Miriam B. Perrone
Buyer: Laura Ashley Holland
Price: $215,000
Location: Kingstowne
Seller: Amy Denise Proudfoot
Buyer: Vaniyo LLC
Price: $57,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lawrence Casey Joiner
Buyer: Victor Jarret Herbert
Price: $212,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Kevin Carlberg
Buyer: Charles E. Hunold
Price: $179,900
Location: CJ Anderson Estate
Seller: Kathryn Bulfer
Buyer: Old Road Family LLLP
Price: $233,000
Location: Skiff Landing on Dunbar Creek Landing
Seller: Kenneth M. Carter
Buyer: Pamela C. Davis
Price: $160,000
Location: Willow Creek Plantation
Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Buyer: David Greg Crump
Price: $680,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Jerry Wayne Harper
Buyer: Christopher S. Grimes
Price: $19,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: Babycattwo LLC
Price: $30,700
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Cora Lee Purvis
Buyer: Samuel Brantley
Price: $50,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Annette K. Lovett
Buyer: Wayne Knox
Price: $10,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Ellen M. Dempsey Kinsey
Buyer: Paul Alton Dreher Jr.
Price: $207,000
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: Kathryn D. Heath
Buyer: Jeffrey Paul Cooper
Price: $425,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: Francis J. Meegan
Buyer: Tredway Shurling
Price: $680,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Fred Edward Sims
Buyer: James W. Riley
Price: $405,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Michael G. Dunn
Buyer: Wendy El Jennings
Price: $621,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Shahid Qureshi
Buyer: Marlon D. Hayes
Price: $135,000
Location: North End