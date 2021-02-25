Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Melody W. Fortner

Buyer: Charlotte Ann Lowe

Price: $415,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: S&W Developing Inc.

Buyer: Paresh Patel

Price: $18,500

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Millenium Hotel LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Hospitality LLC

Price: $29,525,000

Location: Millenium Center

Seller: Mark C. Mire

Buyer: Etienne D. Puckett

Price: $230,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Derek Czerwinski

Buyer: Samuel Frasier Brooks

Price: $204,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc.

Buyer: Danielle Klein

Price: $347,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Joe Milton

Buyer: Robin E. Marsili

Price: $190,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Linda M. Jones

Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul

Price: $135,000

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Rodney Ray Harding

Buyer: Gabriel F. Decastro

Price: $125,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael E. Fowler

Buyer: Carson Martin

Price: $370,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Harrison & Buck Investments LLC

Buyer: FMC Investment Holdings LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Dart Homestead tract

Seller: Deborah O. Carter

Buyer: Richard M. Cochran

Price: $285,000

Location: West Shore Landings

Seller: Michael Hendrix

Buyer: Gaynelle Walker Richardson

Price: $459,000

Location: Admirals Retreat

Seller: Kathryn J. Stratton

Buyer: Karin I Ryan

Price: $169,900

Location: Village Green

Seller: Robert C. Dickinson

Buyer: Alain Roy

Price: $125,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Karen L. Wyrick

Buyer: Bethanne Lock

Price: $204,000

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Alesia Kirk Preece

Buyer: Christopher Lane Deppen

Price: $30,000

Location: Golden Isles Marina Condominium Dock

Seller: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Carol Buchannan

Price: $195,300

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Floyd M. Pirtle

Buyer: Karen Myers

Price: $325,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Jillene Strickland Middleton

Buyer: Thomas P. Thrift

Price: $23,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Carol P. Slade

Buyer: Andrew C. McGregor

Price: $700,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: David T. Parks

Buyer: Andrew C. McGr

Price: $700,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Helen A. Orosco

Buyer: Kristin A. Lee

Price: $365,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Christopher L. Cottrill

Price: $1.45 million

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: William B. Hardigree

Buyer: Michael J. Mabey

Price: $447,000

Location: Turtle Point

Seller: Margaret E. Pitkin

Buyer: Workmon Holdings LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Tree Tops

Seller: John Thomas Johnson

Buyer: John Sarzier

Price: $699,000

Location: Wymberley on Marsh

Seller: Jeffrey T. Chambers, trustee

Buyer: V8 C93 LLC

Price: $2.75 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Claire B. Boatright

Buyer: Marvina S. Hunt Goddard

Price: $325,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Felipe V. Sylva Prado

Buyer: Dalton M. Ward

Price: $355,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Tommie J. Akins

Buyer: Felton C. Burke Jr.

Price: $650,000

Location: Village Villas

