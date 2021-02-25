Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 19 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Melody W. Fortner
Buyer: Charlotte Ann Lowe
Price: $415,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: S&W Developing Inc.
Buyer: Paresh Patel
Price: $18,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Millenium Hotel LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Hospitality LLC
Price: $29,525,000
Location: Millenium Center
Seller: Mark C. Mire
Buyer: Etienne D. Puckett
Price: $230,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Derek Czerwinski
Buyer: Samuel Frasier Brooks
Price: $204,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc.
Buyer: Danielle Klein
Price: $347,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Robin E. Marsili
Price: $190,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Linda M. Jones
Buyer: Kenneth Rex Kaul
Price: $135,000
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Rodney Ray Harding
Buyer: Gabriel F. Decastro
Price: $125,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael E. Fowler
Buyer: Carson Martin
Price: $370,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Harrison & Buck Investments LLC
Buyer: FMC Investment Holdings LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Dart Homestead tract
Seller: Deborah O. Carter
Buyer: Richard M. Cochran
Price: $285,000
Location: West Shore Landings
Seller: Michael Hendrix
Buyer: Gaynelle Walker Richardson
Price: $459,000
Location: Admirals Retreat
Seller: Kathryn J. Stratton
Buyer: Karin I Ryan
Price: $169,900
Location: Village Green
Seller: Robert C. Dickinson
Buyer: Alain Roy
Price: $125,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Karen L. Wyrick
Buyer: Bethanne Lock
Price: $204,000
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Alesia Kirk Preece
Buyer: Christopher Lane Deppen
Price: $30,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina Condominium Dock
Seller: Coastal GA Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Carol Buchannan
Price: $195,300
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Floyd M. Pirtle
Buyer: Karen Myers
Price: $325,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Jillene Strickland Middleton
Buyer: Thomas P. Thrift
Price: $23,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Carol P. Slade
Buyer: Andrew C. McGregor
Price: $700,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: David T. Parks
Buyer: Andrew C. McGr
Price: $700,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Helen A. Orosco
Buyer: Kristin A. Lee
Price: $365,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Christopher L. Cottrill
Price: $1.45 million
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: William B. Hardigree
Buyer: Michael J. Mabey
Price: $447,000
Location: Turtle Point
Seller: Margaret E. Pitkin
Buyer: Workmon Holdings LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Tree Tops
Seller: John Thomas Johnson
Buyer: John Sarzier
Price: $699,000
Location: Wymberley on Marsh
Seller: Jeffrey T. Chambers, trustee
Buyer: V8 C93 LLC
Price: $2.75 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Claire B. Boatright
Buyer: Marvina S. Hunt Goddard
Price: $325,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Felipe V. Sylva Prado
Buyer: Dalton M. Ward
Price: $355,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Tommie J. Akins
Buyer: Felton C. Burke Jr.
Price: $650,000
Location: Village Villas