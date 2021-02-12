Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Geeslin Wrigley Investments LLLP
Buyer: 1215 River Club LLC
Price: $1.65 million
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: Tamara A. Nedlouf
Buyer: Misty J. Renard
Price: $311,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Thomas E. Naldrett
Buyer: Kathleen Kinsey
Price: $57,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: R. Scott Pastor
Buyer: Robert C. Davis III
Price: $1.06 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: John David Strickland, trustee
Buyer: J.E. Kirkland Enterprises LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Jorge De Jesus Zavaleta
Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro Enrriquez
Price: $35,000
Location: Town Common
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Alison Jennings
Price: $205,900
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: M.A. Property Solutions LLC
Buyer: Anna L. Leonard
Price: $217,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Robert Peacock
Buyer: Joe W. Abernathy
Price: $419,900
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Salim M. Osta
Buyer: Stephen John Back
Price: $28,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock
Seller: Rhoda Loyd Grant
Buyer: Ervin A. Sweeting Jr.
Price: $103,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Billy D. Horne
Buyer: Goodrow Properties LLC
Price: $262,500
Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park
Seller: Stephen P. Morga
Buyer: Scott Toney
Price: $220,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Diane E. Quinlan
Buyer: Lindsey H. Bell
Price: $226,400
Location: Spring Hill
Seller: Dorothy Jackson Page
Buyer: Richard B. Beck
Price: $275,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Jack Jones
Buyer: Scott A. Griffith
Price: $350,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Patrick Register
Buyer: Gary Edward Tucker
Price: $306,100
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Randall L. Hand
Buyer: Priscilla Ward
Price: $329,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Robert Edley Craighill
Buyer: JC6 Real Estate LLC
Price: $345,000
Location: Dumbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Scott S. Toney
Buyer: Joshua Clifton
Price: $125,000
Location: Union Town
Seller: William Christopher Little
Buyer: Ernest T. Driver III
Price: $430,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: John Cherry
Buyer: Katrina Evans
Price: $522,200
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: IMN Properties LLC
Buyer: James D. Schrum
Price: $265,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC
Buyer: Kalpeshkumar D. Patel
Price: $505,000
Location: Captains Cove
Seller: Lewis Smith Holdings LLC
Buyer: S&D Properties 2019 LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Palms Point Plaza North Commercial
Seller: Sandra C. Colhard
Buyer: Turner Property Group LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jessica Jones
Buyer: Daniel Glen Merritt
Price: $209,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Marjorie Catherine Doster
Buyer: Nicholas David Doster
Price: $265,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Jairo Salinas
Buyer: Jaen Davila Mauricio
Price: $65,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Michael D. Cavanah
Buyer: Michael D. Kanago II
Price: $179,900
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Pablo Martell
Buyer: Andrew D. Goodrich
Price: $430,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Wymberly Development Co. Inc.
Buyer: Folly Holdings Inc.
Price: $200,000
Location: Wymberly on Marsh
Seller: Walter R. Davis III
Buyer: Construction B.C. Inc.
Price: $925,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Margie L. Smith
Buyer: James Ross Ward
Price: $160,500
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Charles D. Royer
Buyer: Alfredo Leon Sanchez
Price: $89,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Peter D. Lamos
Buyer: James S. Butler
Price: $214,900
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Elizabeth Watson Russell
Buyer: Suzanne T. Anderson
Price: $685,500
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Darrell J. Watt
Buyer: Timothy G. Morse
Price: $515,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Stephen Todd McGarrity
Price: $1,874,600
Location: North End
Seller: Edward A. Ladzinski
Buyer: Wayne Toomey Sr.
Price: $569,500
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: G. Keith Kicklighter
Buyer: Damon Whitlow
Price: $105,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Ranel Van Deraa
Buyer: Joshua Childers
Price: $335,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth Russell
Price: $460,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Brittney W. Aldea
Buyer: Robert S. Echols
Price: $405,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Michael J. Hehn
Buyer: Alexander Thomas Davis
Price: $166,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Jerry Ralph Bradford
Buyer: H&H Construction LLC
Price: $51,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jonathan McCarty
Buyer: Justin K. Keyzer
Price: $280,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Jayne Morris Hall, trustee
Buyer: Mary Alice Isele
Price: $427,500
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Guy K. Spicer
Buyer: Oleg Alex Shenderovich
Price: $365,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Travis W. Trueblood
Buyer: Bruce Judd
Price: $250,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Gary Eustace Williams
Buyer: Marcus Edgy
Price: $420,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Deborah A. Mandray
Buyer: Rebecca Danielle Brandeberry
Price: $189,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: John Hoyle Royster, trustee
Buyer: Marla H. Evans
Price: $390,000
Location: Brailsford Landing
Seller: Coast Residences LLC
Buyer: Nancy G. Ludwig
Price: $1.225 million
Location: Residences at Coast Cottages
Seller: Linda R. Deginder
Buyer: Debra Graham
Price: $325,500
Location: Linkside Patio Homes