Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Geeslin Wrigley Investments LLLP

Buyer: 1215 River Club LLC

Price: $1.65 million

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: Tamara A. Nedlouf

Buyer: Misty J. Renard

Price: $311,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Thomas E. Naldrett

Buyer: Kathleen Kinsey

Price: $57,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: R. Scott Pastor

Buyer: Robert C. Davis III

Price: $1.06 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: John David Strickland, trustee

Buyer: J.E. Kirkland Enterprises LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Jorge De Jesus Zavaleta

Buyer: Lourdes Alejandro Enrriquez

Price: $35,000

Location: Town Common

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Alison Jennings

Price: $205,900

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: M.A. Property Solutions LLC

Buyer: Anna L. Leonard

Price: $217,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Robert Peacock

Buyer: Joe W. Abernathy

Price: $419,900

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Salim M. Osta

Buyer: Stephen John Back

Price: $28,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina Dock

Seller: Rhoda Loyd Grant

Buyer: Ervin A. Sweeting Jr.

Price: $103,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Billy D. Horne

Buyer: Goodrow Properties LLC

Price: $262,500

Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park

Seller: Stephen P. Morga

Buyer: Scott Toney

Price: $220,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Diane E. Quinlan

Buyer: Lindsey H. Bell

Price: $226,400

Location: Spring Hill

Seller: Dorothy Jackson Page

Buyer: Richard B. Beck

Price: $275,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Jack Jones

Buyer: Scott A. Griffith

Price: $350,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Patrick Register

Buyer: Gary Edward Tucker

Price: $306,100

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Randall L. Hand

Buyer: Priscilla Ward

Price: $329,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Robert Edley Craighill

Buyer: JC6 Real Estate LLC

Price: $345,000

Location: Dumbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Scott S. Toney

Buyer: Joshua Clifton

Price: $125,000

Location: Union Town

Seller: William Christopher Little

Buyer: Ernest T. Driver III

Price: $430,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: John Cherry

Buyer: Katrina Evans

Price: $522,200

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: IMN Properties LLC

Buyer: James D. Schrum

Price: $265,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Towne Club Construction LLC

Buyer: Kalpeshkumar D. Patel

Price: $505,000

Location: Captains Cove

Seller: Lewis Smith Holdings LLC

Buyer: S&D Properties 2019 LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Palms Point Plaza North Commercial

Seller: Sandra C. Colhard

Buyer: Turner Property Group LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jessica Jones

Buyer: Daniel Glen Merritt

Price: $209,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Marjorie Catherine Doster

Buyer: Nicholas David Doster

Price: $265,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Jairo Salinas

Buyer: Jaen Davila Mauricio

Price: $65,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Michael D. Cavanah

Buyer: Michael D. Kanago II

Price: $179,900

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Pablo Martell

Buyer: Andrew D. Goodrich

Price: $430,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Wymberly Development Co. Inc.

Buyer: Folly Holdings Inc.

Price: $200,000

Location: Wymberly on Marsh

Seller: Walter R. Davis III

Buyer: Construction B.C. Inc.

Price: $925,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Margie L. Smith

Buyer: James Ross Ward

Price: $160,500

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Charles D. Royer

Buyer: Alfredo Leon Sanchez

Price: $89,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Peter D. Lamos

Buyer: James S. Butler

Price: $214,900

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Elizabeth Watson Russell

Buyer: Suzanne T. Anderson

Price: $685,500

Location: Butler Mews

Seller: Darrell J. Watt

Buyer: Timothy G. Morse

Price: $515,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Stephen Todd McGarrity

Price: $1,874,600

Location: North End

Seller: Edward A. Ladzinski

Buyer: Wayne Toomey Sr.

Price: $569,500

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: G. Keith Kicklighter

Buyer: Damon Whitlow

Price: $105,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Ranel Van Deraa

Buyer: Joshua Childers

Price: $335,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth Russell

Price: $460,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Brittney W. Aldea

Buyer: Robert S. Echols

Price: $405,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Michael J. Hehn

Buyer: Alexander Thomas Davis

Price: $166,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Jerry Ralph Bradford

Buyer: H&H Construction LLC

Price: $51,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jonathan McCarty

Buyer: Justin K. Keyzer

Price: $280,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Jayne Morris Hall, trustee

Buyer: Mary Alice Isele

Price: $427,500

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Guy K. Spicer

Buyer: Oleg Alex Shenderovich

Price: $365,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Travis W. Trueblood

Buyer: Bruce Judd

Price: $250,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Gary Eustace Williams

Buyer: Marcus Edgy

Price: $420,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Deborah A. Mandray

Buyer: Rebecca Danielle Brandeberry

Price: $189,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: John Hoyle Royster, trustee

Buyer: Marla H. Evans

Price: $390,000

Location: Brailsford Landing

Seller: Coast Residences LLC

Buyer: Nancy G. Ludwig

Price: $1.225 million

Location: Residences at Coast Cottages

Seller: Linda R. Deginder

Buyer: Debra Graham

Price: $325,500

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

