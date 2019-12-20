Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: AG Pro Real Estate Investments

Buyer: ANGL Tractor FL GA LLC

Price: $3,265,700

Location: N/A

Seller: James A. Bishop

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Bernard A. Antah

Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC

Price: $83,500

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Joseph Bradley Little

Buyer: Michael Josephy Demilio

Price: $159,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Oneale R. Samuel

Buyer: Adam W. Harper

Price: $315,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Paul Defoggi

Buyer: Matthew Carbo

Price: $7,500

Location: Union Bag Camp Paper Co.

Seller: Kimberly Coen

Buyer: Matthew Carbo

Price: $7,500

Location: Union Bag Camp Paper Co.

Seller: Andrew Irving

Buyer: Wesley Terry

Price: $80,000

Location: Fox Estates

Seller: James Justin Watson

Buyer: Robert A. Older

Price: $230,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: John A. McKenzie

Buyer: Harry A. Clark trustee

Price: $26,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Bradley W. Smith

Buyer: Candice Parker Jones

Price: $389,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Candice P. Jones

Buyer: Christopher A. Stinchfield

Price: $188,000

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: David Anthony Lee

Buyer: Troy Buechler

Price: $215,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Jennifer G. Hinson

Buyer: Wesley K. Hoekwater

Price: $455,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Melissa A. Gooch

Buyer: Mark Frost

Price: $153,800

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Cynthia Johnson Hall

Buyer: Lynnette A. Rock

Price: $16,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: David Clark

Buyer: Purdco Realty LLC

Price: $685,000

Location: Cloister Ocean Residence

Seller: Sharon B. Quattlebaum

Buyer: Murray Wayne Pounds

Price: $695,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Reserve at Altama LLC

Buyer: SC Brunswick Investors LLC

Price: $8.65 million

Location: N/A

Seller: John R. Norcliffe

Buyer: Ashley L. Oneal

Price: $111,300

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: HREF Land Inc.

Buyer: SC Brunswick Investors

Price: $50,000

Location:N/A

Seller: Jason C. Smith

Buyer: Amy Benjamin

Price: $219,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Dewey L. Morris, Sr.

Buyer: Nicole H. Adamczyk

Price: $255,900

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: SIA Propco I LLC

Buyer: Marshwinds Properties LLC

Price: $4,200

Location: Sea Island SC

Seller: Cole MF Brunswick LLC

Buyer: MDC Coast 20 LLC

Price: $1,353,400

Location: Glynn Place Commercial

Seller: Mary Ford Thigpen

Buyer: Guy Baxter Peffer

Price: $230,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: William B. Carter, Jr.

Buyer: Frederica Cove LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Corey B. Pinkston

Buyer: Cottage 116 LLC

Price: $1.75 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Alan Ramirez Lastra

Price: $250,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Pearl H. Wilson

Buyer: Lex Harper

Price: $34,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Misty M. Melton

Buyer: Timothy L. Young

Price: $267,400

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Donald A. Janus

Buyer: Malabar Palamor Properties

Price: $350,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Blake Investment Holdings

Buyer: Lee Mikuta

Price: $225,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael D. Samitt

Buyer: REH Investment Holdings

Price: $650,000

Location: Compass Point

Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC

Buyer: Ashley R. Keith

Price: $750,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge Hotel

Seller: Lianne Williamson

Buyer: Laurie Small

Price: $212,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: James F. Seybold

Buyer: Donald A. Hoch

Price: $474,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Brian David Goodman

Buyer: Alfred Mead Herndon

Price: $250,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Deborah K. Dineen

Buyer: Daniel t. Larmore

Price: $225,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Maurice T. Bryson

Buyer: Matusalem Angeles Cruz

Price: $15,000

Location: Jerusalem

Seller: WZ Fultz Construction

Buyer: Hieu Trung To

Price: $290,000

Location: Landings @ Golden Isles

Seller: Robert T. Meyer

Buyer: Nickole Mitchell

Price: $110,000

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Susan Horen Aycock

Buyer: Rick A. Williams

Price: $389,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.

Buyer: Roberto Cruz Osorio

Price: $24,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Marshwinds Properties

Buyer: Helen Bradley Tarbutton

Price: $3.2 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Robert Stewart Pringle

Buyer: Brenda Sue Christian

Price: $295,000

Location: Forest Park