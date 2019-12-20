Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: AG Pro Real Estate Investments
Buyer: ANGL Tractor FL GA LLC
Price: $3,265,700
Location: N/A
Seller: James A. Bishop
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Bernard A. Antah
Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC
Price: $83,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Joseph Bradley Little
Buyer: Michael Josephy Demilio
Price: $159,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Oneale R. Samuel
Buyer: Adam W. Harper
Price: $315,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Paul Defoggi
Buyer: Matthew Carbo
Price: $7,500
Location: Union Bag Camp Paper Co.
Seller: Kimberly Coen
Buyer: Matthew Carbo
Price: $7,500
Location: Union Bag Camp Paper Co.
Seller: Andrew Irving
Buyer: Wesley Terry
Price: $80,000
Location: Fox Estates
Seller: James Justin Watson
Buyer: Robert A. Older
Price: $230,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: John A. McKenzie
Buyer: Harry A. Clark trustee
Price: $26,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Bradley W. Smith
Buyer: Candice Parker Jones
Price: $389,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Candice P. Jones
Buyer: Christopher A. Stinchfield
Price: $188,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: David Anthony Lee
Buyer: Troy Buechler
Price: $215,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Jennifer G. Hinson
Buyer: Wesley K. Hoekwater
Price: $455,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Melissa A. Gooch
Buyer: Mark Frost
Price: $153,800
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Cynthia Johnson Hall
Buyer: Lynnette A. Rock
Price: $16,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: David Clark
Buyer: Purdco Realty LLC
Price: $685,000
Location: Cloister Ocean Residence
Seller: Sharon B. Quattlebaum
Buyer: Murray Wayne Pounds
Price: $695,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Reserve at Altama LLC
Buyer: SC Brunswick Investors LLC
Price: $8.65 million
Location: N/A
Seller: John R. Norcliffe
Buyer: Ashley L. Oneal
Price: $111,300
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: HREF Land Inc.
Buyer: SC Brunswick Investors
Price: $50,000
Location:N/A
Seller: Jason C. Smith
Buyer: Amy Benjamin
Price: $219,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Dewey L. Morris, Sr.
Buyer: Nicole H. Adamczyk
Price: $255,900
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: SIA Propco I LLC
Buyer: Marshwinds Properties LLC
Price: $4,200
Location: Sea Island SC
Seller: Cole MF Brunswick LLC
Buyer: MDC Coast 20 LLC
Price: $1,353,400
Location: Glynn Place Commercial
Seller: Mary Ford Thigpen
Buyer: Guy Baxter Peffer
Price: $230,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: William B. Carter, Jr.
Buyer: Frederica Cove LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Corey B. Pinkston
Buyer: Cottage 116 LLC
Price: $1.75 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Alan Ramirez Lastra
Price: $250,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Pearl H. Wilson
Buyer: Lex Harper
Price: $34,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Misty M. Melton
Buyer: Timothy L. Young
Price: $267,400
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Donald A. Janus
Buyer: Malabar Palamor Properties
Price: $350,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Blake Investment Holdings
Buyer: Lee Mikuta
Price: $225,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Michael D. Samitt
Buyer: REH Investment Holdings
Price: $650,000
Location: Compass Point
Seller: Dune Lot 19 LLC
Buyer: Ashley R. Keith
Price: $750,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge Hotel
Seller: Lianne Williamson
Buyer: Laurie Small
Price: $212,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: James F. Seybold
Buyer: Donald A. Hoch
Price: $474,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Brian David Goodman
Buyer: Alfred Mead Herndon
Price: $250,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Deborah K. Dineen
Buyer: Daniel t. Larmore
Price: $225,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Maurice T. Bryson
Buyer: Matusalem Angeles Cruz
Price: $15,000
Location: Jerusalem
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction
Buyer: Hieu Trung To
Price: $290,000
Location: Landings @ Golden Isles
Seller: Robert T. Meyer
Buyer: Nickole Mitchell
Price: $110,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Susan Horen Aycock
Buyer: Rick A. Williams
Price: $389,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Stroud Investments Inc.
Buyer: Roberto Cruz Osorio
Price: $24,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Marshwinds Properties
Buyer: Helen Bradley Tarbutton
Price: $3.2 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Robert Stewart Pringle
Buyer: Brenda Sue Christian
Price: $295,000
Location: Forest Park