Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 6 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Towd Point Mortgage Trust
Buyer: Linda J. Grace
Price: $378,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Mark I. Hamil
Buyer: Vincenzo Dagostino
Price: $284,900
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Michael J. Demilio
Buyer: Benjamin Sward
Price: $223,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Katherine C. McDonnough
Buyer: Thomas A. Boland, Sr.
Price: $290,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Joseph E. Reynolds
Buyer: Marsha A. Seppala
Price: $189,000
Location: Sherman B. Smith, Sr.
Seller: Sanford Norman Mock
Buyer: Lyndie H. Davis
Price: $180,000
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: John D. Daly trustee
Buyer: Johnita R. Beckham
Price: $112,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Kevin Strasser
Buyer: James Neiman
Price: $319,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Leah Beasley Hall
Buyer: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Price: $35,000
Location: Good Place
Seller: Darryl McNeil
Buyer: Kevin E. Rourke
Price: $189,900
Location: Island Square
Seller: Michael E. Rosengart
Buyer: Kelsiee Vogen
Price: $127,500
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Benjamin H. Bluestein
Buyer: Linda D. Alexander
Price: $353,000
Location: Courtside Homes
Seller: Hutcheson Company
Buyer: Philip Dalton Pearce
Price: $97,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Paul D. Ferre
Buyer: Cale Joseph Hobson
Price: $445,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Michael Thomas Hatcher
Buyer: Caleb Lynn Morris
Price: $258,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Dennis A. Carter
Buyer: William Henry Overton
Price: $375,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Howard C. Benson
Buyer: Geeslin Wrigley Investments
Price: $1.795 million
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Davis M. Love III
Buyer: Bryan P. Galat trustee
Price: $240,000
Location: North End
Seller: Virginia B. White
Buyer: Virginia Holm
Price: $125,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Melissa Kay Green
Price: $195,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gale Gettinger
Buyer: Bishop Varner, Jr.
Price: $65,900
Location: College Park
Seller: Rosemary Burns
Buyer: Bishop Varner, Jr.
Price: $91,000
Location: Dixville
Seller: Coastal Office Properties
Buyer: Sixth Episcopal District
Price: $120,000
Location: St. Simons Island
Seller: Frank D. Toole
Buyer: John L. Robison
Price: $400,000
Location: Demere Moss
Seller: Joshua Lee Howard
Buyer: Nicholas C. Riccio, Jr.
Price: $415,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Andrea Elizabeth Mickelson
Buyer: John Maddux
Price: $397,000
Location: Village Creek Way
Seller: Vaughn Realty Group Inc.
Buyer: Gloria Trotman
Price: $326,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Thu Thuy Thi Nguyen
Buyer: Billy R. Brooks
Price: $134,500
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Sumnett LLC
Buyer: Dialo Cartwright
Price: $510,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Allyson Paige Rahn
Buyer: Dierdre M. Collins
Price: $195,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Christopher Rusnak
Buyer: Margaret Helen Crighton
Price: $333,000
Location: South Oak Ridge
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: James D. Fossey
Price: $939,500
Location: Rosa Cummings Estate
Seller: Matthew D. MacKenzie
Buyer: Jackson S. Bradley
Price: $360,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Neil R. Foster
Buyer: Janet Ramee Harripersaud
Price: $35,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Michael Landon Nelson
Buyer: Jacob Duncan
Price: $95,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Steve Graham
Buyer: Beverly Bilderback
Price: $150,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Stewart Whitehurst
Buyer: Tidal Creek Marketing LLC
Price: $166,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Margaret W. Demallie
Buyer: Tidal Creek Marketing LLC
Price: $166,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Robert H. Baer
Buyer: Sunderhaus Enterprises
Price: $85,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Keith Evans
Buyer: Samual Adam Wolfram
Price: $80,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Olde Plantation Group LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $222,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Joan Kelly Tanner
Buyer: Vaughn Realty Group Inc.
Price: $160,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: John Kyle Allen
Buyer: Peter R. Boven
Price: $1.3 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: William Dustin Rozier
Buyer: Robert Elmen
Price: $765,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Belisario Leyva Ortiz
Buyer: Grace Lee Greene
Price: $79,800
Location: Old Town
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Roger Brownell
Price: $42,000
Location: Model Commons