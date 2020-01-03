Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Tiziana Riccitelli Snyder
Price: $380,200
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Joshua Andrew Hennig
Buyer: Kyle Cobb
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Schanze
Buyer: Huge C. Ward
Price: $150,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: William G. Partin
Buyer: Kerry A. Henderson
Price: $22,500
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: William A. Heffner
Buyer: Harry A. Sykes
Price: $369,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Carl Joseph Milton, Jr.
Buyer: Daniel S. Meyers
Price: $323,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Frieda Howard
Buyer: Coastal Landscape & Design
Price: $128,000
Location: Manning
Seller: Melinda Laager
Buyer: Terry Readdick
Price: $885,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Nichea Paris
Buyer: James & Kays Dream LLC
Price: $780,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Maxwell C. Nichols
Buyer: Matthew V. Jones
Price: $155,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Roy H. Barker, Jr.
Buyer: Richard Lee Gray
Price: $183,500
Location: Troupe Creek
Seller: Laquata M. Lynch
Buyer: Edgar Romero Vega
Price: $16,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Michael McDuffie
Buyer: Caleb Spires
Price: $289,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: G. Wayne Smith
Buyer: Kathleen M. Corbitt
Price: $485,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Scott Timothy Greene
Buyer: Charles Phelps Young
Price: $525,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Briggitte B. McKeown
Buyer: Erin B. Trew
Price: $410,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Thomas H. White
Price: $520,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Ocean 2300 LLC
Price: $312,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: R. Frederick Stroud
Buyer: Julie S. Ashcraft
Price: $40,000
Location: New Town
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties
Buyer: Jason Daniel Webster
Price: $42,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: B and R Investments Inc.
Buyer: Douglas Jones
Price: $11,800
Location: Countryside Estates
Seller: Joy D. Crider
Buyer: CKELJ LLC
Price: $182,500
Location: N/A
Seller: James D. Crawford
Buyer: Ivan Josue Rivera
Price: $175,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Jimmy R. Fullard, Jr.
Buyer: Susan Cowlishaw
Price: $250,000
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: David M. Morgan
Buyer: Lisa Kay Lewman
Price: $343,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: John Winiarski trustee
Buyer: Benjamin D. Anderson
Price: $120,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: RFL Carriage Gate Properties
Buyer: Catherine McDonald
Price: $42,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Kathleen Ann Harrison
Buyer: Kevin G. Otto
Price: $325,000
Location: St. Simons Island
Seller: James Gary Waters
Buyer: William P. Campbell
Price: $116,500
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Robert Feinstein
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: North End
Seller: Mary Christine Bury trustee
Buyer: Joe Barrow Tracy
Price: $1.045 million
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Cynthia Fowler
Buyer: Paul H. Douglas
Price: $112,400
Location: South Union Street
Seller: 1505 Newcastle St.
Buyer: Kress Building LLC
Price: $1.05 million
Location: Old Town
Seller: George F. Buck
Buyer: Jayson Scott Springer
Price: $200,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Timi L. Horton
Buyer: Edward J. Prokop
Price: $385,000
Location: St. Clair
Seller: Mark C. Lang
Buyer: Nikita Elizabeth Miles
Price: $198,300
Location: Greencove
Seller: Glenwood Vista LLC
Buyer: Laurie A. Platek
Price: $250,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Glenwood Vista LLC
Buyer: Frank G. Mitchell IV
Price: $250,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Camille A. Barry
Buyer: Frances T. Ansley
Price: $365,000
Location: Harrison Pointe