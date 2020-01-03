Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Tiziana Riccitelli Snyder

Price: $380,200

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Joshua Andrew Hennig

Buyer: Kyle Cobb

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Schanze

Buyer: Huge C. Ward

Price: $150,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: William G. Partin

Buyer: Kerry A. Henderson

Price: $22,500

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: William A. Heffner

Buyer: Harry A. Sykes

Price: $369,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Carl Joseph Milton, Jr.

Buyer: Daniel S. Meyers

Price: $323,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Frieda Howard

Buyer: Coastal Landscape & Design

Price: $128,000

Location: Manning

Seller: Melinda Laager

Buyer: Terry Readdick

Price: $885,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Nichea Paris

Buyer: James & Kays Dream LLC

Price: $780,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Maxwell C. Nichols

Buyer: Matthew V. Jones

Price: $155,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Roy H. Barker, Jr.

Buyer: Richard Lee Gray

Price: $183,500

Location: Troupe Creek

Seller: Laquata M. Lynch

Buyer: Edgar Romero Vega

Price: $16,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Michael McDuffie

Buyer: Caleb Spires

Price: $289,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: G. Wayne Smith

Buyer: Kathleen M. Corbitt

Price: $485,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Scott Timothy Greene

Buyer: Charles Phelps Young

Price: $525,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Briggitte B. McKeown

Buyer: Erin B. Trew

Price: $410,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Thomas H. White

Price: $520,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Ocean 2300 LLC

Price: $312,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: R. Frederick Stroud

Buyer: Julie S. Ashcraft

Price: $40,000

Location: New Town

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties

Buyer: Jason Daniel Webster

Price: $42,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: B and R Investments Inc.

Buyer: Douglas Jones

Price: $11,800

Location: Countryside Estates

Seller: Joy D. Crider

Buyer: CKELJ LLC

Price: $182,500

Location: N/A

Seller: James D. Crawford

Buyer: Ivan Josue Rivera

Price: $175,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Jimmy R. Fullard, Jr.

Buyer: Susan Cowlishaw

Price: $250,000

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: David M. Morgan

Buyer: Lisa Kay Lewman

Price: $343,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: John Winiarski trustee

Buyer: Benjamin D. Anderson

Price: $120,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: RFL Carriage Gate Properties

Buyer: Catherine McDonald

Price: $42,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Kathleen Ann Harrison

Buyer: Kevin G. Otto

Price: $325,000

Location: St. Simons Island

Seller: James Gary Waters

Buyer: William P. Campbell

Price: $116,500

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Robert Feinstein

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: North End

Seller: Mary Christine Bury trustee

Buyer: Joe Barrow Tracy

Price: $1.045 million

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Cynthia Fowler

Buyer: Paul H. Douglas

Price: $112,400

Location: South Union Street

Seller: 1505 Newcastle St.

Buyer: Kress Building LLC

Price: $1.05 million

Location: Old Town

Seller: George F. Buck

Buyer: Jayson Scott Springer

Price: $200,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Timi L. Horton

Buyer: Edward J. Prokop

Price: $385,000

Location: St. Clair

Seller: Mark C. Lang

Buyer: Nikita Elizabeth Miles

Price: $198,300

Location: Greencove

Seller: Glenwood Vista LLC

Buyer: Laurie A. Platek

Price: $250,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Glenwood Vista LLC

Buyer: Frank G. Mitchell IV

Price: $250,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Camille A. Barry

Buyer: Frances T. Ansley

Price: $365,000

Location: Harrison Pointe