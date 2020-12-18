Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Steven Shifman
Buyer: Jose R. Sanchez
Price: $168,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $35,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Nicholas A. Miller
Buyer: Charles Runyon
Price: $285,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Joe B. Harris
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $23,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Susan Sasser
Buyer: Nicholas Alden Miller
Price: $345,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Stanley Michael Wright
Buyer: MMMM Investments LLC
Price: $158,700
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Terry Barden
Buyer: Donel Wordsworth Anthony Miller
Price: $195,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Jeffrey Brockington
Buyer: Khalif Edwards
Price: $128,800
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Kelly Co. LLC
Buyer: Becky Dasher Livingston
Price: $500,000
Location: Villas at Gasciogne
Seller: Claude M. Caler, trustee
Buyer: Frank R. Garcia
Price: $152,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Gary A. Wade
Buyer: Guy Chris Simpson
Price: $14,000
Location: Huntington Lake
Seller: Samuel C. Harp
Buyer: Michael Q Adams
Price: $30,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Bjorn Ulf Rheborg
Buyer: Heather Davis
Price: $825,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Pamela G. Earle
Price: $267,900
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Gregory Emmett Green
Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee
Price: $973,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Larry D. Bouts
Buyer: John E. Imhoff
Price: $1 million
Location:
Seller: Donald R. Bruce
Buyer: Elizabeth Hinton
Price: $280,000
Location: Kingstowne
Seller: Margaret E. Musselman
Buyer: Cynthia Anne Hyde
Price: $90,000
Location: N/A
Seller: C L Greer Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Rubys Retreat Properties LLC
Price: $777,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Michael D. McDuffie
Buyer: Christopher C. Quick
Price: $415,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Matthew B. Hershey
Buyer: Dean S. Hunter
Price: $700,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Emmanuel Adefope
Buyer: Douglas Lamar Jones
Price: $217,000
Location: Bay Point
Seller: Martha C. Dixon
Buyer: Imhoff Properties IV LLC
Price: $1.05 million
Location: Tower Medical Park
Seller: Douglas Dinapoli
Buyer: Mark E. Day
Price: $925,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Gary M. Grolemund
Buyer: Jesse Barfield
Price: $458,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Dean S. Hunter
Buyer: Brandon M. Mericle
Price: $289,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Ann R. Friedrich
Buyer: Kristin A. Lee
Price: $790,000
Location: Point
Seller: Pampered Foot Inc.
Buyer: Brandon Baily
Price: $312,500
Location: Shops at Frederica
Seller: Kristin Rene Tupper
Buyer: David Alan Vaughan
Price: $151,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Uta Helga Kleeman Sportschuetz
Price: $550,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Aubrie Lynn Hess Reedy
Buyer: Dianne D. Taylor
Price: $207,500
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Eric E. Taylor
Buyer: John Wade
Price: $485,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Michael Brown
Buyer: Karen Lee Wayes
Price: $154,000
Location: Mark Carr Square South End
Seller: Federica Baptist Church Inc.
Buyer: PD Island Park LLC
Price: $172,000
Location: 1700 Commercial Road commercial
Seller: Robert James Raith
Buyer: TD Brock LLC
Price: $1,600
Location: Urbana
Seller: Donny L. Baggett
Buyer: Michael Otto
Price: $215,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Charles W. Ribbron
Price: $74,000
Location: Thalmann Estates
Seller: Kevin D. Coyle
Buyer: Timothy Joe Gillam
Price: $2.225 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Robin A. Rittgers
Buyer: Nick Toth
Price: $628,500
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Warren Family Enterprises LLLP
Buyer: SIGA Cottage 240 LLC
Price: $1.75 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Gwen Gratto Cox
Buyer: Stephen Ross Pittman
Price: $275,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: George M. Counts Jr.
Buyer: Lamar Franklin Faulk
Price: $274,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Chadwick David Ireland
Buyer: Andre Victor Eugenio Rivera
Price: $161,500
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Rachel Shanks
Buyer: Gary C. Hatchell
Price: $259,600
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Dennis M. Shine
Buyer: Erick Brown
Price: $403,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Godfrey Draviam
Buyer: Robert B. Moeller Jr.
Price: $407,000
Location: Oak Forest