Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Steven Shifman

Buyer: Jose R. Sanchez

Price: $168,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $35,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Nicholas A. Miller

Buyer: Charles Runyon

Price: $285,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Joe B. Harris

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $23,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Susan Sasser

Buyer: Nicholas Alden Miller

Price: $345,000

Location: Windward Acres

Seller: Stanley Michael Wright

Buyer: MMMM Investments LLC

Price: $158,700

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Terry Barden

Buyer: Donel Wordsworth Anthony Miller

Price: $195,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Jeffrey Brockington

Buyer: Khalif Edwards

Price: $128,800

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Kelly Co. LLC

Buyer: Becky Dasher Livingston

Price: $500,000

Location: Villas at Gasciogne

Seller: Claude M. Caler, trustee

Buyer: Frank R. Garcia

Price: $152,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Gary A. Wade

Buyer: Guy Chris Simpson

Price: $14,000

Location: Huntington Lake

Seller: Samuel C. Harp

Buyer: Michael Q Adams

Price: $30,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Bjorn Ulf Rheborg

Buyer: Heather Davis

Price: $825,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Golden Isles Land Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Pamela G. Earle

Price: $267,900

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Gregory Emmett Green

Buyer: Thomas J. Harrison, trustee

Price: $973,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Larry D. Bouts

Buyer: John E. Imhoff

Price: $1 million

Location:

Seller: Donald R. Bruce

Buyer: Elizabeth Hinton

Price: $280,000

Location: Kingstowne

Seller: Margaret E. Musselman

Buyer: Cynthia Anne Hyde

Price: $90,000

Location: N/A

Seller: C L Greer Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Rubys Retreat Properties LLC

Price: $777,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Michael D. McDuffie

Buyer: Christopher C. Quick

Price: $415,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Matthew B. Hershey

Buyer: Dean S. Hunter

Price: $700,000

Location: Demere Oaks

Seller: Emmanuel Adefope

Buyer: Douglas Lamar Jones

Price: $217,000

Location: Bay Point

Seller: Martha C. Dixon

Buyer: Imhoff Properties IV LLC

Price: $1.05 million

Location: Tower Medical Park

Seller: Douglas Dinapoli

Buyer: Mark E. Day

Price: $925,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Gary M. Grolemund

Buyer: Jesse Barfield

Price: $458,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Dean S. Hunter

Buyer: Brandon M. Mericle

Price: $289,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Ann R. Friedrich

Buyer: Kristin A. Lee

Price: $790,000

Location: Point

Seller: Pampered Foot Inc.

Buyer: Brandon Baily

Price: $312,500

Location: Shops at Frederica

Seller: Kristin Rene Tupper

Buyer: David Alan Vaughan

Price: $151,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Uta Helga Kleeman Sportschuetz

Price: $550,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Aubrie Lynn Hess Reedy

Buyer: Dianne D. Taylor

Price: $207,500

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Eric E. Taylor

Buyer: John Wade

Price: $485,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Michael Brown

Buyer: Karen Lee Wayes

Price: $154,000

Location: Mark Carr Square South End

Seller: Federica Baptist Church Inc.

Buyer: PD Island Park LLC

Price: $172,000

Location: 1700 Commercial Road commercial

Seller: Robert James Raith

Buyer: TD Brock LLC

Price: $1,600

Location: Urbana

Seller: Donny L. Baggett

Buyer: Michael Otto

Price: $215,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Charles W. Ribbron

Price: $74,000

Location: Thalmann Estates

Seller: Kevin D. Coyle

Buyer: Timothy Joe Gillam

Price: $2.225 million

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Robin A. Rittgers

Buyer: Nick Toth

Price: $628,500

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Warren Family Enterprises LLLP

Buyer: SIGA Cottage 240 LLC

Price: $1.75 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Gwen Gratto Cox

Buyer: Stephen Ross Pittman

Price: $275,000

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: George M. Counts Jr.

Buyer: Lamar Franklin Faulk

Price: $274,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Chadwick David Ireland

Buyer: Andre Victor Eugenio Rivera

Price: $161,500

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Rachel Shanks

Buyer: Gary C. Hatchell

Price: $259,600

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Dennis M. Shine

Buyer: Erick Brown

Price: $403,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Godfrey Draviam

Buyer: Robert B. Moeller Jr.

Price: $407,000

Location: Oak Forest

