Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Ann T. Keene
Buyer: Karen Mikell
Price: $16,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Jennie D. Hogquist
Buyer: Niquesha Shaute Alston
Price: $85,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Ronald L. Morris
Buyer: Elijua Axson
Price: $157,000
Location: Poplar Mill
Seller: Lillie J. Mooreland
Buyer: Howard Dixon
Price: $106,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Genesis 23 LLC
Buyer: Laura Laughlin
Price: $525,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Earin C. Hale Jr.
Buyer: Stella W. Perry
Price: $31,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Earin C. Hale Jr.
Buyer: Stella W. Perry
Price: $31,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: GHJ LLC
Buyer: Sea Marshes Development LLC
Price: $900,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Shelly F. Power
Buyer: William H. Bice
Price: $186,500
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Ryan D. Pope
Buyer: Charles J. Moulton
Price: $402,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Christopher C. Ridley
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Marks
Price: $255,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: R. Edward Case, trustee
Buyer: Jane E. Mitchell
Price: $148,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Brunswick 42 LLC
Buyer: Southern Oaks Coastal Georgia Inc.
Price: $272,800
Location: Steamboat Farms
Seller: Marilyn Kicklighter
Buyer: Prudencio Lopez
Price: $227,900
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Charles W. Thompson
Buyer: David R. Mayeski
Price: $216,700
Location: Marshes of McKay
Seller: William J. Stembler
Buyer: Pandion Properties LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Glynn Avenue Commercial Park
Seller: Anne B. Jones
Buyer: Cynthia J. Waller
Price: $160,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Joseph M. Graham
Buyer: Ginger S. Merrill
Price: $549,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Nancy P. Acree
Buyer: Matthew Paetzhold
Price: $400,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: R4 Properties Limited LLC
Buyer: Kirsten Caudill
Price: $136,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Juanda N. Ponsell
Buyer: Dorothy Fleming
Price: $300,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jason N. Varnadoe
Buyer: Courtlyn Cook
Price: $385,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Tidewater Properties LLC
Buyer: Chassity L. Jenkins
Price: $154,900
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Harold D. Small Sr.
Buyer: Jose A. Gonzalez
Price: $98,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Warren Mercer
Buyer: Joy M. Jones
Price: $335,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Mary A. Burdette
Buyer: Daniel Scott Hennessy
Price: $420,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Mary G. Freeman
Buyer: Aaron Treimer
Price: $435,500
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Femida H. Momin
Buyer: Elizabeth Lingerfelt
Price: $350,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Ann M. Lamb
Buyer: Thomas C. Henris
Price: $125,000
Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse
Seller: Brian & Duke Properties LLC
Buyer: Alfredo Leon Sanchez
Price: $155,000
Location: Wildwood
Seller: Tents Real Estate LLC
Buyer: Curtis Jarrard
Price: $200.000
Location: N/A
Seller: Gloria J. Griffis, trustee
Buyer: Noser Investments LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Rome Clay Pickern
Buyer: Annette C. Hamilton
Price: $92,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: David Chase Lewis
Buyer: Christopher D. Messick
Price: $590.000
Location: Mallory Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Lamaya Smith
Price: $179,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Marie Frasche
Buyer: James Frasche
Price: $300,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Nancy G. Ludwig, trustee
Buyer: Michael E. Paulhus
Price: $2.122 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Charles C. Coley
Buyer: Beverly Villas LLC
Price: $1,212,100
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: RBMJ Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Kalie Sears
Price: $179,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: James G. Bates
Buyer: Robert Bruce McKenzie
Price: $265,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles