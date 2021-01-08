Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Ann T. Keene

Buyer: Karen Mikell

Price: $16,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Jennie D. Hogquist

Buyer: Niquesha Shaute Alston

Price: $85,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Ronald L. Morris

Buyer: Elijua Axson

Price: $157,000

Location: Poplar Mill

Seller: Lillie J. Mooreland

Buyer: Howard Dixon

Price: $106,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Genesis 23 LLC

Buyer: Laura Laughlin

Price: $525,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Earin C. Hale Jr.

Buyer: Stella W. Perry

Price: $31,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: Earin C. Hale Jr.

Buyer: Stella W. Perry

Price: $31,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: GHJ LLC

Buyer: Sea Marshes Development LLC

Price: $900,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Shelly F. Power

Buyer: William H. Bice

Price: $186,500

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Ryan D. Pope

Buyer: Charles J. Moulton

Price: $402,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Christopher C. Ridley

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Marks

Price: $255,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: R. Edward Case, trustee

Buyer: Jane E. Mitchell

Price: $148,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Brunswick 42 LLC

Buyer: Southern Oaks Coastal Georgia Inc.

Price: $272,800

Location: Steamboat Farms

Seller: Marilyn Kicklighter

Buyer: Prudencio Lopez

Price: $227,900

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Charles W. Thompson

Buyer: David R. Mayeski

Price: $216,700

Location: Marshes of McKay

Seller: William J. Stembler

Buyer: Pandion Properties LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Glynn Avenue Commercial Park

Seller: Anne B. Jones

Buyer: Cynthia J. Waller

Price: $160,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Joseph M. Graham

Buyer: Ginger S. Merrill

Price: $549,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Nancy P. Acree

Buyer: Matthew Paetzhold

Price: $400,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: R4 Properties Limited LLC

Buyer: Kirsten Caudill

Price: $136,000

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Juanda N. Ponsell

Buyer: Dorothy Fleming

Price: $300,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jason N. Varnadoe

Buyer: Courtlyn Cook

Price: $385,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Tidewater Properties LLC

Buyer: Chassity L. Jenkins

Price: $154,900

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Harold D. Small Sr.

Buyer: Jose A. Gonzalez

Price: $98,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Warren Mercer

Buyer: Joy M. Jones

Price: $335,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Mary A. Burdette

Buyer: Daniel Scott Hennessy

Price: $420,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Mary G. Freeman

Buyer: Aaron Treimer

Price: $435,500

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Femida H. Momin

Buyer: Elizabeth Lingerfelt

Price: $350,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Ann M. Lamb

Buyer: Thomas C. Henris

Price: $125,000

Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse

Seller: Brian & Duke Properties LLC

Buyer: Alfredo Leon Sanchez

Price: $155,000

Location: Wildwood

Seller: Tents Real Estate LLC

Buyer: Curtis Jarrard

Price: $200.000

Location: N/A

Seller: Gloria J. Griffis, trustee

Buyer: Noser Investments LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Rome Clay Pickern

Buyer: Annette C. Hamilton

Price: $92,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: David Chase Lewis

Buyer: Christopher D. Messick

Price: $590.000

Location: Mallory Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Lamaya Smith

Price: $179,800

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Marie Frasche

Buyer: James Frasche

Price: $300,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Nancy G. Ludwig, trustee

Buyer: Michael E. Paulhus

Price: $2.122 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Charles C. Coley

Buyer: Beverly Villas LLC

Price: $1,212,100

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: RBMJ Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Kalie Sears

Price: $179,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: James G. Bates

Buyer: Robert Bruce McKenzie

Price: $265,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

