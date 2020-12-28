Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Sausil Properties LLC

Buyer: Mary Leland Meadows

Price: $313,000

Location: Riverview Park

Seller: Chris H. Ronson

Buyer: Kathleen Chittenden

Price: $364,900

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Theresa Pagano

Price: $222,200

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Gay K. Massa

Buyer: George M. Dupuy

Price: $261,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Clyde E. Potts Jr.

Buyer: Lester C. Dutton

Price: $200,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Annette R. McSpadden

Buyer: Jose S. Escobar

Price: $92,000

Location: Blackberry Estates

Seller: 924 Cottages Lane LLC

Buyer: Georgia Land & Cattle LLC

Price: $2.9 million

Location: Cloister Cottages

Seller: Frederica Development Groups LLC

Buyer: Matthew M. Caine

Price: $327,500

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Dream Finders Homes LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: North End

Seller: Jesse D. Barfield

Buyer: Solomon Patrick

Price: $302,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Randy A. Bentley

Buyer: Gary S. Share

Price: $169,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Margaret Ann Allen

Buyer: Sonia Mena

Price: $93,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Loy K. Atkins

Buyer: Donald H. Cleveland

Price: $299,900

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: John C. Patelidas

Buyer: The B Mogul Group LLC

Price: $450,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Sarah Melton Reyna

Buyer: Mark T. Jenkins

Price: $285,000

Location: Winton Farm

Seller: Donald H. Cleveland

Buyer: Billy Keith Cathey

Price: $460,000

Location: Julians Hammock

Seller: Kern M. George

Buyer: Jacalyn S. McCall

Price: $164,900

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Rachel Moore

Buyer: Andre Anjos Souza

Price: $135,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Josh Westberry, trustee

Buyer: Preston Bradley Googe

Price: $193,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Joseph Walters

Buyer: Joshua Westberry

Price: $272,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Harold D. Small Jr.

Price: $237,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: David M. Cross

Buyer: Owen E. Rowell II

Price: $215,000

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: Ester Raye Deen

Buyer: Candelario Sanchez

Price: $83,000

Location: Marshview

Seller: Royal Kipling Mann

Buyer: Scott Thomas Strain

Price: $215,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Margaret M. Robinson

Buyer: Thomas Kreidler Rees Jr.

Price: $402,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Madeline Wright Kytle

Buyer: Sharon P. Frazier

Price: $575,000

Location: Devonwood Estates

Seller: Leonard Mason

Buyer: Luis Liguori

Price: $72,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Stephen C. Carlson, trustee

Buyer: Daniel P. Thomas

Price: $279,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: William D. Jeffers Jr.

Buyer: Jon Patrick Kelley

Price: $258,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Stephen R. Edwards

Price: $599,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Penny Travalent

Buyer: LTO Investments LLC

Price: $160,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Maritime Land LLC

Buyer: Catherine McCrary

Price: $265,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Ashley S. Carter

Buyer: Aaron Mumford

Price: $733,000

Location: Hampton Landing

Seller: Jerry Bell

Buyer: J&M Avmed LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Longview Hangar

Seller: Jill Gettinger

Buyer: David Soledad

Price: $59,800

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Morgan Baker

Buyer: Dive Flag Management LLC, trustee

Price: $99,000

Location: North End

Seller: Nan Richardson Bryan

Buyer: Sandra Elizabeth O’Connor

Price: $878,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Andrew P. Macleod

Buyer: Yolanda Carajal Molina

Price: $239,900

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Luis A. Silva

Buyer: Michael Keith McNeil

Price: $190,000

Location: Brockington South

Seller: Dana Carroll

Buyer: Kevin Don Coyle

Price: $1.295 million

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Eastwind Holdings LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $152,500

Location: North End

Seller: Mary Louise Turner

Buyer: Georgiana D. Hurtado

Price: $48,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc.

Buyer: Charles R. Ferrell

Price: $351,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Gail Knox

Buyer: Calvin W. Conklin

Price: $161,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Readdick Sheet Metal Works of Glynn Inc.

Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC

Price: $221,900

Location: Arco

Seller: John A. Smoltz

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: North End

Seller: Victoria Guy

Buyer: Kim Anh Le

Price: $48,000

Location: Newtown

Seller: Brookhill Holdings LLC

Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC

Price: $247,500

Location: North End

Seller: Charles Max Jones

Buyer: Leonardo S. Alonso

Price: $580,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Beverly Johnson

Buyer: Howard Wayne Benton

Price: $148,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: DMR Investments LLC

Buyer: Ridge Enterprises Inc.

Price: $60,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kenneth N. Gay

Buyer: Mastermind Marketing Inc.

Price: $195,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Thomas G. Medley

Price: $310,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Wesara Holdings LLC

Buyer: Victoria Joyce Moody

Price: $135,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Exit Six Mini Storage Inc.

Buyer: Swafford Construction LLC

Price: $77,500

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Tarheel Investors Inc.

Buyer: Brunswick Toucans LLC

Price: $1.325 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Hasty Investments LLC

Buyer: Surinda Phulnauth

Price: $270,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Steven Eliot Feldman

Buyer: Christopher H. Campbell

Price: $265,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Robert A. Cox Jr.

Buyer: Allen N. Cook

Price: $84,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Brenda Bootle

Buyer: Buck Leigh

Price: $900,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: CHC Properties LLC

Buyer: Foreign Car Center Inc.

Price: $380,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Matthew S. Lane

Buyer: Amber Leshea Bearden

Price: $206,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Driggers Construction Co.

Buyer: TNT Southern Holdings LLC

Price: $165,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Family Duck Pond LLC

Buyer: Rip Current Holdings LLC

Price: $640,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Thomas J. Hemmings

Buyer: Ankur Patel

Price: $290,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Mary J. Long

Buyer: David Nasser

Price: $128,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jeffrey S. Kemp, trustee

Buyer: Paula Lynn Dougherty

Price: $501,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: Betty Jean Page Davis

Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Judy Mae Lee

Buyer: Coastal Ga. Property Solutions LLC

Price: $120,000

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: J. Preston Martin

Buyer: Roy J. Boyd Jr.

Price: $1.64 million

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Elizabeth H. Howard

Buyer: Elizabeth Howard Brashars

Price: $145,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Mary Dolores Davis, trustee

Buyer: Hall F. McKinley III

Price: $525,000

Location: North Palm Villa at Mallory

Seller: Sandra J. Drury

Buyer: Heather Cox

Price: $266,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: D. Jay Stewart

Buyer: Gay Coffer Gober

Price: $230,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Brian Clark Turner

Buyer: Roy L. Mohr Jr.

Price: $844,300

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Thomas Byrd

Buyer: Gregory John Stratis

Price: $850,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc.

Buyer: Yong Zhou

Price: $250,000

Location: Eagle Crest

More from this section

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles, according to Unified Command.

Noble House Jewelry adding to Isles presence

Noble House Jewelry adding to Isles presence

Experience is the best teacher, and Zoe Herrington, owner of Noble House Jewelry, is the perfect example of that. With 40 years in the jewelry business, Herrington is an expert, by any measure. A native of the Golden Isles, Herrington spent her childhood accompanying her father, who was in t…