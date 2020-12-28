Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Sausil Properties LLC
Buyer: Mary Leland Meadows
Price: $313,000
Location: Riverview Park
Seller: Chris H. Ronson
Buyer: Kathleen Chittenden
Price: $364,900
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Theresa Pagano
Price: $222,200
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Gay K. Massa
Buyer: George M. Dupuy
Price: $261,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Clyde E. Potts Jr.
Buyer: Lester C. Dutton
Price: $200,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Annette R. McSpadden
Buyer: Jose S. Escobar
Price: $92,000
Location: Blackberry Estates
Seller: 924 Cottages Lane LLC
Buyer: Georgia Land & Cattle LLC
Price: $2.9 million
Location: Cloister Cottages
Seller: Frederica Development Groups LLC
Buyer: Matthew M. Caine
Price: $327,500
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Dream Finders Homes LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: North End
Seller: Jesse D. Barfield
Buyer: Solomon Patrick
Price: $302,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Randy A. Bentley
Buyer: Gary S. Share
Price: $169,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Margaret Ann Allen
Buyer: Sonia Mena
Price: $93,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Loy K. Atkins
Buyer: Donald H. Cleveland
Price: $299,900
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: John C. Patelidas
Buyer: The B Mogul Group LLC
Price: $450,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Sarah Melton Reyna
Buyer: Mark T. Jenkins
Price: $285,000
Location: Winton Farm
Seller: Donald H. Cleveland
Buyer: Billy Keith Cathey
Price: $460,000
Location: Julians Hammock
Seller: Kern M. George
Buyer: Jacalyn S. McCall
Price: $164,900
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Rachel Moore
Buyer: Andre Anjos Souza
Price: $135,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Josh Westberry, trustee
Buyer: Preston Bradley Googe
Price: $193,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Joseph Walters
Buyer: Joshua Westberry
Price: $272,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Harold D. Small Jr.
Price: $237,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: David M. Cross
Buyer: Owen E. Rowell II
Price: $215,000
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: Ester Raye Deen
Buyer: Candelario Sanchez
Price: $83,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Royal Kipling Mann
Buyer: Scott Thomas Strain
Price: $215,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Margaret M. Robinson
Buyer: Thomas Kreidler Rees Jr.
Price: $402,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Madeline Wright Kytle
Buyer: Sharon P. Frazier
Price: $575,000
Location: Devonwood Estates
Seller: Leonard Mason
Buyer: Luis Liguori
Price: $72,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Stephen C. Carlson, trustee
Buyer: Daniel P. Thomas
Price: $279,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: William D. Jeffers Jr.
Buyer: Jon Patrick Kelley
Price: $258,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Stephen R. Edwards
Price: $599,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Penny Travalent
Buyer: LTO Investments LLC
Price: $160,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Maritime Land LLC
Buyer: Catherine McCrary
Price: $265,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Ashley S. Carter
Buyer: Aaron Mumford
Price: $733,000
Location: Hampton Landing
Seller: Jerry Bell
Buyer: J&M Avmed LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Longview Hangar
Seller: Jill Gettinger
Buyer: David Soledad
Price: $59,800
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Morgan Baker
Buyer: Dive Flag Management LLC, trustee
Price: $99,000
Location: North End
Seller: Nan Richardson Bryan
Buyer: Sandra Elizabeth O’Connor
Price: $878,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Andrew P. Macleod
Buyer: Yolanda Carajal Molina
Price: $239,900
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Luis A. Silva
Buyer: Michael Keith McNeil
Price: $190,000
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Dana Carroll
Buyer: Kevin Don Coyle
Price: $1.295 million
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Eastwind Holdings LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $152,500
Location: North End
Seller: Mary Louise Turner
Buyer: Georgiana D. Hurtado
Price: $48,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Solid Rock Co. Inc.
Buyer: Charles R. Ferrell
Price: $351,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Gail Knox
Buyer: Calvin W. Conklin
Price: $161,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Readdick Sheet Metal Works of Glynn Inc.
Buyer: KGN Holdings LLC
Price: $221,900
Location: Arco
Seller: John A. Smoltz
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: North End
Seller: Victoria Guy
Buyer: Kim Anh Le
Price: $48,000
Location: Newtown
Seller: Brookhill Holdings LLC
Buyer: Flanagan Development LLC
Price: $247,500
Location: North End
Seller: Charles Max Jones
Buyer: Leonardo S. Alonso
Price: $580,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Beverly Johnson
Buyer: Howard Wayne Benton
Price: $148,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: DMR Investments LLC
Buyer: Ridge Enterprises Inc.
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kenneth N. Gay
Buyer: Mastermind Marketing Inc.
Price: $195,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Thomas G. Medley
Price: $310,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Wesara Holdings LLC
Buyer: Victoria Joyce Moody
Price: $135,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Exit Six Mini Storage Inc.
Buyer: Swafford Construction LLC
Price: $77,500
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Tarheel Investors Inc.
Buyer: Brunswick Toucans LLC
Price: $1.325 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Hasty Investments LLC
Buyer: Surinda Phulnauth
Price: $270,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Steven Eliot Feldman
Buyer: Christopher H. Campbell
Price: $265,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Robert A. Cox Jr.
Buyer: Allen N. Cook
Price: $84,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Brenda Bootle
Buyer: Buck Leigh
Price: $900,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: CHC Properties LLC
Buyer: Foreign Car Center Inc.
Price: $380,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Matthew S. Lane
Buyer: Amber Leshea Bearden
Price: $206,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Driggers Construction Co.
Buyer: TNT Southern Holdings LLC
Price: $165,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Family Duck Pond LLC
Buyer: Rip Current Holdings LLC
Price: $640,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Thomas J. Hemmings
Buyer: Ankur Patel
Price: $290,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Mary J. Long
Buyer: David Nasser
Price: $128,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jeffrey S. Kemp, trustee
Buyer: Paula Lynn Dougherty
Price: $501,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: Betty Jean Page Davis
Buyer: Pulitzer Properties LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Judy Mae Lee
Buyer: Coastal Ga. Property Solutions LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: J. Preston Martin
Buyer: Roy J. Boyd Jr.
Price: $1.64 million
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Elizabeth H. Howard
Buyer: Elizabeth Howard Brashars
Price: $145,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Mary Dolores Davis, trustee
Buyer: Hall F. McKinley III
Price: $525,000
Location: North Palm Villa at Mallory
Seller: Sandra J. Drury
Buyer: Heather Cox
Price: $266,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: D. Jay Stewart
Buyer: Gay Coffer Gober
Price: $230,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Brian Clark Turner
Buyer: Roy L. Mohr Jr.
Price: $844,300
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Thomas Byrd
Buyer: Gregory John Stratis
Price: $850,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc.
Buyer: Yong Zhou
Price: $250,000
Location: Eagle Crest