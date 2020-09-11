Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: James G. Goodwin
Buyer: Shawn Ryan Dethloff
Price: $520,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Shamy Investments LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Perry C. Barnett
Buyer: Jeffrey Barnett
Price: $400,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Invester Properties LP
Buyer: Thomas Arrowood
Price: $726,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: William M. Strain
Buyer: Clement C. Doyle
Price: $735,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Ronald E. Sapp
Buyer: Anthony Lambraia
Price: $177,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Chadwick David Ireland
Buyer: Nicholas Little
Price: $120,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: James Fucetola III
Buyer: Alice P. Dunick
Price: $569,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Thomas C. Weller Jr.
Buyer: Robert Lee & Sheila B. Shaw Family LTD
Price: $1.925 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Susanna D. Scott
Price: $197,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Craig John Andreen, trustee
Buyer: JCCT LLC
Price: $4.575 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: William Darling
Buyer: Deborah A. Gilfillan
Price: $195,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee
Buyer: John Thomas Sparks
Price: $247,900
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: James r. Quarles
Buyer: Richard W. Furness
Price: $460,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Jason Thomas Adams
Buyer: Christopher N. O’Quinn
Price: $275,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Sheila H. Moceyunas
Buyer: James Fucetola
Price: $350,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Paul L. Brennan
Buyer: Jeffrey S. Mclain
Price: $290,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Patrick B. Parker
Buyer: Richard Burton Liipfert
Price: $975,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: GCK Properties LP
Buyer: Matthew Justin Herbert
Price: $225,500
Location: Oceanwalk
Seller: Christopher T. Schoettle
Buyer: Michael A. Maffett
Price: $405,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Peggy D. Matheson
Price: $440,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Jack A. Scroggs
Buyer: Joel R. Latham
Price: $202,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Joseph S. Young
Price: $1.122 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Constance B. R. Wilson
Buyer: Mark W. Forsling
Price: $190,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Roger A. Brownell, trustee
Buyer: Toni Bergeron
Price: $175,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Kristopher B. Stumpf
Buyer: Cory D. Price
Price: $247,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Khiet Thankh Nguyen
Buyer: Donna L. Gordy
Price: $149,000
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Vonceil Bonnie Fales
Buyer: David Michael Crozier
Price: $175,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Melanie J. Brown
Buyer: Barbara F. Lyon
Price: $410,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Clay L. Rogers
Buyer: Cynthia S. Atkison
Price: $340,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: Timothy A. Baker
Buyer: Joseph Bradley Little
Price: $194,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Brenda Sue Christian
Buyer: Ace Jaden Morrissey
Price: $380,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Charles P. Ulmer
Buyer: Jeremy A. May
Price: $237,800
Location: N/A
Seller: Susan Fallon
Buyer: Mary K. Henning
Price: $100,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Laura Faye Andrews Nutgrass
Buyer: Trenton Harper
Price: $210,000
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: Jane F. Mason
Buyer: Nicholas Greer Chandler
Price: $261,500
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Alice P. Dunick
Buyer: Martinson Properties LLC
Price: $800,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Francisco M. Villafane
Buyer: Christopher J. White
Price: $197,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Wayne T. Tyre
Buyer: Michael P. Raines
Price: $300,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Richard Eroshevich
Buyer: Kaufmann Family LLC No. 1
Price: $199,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Robert W. Symonds Jr.
Buyer: Leonard A. Barak Jr.
Price: $463,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: William Craig Hall
Buyer: Bartley E. Collins
Price: $268,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Myron Pegram
Buyer: Moxley & Moxley Constructino LLC
Price: $17,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Suzanne MacDonald Tucker
Price: $640,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Cassandra L. Dubose
Buyer: Yesenia Cruz Hernandez
Price: $10,000
Location: Tiffany Estates
Seller: Clinton Ilges
Buyer: David Vincente Pena
Price: $380,000
Location: Carriage Gate
Seller: Diames LLC
Buyer: Joann Armstrong
Price: $15,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Alison J. Levine
Buyer: Laura Ann Webb
Price: $355,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Bruce W. Whitehurst
Buyer: Rebecca Bannister
Price: $270,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Jack Maxey
Buyer: Charles G. Holland Sr.
Price: $293,700
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Kelly Hunter
Buyer: Soglo Properties LLC
Price: $85,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Wayne Spain
Buyer: Becky Bond Mathews
Price: $3,347,500
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Clapboard Creeek LLC
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Gloria P. Teale
Buyer: Laine P. Bradshaw
Price: $582,500
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: Penta Helen Burgin Love
Buyer: PhilipF. Saussy
Price: $1.05 million
Location: Golf Retreat No. 1
Seller: John Blogg
Buyer: Marshland Properties LLC
Price: $887,000
Location: Youngwood
Seller: Patton O’Brien Doyle
Buyer: Morningtime Investments LLC
Price: $90,500
Location: Waverly Pines
Seller: Maxwell W. Nudelman
Buyer: Juan C. Buleje
Price: $265,100
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jeffrey M. Royer
Buyer: Outsourcing Specialists LLC
Price: $475,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Bettye J. Walker
Buyer: William C. Bickers Jr.
Price: $315,000
Location: Musgrove Place
Seller: Joseph B. McArthur
Buyer: Joshua Fortney
Price: $239,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: David William Ferguson
Price: $480,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: James Preismeyer
Buyer: William Wiseman Harris
Price: $183,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Eric T. Linert
Buyer: Grant Young
Price: $380,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Otis Miller
Buyer: Leandro Rodrigues Britto
Price: $340,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Stein SSI LLC
Price: $1.13 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: William M. Alexander
Buyer: Christopher A. Moore
Price: $332,500
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Christopher N. O’Quinn
Buyer: John David Cable
Price: $160,000
Location: Sandlewood
Seller: Sherman & Beach LLC
Buyer: Michael Rambusch
Price: $450,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Nancy Hall Green
Buyer: David Judson Collie
Price: $2.75 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Patricia B. Rugel
Buyer: M. Terry Carter
Price: $340,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Dara Burgess Properties LLC
Buyer: Ian Jardine
Price: $232,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Christopher Allen Phillips
Price: $740,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Daniel Veal
Buyer: James T. Poston Jr.
Price: $1.05 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Henrietta A. Dumortier, trustee
Buyer: Andrew M. Ruberti
Price: $347,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Barbara Kennedy Garner
Buyer: Robert Ashley Corbitt
Price: $650,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Patricia H. Wehunt
Buyer: Richard M. Jeffares Jr.
Price: $423,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Byoung Chun Roh
Buyer: Alan C. Wilson
Price: $520,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: William H. Sherman
Buyer: Patricia H. Wehunt
Price: $290,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Matthew. W. Farmer
Buyer: Shauna Swain Riggs
Price: $165,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Walter Ross Ministries Inc.
Buyer: Brandee Beth Johnson Boyer
Price: $31,500
Location: Pineview
Seller: Michael Razzano
Buyer: Greg Lawless
Price: $190,600
Location: Dunbar Creek
Seller: Jack Ross
Buyer: Charles Brannen Woodroof III
Price: $464,000
Location: Ibis Cove
Seller: Ellis L. Allen III
Buyer: Renica R. Brennon
Price: $162,000
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Don T. Q’Quinn
Buyer: Lauren Deal
Price: $430,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: LTD Land Holdings LLC
Buyer: Michael A. Woods
Price: $60,000
Location: Little Oak
Seller: David R. Murray
Buyer: Mark P. Love
Price: $615,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: John Puckett
Buyer: Clayton Jackson
Price: $37,500
Location: Riverside
Seller: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC
Buyer: Noel M. Garcia
Price: $63,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Charlotte Faye Parris
Buyer: Zachary P. White
Price: $243,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Buyer: Scott Erick Trautz
Price: $222,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: Eric James Cabrera
Price: $222,500
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Island Bike Shop Inc.
Buyer: Michael F. Mansfield Sr.
Price: $318,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Calhoun Cooper Properties LLC
Buyer: Moswell Properties LLC
Price: $490,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Larry Lindsey Braden, trustee
Buyer: Erin M. O’Connell
Price: $823,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Coastal Investment Partners LLC
Buyer: Barbara Wolf
Price: $625,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Roman Douglas Tinney
Buyer: Gwen P. Lewis
Price: $201,000
Location: Plantation at Golden Isles
Seller: Shedrick Ramsey Jr.
Buyer: Cheston Broomwell
Price: $121,000
Location: Wavely Pines