Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: James G. Goodwin

Buyer: Shawn Ryan Dethloff

Price: $520,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Shamy Investments LLC

Price: $65,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Perry C. Barnett

Buyer: Jeffrey Barnett

Price: $400,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Invester Properties LP

Buyer: Thomas Arrowood

Price: $726,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: William M. Strain

Buyer: Clement C. Doyle

Price: $735,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Ronald E. Sapp

Buyer: Anthony Lambraia

Price: $177,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Chadwick David Ireland

Buyer: Nicholas Little

Price: $120,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: James Fucetola III

Buyer: Alice P. Dunick

Price: $569,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Thomas C. Weller Jr.

Buyer: Robert Lee & Sheila B. Shaw Family LTD

Price: $1.925 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Susanna D. Scott

Price: $197,500

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Craig John Andreen, trustee

Buyer: JCCT LLC

Price: $4.575 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: William Darling

Buyer: Deborah A. Gilfillan

Price: $195,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee

Buyer: John Thomas Sparks

Price: $247,900

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: James r. Quarles

Buyer: Richard W. Furness

Price: $460,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Jason Thomas Adams

Buyer: Christopher N. O’Quinn

Price: $275,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Sheila H. Moceyunas

Buyer: James Fucetola

Price: $350,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Paul L. Brennan

Buyer: Jeffrey S. Mclain

Price: $290,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Patrick B. Parker

Buyer: Richard Burton Liipfert

Price: $975,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: GCK Properties LP

Buyer: Matthew Justin Herbert

Price: $225,500

Location: Oceanwalk

Seller: Christopher T. Schoettle

Buyer: Michael A. Maffett

Price: $405,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Peggy D. Matheson

Price: $440,000

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Jack A. Scroggs

Buyer: Joel R. Latham

Price: $202,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Joseph S. Young

Price: $1.122 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Constance B. R. Wilson

Buyer: Mark W. Forsling

Price: $190,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Roger A. Brownell, trustee

Buyer: Toni Bergeron

Price: $175,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Kristopher B. Stumpf

Buyer: Cory D. Price

Price: $247,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Khiet Thankh Nguyen

Buyer: Donna L. Gordy

Price: $149,000

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Vonceil Bonnie Fales

Buyer: David Michael Crozier

Price: $175,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Melanie J. Brown

Buyer: Barbara F. Lyon

Price: $410,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Clay L. Rogers

Buyer: Cynthia S. Atkison

Price: $340,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: Timothy A. Baker

Buyer: Joseph Bradley Little

Price: $194,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Brenda Sue Christian

Buyer: Ace Jaden Morrissey

Price: $380,000

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Charles P. Ulmer

Buyer: Jeremy A. May

Price: $237,800

Location: N/A

Seller: Susan Fallon

Buyer: Mary K. Henning

Price: $100,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Laura Faye Andrews Nutgrass

Buyer: Trenton Harper

Price: $210,000

Location: Avoca Villa Acres

Seller: Jane F. Mason

Buyer: Nicholas Greer Chandler

Price: $261,500

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Alice P. Dunick

Buyer: Martinson Properties LLC

Price: $800,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Francisco M. Villafane

Buyer: Christopher J. White

Price: $197,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Wayne T. Tyre

Buyer: Michael P. Raines

Price: $300,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Richard Eroshevich

Buyer: Kaufmann Family LLC No. 1

Price: $199,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Robert W. Symonds Jr.

Buyer: Leonard A. Barak Jr.

Price: $463,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: William Craig Hall

Buyer: Bartley E. Collins

Price: $268,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Myron Pegram

Buyer: Moxley & Moxley Constructino LLC

Price: $17,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Suzanne MacDonald Tucker

Price: $640,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Cassandra L. Dubose

Buyer: Yesenia Cruz Hernandez

Price: $10,000

Location: Tiffany Estates

Seller: Clinton Ilges

Buyer: David Vincente Pena

Price: $380,000

Location: Carriage Gate

Seller: Diames LLC

Buyer: Joann Armstrong

Price: $15,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Alison J. Levine

Buyer: Laura Ann Webb

Price: $355,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Bruce W. Whitehurst

Buyer: Rebecca Bannister

Price: $270,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Jack Maxey

Buyer: Charles G. Holland Sr.

Price: $293,700

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Kelly Hunter

Buyer: Soglo Properties LLC

Price: $85,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Wayne Spain

Buyer: Becky Bond Mathews

Price: $3,347,500

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Clapboard Creeek LLC

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Gloria P. Teale

Buyer: Laine P. Bradshaw

Price: $582,500

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: Penta Helen Burgin Love

Buyer: PhilipF. Saussy

Price: $1.05 million

Location: Golf Retreat No. 1

Seller: John Blogg

Buyer: Marshland Properties LLC

Price: $887,000

Location: Youngwood

Seller: Patton O’Brien Doyle

Buyer: Morningtime Investments LLC

Price: $90,500

Location: Waverly Pines

Seller: Maxwell W. Nudelman

Buyer: Juan C. Buleje

Price: $265,100

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jeffrey M. Royer

Buyer: Outsourcing Specialists LLC

Price: $475,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Bettye J. Walker

Buyer: William C. Bickers Jr.

Price: $315,000

Location: Musgrove Place

Seller: Joseph B. McArthur

Buyer: Joshua Fortney

Price: $239,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: David William Ferguson

Price: $480,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: James Preismeyer

Buyer: William Wiseman Harris

Price: $183,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Eric T. Linert

Buyer: Grant Young

Price: $380,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Otis Miller

Buyer: Leandro Rodrigues Britto

Price: $340,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Stein SSI LLC

Price: $1.13 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: William M. Alexander

Buyer: Christopher A. Moore

Price: $332,500

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Christopher N. O’Quinn

Buyer: John David Cable

Price: $160,000

Location: Sandlewood

Seller: Sherman & Beach LLC

Buyer: Michael Rambusch

Price: $450,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Nancy Hall Green

Buyer: David Judson Collie

Price: $2.75 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Patricia B. Rugel

Buyer: M. Terry Carter

Price: $340,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Dara Burgess Properties LLC

Buyer: Ian Jardine

Price: $232,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Christopher Allen Phillips

Price: $740,000

Location: Glynn Oaks

Seller: Daniel Veal

Buyer: James T. Poston Jr.

Price: $1.05 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Henrietta A. Dumortier, trustee

Buyer: Andrew M. Ruberti

Price: $347,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Barbara Kennedy Garner

Buyer: Robert Ashley Corbitt

Price: $650,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Patricia H. Wehunt

Buyer: Richard M. Jeffares Jr.

Price: $423,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Byoung Chun Roh

Buyer: Alan C. Wilson

Price: $520,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: William H. Sherman

Buyer: Patricia H. Wehunt

Price: $290,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Matthew. W. Farmer

Buyer: Shauna Swain Riggs

Price: $165,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Walter Ross Ministries Inc.

Buyer: Brandee Beth Johnson Boyer

Price: $31,500

Location: Pineview

Seller: Michael Razzano

Buyer: Greg Lawless

Price: $190,600

Location: Dunbar Creek

Seller: Jack Ross

Buyer: Charles Brannen Woodroof III

Price: $464,000

Location: Ibis Cove

Seller: Ellis L. Allen III

Buyer: Renica R. Brennon

Price: $162,000

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Don T. Q’Quinn

Buyer: Lauren Deal

Price: $430,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: LTD Land Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michael A. Woods

Price: $60,000

Location: Little Oak

Seller: David R. Murray

Buyer: Mark P. Love

Price: $615,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: John Puckett

Buyer: Clayton Jackson

Price: $37,500

Location: Riverside

Seller: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC

Buyer: Noel M. Garcia

Price: $63,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Charlotte Faye Parris

Buyer: Zachary P. White

Price: $243,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Buyer: Scott Erick Trautz

Price: $222,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Alexander SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: Eric James Cabrera

Price: $222,500

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Island Bike Shop Inc.

Buyer: Michael F. Mansfield Sr.

Price: $318,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Calhoun Cooper Properties LLC

Buyer: Moswell Properties LLC

Price: $490,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Larry Lindsey Braden, trustee

Buyer: Erin M. O’Connell

Price: $823,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Coastal Investment Partners LLC

Buyer: Barbara Wolf

Price: $625,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Roman Douglas Tinney

Buyer: Gwen P. Lewis

Price: $201,000

Location: Plantation at Golden Isles

Seller: Shedrick Ramsey Jr.

Buyer: Cheston Broomwell

Price: $121,000

Location: Wavely Pines

