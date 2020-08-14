Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Barbara J. Jackson

Buyer: Angel Cabrera

Price: $18,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Donald Dwayne Hoven, trustee

Buyer: JS Family Property LLC

Price: $3.5 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Sandy L. Coleman

Buyer: Kenneth E. Stewart

Price: $285,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Kevin Heying

Buyer: David J. Wolf

Price: $136,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Plan C Investments LL

Buyer: Max Craig King

Price: $345,900

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Craig W. Beckley

Buyer: Roy Wayne Broach

Price: $330.000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Joshua L. Gillman

Buyer: Rolf Haardoerfer

Price: $166,000

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: John J. Doggett III, trustee

Buyer: Louanna D. Bledsoe

Price: $172,500

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: GCK Properties LP

Buyer: Charles T. Oxford

Price: $279,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Michael Moravec

Buyer: Ramesh Purushotham Shenoy

Price: $398,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Alcam Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Andrew Haney

Price: $600,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Joshua M. Jones

Buyer: Gary E. Matthews

Price: $169,900

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Jonathan Andrew Haney

Buyer: Haney Rental Properties LLC

Price: $350,600

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Laurie W. Bentley

Price: $397,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Ann S. Mallon

Buyer: Charles Workman

Price: $335,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Randall E. Crawford

Price: $189,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: William B. Timmerman

Buyer: 13 Partners LLC

Price: $3.9 million

Location: River Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Betty B. Fendig

Buyer: Robert Brian Ginn

Price: $87,500

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Thomas W. Wheeler Jr.

Buyer: Jason M. Press

Price: $2.7 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Cottage 305 LLC

Buyer: Andrew Winstead Alias

Price: $2.8 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Paula A. Knight

Buyer: Juan Perez Morales

Price: $18,500

Location: Valerie

Seller: Paul Griffin

Buyer: Johnson Buchanan

Price: $69,000

Location: New Town

Seller: William R. Bryan Jr.

Buyer: Cody G. Taft

Price: $149,300

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Gary A. Morris

Buyer: Mickle D. Curry III

Price: $155,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Lynn McBride

Buyer: P. Frank Pearson

Price: $575,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Algernon Chapman

Buyer: Thomas B. Martin

Price: $150,000

Location: Buckmeadow

Seller: Ronald L. Smith

Buyer: Wayne Abbott Andreae Jr.

Price: $387,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: S. Brian Freeman

Buyer: Amanda N. Shelton

Price: $515,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Richard M. Caauwe

Buyer: Mark W. Mendenhall

Price: $290,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Steven M. Kirsh

Buyer: Grant Michael Kirsh

Price: $525,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Nichole Branch Bennett

Buyer: Vincent Depaul Elko

Price: $292,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Joni L. Padgett

Buyer: James A. Craig

Price: $365,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Roderick K. McEwen

Buyer: Lamar F. Baughman

Price: $19,200

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Carolyn Brown

Buyer: Jeffery L. Heard

Price: $213,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Newton A. Kirby

Buyer: Jesse R. Sicotte

Price: $325,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Joshua Arrowood

Buyer: Victor M. Lancaster Jr.

Price: $230,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Michael G. Dunn

Buyer: Kurt J. Kronauge

Price: $1.846 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Demetria L. Jackson

Price: $230,400

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Tracy S. Everly

Buyer: Chelsea Lynne Clarkson

Price: $140,000

Location: Fairway Oak

Seller: Marianne Meinke

Buyer: Nicholas A. Dierlam

Price: $255,000

Location: Ashley Marsh

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Michael R. Desanto

Price: $22,500

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Brian C. Ingargiola

Buyer: Ronald Joseph York

Price: $487,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Shelton L. Mobley Jr.

Buyer: Premium Landscaping Inc.

Price: $265,000

Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park

Seller: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.

Buyer: Nicholas C. Pavlinac

Price: $525,000

Location: Orange Hall

Seller: Kalista Meeks Morton

Buyer: Myra G. Morrison

Price: $540,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Jeremy Hall

Buyer: Edna K. Anderson, trustee

Price: $2.55 million

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Holly Hancock Codell, trustee

Buyer: Tom Wiley

Price: $ 1.825 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: William David Wood

Buyer: John G. Blackmon Jr.

Price: $590,000

Location: Demere Road

Seller: Kelly A. Brannen, trustee

Buyer: Russell C. Jacobs, trustee

Price: $609,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Kelly A. Brannen, trustee

Buyer: Russell C. Jacobs, trustee

Price: $50,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Katie R. Hildebrand

Buyer: John Bradley Stroud, trustee

Price: $212,500

Location: Sherwood Forest

Seller: Tamara Edwards

Buyer: Johnathan Andrew Gonzales

Price: $336,800

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Sea Island River House LLC

Buyer: Cakebread Properties LLC

Price: $3.425 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: C. Eugene Reeves

Buyer: J. Preston Martin

Price: $1.4 million

Location: Golf Retreat

Seller: Gaynelle M. Fournier

Buyer: Andrea Brooke Forehand

Price: $657,500

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Frederick J. Cantrell, trustee

Buyer: Cherie L. Miller

Price: $392,900

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: James Coleman

Buyer: Nancy E. Stevens

Price: $195,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: William Stewart Daniel

Buyer: Peter Lamar Jones

Price: $214,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Patricia Barbara Hannan

Buyer: Aundrea M. Newbern

Price: $117,900

Location: Northwood Estates

Seller: Kathleen M. Self

Buyer: Edward Reese Mitchell

Price: $132,000

Location: Glynn Heights

Seller: Daniels Construction Inc.

Buyer: Michael Jandrlich

Price: $319,800

Location: Clearwater

Seller: David R. Clotfelter

Buyer: Timothy Newlands

Price: $370,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Jason Thomas Parte

Buyer: Brandon Seals

Price: $245,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Carolyn E. Hill

Buyer: Sheri L. Crenshaw

Price: $225,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Seth Carroll

Buyer: Robert S. Daniels

Price: $290,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Daniel J. Malone Jr.

Buyer: William David Wood

Price: $290,000

Location: Palm Lake

Seller: Deancurt Brunswick II LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Pier LLC

Price: $1,322,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Ellen M. Kinsey Dempsey

Buyer: Carolyn J. Greene

Price: $425,000

Location: Logan Tract

Seller: Jacalyn Sue Drawdy McCall

Buyer: Michael Lawson Middleton

Price: $85,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Greg Moxley

Buyer: Virginia C. Mobley

Price: $112,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Five Star Credit Union

Buyer: Brunswick Artery LLC

Price: $141,000

Location: Mayhew

Seller: J. Scott Lynn

Buyer: Thon Holdings LLC

Price: $565,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Hollis Robert Sunderland

Buyer: Robert E. Crosby

Price: $175,500

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Leigh Anne Estrada

Buyer: Rolf M. Iverson

Price: $165,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Bryan J. Keane

Buyer: Brandon A. Lambert

Price: $234,900

Location: Belle Point Country Estates

Seller: Paul R. Dressner

Buyer: James Outlaw

Price: $198,000

Location: Brockington South

Seller: Joel B. Newton

Buyer: Michael Giery

Price: $88,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Elizabeth Wilson Moore

Buyer: Ilona M. Salavarria

Price: $330,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Robert Michael Torras

Buyer: Kalista M. Morton

Price: $390,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Mary Frances Burgess

Buyer: R. Clark Properties LLC

Price: $112,000

Location: Thalman Farms

Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee

Buyer: Donna L. Kuchar

Price: $825,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Joe Milton

Buyer: Betty L. Shaw

Price: $162,500

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island Georgia Inc., trustee

Buyer: Richard M. Cochran

Price: $545,000

Location: Demere Oaks

Seller: Stuart F. Hooson

Buyer: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.

Price: $135,000

Location: Fairway Cottages Sea Palms West

