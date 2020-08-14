Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Barbara J. Jackson
Buyer: Angel Cabrera
Price: $18,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donald Dwayne Hoven, trustee
Buyer: JS Family Property LLC
Price: $3.5 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Sandy L. Coleman
Buyer: Kenneth E. Stewart
Price: $285,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Kevin Heying
Buyer: David J. Wolf
Price: $136,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Plan C Investments LL
Buyer: Max Craig King
Price: $345,900
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Craig W. Beckley
Buyer: Roy Wayne Broach
Price: $330.000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Joshua L. Gillman
Buyer: Rolf Haardoerfer
Price: $166,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: John J. Doggett III, trustee
Buyer: Louanna D. Bledsoe
Price: $172,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: GCK Properties LP
Buyer: Charles T. Oxford
Price: $279,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Michael Moravec
Buyer: Ramesh Purushotham Shenoy
Price: $398,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Alcam Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Andrew Haney
Price: $600,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Joshua M. Jones
Buyer: Gary E. Matthews
Price: $169,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Jonathan Andrew Haney
Buyer: Haney Rental Properties LLC
Price: $350,600
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Laurie W. Bentley
Price: $397,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Ann S. Mallon
Buyer: Charles Workman
Price: $335,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Randall E. Crawford
Price: $189,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: William B. Timmerman
Buyer: 13 Partners LLC
Price: $3.9 million
Location: River Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Betty B. Fendig
Buyer: Robert Brian Ginn
Price: $87,500
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Thomas W. Wheeler Jr.
Buyer: Jason M. Press
Price: $2.7 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Cottage 305 LLC
Buyer: Andrew Winstead Alias
Price: $2.8 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Paula A. Knight
Buyer: Juan Perez Morales
Price: $18,500
Location: Valerie
Seller: Paul Griffin
Buyer: Johnson Buchanan
Price: $69,000
Location: New Town
Seller: William R. Bryan Jr.
Buyer: Cody G. Taft
Price: $149,300
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Gary A. Morris
Buyer: Mickle D. Curry III
Price: $155,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Lynn McBride
Buyer: P. Frank Pearson
Price: $575,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Algernon Chapman
Buyer: Thomas B. Martin
Price: $150,000
Location: Buckmeadow
Seller: Ronald L. Smith
Buyer: Wayne Abbott Andreae Jr.
Price: $387,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: S. Brian Freeman
Buyer: Amanda N. Shelton
Price: $515,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Richard M. Caauwe
Buyer: Mark W. Mendenhall
Price: $290,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Steven M. Kirsh
Buyer: Grant Michael Kirsh
Price: $525,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Nichole Branch Bennett
Buyer: Vincent Depaul Elko
Price: $292,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Joni L. Padgett
Buyer: James A. Craig
Price: $365,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Roderick K. McEwen
Buyer: Lamar F. Baughman
Price: $19,200
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Carolyn Brown
Buyer: Jeffery L. Heard
Price: $213,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Newton A. Kirby
Buyer: Jesse R. Sicotte
Price: $325,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Joshua Arrowood
Buyer: Victor M. Lancaster Jr.
Price: $230,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Michael G. Dunn
Buyer: Kurt J. Kronauge
Price: $1.846 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Demetria L. Jackson
Price: $230,400
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Tracy S. Everly
Buyer: Chelsea Lynne Clarkson
Price: $140,000
Location: Fairway Oak
Seller: Marianne Meinke
Buyer: Nicholas A. Dierlam
Price: $255,000
Location: Ashley Marsh
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Michael R. Desanto
Price: $22,500
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Brian C. Ingargiola
Buyer: Ronald Joseph York
Price: $487,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Shelton L. Mobley Jr.
Buyer: Premium Landscaping Inc.
Price: $265,000
Location: Brunswick McBride Industrial Park
Seller: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.
Buyer: Nicholas C. Pavlinac
Price: $525,000
Location: Orange Hall
Seller: Kalista Meeks Morton
Buyer: Myra G. Morrison
Price: $540,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Jeremy Hall
Buyer: Edna K. Anderson, trustee
Price: $2.55 million
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Holly Hancock Codell, trustee
Buyer: Tom Wiley
Price: $ 1.825 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: William David Wood
Buyer: John G. Blackmon Jr.
Price: $590,000
Location: Demere Road
Seller: Kelly A. Brannen, trustee
Buyer: Russell C. Jacobs, trustee
Price: $609,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Kelly A. Brannen, trustee
Buyer: Russell C. Jacobs, trustee
Price: $50,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Katie R. Hildebrand
Buyer: John Bradley Stroud, trustee
Price: $212,500
Location: Sherwood Forest
Seller: Tamara Edwards
Buyer: Johnathan Andrew Gonzales
Price: $336,800
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Sea Island River House LLC
Buyer: Cakebread Properties LLC
Price: $3.425 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: C. Eugene Reeves
Buyer: J. Preston Martin
Price: $1.4 million
Location: Golf Retreat
Seller: Gaynelle M. Fournier
Buyer: Andrea Brooke Forehand
Price: $657,500
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Frederick J. Cantrell, trustee
Buyer: Cherie L. Miller
Price: $392,900
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: James Coleman
Buyer: Nancy E. Stevens
Price: $195,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: William Stewart Daniel
Buyer: Peter Lamar Jones
Price: $214,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Patricia Barbara Hannan
Buyer: Aundrea M. Newbern
Price: $117,900
Location: Northwood Estates
Seller: Kathleen M. Self
Buyer: Edward Reese Mitchell
Price: $132,000
Location: Glynn Heights
Seller: Daniels Construction Inc.
Buyer: Michael Jandrlich
Price: $319,800
Location: Clearwater
Seller: David R. Clotfelter
Buyer: Timothy Newlands
Price: $370,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Jason Thomas Parte
Buyer: Brandon Seals
Price: $245,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Carolyn E. Hill
Buyer: Sheri L. Crenshaw
Price: $225,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Seth Carroll
Buyer: Robert S. Daniels
Price: $290,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Daniel J. Malone Jr.
Buyer: William David Wood
Price: $290,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Deancurt Brunswick II LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Pier LLC
Price: $1,322,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Ellen M. Kinsey Dempsey
Buyer: Carolyn J. Greene
Price: $425,000
Location: Logan Tract
Seller: Jacalyn Sue Drawdy McCall
Buyer: Michael Lawson Middleton
Price: $85,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Greg Moxley
Buyer: Virginia C. Mobley
Price: $112,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Brunswick Artery LLC
Price: $141,000
Location: Mayhew
Seller: J. Scott Lynn
Buyer: Thon Holdings LLC
Price: $565,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Hollis Robert Sunderland
Buyer: Robert E. Crosby
Price: $175,500
Location: Palmettos
Seller: Leigh Anne Estrada
Buyer: Rolf M. Iverson
Price: $165,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Bryan J. Keane
Buyer: Brandon A. Lambert
Price: $234,900
Location: Belle Point Country Estates
Seller: Paul R. Dressner
Buyer: James Outlaw
Price: $198,000
Location: Brockington South
Seller: Joel B. Newton
Buyer: Michael Giery
Price: $88,000
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Elizabeth Wilson Moore
Buyer: Ilona M. Salavarria
Price: $330,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Robert Michael Torras
Buyer: Kalista M. Morton
Price: $390,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Mary Frances Burgess
Buyer: R. Clark Properties LLC
Price: $112,000
Location: Thalman Farms
Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee
Buyer: Donna L. Kuchar
Price: $825,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Joe Milton
Buyer: Betty L. Shaw
Price: $162,500
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island Georgia Inc., trustee
Buyer: Richard M. Cochran
Price: $545,000
Location: Demere Oaks
Seller: Stuart F. Hooson
Buyer: Neal Boatright Construction Inc.
Price: $135,000
Location: Fairway Cottages Sea Palms West