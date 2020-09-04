Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Island Cottages LLC

Buyer: Brandon Thomas Rucker

Price: $900,000

Location: Black Banks

Seller: John G. Blackmon

Buyer: Kimberly Ann Kelly, trustee

Price: $308,700

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Emily G. Brooks

Price: $474,900

Location: El Dorado

Seller: John A. Gibson

Buyer: Shawn C. Swinson

Price: $35,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Horton Limited Family Partners

Buyer: Elizabeth Dyson

Price: $156,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Hawkinsville Properties LLC

Buyer: Lisa C. Ring

Price: $178,500

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Ronnie B. Jones Jr.

Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC

Price: $20,000

Location: Helveston Oaks

Seller: Synovus Bank

Buyer: Five Green Leaves LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Alert Limited Partnership

Buyer: William H. Bernstein, trustee

Price: $170,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Daniel Richard Krauss

Buyer: Christopher R. Jordan

Price: $1 million

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Carlene Kalebaugh

Buyer: Constance E. Stoddard

Price: $174,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: John L. Dunham

Buyer: Thomas Spencer Thomas Pryor

Price: $1.55 million

Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest

Seller: Jennifer L. Johns

Buyer: Brett William Hall

Price: $167,900

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: James Lewis Bulfer

Buyer: Lavaron Reason

Price: $177,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Joshua W. Wills

Buyer: Derrick W. Leath

Price: $501,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Scott Michael Wiley

Buyer: Steven Usher

Price: $190,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Rachel Desanto

Buyer: Dennis Strack

Price: $289,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: James Peter Chess

Buyer: Mildred Meriwether McAdams

Price: $535,000

Location: Seahaven

Seller: 341 Investments LLC

Buyer: AMBE 7 LLC

Price: $256,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Gabriela Sinforoso Casabon

Price: $28,000

Location: Habersham Park

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Lopez Florentina

Price: $26,500

Location: Valerie

Seller: Alvin Eugene Lang

Buyer: Nathaniel Jerome Ramsey

Price: $9,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Mark E. Kucenski

Price: $299,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Lynn Stowe

Buyer: Shaun Winters

Price: $840,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Thomas C. O’Connor

Buyer: Gayllis Ward

Price: $575,000

Location: Oglethorpe Landing

Seller: Stephen Kyle Barfield

Buyer: Young Ho Choi

Price: $248,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: EEA Investments LLC

Buyer: Jamie Lynn Comer

Price: $190,600

Location: Cottage Grove of Glynn

Seller: Kimberly S. Caban

Buyer: Jonathan R. McBrayer II

Price: $213,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: William Alton Courson Jr.

Buyer: George Anderson

Price: $5,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Mari Anne Peeples

Buyer: Vernon L. Daniels

Price: $117,200

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Jo Lyn Pariseau

Buyer: Candace Logan Debruijn

Price: $272,500

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Renee T. Cravens

Price: $246,500

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Kings Point Property Owners Association Inc.

Buyer: St. Simons Land Trust Inc.

Price: $500,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Candace Logan Debruijn

Buyer: June Clarke

Price: $178,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: A.D. Correll

Buyer: Davis M. Love III

Price: $1.1 million

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Brad S. McLelland

Buyer: Rolf Lundberg

Price: $633,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Michael A. Dyke

Buyer: Richard S. McCrary

Price: $1.224 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: GCK Properties LP

Buyer: William J. Honvlez

Price: $310,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Kimberly K. Horton, trustee

Buyer: John T. Siegel

Price: $2.65 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Bluff Villa Investors LLC

Buyer: John Martin Bell, trustee

Price: $1.925 million

Location: Forest Cottage at Ocean Forest

Seller: Barbara I. Boyd

Buyer: Oran Howard Eichler

Price: $165,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Jesse Timothy Davis Roberts

Buyer: ZZ Construction LLC

Price: $43,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Charles Robert Parker

Buyer: Mark S. Swindle

Price: $429,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Michael Gibson

Price: $192,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: John Anthony Page Jr.

Buyer: Richard Higginbotham

Price: $354,400

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Chastine J. Schoen

Buyer: Great Oaks Holdings LLC

Price: $499,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Stephen D. Hires

Buyer: Frank V. Serafini Jr.

Price: $110,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Virginia Lynn Phipps

Buyer: Leslie Dale Sutton

Price: $227,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Robert G. Canady

Buyer: Henry L. Hudson

Price: $182,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Angela Bullard Haney

Buyer: Christy Rene Rainey

Price: $158,500

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Five Star Credit Union

Buyer: Holly Diestel

Price: $8,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: 1153 Ocean Blvd. LLC

Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Price: $670,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Southeastern Educational Services Inc.

Price: $35,000

Location: New Town

Seller: SAI Darbar LLC

Buyer: Henekakumri Melukumur Patel

Price: $500,000

Location: Millenium Complex

Seller: Richard S. McCrary

Buyer: Marie Richardson

Price: $364,000

Location: Kingsmarsh Villas

Seller: Marie E. Richardson

Buyer: Ronald W. Glisson Jr.

Price: $420,000

Location: Crows Nest

Seller: Lori Patricia Daughtry

Buyer: Sauel J. Labarba

Price: $223,400

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Cynthia Carol Vanfossan

Price: $439,900

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Allan H. Rudder

Buyer: Karla L. Guldner

Price: $940,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Richard Eroshevich

Buyer: Linda Carter

Price: $383,500

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Anita Spoon

Buyer: Jacob Edward Erwin

Price: $325,000

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: Julie A. Motes

Buyer: Larry Cornelius

Price: $675,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Lake Cottages Investors LLC

Buyer: Chad Powell

Price: $1.9 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Dram Holdings LP

Buyer: BPR Glynco LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Golden Isles Parkway

Seller: Richard H. Puterbaugh

Buyer: Marc Edward Brown

Price: $224,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Adolphus Walthour

Price: $144,900

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: John William Tsai

Price: $770,500

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Unlimited Dilapidated Structures UNO LLC

Buyer: David Platt Mills Jr.

Price: $474,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: David Waanounou

Buyer: Donald J. Korthas Jr.

Price: $475,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: R Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: Catherine C. Deaurora

Price: $154,000

Location: North End

Seller: Peggy D. Matheson

Buyer: Rexford Huddy

Price: $340,100

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Jason P. Dorsey

Buyer: Martin L. Killgallon III

Price: $474,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

