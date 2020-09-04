Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Island Cottages LLC
Buyer: Brandon Thomas Rucker
Price: $900,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: John G. Blackmon
Buyer: Kimberly Ann Kelly, trustee
Price: $308,700
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: KM Holdings LLC
Buyer: Emily G. Brooks
Price: $474,900
Location: El Dorado
Seller: John A. Gibson
Buyer: Shawn C. Swinson
Price: $35,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Horton Limited Family Partners
Buyer: Elizabeth Dyson
Price: $156,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Hawkinsville Properties LLC
Buyer: Lisa C. Ring
Price: $178,500
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Ronnie B. Jones Jr.
Buyer: Real Estate Guys LLC
Price: $20,000
Location: Helveston Oaks
Seller: Synovus Bank
Buyer: Five Green Leaves LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Alert Limited Partnership
Buyer: William H. Bernstein, trustee
Price: $170,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Daniel Richard Krauss
Buyer: Christopher R. Jordan
Price: $1 million
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Carlene Kalebaugh
Buyer: Constance E. Stoddard
Price: $174,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: John L. Dunham
Buyer: Thomas Spencer Thomas Pryor
Price: $1.55 million
Location: Forest Cottages @ Ocean Forest
Seller: Jennifer L. Johns
Buyer: Brett William Hall
Price: $167,900
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: James Lewis Bulfer
Buyer: Lavaron Reason
Price: $177,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Joshua W. Wills
Buyer: Derrick W. Leath
Price: $501,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Scott Michael Wiley
Buyer: Steven Usher
Price: $190,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Rachel Desanto
Buyer: Dennis Strack
Price: $289,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: James Peter Chess
Buyer: Mildred Meriwether McAdams
Price: $535,000
Location: Seahaven
Seller: 341 Investments LLC
Buyer: AMBE 7 LLC
Price: $256,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Gabriela Sinforoso Casabon
Price: $28,000
Location: Habersham Park
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Lopez Florentina
Price: $26,500
Location: Valerie
Seller: Alvin Eugene Lang
Buyer: Nathaniel Jerome Ramsey
Price: $9,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Mark E. Kucenski
Price: $299,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Lynn Stowe
Buyer: Shaun Winters
Price: $840,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Thomas C. O’Connor
Buyer: Gayllis Ward
Price: $575,000
Location: Oglethorpe Landing
Seller: Stephen Kyle Barfield
Buyer: Young Ho Choi
Price: $248,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: EEA Investments LLC
Buyer: Jamie Lynn Comer
Price: $190,600
Location: Cottage Grove of Glynn
Seller: Kimberly S. Caban
Buyer: Jonathan R. McBrayer II
Price: $213,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: William Alton Courson Jr.
Buyer: George Anderson
Price: $5,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Mari Anne Peeples
Buyer: Vernon L. Daniels
Price: $117,200
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Jo Lyn Pariseau
Buyer: Candace Logan Debruijn
Price: $272,500
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Renee T. Cravens
Price: $246,500
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Kings Point Property Owners Association Inc.
Buyer: St. Simons Land Trust Inc.
Price: $500,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Candace Logan Debruijn
Buyer: June Clarke
Price: $178,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: A.D. Correll
Buyer: Davis M. Love III
Price: $1.1 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Brad S. McLelland
Buyer: Rolf Lundberg
Price: $633,500
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Michael A. Dyke
Buyer: Richard S. McCrary
Price: $1.224 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: GCK Properties LP
Buyer: William J. Honvlez
Price: $310,500
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Kimberly K. Horton, trustee
Buyer: John T. Siegel
Price: $2.65 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Bluff Villa Investors LLC
Buyer: John Martin Bell, trustee
Price: $1.925 million
Location: Forest Cottage at Ocean Forest
Seller: Barbara I. Boyd
Buyer: Oran Howard Eichler
Price: $165,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Jesse Timothy Davis Roberts
Buyer: ZZ Construction LLC
Price: $43,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Charles Robert Parker
Buyer: Mark S. Swindle
Price: $429,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Michael Gibson
Price: $192,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: John Anthony Page Jr.
Buyer: Richard Higginbotham
Price: $354,400
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Chastine J. Schoen
Buyer: Great Oaks Holdings LLC
Price: $499,000
Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Stephen D. Hires
Buyer: Frank V. Serafini Jr.
Price: $110,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Virginia Lynn Phipps
Buyer: Leslie Dale Sutton
Price: $227,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Robert G. Canady
Buyer: Henry L. Hudson
Price: $182,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Angela Bullard Haney
Buyer: Christy Rene Rainey
Price: $158,500
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Five Star Credit Union
Buyer: Holly Diestel
Price: $8,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: 1153 Ocean Blvd. LLC
Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Price: $670,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Southeastern Educational Services Inc.
Price: $35,000
Location: New Town
Seller: SAI Darbar LLC
Buyer: Henekakumri Melukumur Patel
Price: $500,000
Location: Millenium Complex
Seller: Richard S. McCrary
Buyer: Marie Richardson
Price: $364,000
Location: Kingsmarsh Villas
Seller: Marie E. Richardson
Buyer: Ronald W. Glisson Jr.
Price: $420,000
Location: Crows Nest
Seller: Lori Patricia Daughtry
Buyer: Sauel J. Labarba
Price: $223,400
Location: Nottinghill West
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Cynthia Carol Vanfossan
Price: $439,900
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Allan H. Rudder
Buyer: Karla L. Guldner
Price: $940,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Richard Eroshevich
Buyer: Linda Carter
Price: $383,500
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Anita Spoon
Buyer: Jacob Edward Erwin
Price: $325,000
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: Julie A. Motes
Buyer: Larry Cornelius
Price: $675,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Lake Cottages Investors LLC
Buyer: Chad Powell
Price: $1.9 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Dram Holdings LP
Buyer: BPR Glynco LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Golden Isles Parkway
Seller: Richard H. Puterbaugh
Buyer: Marc Edward Brown
Price: $224,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Adolphus Walthour
Price: $144,900
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: John William Tsai
Price: $770,500
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Unlimited Dilapidated Structures UNO LLC
Buyer: David Platt Mills Jr.
Price: $474,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: David Waanounou
Buyer: Donald J. Korthas Jr.
Price: $475,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: R Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: Catherine C. Deaurora
Price: $154,000
Location: North End
Seller: Peggy D. Matheson
Buyer: Rexford Huddy
Price: $340,100
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Jason P. Dorsey
Buyer: Martin L. Killgallon III
Price: $474,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina