Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: James Matthew Smith
Buyer: Bonadiman Properties LLC
Price: $130,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Patrick J. McDonald
Buyer: Allen M. Baker III
Price: $230,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC
Buyer: Walker Tolbert Candler
Price: $950,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Claudia M. Schneider
Buyer: Katie Rowell Hildebrand
Price: $190,000
Location: Brockinton South
Seller: Carla Mathis
Buyer: Nikkole L. Laforest
Price: $239.90
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Scott H. Wright
Buyer: Patricia Joan Koles
Price: $146,400
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Randlph M. Fogle
Buyer: Joshua Simmons
Price: $242,000
Location: Glynn Meadows
Seller: Susan H. Goodwin
Buyer: Avery Pollock
Price: $9,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Carl P. Talley Jr.
Buyer: Robert Michael Torras
Price: $499,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Michael S. McKinney
Buyer: Ennis L. Ham
Price: $769,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Marn Suzanne Larsen Ball, trustee
Buyer: Pamela Miller Scruggs
Price: $460,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Lou Beth Hines
Buyer: Jason Randall Jennings
Price: $254,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Lauren Carter
Buyer: Alexis Gonzalez Barreto
Price: $165,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Adriana Rodriguez
Buyer: Sloan H. Molloy
Price: $213,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church LLC
Buyer: Nonprofit COOP LLC
Price: $275,000
Location: 1700 Frederica Road commercial
Seller: Merial Elysabeth Hunter
Buyer: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC
Price: $310,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Richard Eroshevich
Buyer: Laura D. Jackson
Price: $169,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Lorena Martinez
Buyer: Duane Paul Torres
Price: $339,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Elizabeth T. Leemhuis
Buyer: James E. Bullard
Price: $280,000
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: John W. Tsai
Buyer: Jaime Marin
Price: $1 million
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Lauren T. Potter
Buyer: Yvonne Knudsen Becker
Price: $388,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Minnie L. Spencer
Buyer: Richard Emmanuel Perez
Price: $190,500
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Paul M. Conrad
Buyer: Brandon Edwards
Price: $189,900
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: David Rowell Sr.
Buyer: Jonathan Caleb Abbey
Price: $159,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Arenilla K. Bush
Buyer: Fredi Valdez
Price: $32,000
Location: Carver Heights
Seller: Fred Boatright
Buyer: Coleen F. Schaefer
Price: $400,000
Location: Indigo Pointe
Seller: Joann Hardee
Buyer: William Harvey Anderson
Price: $83,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Mickey L. Otwell
Buyer: William Gregory Smith
Price: $178,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Virginia Priest
Buyer: John C. Adams
Price: $480,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Donley Jones Canary
Buyer: Shaun M. Gottardi
Price: $482,500
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Robert E. McCracken
Buyer: William Zachary Scurry
Price: $922,500
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin
Buyer: Deborah E. Puckett
Price: $184,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Sea Island Acquisition LLC
Buyer: Ocean Forest 1031 LLC
Price: $4,600
Location: Ocean Cottages @ Ocean Forest
Seller: James M. Jones
Buyer: 1315 Grant Street LLC
Price: $585,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: James M. Jones
Buyer: 1311 Grant Street LLC
Price: $100,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Patrick Ryan Tully
Buyer: Lori Lynn Cassidy
Price: $523,700
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Keith Johnson
Price: $275,000
Location: North End
Seller: Howard Alan Reidinger
Buyer: Randolph M. Fogle
Price: $434,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Charles K. Wilson Sr.
Buyer: Michael Hansard
Price: $215,000
Location: Emanuel Church estates
Seller: Osvaldo Chu
Buyer: Beverly L. Orr
Price: $228,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Judie Langford Fergus
Buyer: Arthur Christianson III
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Myla Mitchell
Buyer: Water Turkey Holdings LLC
Price: $627,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Vincent A. Via
Buyer: Joyce H. Reeves
Price: $420,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Duston Wade Beyer
Buyer: Robin Pearson
Price: $309,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Jack E. Ray
Buyer: Scott H. Wright
Price: $295,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Calethia Hill
Buyer: Ollies Unlimited LLC
Price: $53,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Sue E. Williamson
Buyer: Mark Lashell
Price: $270,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Andrew SSI LLC
Buyer: Henry Howard Smith III
Price: $780,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jeffrey S. Fendler
Buyer: Hilliard Fendler Atlanta LLC
Price: $1,421,500
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: William A. Jones III
Price: $110,500
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Wade C. Carruth Jr.
Buyer: Adrian P. Cate
Price: $1.5 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Jackie H. Johnson Jr.
Buyer: Lawson P. Calhoun Jr.
Price: $527,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Mark A. Bruce
Buyer: Christopher M. Ryals
Price: $70,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: John A. Howard
Buyer: Patricia Jacob Hopkins
Price: $425,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: John Howard, trustee
Buyer: Patricia Jacob Hopkins
Price: $425,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Clay Huddleston
Buyer: Leah R. Kemp
Price: $580,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Victor Alejandro Garcia
Price: $489,000
Location: Lake View Cottage
Seller: Richard A. Colllinsworth
Buyer: Sarah W. Ellerbee
Price: $265,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Benjamin A. Foster
Price: $24,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Darryl E. Brown
Buyer: Steven M. Crumley
Price: $347,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Alexander Odyssey I LLC
Buyer: Calvin J. Elliott
Price: $218,300
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Hetal Housing Inc.
Buyer: James B. Beaver III
Price: $130,900
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Trisha Sherpy
Buyer: Rhonda Bray
Price: $1.25 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Terry Keen Goodbread
Buyer: Gregory W. Gordon
Price: $33,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: James G. Waters
Buyer: Robert E. Herbert
Price: $215,000
Location: Glendale Gardens
Seller: Charles M. Schuler
Buyer: Glenn Chapman
Price: $110,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: David P. Mills Jr.
Buyer: Dana Haza
Price: $368,000
Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation
Seller: Dana O. Haza
Buyer: Margaret Lynn Brantley, trustee
Price: $780,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Azilia LLC
Buyer: Dorthea Jenkins Clark
Price: $2,55 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: R&P SSI LLC
Buyer: Sandra Scherzer
Price: $285,000
Location: Salt Air Villa
Seller: Patricia M. Heeg, trustee
Buyer: Christopher E. Williams
Price: $1.65 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Donna Gordy
Buyer: C Burton Inc.
Price: $25,000
Location: North Point
Seller: Mary Parrish
Buyer: Anselmo Perez Moreno
Price: $33,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Christopher Thomas Wilson
Buyer: Daniel E. McQueen
Price: $295,000
Location: West Shore Acres
Seller: Tyler Scott Esposito
Buyer: Barbara Leachman, trustee
Price: $220,000
Location: Majestic Oaks
Seller: Jaquelin L. Turbidy
Buyer: Timothy A. Jamieson
Price: $625,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Thomas A. Truett
Buyer: Charles Marshall Beckham III
Price: $1.5 million
Location: Black Banks No. 1
Seller: Chuck Harwell
Buyer: Keron Askin Morris
Price: $189,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Joseph J. Burkhart III
Buyer: Calford Jones
Price: $15,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Richard A. Duquin
Buyer: Gary L. McGuffey
Price: $340,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Patricia J. Koles
Buyer: Janet Rameena Harripersaud
Price: $53,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: John T. Davenport
Buyer: Thomas T. Truett
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Pam Knepper
Buyer: Saintsimons 2020 LLC
Price: $320,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Ira Wayne Austin
Buyer: Thomas R. Jackson
Price: $390,000
Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation
Seller: John E. Harper
Buyer: Stephen Douglas Powell
Price: $375,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: Virginia C. Hall, trustee
Buyer: Mary Marchello
Price: $170,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Donald B. Martin
Buyer: Brian Hewitt
Price: $29,500
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Robert S. Wickham
Buyer: Jason Alexander Montgomery
Price: $360,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Kay Roberson
Buyer: Michael G. McLeod
Price: $280,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Susan S. Robinson
Buyer: Clay Huddleston
Price: $153,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Polly D. Cloud
Buyer: Michael S. Tindol
Price: $1.193 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Brandon G. Grant
Buyer: Vanna Delorenzo
Price: $256,200
Location: Battle
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Anthony M. Woodard
Price: $209,100
Location: Tanglewood