Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: James Matthew Smith

Buyer: Bonadiman Properties LLC

Price: $130,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Patrick J. McDonald

Buyer: Allen M. Baker III

Price: $230,000

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: Curtis Curtis & Sons LLC

Buyer: Walker Tolbert Candler

Price: $950,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Claudia M. Schneider

Buyer: Katie Rowell Hildebrand

Price: $190,000

Location: Brockinton South

Seller: Carla Mathis

Buyer: Nikkole L. Laforest

Price: $239.90

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Scott H. Wright

Buyer: Patricia Joan Koles

Price: $146,400

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Randlph M. Fogle

Buyer: Joshua Simmons

Price: $242,000

Location: Glynn Meadows

Seller: Susan H. Goodwin

Buyer: Avery Pollock

Price: $9,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Carl P. Talley Jr.

Buyer: Robert Michael Torras

Price: $499,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Michael S. McKinney

Buyer: Ennis L. Ham

Price: $769,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Marn Suzanne Larsen Ball, trustee

Buyer: Pamela Miller Scruggs

Price: $460,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Lou Beth Hines

Buyer: Jason Randall Jennings

Price: $254,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Lauren Carter

Buyer: Alexis Gonzalez Barreto

Price: $165,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Adriana Rodriguez

Buyer: Sloan H. Molloy

Price: $213,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church LLC

Buyer: Nonprofit COOP LLC

Price: $275,000

Location: 1700 Frederica Road commercial

Seller: Merial Elysabeth Hunter

Buyer: Kaufmann Flanagan LLC

Price: $310,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Richard Eroshevich

Buyer: Laura D. Jackson

Price: $169,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Lorena Martinez

Buyer: Duane Paul Torres

Price: $339,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Elizabeth T. Leemhuis

Buyer: James E. Bullard

Price: $280,000

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: John W. Tsai

Buyer: Jaime Marin

Price: $1 million

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Lauren T. Potter

Buyer: Yvonne Knudsen Becker

Price: $388,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Minnie L. Spencer

Buyer: Richard Emmanuel Perez

Price: $190,500

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Paul M. Conrad

Buyer: Brandon Edwards

Price: $189,900

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: David Rowell Sr.

Buyer: Jonathan Caleb Abbey

Price: $159,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Arenilla K. Bush

Buyer: Fredi Valdez

Price: $32,000

Location: Carver Heights

Seller: Fred Boatright

Buyer: Coleen F. Schaefer

Price: $400,000

Location: Indigo Pointe

Seller: Joann Hardee

Buyer: William Harvey Anderson

Price: $83,000

Location: Culligans Landing

Seller: Mickey L. Otwell

Buyer: William Gregory Smith

Price: $178,900

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Virginia Priest

Buyer: John C. Adams

Price: $480,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Donley Jones Canary

Buyer: Shaun M. Gottardi

Price: $482,500

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Robert E. McCracken

Buyer: William Zachary Scurry

Price: $922,500

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin

Buyer: Deborah E. Puckett

Price: $184,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Sea Island Acquisition LLC

Buyer: Ocean Forest 1031 LLC

Price: $4,600

Location: Ocean Cottages @ Ocean Forest

Seller: James M. Jones

Buyer: 1315 Grant Street LLC

Price: $585,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: James M. Jones

Buyer: 1311 Grant Street LLC

Price: $100,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Patrick Ryan Tully

Buyer: Lori Lynn Cassidy

Price: $523,700

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Keith Johnson

Price: $275,000

Location: North End

Seller: Howard Alan Reidinger

Buyer: Randolph M. Fogle

Price: $434,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Charles K. Wilson Sr.

Buyer: Michael Hansard

Price: $215,000

Location: Emanuel Church estates

Seller: Osvaldo Chu

Buyer: Beverly L. Orr

Price: $228,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Judie Langford Fergus

Buyer: Arthur Christianson III

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Myla Mitchell

Buyer: Water Turkey Holdings LLC

Price: $627,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Vincent A. Via

Buyer: Joyce H. Reeves

Price: $420,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Duston Wade Beyer

Buyer: Robin Pearson

Price: $309,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Jack E. Ray

Buyer: Scott H. Wright

Price: $295,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Calethia Hill

Buyer: Ollies Unlimited LLC

Price: $53,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Sue E. Williamson

Buyer: Mark Lashell

Price: $270,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Andrew SSI LLC

Buyer: Henry Howard Smith III

Price: $780,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jeffrey S. Fendler

Buyer: Hilliard Fendler Atlanta LLC

Price: $1,421,500

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: William A. Jones III

Price: $110,500

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Wade C. Carruth Jr.

Buyer: Adrian P. Cate

Price: $1.5 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Jackie H. Johnson Jr.

Buyer: Lawson P. Calhoun Jr.

Price: $527,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Mark A. Bruce

Buyer: Christopher M. Ryals

Price: $70,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: John A. Howard

Buyer: Patricia Jacob Hopkins

Price: $425,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: John Howard, trustee

Buyer: Patricia Jacob Hopkins

Price: $425,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Clay Huddleston

Buyer: Leah R. Kemp

Price: $580,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Victor Alejandro Garcia

Price: $489,000

Location: Lake View Cottage

Seller: Richard A. Colllinsworth

Buyer: Sarah W. Ellerbee

Price: $265,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Benjamin A. Foster

Price: $24,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Darryl E. Brown

Buyer: Steven M. Crumley

Price: $347,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Alexander Odyssey I LLC

Buyer: Calvin J. Elliott

Price: $218,300

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Hetal Housing Inc.

Buyer: James B. Beaver III

Price: $130,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Trisha Sherpy

Buyer: Rhonda Bray

Price: $1.25 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Terry Keen Goodbread

Buyer: Gregory W. Gordon

Price: $33,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: James G. Waters

Buyer: Robert E. Herbert

Price: $215,000

Location: Glendale Gardens

Seller: Charles M. Schuler

Buyer: Glenn Chapman

Price: $110,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: David P. Mills Jr.

Buyer: Dana Haza

Price: $368,000

Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation

Seller: Dana O. Haza

Buyer: Margaret Lynn Brantley, trustee

Price: $780,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Azilia LLC

Buyer: Dorthea Jenkins Clark

Price: $2,55 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: R&P SSI LLC

Buyer: Sandra Scherzer

Price: $285,000

Location: Salt Air Villa

Seller: Patricia M. Heeg, trustee

Buyer: Christopher E. Williams

Price: $1.65 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Donna Gordy

Buyer: C Burton Inc.

Price: $25,000

Location: North Point

Seller: Mary Parrish

Buyer: Anselmo Perez Moreno

Price: $33,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Christopher Thomas Wilson

Buyer: Daniel E. McQueen

Price: $295,000

Location: West Shore Acres

Seller: Tyler Scott Esposito

Buyer: Barbara Leachman, trustee

Price: $220,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Jaquelin L. Turbidy

Buyer: Timothy A. Jamieson

Price: $625,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Thomas A. Truett

Buyer: Charles Marshall Beckham III

Price: $1.5 million

Location: Black Banks No. 1

Seller: Chuck Harwell

Buyer: Keron Askin Morris

Price: $189,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Joseph J. Burkhart III

Buyer: Calford Jones

Price: $15,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Richard A. Duquin

Buyer: Gary L. McGuffey

Price: $340,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Patricia J. Koles

Buyer: Janet Rameena Harripersaud

Price: $53,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: John T. Davenport

Buyer: Thomas T. Truett

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Pam Knepper

Buyer: Saintsimons 2020 LLC

Price: $320,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Ira Wayne Austin

Buyer: Thomas R. Jackson

Price: $390,000

Location: Limeburn Village @ Hampton Plantation

Seller: John E. Harper

Buyer: Stephen Douglas Powell

Price: $375,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Seller: Virginia C. Hall, trustee

Buyer: Mary Marchello

Price: $170,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Donald B. Martin

Buyer: Brian Hewitt

Price: $29,500

Location: Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Robert S. Wickham

Buyer: Jason Alexander Montgomery

Price: $360,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Kay Roberson

Buyer: Michael G. McLeod

Price: $280,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Susan S. Robinson

Buyer: Clay Huddleston

Price: $153,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Polly D. Cloud

Buyer: Michael S. Tindol

Price: $1.193 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Brandon G. Grant

Buyer: Vanna Delorenzo

Price: $256,200

Location: Battle

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Anthony M. Woodard

Price: $209,100

Location: Tanglewood

