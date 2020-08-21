Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug 10 through Aug. 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Bank of America NA, trustee

Buyer: Rebecca Littleton Sims

Price: $200,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Daniel E. Lane Jr.

Buyer: Daniel Ryan Lane

Price: $310,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Heard Holdings LLC

Buyer: Karen B. Smith

Price: $1.599 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Ryan L. Cannon

Price: $222,200

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Matthew Rice

Price: $184,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Hugo J. Warns

Buyer: Jeffrey Meskin

Price: $3,412,500

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Dunwody Rawlings LLC

Buyer: James Craig Buffkin

Price: $1.525 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Stella Perry

Buyer: Antonio R. Carrillo Ruiz

Price: $18,500

Location: Arco

Seller: Richard L. Gillespie

Buyer: Carol Backman

Price: $488,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Kenneth T. Lemmond

Buyer: Robert Styn Jr.

Price: $288,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Virginia C. Mason

Buyer: Michelle Wood Hardin

Price: $264,900

Location: Picket Landing

Seller: Lynn Ann Cundiff

Buyer: Glenn Keith Chapman

Price: $85,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin

Buyer: Macon60 LLC

Price: $194,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Andrea D. Walters

Buyer: Kristen Kay Reichardt

Price: $198,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Louise J. Hardy, trustee

Buyer: Randall W. Smith

Price: $199,900

Location: Village Green

Seller: Roger A. Buchanan

Buyer: Carolyn Brown

Price: $380,000

Location: Beach Club

Seller: Nicholas Allen Yarbrough

Buyer: Charles M. Williamson

Price: $153,500

Location: Belle Point

Seller: David J. Slowikowski

Buyer: Linda Bobinger

Price: $154,500

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Howard V. Seymour

Buyer: Parker Realty Co.

Price: $41,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Jerry L. Johnson

Buyer: Carol Kerr

Price: $217,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Hugh G. Delaughder Jr.

Buyer: Ronnie C. Pitts

Price: $10,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Michael K. Hamm

Buyer: Jackie H. Johnson Jr.

Price: $1.055 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Thomas C. Parks

Buyer: Elizabeth Lowery

Price: $450,000

Location: Township Bluff

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Justin Andrew Moore

Price: $209,700

Location: Autumn Woods

Seller: George E. Anderson

Buyer: Tammy A. Young

Price: $25,900

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Irvinson Perez

Buyer: Darwin Mendez

Price: $16,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Elizabeth Lowery

Buyer: Lyndsey E. Miller

Price: $390,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Jonathan Warren Tronolone

Buyer: Thomas Austin Campbell

Price: $799,000

Location: Battery

Seller: RJOHN HMORT LLC

Buyer: Louise J. Hardy, revocable trust

Price: $103,500

Location: Millcrest

Seller: George W. Aycock

Buyer: Charlton H. Mann

Price: $415,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Dianne S. Cates

Buyer: James C. Hays Jr.

Price: $410,000

Location: Gould Place

Seller: Kristal G. Jones

Buyer: Dennis R. Thomas

Price: $335,000

Location: Reserve @ Demere

Seller: Kevin P. Finnerty

Buyer: Kenneth T. Lemmond III

Price: $267,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Robert Bellone

Buyer: Justin Nicholson

Price: $185,500

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: John Roberts

Buyer: Anthony J. Thomley

Price: $124,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert J. Cooper

Buyer: Sheila E. Branam

Price: $359,900

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Deborah Lynn Douglas

Buyer: Gary Pignataro

Price: $198,700

Location: N/A

Seller: Jessica C. McKnight

Buyer: Justin S. Espey

Price: $215,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Reginald V. Tucker

Buyer: Daniel J. Malone

Price: $470,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jose J. Salmeron

Buyer: Willie Simpson

Price: $123,000

Location: Palmetto Estates

Seller: Scott Owens

Buyer: Kristen L. Kicklighter

Price: $224,900

Location: Thornhill Creek

Seller: Michael T. Bolan

Buyer: Jose James Salmeron

Price: $258,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Tariq Mungin Bey

Buyer: Francina Wells

Price: $28,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Kaleb McCormick

Buyer: Michael Vining

Price: $155,000

Location: Fred Massey estate

Seller: Robert Andrew Turner

Buyer: Deborah Waters

Price: $316,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Clifton Hogan Properties LLC

Buyer: Daniel Richard Krauss

Price: $195,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Saad E. Bedeir

Buyer: Guy Andy Mitchell

Price: $270.000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC

Buyer: Chula Enterprises LLC

Price: $105,900

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Christopher D. Wells

Buyer: Owen T. White

Price: $452,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Charles Thomas Oxford

Buyer: C L Greer Enterprises Inc.

Price: $303,000

Location: King Terrace

Seller: Eric M. Croft

Buyer: Michael Rios

Price: $145,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Driggers Homes

Buyer: Linda K. Keller

Price: $249,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Anthony J. Longobardi

Buyer: Sabrina Bridwell

Price: $165,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Kameron D. Bullock

Buyer: Gary Gatewood

Price: $160,000

Location: Valerie

