Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Aug 10 through Aug. 14 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Bank of America NA, trustee
Buyer: Rebecca Littleton Sims
Price: $200,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Daniel E. Lane Jr.
Buyer: Daniel Ryan Lane
Price: $310,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Heard Holdings LLC
Buyer: Karen B. Smith
Price: $1.599 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Ryan L. Cannon
Price: $222,200
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Matthew Rice
Price: $184,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Hugo J. Warns
Buyer: Jeffrey Meskin
Price: $3,412,500
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Dunwody Rawlings LLC
Buyer: James Craig Buffkin
Price: $1.525 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Stella Perry
Buyer: Antonio R. Carrillo Ruiz
Price: $18,500
Location: Arco
Seller: Richard L. Gillespie
Buyer: Carol Backman
Price: $488,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Kenneth T. Lemmond
Buyer: Robert Styn Jr.
Price: $288,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Virginia C. Mason
Buyer: Michelle Wood Hardin
Price: $264,900
Location: Picket Landing
Seller: Lynn Ann Cundiff
Buyer: Glenn Keith Chapman
Price: $85,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Sandia Sue Sawin
Buyer: Macon60 LLC
Price: $194,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Andrea D. Walters
Buyer: Kristen Kay Reichardt
Price: $198,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Louise J. Hardy, trustee
Buyer: Randall W. Smith
Price: $199,900
Location: Village Green
Seller: Roger A. Buchanan
Buyer: Carolyn Brown
Price: $380,000
Location: Beach Club
Seller: Nicholas Allen Yarbrough
Buyer: Charles M. Williamson
Price: $153,500
Location: Belle Point
Seller: David J. Slowikowski
Buyer: Linda Bobinger
Price: $154,500
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Howard V. Seymour
Buyer: Parker Realty Co.
Price: $41,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jerry L. Johnson
Buyer: Carol Kerr
Price: $217,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Hugh G. Delaughder Jr.
Buyer: Ronnie C. Pitts
Price: $10,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Michael K. Hamm
Buyer: Jackie H. Johnson Jr.
Price: $1.055 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Thomas C. Parks
Buyer: Elizabeth Lowery
Price: $450,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Justin Andrew Moore
Price: $209,700
Location: Autumn Woods
Seller: George E. Anderson
Buyer: Tammy A. Young
Price: $25,900
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Irvinson Perez
Buyer: Darwin Mendez
Price: $16,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Elizabeth Lowery
Buyer: Lyndsey E. Miller
Price: $390,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Jonathan Warren Tronolone
Buyer: Thomas Austin Campbell
Price: $799,000
Location: Battery
Seller: RJOHN HMORT LLC
Buyer: Louise J. Hardy, revocable trust
Price: $103,500
Location: Millcrest
Seller: George W. Aycock
Buyer: Charlton H. Mann
Price: $415,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Dianne S. Cates
Buyer: James C. Hays Jr.
Price: $410,000
Location: Gould Place
Seller: Kristal G. Jones
Buyer: Dennis R. Thomas
Price: $335,000
Location: Reserve @ Demere
Seller: Kevin P. Finnerty
Buyer: Kenneth T. Lemmond III
Price: $267,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Robert Bellone
Buyer: Justin Nicholson
Price: $185,500
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: John Roberts
Buyer: Anthony J. Thomley
Price: $124,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert J. Cooper
Buyer: Sheila E. Branam
Price: $359,900
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Deborah Lynn Douglas
Buyer: Gary Pignataro
Price: $198,700
Location: N/A
Seller: Jessica C. McKnight
Buyer: Justin S. Espey
Price: $215,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Reginald V. Tucker
Buyer: Daniel J. Malone
Price: $470,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jose J. Salmeron
Buyer: Willie Simpson
Price: $123,000
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Scott Owens
Buyer: Kristen L. Kicklighter
Price: $224,900
Location: Thornhill Creek
Seller: Michael T. Bolan
Buyer: Jose James Salmeron
Price: $258,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Tariq Mungin Bey
Buyer: Francina Wells
Price: $28,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Kaleb McCormick
Buyer: Michael Vining
Price: $155,000
Location: Fred Massey estate
Seller: Robert Andrew Turner
Buyer: Deborah Waters
Price: $316,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Clifton Hogan Properties LLC
Buyer: Daniel Richard Krauss
Price: $195,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Saad E. Bedeir
Buyer: Guy Andy Mitchell
Price: $270.000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC
Buyer: Chula Enterprises LLC
Price: $105,900
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Christopher D. Wells
Buyer: Owen T. White
Price: $452,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Charles Thomas Oxford
Buyer: C L Greer Enterprises Inc.
Price: $303,000
Location: King Terrace
Seller: Eric M. Croft
Buyer: Michael Rios
Price: $145,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Driggers Homes
Buyer: Linda K. Keller
Price: $249,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Anthony J. Longobardi
Buyer: Sabrina Bridwell
Price: $165,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Kameron D. Bullock
Buyer: Gary Gatewood
Price: $160,000
Location: Valerie