Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 6 through April 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: WZ Fultz Construction Group LLC

Buyer: Willie Massey

Price: $357,000

Location: Palmetto Point

Seller: Raymond A. Prosperi

Buyer: David Webster

Price: $77,500

Location: Stillwater

Seller: H. Neal Fendig, Jr.

Buyer: Chad S. Langville

Price: $540,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Andrea A. Moore

Buyer: Steve T. Roberts

Price: $385,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Thomas G. Arnold

Buyer: George Ragsdale

Price: $610,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Richard M. Bobb trustee

Buyer: James A. McKinnon, Jr.

Price: $645,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: B. Virgil Cole, Jr.

Buyer: Deborah Murphy

Price: $490.000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Deborah E. Murphy

Buyer: Wesley C. Wadsworth

Price: $e400,000

Location: Sea Palms West Courtside Homes

Seller: Brent W. Barbee

Buyer: Patrick Jones

Price: $340,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Mitchell L. Stevens

Buyer: Emory V. Manley III

Price: $250,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: James S. Spencer

Buyer: Owen S. Payne

Price: $182,000

Location: Greencove

Seller: William F. Strother, Jr.

Buyer: Michael D. McDuffie

Price: $30,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Ashton Perry Park LP

Buyer: Glynn PPD ACQ Limited Partnership

Price: $5.675 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Joan Stone

Buyer: Mark E. Pickett

Price: $269,900

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: William P. Monk

Buyer: Kam Thomas Throckmorton

Price: $798,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Diane L. Swofford

Buyer: Lewis Allen Spivey

Price: $380,000

Location: Plantation Point

Seller: Georgia Power Company

Buyer: CHC Properties LLC

Price: $240,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Joyce Malone

Buyer: Palmtree 18 LLC

Price: $178,000

Location: Mallery Villas

Seller: Paul D. Spaulding

Buyer: Trey Kendall Andrews

Price: $92,000

Location: Union St. Extension

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: Bruce C. Clark

Price: $239,700

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Nancy A. Savage

Buyer: Joely Chance

Price: $194,900

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Lawrence A. Clark

Buyer: Leigh D. Backus

Price: $185,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Roy D. Hamby

Price: $289,300

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: James Edward Johnson

Buyer: Sakile Flowers

Price: $3,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Rees M. Sumereford

Buyer: Gift Box 10 LLC

Price: $12,300

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: David C. Lehmann trustee

Buyer: Gift Box 10 LLC

Price: $1,212,800

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Price: $212,000

Location: Clearewater

Seller: Herbert M. Ponder

Buyer: Windward SSI LLC

Price: $332,000

Location: Windward Point

Seller: Judy Collins

Buyer: Charles R. Carlin

Price: $22,500

Location: N/A

Seller: James A. Skinner III

Buyer: Barry T. Milton trustee

Price: $4 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1