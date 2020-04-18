Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 6 through April 10 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction Group LLC
Buyer: Willie Massey
Price: $357,000
Location: Palmetto Point
Seller: Raymond A. Prosperi
Buyer: David Webster
Price: $77,500
Location: Stillwater
Seller: H. Neal Fendig, Jr.
Buyer: Chad S. Langville
Price: $540,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Andrea A. Moore
Buyer: Steve T. Roberts
Price: $385,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Thomas G. Arnold
Buyer: George Ragsdale
Price: $610,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Richard M. Bobb trustee
Buyer: James A. McKinnon, Jr.
Price: $645,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: B. Virgil Cole, Jr.
Buyer: Deborah Murphy
Price: $490.000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Deborah E. Murphy
Buyer: Wesley C. Wadsworth
Price: $e400,000
Location: Sea Palms West Courtside Homes
Seller: Brent W. Barbee
Buyer: Patrick Jones
Price: $340,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Mitchell L. Stevens
Buyer: Emory V. Manley III
Price: $250,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: James S. Spencer
Buyer: Owen S. Payne
Price: $182,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: William F. Strother, Jr.
Buyer: Michael D. McDuffie
Price: $30,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Ashton Perry Park LP
Buyer: Glynn PPD ACQ Limited Partnership
Price: $5.675 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Joan Stone
Buyer: Mark E. Pickett
Price: $269,900
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: William P. Monk
Buyer: Kam Thomas Throckmorton
Price: $798,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Diane L. Swofford
Buyer: Lewis Allen Spivey
Price: $380,000
Location: Plantation Point
Seller: Georgia Power Company
Buyer: CHC Properties LLC
Price: $240,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Joyce Malone
Buyer: Palmtree 18 LLC
Price: $178,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Paul D. Spaulding
Buyer: Trey Kendall Andrews
Price: $92,000
Location: Union St. Extension
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Bruce C. Clark
Price: $239,700
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Nancy A. Savage
Buyer: Joely Chance
Price: $194,900
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Lawrence A. Clark
Buyer: Leigh D. Backus
Price: $185,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Roy D. Hamby
Price: $289,300
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: James Edward Johnson
Buyer: Sakile Flowers
Price: $3,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Rees M. Sumereford
Buyer: Gift Box 10 LLC
Price: $12,300
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: David C. Lehmann trustee
Buyer: Gift Box 10 LLC
Price: $1,212,800
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Price: $212,000
Location: Clearewater
Seller: Herbert M. Ponder
Buyer: Windward SSI LLC
Price: $332,000
Location: Windward Point
Seller: Judy Collins
Buyer: Charles R. Carlin
Price: $22,500
Location: N/A
Seller: James A. Skinner III
Buyer: Barry T. Milton trustee
Price: $4 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1