Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 27 through May 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Andrea C. Alvis

Buyer: Jacquelyn D. Davis

Price: $162,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Harold G. Theibert

Buyer: John M. Sisk II

Price: $525,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Laura Miles

Price: $194,300

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Plantation Property

Buyer: Carriage Gate Plantation Property Owners Association Inc.

Price: $11,700

Location: Amenities Center

Seller: Brenna Drum

Buyer: Timothy P. Williams

Price: $152,000

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: Carl A. Cameron

Buyer: Jennell P. Garrett

Price: $35,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Mark Michael Ware

Buyer: Michelle Thompson Smith

Price: $220,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Jeffrey Stoddard

Buyer: Glenn Jenkinson

Price: $308,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Larry Ousley

Buyer: Stephen N. Purnell

Price: $200,000

Location: Deerwood Estates

Seller: Carl James Collins

Buyer: Jacob S. Acosta

Price: $157,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Christopher C. Edwards

Buyer: St. Simons Condos LLC

Price: $218,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Karlheinz Krueger

Buyer: Barbara A. Kruk

Price: $540,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: 5 Kids Ventures LLC

Buyer: Bryan Farmer

Price: $220,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Holly T. Allen

Buyer: Alyssa Hartley Bruce

Price: $135,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Clarice Low

Buyer: R Coastal Properties LLC

Price: $37,000

Location: North End

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Albert Spencer McManes Jr.

Price: $315,000

Location: 400 Ocean

Seller: Edward R. Canady

Buyer: Ismael Eduardo Hernandez Ortega

Price: $17,500

Location: Pinemeadows

Seller: Kent Randall Casimir

Buyer: Mauri Beth Swilley

Price: $169,900

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Raymond Lanier Phillips

Buyer: Cary Hunt

Price: $50,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes Inc.

Buyer: Carlos Ventura

Price: $175,000

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Antonius Van Scherpenseel

Buyer: Richard H. Binkney

Price: $330,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Carolyn C. Massey

Buyer: Curtis B. Carroll Sr.

Price: $65,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Kathy R. Adams

Buyer: William Pate

Price: $275,500

Location: Riverview Park

Seller: Gretchen A. Watson

Buyer: Christopher A. Tucker

Price: $34,000

Location: Fox Creek Estates

Seller: Ralph Wade

Buyer: Carson Kindy

Price: $235,000

Location: Westshore

Seller: Nancy Eloise Singletary

Buyer: Yvonne Delores Chapman

Price: $85,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Jesse Nieves

Buyer: James B. Deemy

Price: $235,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: DLC Properties LLC

Buyer: Danylle Ranae Kunkel

Price: $150,000

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Michael Mleko Building Contractor Inc.

Buyer: Joanna Krukowska

Price: $235,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Albert Leonard Reed Flanagan

Buyer: Jacob M. Mason

Price: $116,000

Location: N/A

More from this section

High school graduations planned for July

High school graduations planned for July

The principals of Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy announced Tuesday that the schools plan to host traditional graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in July.