Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 27 through May 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Andrea C. Alvis
Buyer: Jacquelyn D. Davis
Price: $162,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Harold G. Theibert
Buyer: John M. Sisk II
Price: $525,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Laura Miles
Price: $194,300
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Plantation Property
Buyer: Carriage Gate Plantation Property Owners Association Inc.
Price: $11,700
Location: Amenities Center
Seller: Brenna Drum
Buyer: Timothy P. Williams
Price: $152,000
Location: Marsh Oaks
Seller: Carl A. Cameron
Buyer: Jennell P. Garrett
Price: $35,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Mark Michael Ware
Buyer: Michelle Thompson Smith
Price: $220,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Jeffrey Stoddard
Buyer: Glenn Jenkinson
Price: $308,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Larry Ousley
Buyer: Stephen N. Purnell
Price: $200,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Carl James Collins
Buyer: Jacob S. Acosta
Price: $157,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Christopher C. Edwards
Buyer: St. Simons Condos LLC
Price: $218,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Karlheinz Krueger
Buyer: Barbara A. Kruk
Price: $540,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: 5 Kids Ventures LLC
Buyer: Bryan Farmer
Price: $220,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Holly T. Allen
Buyer: Alyssa Hartley Bruce
Price: $135,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Clarice Low
Buyer: R Coastal Properties LLC
Price: $37,000
Location: North End
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Albert Spencer McManes Jr.
Price: $315,000
Location: 400 Ocean
Seller: Edward R. Canady
Buyer: Ismael Eduardo Hernandez Ortega
Price: $17,500
Location: Pinemeadows
Seller: Kent Randall Casimir
Buyer: Mauri Beth Swilley
Price: $169,900
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Raymond Lanier Phillips
Buyer: Cary Hunt
Price: $50,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes Inc.
Buyer: Carlos Ventura
Price: $175,000
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Antonius Van Scherpenseel
Buyer: Richard H. Binkney
Price: $330,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Carolyn C. Massey
Buyer: Curtis B. Carroll Sr.
Price: $65,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Kathy R. Adams
Buyer: William Pate
Price: $275,500
Location: Riverview Park
Seller: Gretchen A. Watson
Buyer: Christopher A. Tucker
Price: $34,000
Location: Fox Creek Estates
Seller: Ralph Wade
Buyer: Carson Kindy
Price: $235,000
Location: Westshore
Seller: Nancy Eloise Singletary
Buyer: Yvonne Delores Chapman
Price: $85,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Jesse Nieves
Buyer: James B. Deemy
Price: $235,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: DLC Properties LLC
Buyer: Danylle Ranae Kunkel
Price: $150,000
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Michael Mleko Building Contractor Inc.
Buyer: Joanna Krukowska
Price: $235,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Albert Leonard Reed Flanagan
Buyer: Jacob M. Mason
Price: $116,000
Location: N/A