Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 20 through April 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Lynn B. Moses

Buyer: Ellen Lauren Merren

Price: $215,500

Location: Island South

Seller: William R. Cody, Jr.

Buyer: Jose Mateo Desola trustee

Price: $589,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

Buyer: Hendra Tan

Price: $50,000

Location: Washington Heights

Seller: Dimas Diaz

Buyer: Hollie A. Temples

Price: $418,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Lewis Sandridge

Buyer: Kevin Durkin

Price: $875,000

Location: Sea Palm West

Seller: Shaw Nuff Ventures LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey M. Shaw

Price: $75,000

Location: Pine Ridge

Seller: Joan M. Boorman

Buyer: Joseph Kersey

Price: $480,000

Location: Simon Heights

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Theodocia T. Lynch

Price: $450,000

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: HBSC Bank NA trustee

Buyer: Joshua Alexander Green

Price: $51,200

Location: N/A

Seller: William D. Reiss trustee

Buyer: Robert D. Harrington

Price: $212,500

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Margaret T. Shobe

Buyer: Raymond Joseph Pelletier

Price: $165,000

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Tonya K. Brown

Buyer: Ernest James Kemp, Jr.

Price: $96,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Bee Y. Deloach

Buyer: Jerry L. Hardiman

Price: $620,000

Location: Kings Terrace

Seller: David Wayne Merier

Buyer: William H. Bernstein trustees

Price: $227,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Carolyn Michelle Sawyer

Buyer: Big City in the Suburbs Georgia Satilla Square

Price: $60,000

Location: Magnolia Park

Seller: Jane Yates

Buyer: Jeffrey Trebac

Price: $329,500

Location: Oceanwood

Seller: Collier King

Buyer: James C. Cauthen

Price: $870,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Albert C. Mathis

Buyer: Angle Fulks

Price: $228,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Dennis V. Rice

Buyer: Marcia Jane Cochran

Price: $163,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: William R. Patterson

Buyer: James H. Gramling

Price: $200,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Sandra K. Scurlock

Buyer: Lawrence Walter Cooper

Price: $13,000

Location: Seaboard Railroad right of way

Seller: Gregory A. Disbrow

Buyer: Mark D. Norton

Price: $48.000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Paul Allen Keith, Sr.

Buyer: Flanagan Development

Price: $495,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Joel M. Cordle

Buyer: William Zachary Briers, Jr.

Price: $223,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: David W. Eisenhauer

Buyer: KM Holdings LLC

Price: $55,600

Location: Chapel Park

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Of Savannah

Buyer: Juan Rodriguez Paredes

Price: $214,700

Location: Estates @ Golden Isles

Seller: Muriel B. Murrell

Buyer: Gloria Udell Floyd

Price: $86,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Mark L. Rushlow

Buyer: William Allen Phillips, Jr.

Price: $475,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Toby Mruphy

Price: $105,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Buyer: Thomas Brian Enoch

Price: $92,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Stacy Patrick

Buyer: Joe R. Pinkney

Price: $170,000

Location: North End

Seller: David A. Schille

Buyer: Karen Furnbach

Price: $500,000

Location: Nature Point

Seller: Charles Barber

Buyer: George Fletcher

Price: $310,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: James Mitchell

Buyer: Mitchell Enterprises LLC

Price: $68,400

Location: Azalea Place

Seller: Theodocia T. Lynch

Buyer: Katie Seymour

Price: $ 351,200

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Gary Kaufman

Buyer: Underwood Property Holdings LLC

Price: $2.995 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance Authority

Buyer: Melvin Lamont Cooper

Price: $47,800

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Robert J. Katoski

Buyer: McIntyre Homes LLC

Price: $31,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: M. Frank Deloach III

Buyer: Michael B. Hendrix

Price: $85,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Laurieann Daly

Buyer: Robert K. Oldham

Price: $668,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Joe Roy Pinkney

Buyer: Vaniyo CCL

Price: $140,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Malisha Investments LLC

Buyer: Priyasha LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: James B. Deal, Sr. trustee

Buyer: Jon D. Albright

Price: $227,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Randy. D. Bonds, Sr.

Buyer: John T. Veal, Jr.

Price: $247,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Frank Serafini Builders Inc.

Buyer: Hugh Michael Hughes

Price: $153,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Philip R. Taylor

Buyer: LTO Investments LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Janet May Altimus

Price: $244,100

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Joel Wayne Hutcheson

Buyer: S O C Construction LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jane R. Kelly

Buyer: Rees Timmerman Mitchell

Price: $1 million

Location: Peninsula Point

Seller: Jonathan Williams

Buyer: Earnest Palmer III

Price: $185,900

Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles

