Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 20 through April 24 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Lynn B. Moses
Buyer: Ellen Lauren Merren
Price: $215,500
Location: Island South
Seller: William R. Cody, Jr.
Buyer: Jose Mateo Desola trustee
Price: $589,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
Buyer: Hendra Tan
Price: $50,000
Location: Washington Heights
Seller: Dimas Diaz
Buyer: Hollie A. Temples
Price: $418,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Lewis Sandridge
Buyer: Kevin Durkin
Price: $875,000
Location: Sea Palm West
Seller: Shaw Nuff Ventures LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey M. Shaw
Price: $75,000
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Joan M. Boorman
Buyer: Joseph Kersey
Price: $480,000
Location: Simon Heights
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Theodocia T. Lynch
Price: $450,000
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: HBSC Bank NA trustee
Buyer: Joshua Alexander Green
Price: $51,200
Location: N/A
Seller: William D. Reiss trustee
Buyer: Robert D. Harrington
Price: $212,500
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Margaret T. Shobe
Buyer: Raymond Joseph Pelletier
Price: $165,000
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Tonya K. Brown
Buyer: Ernest James Kemp, Jr.
Price: $96,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Bee Y. Deloach
Buyer: Jerry L. Hardiman
Price: $620,000
Location: Kings Terrace
Seller: David Wayne Merier
Buyer: William H. Bernstein trustees
Price: $227,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Carolyn Michelle Sawyer
Buyer: Big City in the Suburbs Georgia Satilla Square
Price: $60,000
Location: Magnolia Park
Seller: Jane Yates
Buyer: Jeffrey Trebac
Price: $329,500
Location: Oceanwood
Seller: Collier King
Buyer: James C. Cauthen
Price: $870,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Albert C. Mathis
Buyer: Angle Fulks
Price: $228,900
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Dennis V. Rice
Buyer: Marcia Jane Cochran
Price: $163,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: William R. Patterson
Buyer: James H. Gramling
Price: $200,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Sandra K. Scurlock
Buyer: Lawrence Walter Cooper
Price: $13,000
Location: Seaboard Railroad right of way
Seller: Gregory A. Disbrow
Buyer: Mark D. Norton
Price: $48.000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Paul Allen Keith, Sr.
Buyer: Flanagan Development
Price: $495,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Joel M. Cordle
Buyer: William Zachary Briers, Jr.
Price: $223,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: David W. Eisenhauer
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $55,600
Location: Chapel Park
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes Of Savannah
Buyer: Juan Rodriguez Paredes
Price: $214,700
Location: Estates @ Golden Isles
Seller: Muriel B. Murrell
Buyer: Gloria Udell Floyd
Price: $86,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Mark L. Rushlow
Buyer: William Allen Phillips, Jr.
Price: $475,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Toby Mruphy
Price: $105,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Buyer: Thomas Brian Enoch
Price: $92,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Stacy Patrick
Buyer: Joe R. Pinkney
Price: $170,000
Location: North End
Seller: David A. Schille
Buyer: Karen Furnbach
Price: $500,000
Location: Nature Point
Seller: Charles Barber
Buyer: George Fletcher
Price: $310,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: James Mitchell
Buyer: Mitchell Enterprises LLC
Price: $68,400
Location: Azalea Place
Seller: Theodocia T. Lynch
Buyer: Katie Seymour
Price: $ 351,200
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Gary Kaufman
Buyer: Underwood Property Holdings LLC
Price: $2.995 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Georgia Housing & Finance Authority
Buyer: Melvin Lamont Cooper
Price: $47,800
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Robert J. Katoski
Buyer: McIntyre Homes LLC
Price: $31,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: M. Frank Deloach III
Buyer: Michael B. Hendrix
Price: $85,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Laurieann Daly
Buyer: Robert K. Oldham
Price: $668,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joe Roy Pinkney
Buyer: Vaniyo CCL
Price: $140,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Malisha Investments LLC
Buyer: Priyasha LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: James B. Deal, Sr. trustee
Buyer: Jon D. Albright
Price: $227,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Randy. D. Bonds, Sr.
Buyer: John T. Veal, Jr.
Price: $247,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Frank Serafini Builders Inc.
Buyer: Hugh Michael Hughes
Price: $153,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Philip R. Taylor
Buyer: LTO Investments LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Janet May Altimus
Price: $244,100
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Joel Wayne Hutcheson
Buyer: S O C Construction LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jane R. Kelly
Buyer: Rees Timmerman Mitchell
Price: $1 million
Location: Peninsula Point
Seller: Jonathan Williams
Buyer: Earnest Palmer III
Price: $185,900
Location: Plantation @ Golden Isles