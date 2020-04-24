Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 13 through April 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Robert L. Hamby
Buyer: Gordan Fred Strunk
Price: $238,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: James Hudson Swafford
Buyer: Mary McLennan
Price: $685,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Brian L. Garris
Buyer: Dylan L. Music
Price: $211,900
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Frank A. Bonati
Buyer: Gary Offner
Price: $900,000
Location: Hamilton Plantation
Seller: William Chan trustee
Buyer: Pengling Luo
Price: $25,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Pengling Luo
Buyer: Robert J. Moses, Jr.
Price: $187,700
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Taylor P. Davis
Buyer: Lisa G. Rodriguez
Price: $130,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Larry M. Wright
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $29,500
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Linda C. Martin
Buyer: Sandy Elizabeth Kelly
Price: $136,000
Location: Cottage Grove
Seller: Deborah J. Vergnolle
Buyer: Amanda Drake Loveless
Price: $287,400
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Robert C. White, Jr.
Buyer: Danna Miller
Price: $230,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Ernestine Harden Bell
Buyer: Ernestine Harden Bell
Price: $37,000
Location: Highland Manor
Seller: Margaret Jane Drury
Buyer: Jocelyn W. Vaughn
Price: $125,000
Location: Pine Haven
Seller: C. Craig Hartzog
Buyer: Ryan Burgstiner
Price: $225,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Esteban Alonso Flores
Buyer: Jose Tamez Arriaga
Price: $9,700
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jack C. Carter
Buyer: Gary S. Miles
Price: $220,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: SSI Retreat LLC
Buyer: Connie C. Santini
Price: $207,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Donald Russell
Buyer: Matthew Carter
Price: $149,000
Location: High Hill Lakes
Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC
Buyer: Amanda Wilcox Summers
Price: $216,400
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: John T. Diestel III
Buyer: RRMR LLC
Price: $67,500
Location: Chapel Park
Seller: Eric B. Williford
Buyer: Jose Martinez
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: LBF Inc.
Buyer: Michael Williams
Price: $21,000
Location: Arco
Seller: Donald L. Corbitt
Buyer: Christopher Zuetel
Price: $321,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Laura Johnson Preiss
Buyer: Scott Welch
Price: $200,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Pinehurst Capital Group LLC
Buyer: Maisy Capital LLC
Price: $508,000
Location: Kings Point
Seller: Amber Wright
Buyer: Jimmy Walker
Price: $81,000
Location: Villages
Seller: Curtis Leatherwood
Buyer: Michael Porter
Price: $215,000
Location: Quail Run
Seller: Michael Breeden
Buyer: James E. Trent
Price: $215,000
Location: Majestic Oaks