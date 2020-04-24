Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 13 through April 17 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Robert L. Hamby

Buyer: Gordan Fred Strunk

Price: $238,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: James Hudson Swafford

Buyer: Mary McLennan

Price: $685,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Brian L. Garris

Buyer: Dylan L. Music

Price: $211,900

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Frank A. Bonati

Buyer: Gary Offner

Price: $900,000

Location: Hamilton Plantation

Seller: William Chan trustee

Buyer: Pengling Luo

Price: $25,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Pengling Luo

Buyer: Robert J. Moses, Jr.

Price: $187,700

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Taylor P. Davis

Buyer: Lisa G. Rodriguez

Price: $130,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Larry M. Wright

Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC

Price: $29,500

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Linda C. Martin

Buyer: Sandy Elizabeth Kelly

Price: $136,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Deborah J. Vergnolle

Buyer: Amanda Drake Loveless

Price: $287,400

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Robert C. White, Jr.

Buyer: Danna Miller

Price: $230,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Ernestine Harden Bell

Buyer: Ernestine Harden Bell

Price: $37,000

Location: Highland Manor

Seller: Margaret Jane Drury

Buyer: Jocelyn W. Vaughn

Price: $125,000

Location: Pine Haven

Seller: C. Craig Hartzog

Buyer: Ryan Burgstiner

Price: $225,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Esteban Alonso Flores

Buyer: Jose Tamez Arriaga

Price: $9,700

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Jack C. Carter

Buyer: Gary S. Miles

Price: $220,000

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: SSI Retreat LLC

Buyer: Connie C. Santini

Price: $207,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Donald Russell

Buyer: Matthew Carter

Price: $149,000

Location: High Hill Lakes

Seller: Alexander Odyssey LLC

Buyer: Amanda Wilcox Summers

Price: $216,400

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: John T. Diestel III

Buyer: RRMR LLC

Price: $67,500

Location: Chapel Park

Seller: Eric B. Williford

Buyer: Jose Martinez

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: LBF Inc.

Buyer: Michael Williams

Price: $21,000

Location: Arco

Seller: Donald L. Corbitt

Buyer: Christopher Zuetel

Price: $321,000

Location: Oak Grove Island

Seller: Laura Johnson Preiss

Buyer: Scott Welch

Price: $200,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Pinehurst Capital Group LLC

Buyer: Maisy Capital LLC

Price: $508,000

Location: Kings Point

Seller: Amber Wright

Buyer: Jimmy Walker

Price: $81,000

Location: Villages

Seller: Curtis Leatherwood

Buyer: Michael Porter

Price: $215,000

Location: Quail Run

Seller: Michael Breeden

Buyer: James E. Trent

Price: $215,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

